End Times Headline News. July 10 2024

Biden struggles through NATO summit speech. EU could ‘end’ Hungary’s presidency. Russia Rules Out Nuclear Talks With US. Gangs Arming Migrants in NYC. Japan's Latest Female AI Robots

JUL 10, 2024

As NATO marks the 75th anniversary of its creation at a summit in Washington July 9-11, the alliance finds itself grappling with a slew of internal challenges, from political turbulence among allies to funding disputes and a system of arms contracts which benefits some members (guess which ones) far more than others. Sputnik takes a closer look at some of the problems wracking the bloc:

Domestic Political Woes: NATO’s main problem stems from a crisis of leadership which is no longer possible to hide. As last month’s presidential debate and the D-Day commemoration ceremony in Normandy, France amply demonstrated, US President Joe Biden appears to be in no condition to make critical policy decisions, or even enjoy control of his basic bodily functions and general demeanor.

“Feels like a late empire problem, and I hope it’s not.”

President Joe Biden canceled an early evening meeting with the German chancellor Olaf Scholz at the last minute because he had to go to bed, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper reported that the event was an informal gathering in Germany amid the G7 summit in June 2022, and was meant to be a low-key meeting to discuss Ukraine. Two unnamed people who were there told the Journal that Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Biden would not make an appearance because he had to rest.

Prime Minister Trudeau delivered the keynote address at the NATO Climate Change and Security Centre of Excellence where he described the climate crisis as a security threat that Canada is helping the alliance tackle.

The new military command in Germany will be led by a three-star NATO general who will oversee ’training, equipping, and force development' of Ukrainian troops.

WASHINGTON—NATO is unveiling measures to bolster Ukraine’s defenses against Russian aggression and pave the way for its eventual integration into the alliance. The world’s largest military alliance will establish a new command to train Ukrainian troops, provide Kyiv with a dedicated representative, pledge $40 billion euros in security assistance, and deliver F-16 fighter jets, according to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The massive effort was necessary, Mr. Sullivan said, to stop Russia’s “imperialist quest to subjugate and conquer Ukraine.”

The US-led bloc will provide four new Patriot systems and “dozens” of other interceptors

NATO countries have promised to provide Ukraine with five additional strategic air defense systems, in response to Kiev’s pleas to help fend off Russian airstrikes. US President Joe Biden announced the “historic donation” during a summit in Washington, where NATO leaders gathered on Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of the bloc. The US, Germany, and Romania will donate a new Patriot battery each, while the Netherlands “and other partners” will supply components to “enable the operation of an additional Patriot battery,” according to a statement signed by several NATO members and Ukraine. Italy has pledged to deliver a new SAMP-T system.

looking for a "slightly more sane approach"...

A top Russian diplomat stressed that the Kremlin is unwilling to engage with the White House on arms control issues due to the Biden administration’s Russophobic stance. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov argued that President Donald Trump left the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) to provoke China. In an interview with The International Affairs published on Monday, Ryabkov explained Moscow’s position on arms control talks with Washington. "We do not have the foundation right now and we are not even close to shaping one in order to launch a tentative dialogue, not talks even, in this field. This is a result of Washington’s destructive policy course," he stated.

"The NATO grouping on the border with Belarus is growing rapidly..."

China and Belarus kicked off ultra-rare joint military drills near the Polish border inside Belarusian territory on Monday. It is unprecedented given Chinese troops are now deployed so close to a raging war zone in Eastern Europe. The Belarusian armed forces pointed specifically to "Ukrainian provocation" as a key reason to hold the drills. Vladimir Kupriyanyuk, the deputy head of the general staff of the military, said the exercises are a response to the "West's aggressive foreign policy towards Belarus" and to "Ukrainian provocation."

The Indian Prime Minister has repeatedly called for dialogue to find a peaceful solution to the conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued attempts to find a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis. Modi is currently on his first official bilateral visit to Russia since beginning a third consecutive term in office. It is also his first trip to the country since the start of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. Speaking with the Indian leader at the Kremlin on Tuesday following closed informal discussions the day before, Putin thanked Modi for “the attention you are paying to the most pressing problems, including trying to find some ways to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, of course, primarily by peaceful means.”

And it won.

In a fascinating geopolitical development, Bloomberg reports that Saudi Arabia privately hinted earlier this year it would sell some (or all) of its European debt holdings if the G-7 confiscated Russia's frozen assets. As a reminder, we noted in May the European Union had approved a US-backed plan to use profits and interest generated from Russian assets to help arm Ukraine; however that was a sharp reversal from the previously proposed plan - one which was heavily promoted by Zelensky and Ukraine - to confiscate some $300 billion in Russian assets. Many were wondering what prompted the reversal.

Viktor Orban’s visit to Russia has reportedly ruffled too many feathers in Brussels

he European Union could revoke Hungary’s presidency of the bloc over Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s trip to Moscow, Politico EU has reported, citing diplomatic sources. Having assumed the rotating European Council presidency and vowed to make “Europe great again (MEGA)” Orban visited Ukraine and met with Vladimir Zelensky. He then went to Russia, triggering howls of outrage in Kiev and Brussels alike. “Member states were already irritated by the ‘MEGA’ motto. But a meeting with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will permanently overshadow the Hungarian presidency,” Politico reported on Monday evening, citing an unnamed EU diplomat. “With such a meeting the presidency ends before it has really begun.”

Former Labour leader and prime minister Sir Tony Blair has called on Sir Keir Starmer’s new Labour government to take an additional £50 billion ($63.9 billion) in tax from the public.

Blair, a mentor to Prime Minister Starmer, says the hikes may be necessary in a report by his institute. Starmer’s Chancellor (Treasury Secretary), Rachel Reeves, has already signaled a review of public finances, claiming the situation is worse than she expected—and sparking fears the new administration is laying the groundwork for tax rises.

As the UK’s new, MI6-aligned prime minister takes power, questions are resurfacing about how key files on infamous British pedophile Jimmy Savile disappeared under his watch.

In October 2012, a documentary exposed how veteran British media personality Jimmy Savile sexually abused vulnerable, underage girls throughout his lifetime. This led to an eruption of reports of abuse, spanning decades, and official inquiries into multiple institutions to which Savile was linked.

Riots turned to celebration for progressive protesters over the weekend as strategic alliances between the far left and Emmanuel Macron’s centrists snatched victory away from Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella's National Rally in the final run-off round of the France elections. Sky News All-Stars Gabriella Power, and James Morrow take a look at the dramatic turn of events in the French election and what it means for the country moving forward.

France’s New Popular Front (NFP) is pushing an extreme tax hike after winning snap legislative elections. The far-left bloc wants to impose a 90 percent tax rate on annual income over €400,000 (~$430,000).

This radical proposal sets the stage for a clash with President Emmanuel Macron. Despite his Ensemble bloc falling to second place in the National Assembly and third by share of the popular vote, Macron wants to install a prime minister of his choosing. Macron called the snap elections in response to Marine Le Pen‘s National Rally winning the European elections. The National Rally won again in the first round, but the NFP and the Macronists formed an electoral pact to push Le Pen’s party into third place in the second round despite the fact that they won the popular vote by a wide margin.

A probe has reportedly been launched into Marine Le Pen’s allegedly “illegal” financing of her presidential campaign in 2022 as President Emmanuel Macron prepares to weaponize the French justice system in the same manner as US President Joe Biden.

Marine Le Pen remains the heavy favorite to win the French presidential election to be held in 2027, and while the far-left formed a coalition in last week’s presidential election to keep Le Pen’s National Rally out of government, the results revealed that Macron’s party is less popular than ever. The situation is a mirror image of the political landscape in the United States, with a failing president desperately attempting to hold onto power by embarking on a campaign of lawfare against an insurgent political opponent.

Iran-backed terror group says barrage of some 40 projectiles was retaliation for the death of its operative, an ex-bodyguard for Nasrallah, in a purported Israeli strike in Syria

Two Israeli civilians were killed in a rocket impact in the Golan Heights on Tuesday evening, police said, amid a barrage of some 40 rockets fired by Hezbollah, hours after one of its operatives was killed in a purported Israeli strike on the Beirut-Damascus highway in Syria. The man and woman were killed when a rocket directly struck a vehicle they were in, rescue services said. The pair were passing by the Nafah Junction on Route 91. Their deaths brought the number of civilians killed in Israel amid months-long clashes with Hezbollah to 12.

Khamenei and Nasrallah were embarrassed by Sinwar's surprise attack on Oct. 7, and the Hezbollah joined out of a lack of choice.

On June 19, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened that if Israel starts an all-out war against it, Hezbollah will conquer the Galilee, flatten the rest of Israel, and attack Cyprus. On June 29, Iran threatened that if Israel escalates the situation, "a war of extermination will begin." These threats do not indicate self-confidence but rather hysteria. Even nine months after the start of the war, Tehran still estimates that in an all-out war, Israel will deal a fatal blow to Hezbollah, its most important ally. But no less important than that, in several months, there has been a dramatic change in Iran's position towards the war, and in order to understand where Iran and Hezbollah stand today, it is necessary to return to the beginning.

Several high-level meetings aim to advance hostage deal and truce talks

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and CIA Director William Burns met in Cairo on Tuesday to advance discussions about a hostage deal and truce between Israel and Hamas, according to el-Sisi’s office. “The president affirmed the Egyptian position rejecting the continuation of military operations in the Gaza Strip,” the statement added. Burns and Biden’s top Middle East advisor, Brett McGurk, met with Egyptian and Israeli officials in Cairo on Monday to talk about the many unsolved issues surrounding a deal, including future border arrangements between Israel and Egypt.

In New York City, the arrival of thousands upon thousands of illegal border crossers is affecting the poorest parts of the city the most of all.

This is just another reminder that liberal elites rarely suffer the consequences of the policies that they advocate for. The suffering is for the little people, the poorest people, the people with no power to influence policy decisions. This is one of the reasons why some people think Trump has a chance to win New York in November. These poor voters now understand that they are the ones who will suffer if these policies continue.

As the nation’s largest southern border crossings finally receive mainstream media coverage years into an unprecedented illegal immigration crisis, untold numbers of “fighting age males” dressed in military uniforms are entering the United States through remote areas with no Border Patrol presence.

It is a palpable security lapse unlikely to be reported by most news outlets and local, federal, and state law enforcement sources have provided Judicial Watch with detailed accounts, reports, diagrams, and photos of the situation which is terrorizing residents in a once harmonious Arizona town just a few miles from Mexico. They blame the Biden administration’s catastrophic open border policies for the serious problems that have gripped the area in the last few years.

A recently arrested gang member has told city officials that criminals are smuggling weapons inside NYC's shelters for asylum seekers, putting law abiding families in danger not only in those very same shelters, but on the city's very streets as well...

In a civilized society, authorities are able to maintain at least a basic level of law and order in the streets most of the time. Unfortunately, at this point it is up for debate whether the United States is still a “civilized society” or not.

The chaos in our streets never seems to end, and those that are in charge of running things don’t seem to be able to regain control. The theft, violence and mayhem that we are witnessing in our major cities is being fueled by the worst homelessness crisis in our entire history, the worst drug crisis in our entire history, and the worst migration crisis in our entire history. If authorities cannot control our streets now, what is going to happen once our societal collapse reaches a much more advanced stage?

Health officials are investigating a human case of the plague in a resident who contracted the infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis.

Health officials in Colorado are investigating a human case of the plague in a resident who contracted the infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis. The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) confirmed the case in a statement on July 5, saying it is working with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to investigate the case. The public health agency did not disclose details about the individual who contracted the plague—a potentially deadly disease known as the “Black Death” in the Middle Ages.

Let the fear mongering begin...

In the interview below, former hedge fund manager and investment banker David Rogers Webb explains the legal structures put in place to achieve the goal of us to “own nothing and be happy.” Webb calls this endgame ‘The Great Taking’.

We have previously published articles about The Great Taking, see HERE and HERE, but it is a subject worth highlighting again because this fraud must be understood and undone to avoid a financial catastrophe. At the beginning of this month, The Big Picture released an interview with Webb (see below) as part of a documentary and interview series about Webb’s book ‘The Great Taking’. The interview was conducted last autumn and covers the basics of Webb’s findings.

Boeing has agreed to a $243.6 million plea deal to avoid a criminal trial over two fatal crashes involving its 737 Max planes.

These crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people combined. As part of the deal, Boeing will admit to criminal fraud related to misleading regulators about the safety of the aircraft. They must also invest over $455 million in safety programs and have a monitor oversee their procedures for three years. Families of the crash victims are pushing back, arguing that Boeing executives should face criminal prosecution for their role in the tragedies. The plea deal awaits approval from a federal judge, who previously criticized Boeing’s actions, potentially impacting its outcome significantly.

Uganda is making iris biometrics part of its new national digital identity card. It serves not just as an added layer of “security” but also as an alternative for people who do not have fingerprints that can be matched.

During a recent parliamentary briefing, Rosemary Kisembo, the Executive Director of the National Identification and Registration Authority of Uganda (“NIRA”), responded to questions about issues raised in the Auditor General’s 2022/2023 report. Rosemary Kisembo is a Ugandan software engineer and corporate executive who has served as the Executive Director of the National Identification and Registration Authority of Uganda (NIRA) since 14 May 2021.

In cities and towns across the nation, our communities are being transformed by the implementation of so-called “smart” technologies said to create more efficient, safe, and sustainable environments.

These smart cities use a range of devices such as cameras, sensors, and artificial intelligence to attempt central management of everything from traffic and public safety to environmental monitoring. It’s not something out of George Orwell’s daydreams; it’s happening now. Proponents of smart cities will sing songs about their efficiency. Traffic lights adjust in real-time to traffic conditions, reducing congestion and shortening commutes. Smart waste management systems notify city services when trash bins are full, optimizing collection routes and frequencies. Public safety could be enhanced through the use of networked cameras and environmental sensors that can detect crimes or hazards as they occur.

“We can’t know whether a child is a boy or a girl based on their genetics or their anatomy.” Really?

Now, if such a statement leaves you shaking your head, you’re not alone—but that is the argument put forward by two genetic counselors in a recent article that begins by introducing gender reveal parties this way: “Gender reveals are a testament to how society is squeezing children into one of two predetermined gender boxes before they are even born.” Yes, you can certainly see the authors’ bias right from the beginning of their article!

A group of nurses in the United Kingdom who filed a lawsuit against a National Health Service hospital trust over its transgender employee policy are speaking out publicly for the first time to demand the NHS protect female staff.

“I think to go public was just to try and gain some attention really from the government to try and look at the policies around this because there’s nothing in place at the minute to protect women. It’s literally a self-made situation where any person can just [identify] as a woman and go in,” Darlington Memorial nurse Lisa Lockey told Fox News Digital. “It’s been ongoing for a long time. We’ve been ignored,” she continued. “And it’s kind of been — swept aside, I think, in the hope that we were going to just forget about it and shut up.”

As Beryl traveled across the Caribbean Sea, the historic storm broke several records during its 11-day journey, including becoming the earliest Category 4 and Category 5 storm known.

Driven by record-high ocean temperatures, Beryl’s rapid strengthening stunned experts as it traveled through the Caribbean Sea, making initial landfall in Grenada’s Carriacou Island as a Category 4 hurricane, then days later, a second landfall on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. In total, the storm has left at least 14 dead and several missing. But even after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Matagorda early Monday, the powerful storm continued to set records inland — this time for tornadoes.