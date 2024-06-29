A Debate to Remember. Putin Planning Military Coalition. New Sanctions Against Iran. US Readies To Evacuate Americans From Lebanon. America is BUILDING secret facilities in all 50 states.

JUN 28, 2024

From the moment President Joe Biden staggered into the CNN studio, mumbling to himself, it was obvious. It was going to be a rough night for Joe.

For the first time in President Donald Trump’s life, he was not the center of attention on the stage, with not just the American public but, indeed, the world fixated on whether or not Joe Biden was fit to serve another term. As if it wasn’t clear enough already, that question was finally put to bed tonight. As we go to publication, Biden campaign strategists are blaming “a cold” for Joe’s miserable, agonizing, and mournful performance, while Democrat strategists at large are hurriedly boning up on convention rules in an attempt to oust Biden and replace him as the candidate at their Chicago meet in late August.

The former president has accused his opponent of damaging America’s reputation

Joe Biden has squandered America’s reputation on the world stage, his Republican rival Donald Trump has said during the first presidential debate on Thursday. Trump tore into Biden early in the televised encounter, accusing the US president of wrecking the economy, triggering the migration crisis at the southern border, and “going after his political opponent.” He also argued that Biden mishandled the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Such policy failures damage America’s global brand, he argued.

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Numerous Democrats have expressed concerns about Biden’s poor performance and its implications for the future of his candidacy, according to CNN, which hosted the debate. Trump and Biden are set to debate again on September 10 in an ABC-moderated event.

US Congressman Paul Gosar in a statement to Sputnik said US President Joe Biden's debate performance demonstrated he was mentally unfit to be US president. "With tonight's debate, Joe Biden stammered the quiet part out loud: he is mentally unfit to be President of the United States," Gosar said.

Rhetoric from Vladimir Putin about a Eurasian security coalition is part of a Kremlin plan to create a group of Moscow-friendly countries to rival the West and NATO, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said.

The assessment by the Washington, DC think tank follows Putin's visit to North Korea which, one international security expert told Newsweek, has "deepened an already intensifying relationship of convenience" between Moscow and Pyongyang. Putin said on Friday Moscow is ready to discuss Eurasian security issues with the Russian and Chinese-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Moscow-led Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as well as BRICs nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates).

Kiev’s backers have promised to provide as many as 60 US-designed F-16 fighters, but none have been delivered yet

Russian forces have struck Ukrainian airbases that were set to house Western-supplied fighter jets, including US-designed F-16s, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has reported. The Russian military launched a group strike on Thursday morning, employing long-range sea-based weapons, the Kinzhal hypersonic missile, and unmanned aerial vehicles to attack the “airfield infrastructure of Ukraine, planned to accommodate aircraft from Western countries,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The goal of the strike has been achieved. All designated targets have been hit,” it added, without specifying the number or location of the airfields that were struck.

Kiev has ‘many killed and wounded’ in the hostilities, the Ukrainian leader has admitted

A settlement plan to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict should be tabled within the next few months, Vladimir Zelensky has said, claiming Kiev does not actually seek to prolong hostilities for years to come. He made the remarks on Thursday during a joint press conference with European Council President Charles Michel. Zelensky had traveled to Brussels to sign a security deal with the European Union guaranteeing defense assistance to Kiev, including weapons deliveries and training. Zelensky used the opportunity to claim that he is not actually seeking to prolong hostilities for years to come.

The world's power brokers are secretly sending loads of radioactive substances to Ukraine so a "dirty bomb" can be created and detonated "under someone else's flag," it has been confirmed.

Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov of the Russian armed forces said that "available operational information" shows that radioactive substances continue to be sent by the West into Ukraine, which he described as a country that has become "a dumping ground for spent nuclear fuel and waste from hazardous chemical industries."

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said the European Union needs to invest 500 billion euros ($535 billion) in defense in the next ten years.

"Europe as a whole needs to step up on defense... We estimate that additional defense investments of around 500 billion euros are needed over the next decade," Von der Leyen told a news conference in Brussels late Thursday. She added that the EU has fallen far behind China and Russia in increasing defense spending in recent years.

Atlantic Alliance leadership is going from a Bill Gates puppet like Jens Stoltenberg (former director of the Vaccine NGO GAVI Alliance) to the resigning Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, one of George Soros’ circle, who had himself photographed several times with his son Alex, heir to the empire of the Open Society Foundation’ Zionist tycoon, since the 2020 Munich Conference.

It should not be forgotten that Soros the father himself, way back in 1993, published an article with the disturbing title “Towards a New World Order: the future of NATO”, republished in full by Gospa News International about a year ago…

Pilots with real combat experience are rare in China, said another military expert...

The Five Eyes (FVEY) alliance announced steps earlier in June to prevent Western military aviators from training Beijing’s military and naval aviators, capabilities that military experts say are key for Beijing to be able to attack Taiwan. On June 5, the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC), representing the FVEY (the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand), issued a joint bulletin warning evolving the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) efforts to recruit current and retired Western service members to train its military.

Kanda will be replaced with Atsushi Mimura, a director-general of the Finance Ministry's international bureau, who will take over as vice finance minister for international affairs on July 31.

It is hardly a coincidence that literally minutes after the USDJPY hit 161 for the first time in almost two generations...that Japan's Nikkei reported the man who had been tasked to explain away Japan's absolutely catastrophic currency policy, one which has made the yen the worst performing currency of the world and the envy of banana republics everywhere...Kanda will be replaced with Atsushi Mimura, a director-general of the Finance Ministry's international bureau, who will take over as vice finance minister for international affairs on July 31.

The Maldives’ head of environment, energy and climate change has been accused of ‘black magic’

The state secretary for environment, climate change and energy of the Maldives has been jailed, reportedly on suspicion of casting spells against the country’s president. The Maldives are an archipelago located southwest of India, known for their sandy beaches and luxury resorts which are popular with tourists worldwide. Most of the local residents are Muslim. Fathimath Shamnaz Ali Saleem was arrested on Sunday, along with two suspected accomplices, police in the capital, Male, said on Thursday. A magistrate has ordered her to stay in jail for a week, pending investigation.

Protesters continue to demand the president’s resignation, despite his decision to withdraw a controversial IMF-backed tax bill

Kenya descended into chaos on Tuesday when riot police fired live rounds into crowds of protesters who had stormed the National Assembly to demonstrate against controversial tax increases demanded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). At least 22 people were killed by gunfire, according to a statement on Wednesday from the state-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNHRC). It condemned the “excessive use of force by the police” during the protests, which erupted when lawmakers voted 195-106 to pass the government’s 2024 Finance Bill.

Five additional Muslim-background believers in Jesus were imprisoned in Iran, according to an international report last Friday.

One Christian convert, Hamid Afzali, was handed down a 10-year jail sentence from the regime, while three others – Nasrollah Mousavi, Bijan Gholizadeh and Iman Salehi – were given five years and Zohrab Shahbazi nine months, totaling 25 years and nine months. The five arrests are the most recent in a string of human rights abuses against Christians in Iran, despite the theoretical recognition of religious minorities, according to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights. Hengaw reported that there was no information relating to any specific charges against the five converts.

Vice president drops out, followed by ultraconservative mayor of Tehran, in mutual push to form ‘united front’ against reformist Massoud Pezeshkian in Friday’s election

Two ultraconservative candidates have pulled out of Iran’s Friday presidential vote, leaving four contenders including one reformist still in the race. Tehran’s ultraconservative mayor, Alireza Zakani, announced his withdrawal in a post on social media platform X on Thursday, after earlier denying he was ending his campaign. Zakani’s withdrawal came hours after a statement by the Ministry of Interior confirming the exit of Amirhossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi, another ultraconservative.

The US State Department has announced, as threatened earlier this month, a new round of sanctions against Iran, claiming it was the result of “nuclear escalations.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Iran announced expansions that had “no credible peaceful purpose.”

The IAEA had informed the US and others that Iran was installing additional centrifuge cascades. The cascades have been installed as part of Iran trying to trigger a remedial action from the rest of the parties of the JCPOA nuclear deal to negotiate the fact that many of those parties, notably the three European parties, never honored the deal for sanctions relief. In trying to force the talks, Iran increased uranium enrichment, though still far short of the 90-95% generally recognized as weapons-grade. So far, the three European nations have just threatened Iran and accused them of being out of keeping with the spirit of the deal.

Pentagon moves military assets closer to Lebanon & Israel...

With Israel-Hezbollah tensions soaring and the US and European countries urging both sides against an all-out war, the US Embassy in Beirut has issued a new travel advisory warning American citizens to stay away from Lebanon. "We remind US citizens to strongly reconsider travel to Lebanon," said the fresh notice which follows prior similar alerts. It warned in particular about travel to the south of Lebanon and in border areas with Syria, and to also avoid refugee settlements. In the event of a "sudden outbreaks of violence and armed conflict" the Lebanese government nor the US Embassy can ensure US citizens' safety, the notice warned further. Some European countries have issued similar alerts, with the Netherlands and Germany being the latest to warn their nationals to evacuate the country.

Tehran “is fighting us on a seven-front war: obviously, Hamas, Hezbollah as well as the Houthis, the militias in Iraq and Syria, the West Bank, and Iran itself,” says Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Iran sought to conquer the Middle East as the number of countries urging its citizens to leave Lebanon grew, amid heightened concern that the IDF-Hezbollah cross-border war would widen. Tehran “is fighting us on a seven-front war: obviously, Hamas, Hezbollah as well as the Houthis, the militias in Iraq and Syria, the West Bank, and Iran itself,” he said. “They’d like to topple Jordan. Their goal is to have a combined ground offensive from various fronts, coupled with a combined missile bombardment,” he explained.

Israeli government ministries prepare for power shortages in the event of full-blown war

Israeli government ministries are examining the possibility of using the satellites of Elon Musk’s Starlink company as backup for critical operations rooms during a potential broader war with the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah, the Israeli financial newspaper Calcalist reported. Both the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Communications have been looking into using the Starlink satellites to maintain the functioning of its critical operation rooms during such a war, against the background of potential prolonged power outages. Last week, the CEO of the company responsible for managing Israel’s electric grid warned that he might not be able to guarantee electricity supply during a war with Hezbollah.

Videos on social media appear to show Palestinian clans fighting against Hamas

The IDF is continuing its operations in the Gaza Strip, particularly in Rafah, as it aims to defeat the military capabilities of Hamas. “We are definitely approaching the point where we can say we dismantled the Rafah Brigade," stated IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on Monday evening. "It is defeated not in the sense that it has no more terrorists, but in the sense that it does not know how to function as a combat system.” After this determination has been made, the IDF is expected to shift from large-scale brigade operations, to smaller targeted raids based on intelligence sources.

Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner insists a Labour government will spread migrants across the United Kingdom.

The leftist party, projected to win Britain’s snap election on July 4, plans to make asylum seekers eligible for places in 1.5 million new public housing units. “Every borough has an obligation to take on their fair share of asylum seekers. Some shouldn’t be in the UK, but they’re here costing taxpayers because we are not dealing with the backlog,” Rayner stated.

CDU lawmaker reacted to mass stabbing attack by Afghan refugee.

A CDU politician in Germany is under investigation for hate crimes after he reacted to a knife attack by an Afghan migrant by calling for the expulsion of foreign criminals from the country. On the opening day of the Euro 2024 football tournament, a knife-wielding Afghan migrant went on a stabbing spree in Wolmirstedt which left one person dead and multiple others injured. Detlef Gürth, a state lawmaker for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Saxony-Anhalt, reacted by posting on X, “This pack has to get out of Germany.” And that was literally it. That’s all he said before subsequently deleting the tweet.

An alarming number of Chinese military-aged men have entered the United States illegally since President Joe Biden took office in 2021. In March alone, the number of Chinese migrants surged by 8,500 percent compared to March 2021.

A private social network run by a self-identified Chinese government agent provides resources for illegal immigrants to enter the United States and evade border authorities, as uncovered by a Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) investigation.

More than 400 illegals ended up stateside via this route, and 50 may still be at large, unnamed officials told NBC News

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has identified more than 400 migrants who entered the country with the help of an ISIS-affiliated human smuggling network over the past three years, NBC News has reported, citing unnamed officials. The sources told the media, however, there is no indication that the people in question have plans to carry out terrorist attacks.

JUN 27

By FoxNews Freight train derails in Illinois, forcing residents to evacuate

Dr. Peter McCullough has been a courageous voice shouting out the horrifying dangers of mRNA jabs. Now he wants to play with your RNA to fix messing with your RNA. No, No, No, No!!!!!

JUN 27

"She had edemas, embolisms, thrombosis, clots, she had a bowel ischemia caused by a clot in one of her abdominal arteries, she had hypereosinophilia on her heart tissue...

Walgreens is planning potentially sweeping store closures as it faces what its CEO called a “challenging” environment for pharmacies and U.S. consumers.

The pharmacy chain on Thursday morning announced quarterly earnings that fell short of Wall Street expectations. Walgreens' stock price was down about 25% as of midday. In an interview with CNBC, CEO Tim Wentworth said the company now forecasts weaker consumer spending for the rest of the year. ″We assumed...in the second half that the consumer would get somewhat stronger” but “that is not the case," Wentworth said.

Unless you are living under a bridge or you are eagerly drinking the kool-aid that the mainstream media is dishing out, you probably understand that the economy has been struggling.

Survey after survey has found that the American people are deeply dissatisfied with how the economy has been performing, and as a result it has become the number one issue this election season. But even though a large portion of the population is not happy about how things have been going, the truth is that the situation is far more dire than most people realize. Just this week we have received quite a bit of very troubling news, and the outlook for the months ahead is very bleak. The following are 11 signs that the U.S. economy is in far worse shape than most people think…

ROME — Pope Francis has denounced the arrogance of those who seek dominion over nature, which leads to the degradation of the environment.

In his annual message for the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, the pontiff urges people of faith to embrace “creation as an earthly paradise, mother earth, which is meant to be a place of joy and a promise of happiness for all.” Harmony among men and women “should also be extended to creation,” he writes in the message released Thursday, “in a sense of responsibility for a humane and integral ecology, the path to salvation for our common home and for us who inhabit it.” Through sin, creation “was enslaved, albeit through no fault of its own, and finds itself unable to fulfil the lasting meaning and purpose for which it was designed,” he states. “It is subject to dissolution and death, aggravated by the human abuse of nature.”

The University of British Columbia-sponsored camp will be able to accommodate 65 minors as young as 14, including potential 'queer' and 'trans' youth up to age 21.

(LifeSiteNews) — One of Canada’s top universities will be staging an anti-family LGBT-charged summer “camp” for kids as young as 14 on a remote island only accessible via boat to be guided by “two drag parents” who will teach “drag” queen and “gender identity” classes to youths. A news release dated June 24 from the University of British Columbia (UBC) announced “UBC CampOUT!” which is a “leadership and learning summer camp for queer, trans, two-Spirit, questioning, and allied youth from across BC & the Yukon.”

A judge ruled that a Montana law which defined “sex” in state law, when referring to a person as only male or female, was unconstitutional, saying that the law’s description did not explicitly state its purpose.

District Court Judge Shane Vannatta struck down the 2023 law on Tuesday after a group of plaintiffs who identify as transgender, nonbinary, intersex and other identities sued, arguing the law denies legal recognition and protection to people who identify as gender-nonconforming, according to The Associated Press. Vannatta did not address the claim of a lack of legal recognition and protection, but did say that the bill’s title did not adequately explain whether the word “sex” referred to gender or sexual intercourse and that it did not indicate the words “male” and “female” would be defined in the body of the bill.

JUN 27

Here we go again. Destroying the food supply under the guise of "Deadly Avian Flu" isn't satisfying enough for the evil monsters. Our pets are next.

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A strong earthquake has shaken southern Peru, but there was no immediate word on any damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.2 quake early Friday was 8 kilometers (5 miles) west of Atiquipa. That is south of the capital Lima near the borders of Chile and Bolivia. It was about 28 kilometers (17 miles) deep. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu said any threat of a tsunami had already passed.

America is secretly building large scale detention facilities in all 50 states. Will they be used to house illegal immigrants? The answer is no and the real reason is far more nefarious. Former customs and border protection, supervisor JJ Carrelll shares this unbelievable story. You can pre-order J.J.'s new documentary called Treason right here:

https://thisistreason.com