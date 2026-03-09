As of 3:46 AM EDT, West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil is priced at $101.20 per Barrel and Brent Crude Oil has reached $106.17 in futures market trading as the Israel/US/Iran Conflict continues and worsens in the Middle East. On March 3, Oil was $70 a barrel.

U.S. Stock Markets are down:

Other markets around the world are also seeing significant downturns:

It seems to have begun Sunday night in South Korea:

All this financial trouble is being caused after Israel and the US conducted another military Sneak Attack upon Iran, slightly over one week ago, far worse than the Israeli Sneak Attack which began the “12 Day War” between Israel and Iran in June of last year.

The situation is deteriorating very fast after Iran (and Western Insurance Carriers) effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, strangling about twenty percent of global oil supplies.

The Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) declared the Strait to be “Closed” and said they would fire upon any vessel trying to transit the Strait. Several vessels actually tied to transit - and were fired upon. Several went on fire. One allegedly burned and sank.

This prompted Insurance Carriers to issue Notice of Cancellation for War (Insurance) Coverage on any vessel trying to transit the Strait. Without Insurance, vessel owners dare not even TRY to travel through there for fear of losing their vessel to hostile acts.

In response to mostly British Insurance Carriers shutting off Insurance Coverage, US President Donald Trump instructed the US Development Finance Agency to begin offering vessel Insurance. It is not known if they have actually begun doing that, or how they could possibly price such coverage given the fact that no government has ever entered that market pretending to be an Insurance Company.

It seems that once the US Government started pretending to be a Pension Fund and offered “Social Security” in the year 1935 - which keeps going broke, then entered the medical field with Medicare Coverage, which is the poster child for Waste, Fraud, and Abuse, they seem to have gotten the idea that somehow Government can replace private industry in every sector, even though they are devoid of knowledge, experience, or skill in such industries.

With global oil supplies suffering the biggest supply shock in recorded history, the price for crude oil continues to skyrocket, causing Gasoline and Diesel fuel prices to skyrocket. In one week, Gasoline jumped $0.50 per gallon and Diesel fuel jumped about $0.92 a gallon.

With consumers and businesses having to pay so much more for fuel, money that would normally be going into the economy, is being sucked-out of it by energy prices. Consumers and businesses then have less available money to spend, which is now causing the rest of the economy to falter.

Unemployment has been rising steadily for the first few months of this year as Artificial Intelligence (AI) begins replacing people at jobs that used to be secure for life. People whose jobs have been replaced by AI have lost very hefty salaries and their spending has naturally been curtailed, which the economy has been suffering from so far this year. It is all expected to get much worse.

Nuclear War Underground Bunkers

Back to the ongoing Iran conflict, Social Media Pundit Paul Joseph Watson made a posting to the Social Media Platform “X” revealing that a US Cabinet-Level Secretary made a text message inquiry to Ron Hubbard, whose company builds Armageddon-proof, underground nuclear Bunkers, inquiring “When will my Bunker be ready?”

Media Outlets like the London “Telegraph” newspaper, and Internet News Outlet “Raw Story” CONFIRM that Trump Administration officials have, in fact, made inquiries for underground nuclear bunkers!

Raw Story:

London Telegraph:

The reason for these inquires turns out to be that once again - as happened during the “12 Day War” in June, 2025, Israel is not doing very well. Iranian missiles are raining down and Israel’s supply of missile Interceptors is rapidly running low. Videos are emerging from major cities like Tel Aviv and Haifa in Israel, showing barrages of Iranian Ballistic Missiles coming out of the sky, making direct impacts on the ground, or releasing dozens of smaller sub-munitions (Cluster Bombs) which cannot be intercepted.

With Israel losing - again - President Trump tried to talk with Iran about a ceasefire. Iran flatly rejected even talking about it, and continues to attack both Israel, and numerous US military bases in countries throughout the Middle East.

Making matters worse, Iran has successfully targeted and destroyed FOUR (4) crucial American Radar Arrays deployed at bases in the Middle East, severely reducing the ability of the US and Israel to get advance warning of inbound Iranian missiles.

The U.S. only had eight (8) THAAD (Terminal, high-altitude, area-defense) radar systems in the entire world - Iran has destroyed HALF of them in a week.

These radar arrays cost upwards of $1.2 Billion each. They each take slightly over one year to build, but replacements cannot be manufactured because they require Gallium - a rare earth metal - and China has cut-off the US from its Gallium supplies!

Over the weekend, Israel struck Iran oil infrastructure. In retaliation Sunday, Iran struck Israeli infra-structure: Orot Rabin in Hadera, Israel’s largest power station. A complete power outage reported in Tel Aviv.



Orot Rabin generates 2,590 MW, roughly 19% of Israel’s total electricity capacity. It sits on the Mediterranean coast, 45 km north of Tel Aviv, and feeds power to the entire central Israeli grid.

Markets see all these facts and are reacting to all of them, acknowledging that peace is not on the Horizon, Israel is losing, the US which began heavy bombing with B-52, B1b, and B-2 Stealth bombers, seems unable to do much more, and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

As such, markets are pricing oil based on a twenty percent reduction in Global Supply.

As prices for oil go up, the US and other economies continue to go down, and now Trump Administration officials are making inquiries about personal underground nuclear bunkers. Those officials know that Israel has a large number of undeclared nuclear warheads, and if Israel faces losing, they may attack Iran with one or more of them.

The markets also know that if Israel were to do that, they would likely be hit with nukes fired by Pakistan and/or North Korea. Which would likely cause the US to hit Pakistan and North Korea. Which would likely cause China, to then nuke the United States for attacking China’s ally, North Korea.

Put simply, the world is in a real mess and it is getting very much worse. While things are falling apart, it’s getting very much more expensive to live.

The entire city of Tel Aviv is reported to be without electric power as of 9:42 PM eastern US (Daylight) Time on Sunday, March 8, 2026 after Iran struck Power Plants with heavy missiles.

Video reported to be from Tel Aviv, shows the black-out:

— GPX (@GPX_Press) March 8, 2026

Tel Aviv is reportedly being hit by “dozens” of Iranian Ballistic Missiles tonight.

HAIFA

In far northern Israel, the Port of Haifa is said to have burned to the ground after Iranian missiles struck the Refinery in Haifa. Numerous videos are circulating showing that inferno:

Brent Crude oil spiked 18% and reached $110.33 as Futures Markets opened here in the US Sunday Evening.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, in response to the ongoing Israel/US attacks, which began with another sneak attack last week, is now having a serious impact on global oil prices, and it will get worse.

From yesterday

With the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Saudi Arabia began re-routing their oil through a 742 mile long pipeline called the “East-West Pipeline (PETROLINE) as seen on the map above. That pipeline is now blown up.

The pipeline was capable of carrying five million barrels of oil per day. Now, it can move nothing.

Middle Eastern countries have watched their ability to ship oil, crippled by the Israel/US/Iran conflict. Saudi Arabia had previously built the East-West pipeline in case of such an eventuality, so THEIR oil could still be shipped, albeit via the Red Sea.

Those plans just got blown up.

Expect the price of oil to jump again, and the price for Gasoline to follow.

Here in northeastern Pennsylvania, 94 octane gasoline (”Super unleaded”) was $3.279 per gallon one week ago; tonight is is $3.72 Up $0.45 per gallon in one week.

Diesel fuel one week ago was $4.079 per gallon one week ago; today diesel at that same station is now $4.999 per gallon. Up $0.92 in one week.

The CEO of one of the world’s largest logistics companies told Swiss broadcaster SRF on March 5 that Dubai has approximately ten days of fresh food left. That sentence has not appeared on a single major English-language front page. It should be the headline.

Stefan Paul, CEO of Kuehne and Nagel, was not speaking hyperbolically. He was reading his company’s supply chain data.

Dubai and the broader Gulf import between 80 and 90 percent of their food. Approximately 70 percent of GCC foodstuffs transit the Strait of Hormuz. The strait has been closed to commercial traffic since February 28.

Global air cargo capacity serving the Middle East fell 22 percent between February 28 and March 3, according to Aevean data published through Reuters.

Jebel Ali, the port that serves 50 million people across the Gulf and serves as the regional hub through which the vast majority of Dubai’s perishable imports flow, was struck and suspended operations, with partial resumption beginning March 5.

Ten days of fresh produce is what you have when the ship lanes close, the air routes collapse, and the port is hit simultaneously.

Fresh produce is not canned goods. It is not strategic reserves. It is the strawberries, the tomatoes, the lettuce, the mangoes, the herbs, and the dairy that make a modern city function as a modern city. These products have days of shelf life, not weeks or months. They cannot be rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope because the Cape of Good Hope adds four to six weeks to a transit and a strawberry does not survive four to six weeks in a container.

When the routes close, the perishable category depletes in real time with no backstop.

Dubai is one of the wealthiest cities on earth. It has the fiscal capacity, the sovereign wealth, and the logistical relationships to acquire food from anywhere. The problem is not money. The problem is physics. You cannot teleport produce from Spain or Kenya or India onto Dubai supermarket shelves when the air cargo lanes are 22 percent contracted and the port is still recovering from Iranian strikes. The money is willing. The infrastructure is not available.

The ten-day figure is a fresh produce specific estimate, not a total food supply figure. Dubai has substantial dry goods, frozen stocks, and strategic grain reserves maintained by the UAE government. The population is not facing famine. What it is facing is the moment when the visible symbol of a globalized, prosperous, interconnected city, a fully stocked supermarket, begins to thin. That thinning is a political event as much as a logistical one.

The UAE government has absorbed 1,072 Iranian drones, suspended 70 percent of regional flights, watched its data centers targeted, and seen its Fujairah bypass route threatened. Empty produce aisles in Dubai Spinneys is the point where the population that has so far watched the war with alarm rather than hunger begins to feel it directly.

The war’s civilian transmission mechanism has arrived. Not through inflation statistics that take months to compile. Through the absence of tomatoes.

Iran has now demonstrated it can reach the molecular composition of the food supply of its adversaries’ allied cities within ten days of opening hostilities. That is an entirely new category of coercive leverage. It does not require a weapon capable of hitting a supermarket. It only requires the ability to close the routes that the supermarket depends on.

The bypass route for oil was Fujairah. The bypass route for food was air cargo. Both are now compromised. There is no third route.

The Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, located near Ramstein Air Base in Germany, is temporarily referring some labor and delivery patients to other hospitals within the local community, hospital.

The medical center sent a notice about the halt in those services to Landstuhl patients through a Tuesday memorandum that circulated on the unofficial Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook page. The memo states that the closure of labor and delivery is due to the hospital’s “primary objective.”



Although the memo doesn’t elaborate on what that objective is, the hospital’s primary role is critical combat care ; to treat patients that are injured during training or combat operations throughout Europe, Africa and the Middle East, according to the hospital’s website.



Many people see this as extremely solid evidence the U.S. is hiding casualty figures.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi: “The U.S. committed a blatant and desperate crime by attacking a freshwater desalination plant on Qeshm Island. Water supply in 30 villages has been impacted.”

The scalable map below shows Qeshm Island; the map can be zoomed-out to see that it is at the Strait of Hormuz;

Attacking water infrastructure is a war crime. Targeting desalination plants means targeting civilians. Targeting civilians means cutting off life.

30 villages without water. Because the empire decided thirst is a weapon.

The Foreign Minister added “Attacking Iran’s infrastructure is a dangerous move with grave consequences. The U.S. set this precedent, not Iran.”

The warning is clear. The crime is documented. The Iranian response is very likely coming.

Water is life. The empire just proved it doesn’t care.