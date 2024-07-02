Tucker Carlson’s Warning to Australians | Melbourne, Australia Full Speech

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times,

Steve Bannon on July 1 reported to a federal prison in Connecticut to begin a four-month sentence for a contempt-of-Congress conviction.

Mr. Bannon, 70, was sentenced in 2022 but his start date was pushed back as he appealed the conviction, arguing that he was following advice of counsel when he defied subpoenas from a U.S. House of Representatives committee.

A judge recently ordered him to report to prison on July 1, though, and attempts to overturn the order were rejected by an appeals court and the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I’m proud of going to prison today,” Mr. Bannon said outside Federal Correctional Institution Danbury. “If this is what it takes to stand up to tyranny ... I’m proud to do it.”

Mr. Bannon, a one-time adviser to President Donald Trump, declined to cooperate with a House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. The House voted to recommend prosecution, and the U.S. Department of Justice brought contempt charges. Jurors convicted Mr. Bannon of two counts—one for not sitting for testimony and another for not providing documents the House sought.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols said after he handed down the four-month sentence that Mr. Bannon in his appeal was bringing up serious issues that could result in the conviction being overturned, and said Mr. Bannon could remain free as the appeal was considered by the courts.

Mr. Bannon and his lawyers said the key question centered on the word “willfully” in federal law. The law in question bars willfully defying congressional subpoenas.

“Mr. Bannon believed his actions were in compliance with the law,” his lawyers said in a filing to the Supreme Court, highlighting how Mr. Bannon’s representatives had instructed him to not comply with the subpoenas until issues surrounding executive privilege, or privilege exerted by the president, were resolved.

A U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit panel in May rejected the appeal, finding that “‘willfully’ in Section 192 means only that the defendant deliberately and intentionally refused to comply with a congressional subpoena, and that this exact ‘advice of counsel’ defense is no defense at all.”

Judge Nichols said because of the ruling, a substantial question no longer remained and that Mr. Bannon must report to prison.

A last-ditch appeal to Supreme Court justices to pause that order was turned down by the court on June 28. None of the justices commented on the decision.

The case is still ongoing and could ultimately result in a ruling for Mr. Bannon, which was one reason his lawyers said justices should step in.

“If Mr. Bannon is denied release, he will be forced to serve his prison sentence before this court has a chance to consider a petition for a writ of certiorari, given the court’s upcoming summer recess,” the lawyers told the court.

Federal officials opposed the effort, saying Mr. Bannon should surrender and start his sentence in light of the appeals court ruling.

The House Bipartisan Legal Advisory Group voted 3–2 to lodge a filing in Mr. Bannon’s case, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has said, although the filing will not be submitted until after Mr. Bannon formally asks the full appeals court to consider his case.

The amicus brief “will be in support of neither party,” Mr. Johnson said. He said it “will withdraw certain arguments made by the House earlier in the litigation about the organization of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol during the prior Congress.”

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), chairman of the House Administration Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight, told the Supreme Court in a brief that the subpoenas were flawed because the committee was not in compliance with House regulations since it did not have a ranking member appointed by the Republican minority.

What you saw last Thursday was simply a bad night from a titan of politics who's literally 'tiring out' his younger aides with his extreme schedule, according to deputy press secretary Andrew Bates.

Yes, this is the official response from the White House following years of ZeroHedge reporting on Biden's mental decline, which in recent months even MSM outlets have begun to admit, and has now spilled out into the open for the world to see following last week's nursing home rec-room performance by the sitting president, who wants to continue as president for another four years when he'll be 86 and surely even sharper.

After all, according to Nancy Pelosi it's actually Trump who has dementia.

NEW: Nancy Pelosi claims 'healthcare professionals' say Trump is actually the candidate with dementia before having a senior moment of her own.



This gaslighting is crazy.



During an interview with CNN, Pelosi gaslit the American people before she was seen seizing up, appearing… pic.twitter.com/qm92OY1fL8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 30, 2024

Speaking with Axios while the Biden family met at Camp David on Sunday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates insisted: "Not only does the President perform around the clock, but he maintains a schedule that tires younger aides, including foreign trips into active war zones, and he proves he has that capacity by delivering tangible results that pundits had declared impossible."

Except (you know it's bad when...) journalist Carl Bernstein told CNN on Monday that there have been at least 15 occasions in the last 18 months "where the president has appeared like he did at that horror show (his debate performance)," and that in the last six months, there have been a marked cognitive decline that has caused some of his sources to approach former Chief of Staff Ron Klain to express concern.

According to Bernstein, in June of 2023 at the Four Seasons in New York, Biden became "Very stiff…almost like a kind of rigor mortis."

Carl Bernstein on CNN right now:



Multiple sources tell him that there have been at least 15 occasions in the last year and a half “where the president has appeared like he did at that horror show (his debate performance).”



Bernstein reports that in the last six months sources… pic.twitter.com/VoSY8xDZpt — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 2, 2024

Bring out the clowns!

Meanwhile, the White House and the Biden campaign also told Axios that Biden's awful debate performance 'doesn't tell the full story.'

1. Brett McGurk, White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, has worked closely with the past four presidents. He's constantly in the Situation Room with Biden, and gets the president's comments and questions back from his nightly prep packet. " If what is being written now about President Biden were true, history would be very different ," McGurk told us in a half-hour phone interview. He said Biden's "strategic empathy," wisdom, experience and familiarity with the globe from his years as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee are "an incredible national asset."

McGurk has seen Biden direct real-time operations for up to five hours at a stretch . And after the terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7, McGurk was there for a conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, when Biden was "reasoning in a Socratic way and talking them off the ledge."

Meeting with special forces commanders in 2022 before the U.S. killing of Hajji Abdullah, global leader of ISIS, Biden offered a prescient warning about suicide vests. "He has lived these issues," McGurk said. 2. Molly Murphy — a pollster for the Biden campaign, and president of Impact Research — set up a focus group in a Midwest battleground with about 60 swing voters, who used dials to show their mid-debate reactions. She says that when it came to deciding who to vote for, participants showed they were more concerned about the candidates' substance than style. "They did not think the president had a great performance," Murphy conceded in a phone interview.

But she said Biden came out ahead when voters were asked who should lead the country, and which candidate was more likable, knowledgeable and presidential. The voters panned Trump's answers on Jan. 6 and Vladimir Putin.

Democrats urge Biden campaign to shift course

Extra meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers and strategists are scrambling, with some thinking that Biden's best move is to pivot to the offense by ramping up attacks on Trump and the conservative Supreme Court following Monday's ruling granting the former president substantial immunity from prosecution.

"There are days where Biden is the smartest person in the room, and I’m sure there are days where his age is slowing him down, but Biden needs to and the campaign needs to show more days where he is at the top of his game, where he is gregarious, where he is interacting, where he is quick on his feet. That’s how you turn this around," one Senate Democratic strategist told The Hill. "They have to show the American people that what happened last Thursday was an anomaly," the added.

According to the strategist, Biden is now the underdog.

"It’s no longer ‘could Biden do this or not.’ I think probably the prevailing sentiment is Biden is not up for the challenge. Whether that’s right or that’s wrong, I think that is now the prevailing sentiment," they said, adding "Biden is definitely the underdog now, but I don’t think it’s a foregone conclusion Trump wins this race."

Right.

The comment came after the Republican presidential frontrunner was granted immunity by a US Supreme Court ruling

BBC presenter David Aaronovitch has called for the “murder” of former US President Donald Trump in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Aaronovitch later deleted his message following a backlash, claiming it had been “satire.”

Aaronovitch, the voice behind the British state broadcaster’s Radio 4 program ‘The Briefing Room’, tweeted on Monday: “If I was Biden I’d hurry up and have Trump murdered on the basis that he is a threat to America’s security.”

The post was accompanied by the hashtag #SCOTUS, indicating that the comment had been triggered by Monday’s confirmation from the US Supreme Court that former presidents have “absolute immunity” from prosecution for their official actions.

Aaronovitch was forced delete the post after an online backlash, and claimed in a follow-up message that he had been accused of inciting violence by “a far right pile.” The presenter insisted his tweet was “plainly a satire.”

On Monday, the highest US court ruled that under “our system of separated powers, the President may not be prosecuted for exercising his core constitutional powers, and he is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for his official acts.”

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Trump touted the verdict on presidential immunity as a “big win for our Constitution and for democracy.”

President Biden attacked the Supreme Court ruling, urging citizens to “dissent” against the verdict.

READ MORE: Biden reacts to Trump immunity ruling

US federal prosecutors have charged Trump with four criminal counts related to the 2020 presidential election, alleging that he “conspired” to overturn the results.

The Supreme Court verdict still grants lower courts the right to hold evidentiary hearings to determine whether the actions are official or unofficial. Unofficial acts by the president are not covered by immunity from prosecution.

Trump has repeatedly called his prosecution politically motivated, describing it as a “witch hunt” launched by Biden and his administration.

The United States operated Native American concentration camps in the 1830s that went on for decades and later evolved into Reservations. During both world wars the United States deployed concentration camps. During world war two, about a thousand indigenous Aleuts of Alaska were forced into camps as their homes were burned to the ground so that invading Japanese forces could not use them. After the war, the United States seized Okinawan homes and burned them to the ground to make way for military bases, forcing three-hundred-thousand civilians into concentration camps. And deliberately starved about a million Germans to death in prison camps.

The Subversive Activities Control Act of 1950 led to the construction of concentration camps meant to hold American dissidents. In 1961 the US forced eight million South Vietnamese civilians into prison camps to deprive the Viet Cong of any potential support.

Starting back in the late 90s, Alex Jones has been releasing films warning that people are being conditioned to accept seeing their neighbors rounded up and thrown in prison camps. Such as the WTO protests where hundreds of protesters were arrested and thrown into jail. The 2004 Republican National Convention where over a thousand protesters were arrested and sent to a makeshift prison. And in Katrina where police went door to door confiscating guns.

“The police and National Guard going street by street, house to house, sometimes entering open houses with guns drawn and instructions to disarm anyone inside.” “You say guns will be taken?” “No one will be able to be armed. We're going to take all weapons.” ~ ABC NEWS

“You see, for over 20 years, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been building and constructing maintaining concentration camps, as well as the personnel to incarcerate literally tens of millions of Americans. It seems now with some of the latest developments they are attempting in a psychological warfare program to condition and control the populace. So the populace will actually believe that all of this is needed to maintain the public safety.” “As we in the research community say, this is a psyop. They are preparing people for what is coming. Not what is being presented today.” “So you're saying they're preparing people to accept it with incrementalism?” “That is correct. Like the old frog example. You know, you put the frog in the water and you just gradually continue to raise the heat on the water until the frog is cooked.” ~ POLICE STATE II (THE TAKEOVER)

After 9/11 came the Patriot Act. And American citizens officially became potential enemies of the state.

In 2006, President Bush amended the National Defense Authorization Act to grant the President power to declare martial law. And in 2007, signed Directive 51.

“For the smallest of reasons, included in the documents own text, any incident in the world, regardless of location, that affects population, infrastructure, environment, economy or government functions can trigger at the president's will total martial law.” ~ ENDGAME: BLUEPRINT FOR GLOBAL ENSLAVEMENT

During COVID, healthy people with no symptoms were arrested and locked in prison camps because they failed a fraudulent PCR test. And if they tried to escape, their fellow prisoners reported them.

“The second she jumped over, we all freaked out because we just wanted to call. Like, to let the wellness people know, let the police know.” “In response to their 000 calls, she was picked up by the police within 15 minutes and fined $5,000.” ~ AUSTRALIAN NEWS

Prison camps are being built all over the world. And they are for whoever the government sees as a threat to their agenda.

Federal Contractor Exposes Massive Internment Camps Being Built In All 50 States For Trump Supporters Ahead Of Martial Law