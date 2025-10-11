From Axios

Trade war rekindled

Markets were rattled today after President Trump threatened a “massive increase” in tariffs on Chinese goods, responding to China’s move to restrict access to rare earth minerals.

It’s a flare-up that threatens to reignite the countries’ trade war.

Market impact: Stocks were clobbered, with the S&P 500 falling 2.7%, the Nasdaq plunging 3.6% and the Russell 2000 slipping 2.6%.

Oil, meanwhile, plunged over 4%, gold climbed to $4,032 and bitcoin slid 5.5%.

State of play: “Dependent on what China says about the hostile ‘order’ that they have just put out, I will be forced, as President of the United States of America, to financially counter their move,” Trump wrote in a nearly 500-word Truth Social post.

In addition to tariffs, Trump said there were “many other countermeasures” under consideration, suggesting the U.S. was considering further export restrictions of its own.

Catch up quick: China yesterday announced export controls on a range of minerals the U.S. desperately needs to power the AI boom and other key sectors, like defense.

The move was widely seen as a way to gain leverage in trade talks ahead of an expected meeting between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this month.

The latest: Those talks now might not occur at all, Trump said today.

What they’re saying: “Things got ugly quickly this morning,” Interactive Brokers strategist Steve Sosnick wrote.

The reactions, he says, “may say as much about recent market complacency as they do about the policy ramifications.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the United States will impose one-hundred percent Tariffs on China beginning November 1, in response to China’s “Aggressive” export controls on virtually everything they manufacture and worse, on rare earth minerals they refine for OTHER countries!

Here is President Trump’s announcement:

China’s actions are expected to literally crush commerce between China and the USA.

This is widely being viewed as a “Black Swan Event” for financial markets; the initial impact having been seen on Wall Street today, where stock prices dropped about 2.2%. It is now anticipated that stocks will plummet on Monday, as companies and investors analyze the impact of China’s announcement.

BREAKING: $250,000,000,000 wiped out from the crypto market cap today.

Crypto currencies have suffered a Flash Crash, wiping-out upwards of $500 BILLION of value in about one hour today. It is likely tied to China’s announcement of aggressive Export Restrictions on nearly everything they export, including rare earth minerals they refine for OTHER owners!

Word is that once word of China’s move got out to the uber-wealthy, the “whales” immediately pulled out of crypto and are heading into Precious metals which are a known safe haven in economic turbulence.

Folks familiar with crypto currency markets are describing today’s moves by saying “it’s a slaughter.”

BREAKING: $1.65 trillion wiped out from US stock market today.

BREAKING: The Trump administration has confirmed THOUSANDS of federal employees were fired and received “reduction-in-force” (RIF) notices today, across at least seven departments.

AstraZeneca will invest $50 billion in the United States

AstraZeneca, another COVID crime culprit, is the latest to be rewarded by Trump following his last announcement about Pfize

TRUMP: “Furthermore, AstraZeneca will invest $50 billion in the United States over the next five years for Research and Development of new drugs, and to onshore manufacturing facilities across the country...”

Maria Corina Machado, Venezuelan opposition leader, wins the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/peace/2025/press-release/

BREAKING - Venezuelan Leader Maduro has instructed the Venezuelan military to be prepared for an imminent attack from the US.

🚨BREAKING - Venezuela has reasons to believe that the U.S. is ready to move from threats to action - Russian representative at the UN

🚨BREAKING - Venezuela’s government on Thursday requested an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council focused on the U.S. military actions in recent weeks in the waters off the South American country.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/venezuela-un-emergency-session-us-military-actions-armed-attack/

BREAKING: U.S. and Qatar sign deal to open a Qatari “air force facility,” in the US, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho.

Trump Admin Sparks MAGA Fury With Qatari Air Force Base in US—’Betrayed’

Steve Bannon said “There should never be a military base of a foreign power on the sacred soil of America.”

Laura Loomer, “I have never felt more betrayed by the GOP.”

https://www.newsweek.com/trump-admin-sparks-maga-fury-with-qatari-air-force-base-in-us-betrayed-10862415