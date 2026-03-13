The United States Central Command has confirmed the loss of a Boeing KC‑135 Stratotanker during a previously undisclosed mission called Operation Epic Fury in western Iraq.



The KC-135 is one of the most critical aircraft in the United States Air Force, enabling long-range strike missions by refueling fighters and bombers mid-air. Its loss raises serious questions about the operational environment in the region and what exactly Operation Epic Fury was attempting to accomplish.



This video breaks down the strategic role of tanker aircraft, why losing one during an active operation is significant, and what the limited statement from CENTCOM could mean for the broader military campaign in the Middle East.

The Australian people shouldn't be concerned about the cost of fuel, they should be terrified at the prospect of supplies turning to a trickle, if not regular periods of exhaustion.



The situation is unlikely to change quickly because a US withdrawal almost certainly will not happen in the short term, not only because Washington warmongers have to save face but Netanyahu and the Israel lobby won't let the US abandon Israel.



In fact, the likelihood is that things will get worse rather than better because US-Israel is threatening Iranian oil infrastructure and the Iranians have clearly said that if that happens then oil production across the Middle East will cease. It has already effectively stopped but the infrastructure is substantially intact. That infrastructure may be put at risk by the irrational and irresponsible conduct of the Israel-US coalition.



Iran has demonstrated high level strategic thinking and action in the conduct of its defence including its actions against US assets in the Gulf states, whereas the Trump administration ignored the advice of its Generals and intelligence services and launched a brute force onslaught that was never going to wipe out Iran's military capacity.



There are no prospects of success with a land invasion, they have not destroyed the missile launchers and probably cannot, and they have lost their overarching battle-scape integration with the loss of virtually all their radar stations and bases.



Washington won't admit it but satellite photos reveal the extent of the disruption. Even their ultimate defensive shield, the THAAD system, has been physically destroyed.



Australia's spy plane will not just defend the UAE. It undoubtedly was sought at the behest of the US for integration with what remains of the US electronic intelligence, defence and interception protocols. If it is doing that then it becomes part of the war on Iran and a high priority target.



The stupidity of the Australian government voluntarily entering this illegal war on the side of the aggressors is both incredible and unforgivable.