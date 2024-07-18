Biden Tests Positive for COVID. Biden calls for assault rifles bun. Putin outlines new digital currency policy. Why is Ireland destroying itself? Sharia Michigan. Global governance is here to stay.

Joe Biden canceled his campaign event on Wednesday evening after testing positive for COVID-19.

Biden told BET on Tuesday that he would drop out of the race if he’s diagnosed with a “medical condition” by doctors. The president of UnidosUS, the largest Latino advocacy organization in the nation, announced on stage that he would no longer be speaking at the event. The View co-host Ana Navarro called CNN and said Biden was having symptoms and feeling “under the weather.”

Moments ago, ABC News reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., advised President Biden to end his reelection for the greater good of the country and the Democratic Party.

Only eight days ago, Schumer had a different opinion on Biden: "I'm with Joe." Earlier, according to Fox News, citing multiple sources, Schumer pushed for the Democratic National Convention's delay as questions soared about the president's 2024 candidacy. According to Axios, the delay "signals that the congressional leaders sympathize with rank-and-file Democrats who want more time to address concerns about Biden's ability to defeat former President Trump." Vice President Kamala Harris's nomination odds for the party now stand at 50, while Biden's is at 38.

Joe Biden has renewed a call for Congress to ban assault rifles, including the model that was used in the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Trump’s ear was grazed by a bullet after a gunman shot at him from a nearby rooftop during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. “An AR-15 was used in the shooting of Donald Trump. This was the assault weapon that killed so many others, including children. It’s time to outlaw them,” Mr Biden told the audience at a convention in Las Vegas.

Raheem Kassam, Editor-in-Chief of The National Pulse, predicts the Democrats are in line for an even bigger debate debacle when Donald Trump’s running mate, Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH), takes on Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I mean, isn’t that just going to be a disaster for them?” Kassam said of a Vance vs. Harris debate in conversation with Jack Posobiec. “I never thought it could get worse than having Joe Biden up on that stage and very, very, very publicly soiling himself, and now you tell me you’re going to have a high intellect like J.D. Vance getting to take the fight to Kamala Harris in person?” he continued.

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson met with former President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday and lobbied him to prolong the Ukraine war.

Johnson posted a picture of his meeting with the America First leader shortly after delivering a speech to a nearly empty room at the Republican National Convention (RNC). Johnson said President Trump was on “top form” following the failed assassination attempt against him in Pennsylvania, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “We discussed Ukraine, and I have no doubt that he will be strong and decisive in supporting that country and defending democracy.”

It is worth noting that this peace proposal - which is part of his election campaign - was formulated barely a few weeks prior to the failed attempt to assassinate Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

Under RussiaGate (2016), President-elect Donald Trump had been accused of treason “after President Obama announced new sanctions [in late December 2016] against Russia and Trump praised Vladimir Putin’s response to the sanctions.” (Daily Caller, December 30, 2016, emphasis added) Former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leo Panetta had already intimated prior to the elections that Trump was a threat to national security. Even prior to the inauguration of president Trump, the US media in liaison with US intelligence had launched successive waves of smears directed against President-elect Donald Trump.

Moscow saw “nothing good” from Washington under President Donald Trump, according to Dmitry Peskov

Relations between Russia and the US were not easy during Donald Trump’s presidency, but the two nations maintained contact, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday. Peskov was commenting on statements made by Trump in an interview with Bloomberg published on Tuesday. During the interview, Trump said he “got along very well” with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his tenure, adding, “We were never in danger of a war.”

The pilot launch of the digital ruble has been a success, the Russian president has said

The newly launched digital ruble should be fully incorporated into the Russian economy now that the test phase of its adoption is drawing to a close, President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday. Speaking at a government meeting on economic issues, Putin said the pilot launch of the electronic currency had proved a success, and that the project is ready for wider implementation. “The pilot launch of the digital ruble platform has shown its efficiency and functionality. And now we need to take the next step, namely to move toward a wider, full-scale implementation of the digital ruble in the economy, in business activities and in the field of finance,” the president suggested. He added that he plans to discuss the steps intended to speed up this process with regulators.

It’s been mere days since former UK Labour PM Tony Blair, a globalization extraordinaire, and a (digital) ID cards enthusiast remarked that it might take “a little persuading” for his country’s new government to get with that particular program.

And it seems the new Labour government really only needed a little persuasion – after “rejecting” Blair’s call to implement digital ID cards on July 7, by July 10 there were statements by an influential party figure calling that path “inevitable.” However, that figure – former Home Secretary David Blunkett – is not a member of the just-formed cabinet, and was with his statements challenging current Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, who opposed the idea.

Top-level EU representatives will not attend the Hungarian presidency's events...

Following Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s trips to Kyiv, Moscow and Beijing, the EU has launched a partial boycott of meetings organized by the rotating presidency, while 63 MEPs are now calling for Hungary’s EU voting rights to be entirely suspended. Under the boycott, the EU will only send civil servants, not commissioners, to meetings chaired by Hungary. Not every European leader is on board with these decisions. For example, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer says boycotting Hungary is not a good solution.

European Commission president criticized in vaccine transparency judgment a day before she faces crucial vote on her future.

Ursula von der Leyen’s bid for a second term as European Commission chief has been dealt a major blow after a top EU court ruled she was not transparent enough with the public about Covid-19 vaccine contracts. The General Court of the European Union ruled against the Commission’s decision to redact large parts of the contracts before making them available. The ruling came just over 24 hours before von der Leyen’s political future will be decided by members of the European Parliament. She needs 361 of the 720 EU lawmakers to back her in a secret vote that is expected to be close.

Responsibility for the breakdown “lies fully with the US,” a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said

China has frozen arms control talks with the US in response to Washington’s continued weapons sales to Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said. The US and China held a long-awaited round of nuclear non-proliferation talks in November, the first such meeting since 2018. While the talks produced no concrete results, they were seen as a crucial step in defusing tensions between the two superpowers, after Beijing severed almost all military communication with Washington a year earlier, over then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Very dystopic and scary...

China's ruling Communist Party has been implementing bold new guidelines across ChatGPT-style large language models at major domestic tech firms. These measures aim to prevent the models from generating content that could subvert state power or criticize the communist political system. Chinese authorities' efforts to control AI and use it as a mass censorship tool are essentially an extension of their two-decade-long "Great Firewall" policy. A new Financial Times report states that the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the country's top internet regulator, is reviewing LLMs from tech companies and AI start-ups, including ByteDance, Alibaba, Moonshot, and 01.AI. The goal is to ensure these LLMs "embody core socialist values."

Germany’s Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has unilaterally banned the right-wing, pro-Donald J. Trump Compact Magazin, accusing the publication of fostering “hatred” of migrants and ethnic diversity.

“The ban shows that we are also taking action against the intellectual arsonists who stir up a climate of hatred and violence against refugees and migrants and want to overcome our democratic state,” Minister Faeser said. “Our signal is very clear: We will not allow ethnic definitions of who belongs to Germany and who does not,” she added.

It’s a country with just five million people, but one fifth of the population is now are foreign-born. Today we learned about the village of Dundrum, in County Tipperary.

The event led by Imam Husham Al-Husainy, an Iranian government mouthpiece, has sparked significant concerns due to his inflammatory rhetoric, dangerous affiliations, hostility towards America, and support for Sharia.

Ashura! It is that time of year again when Shia Muslims commemorate the death of the Prophet’s grandson. Bloodied Shi’ite Muslims, including young boys, participate in self-flagellation, slashing themselves with chained blades during this observance. This religious procession occurs not only in Muslim countries worldwide but also in non-Muslim countries throughout Europe and the United States.

The Metropolitan Police has allowed swathes of Central London to be shut down for a procession on Ashura Day, just days after a heavy handed approach was taken with England fans who were discouraged from heading out to watch the Euros final.

Many are questioning the silence of New York politicians, noting that a similar incident at a mosque would likely provoke violent responses, street protests, and condemning statements from leaders.

In a shocking attack, a Muslim taxi driver in New York City was caught on video decapitating a statue of Jesus and spitting on it outside a Catholic church in Queens. This incident, captured on surveillance footage, has sparked outrage and raised serious concerns about Islamic intolerance towards Christians and other “unbelievers.”

Motion backed by coalition along with some MKs from Gantz’s party; vote could further irk Democrats who support two-state solution and are critical of how Israel has fought in Gaza

The Knesset early Thursday voted overwhelmingly to pass a resolution rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state. The resolution was co-sponsored by parties in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition together with right-wing parties from the opposition and even received support from Benny Gantz’s centrist National Unity party. Lawmakers from Opposition Leader Yair Lapid’s center-left Yesh Atid party left the plenum to avoid backing the measure, even though he has spoken in favor of a two-state solution. The only ones to oppose the resolution were lawmakers from the Labor, Ra’am and Hadash-Ta’al parties.

The Military Intelligence Directorate investigating internally the oversight which led to October 7. The assumption was that Hamas was deterred and was not seeking to start a war

The Military Intelligence Directorate is investigating internally how the most serious oversight in the history of the country occurred, leading to Hamas’ October 7 massacre. During the probe, details of which were published on Channel 12 News, there were contentious discussions in the Military Intelligence Directorate, some of which ended in the raising of voices. The investigation assessed that the planning of the October 7 massacre began seven or eight years in advance, and the Military Intelligence Directorate missed the preliminary signs.

Although an Israeli security official has publicly played down the possibility of any imminent full-scale war with Hezbollah, civilian, electrical and medical facilities in northern Israel are preparing for any scenario.

The mayor of Haifa, Israel’s northern port city, has recommended that bomb shelters be prepared, as a huge barrage of around 100 rockets was fired by the Hezbollah forces towards northern Israel on Tuesday night. There was damage caused in Kiryat Shmona and the Galilee, but no injuries were reported. Hezbollah began attacking northern Israel on Oct. 8, following the Hamas invasion and terror attack on Israel's southern border communities near Gaza on Oct. 7.

The existence in the U.N. of Communist tyrants and other dictators ensures that the scourge of Communism will not be defeated, it will be assisted by Americans and transferred across the ocean to America

James Gustave Speth, after co-founding the Natural Defense Council in 1971, ran the World Resource Institute, ultimately becoming the head of the U.N. Development Program. In 1997, Speth said, “Global governance is here, here to stay, and driven by economic and environmental globalization, global governance will inevitably expand.” Thanks to U.N. Agenda 21 signed by most nations in 1992, and to President Clinton who started its implementation at all levels of government, U.N. global governance has expanded and taken over everything with SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT and its lynchpin, SUSTAINABILITY.

In just a few short years...

