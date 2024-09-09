Medvedev: US Will Collapse in Imminent New Civil War. Reza Pahlavi: Iran is ripe for a revolution. New Amnesty Plan for 500K Illegals. US National Debt Explodes. Bugs And Goo. What Is a Woman?

SEP 9

The US presidential candidate has said he doesn’t know why Putin has “endorsed” his rival

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has said he felt “very offended” when Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed support for his election rival, US Vice President Kamala Harris. Asked during an international economic forum in Vladivostok on Thursday if he had “a favorite” in the US election, Putin said that he will follow Biden’s endorsement of Harris and “will support her as well.” Putin also said “Trump imposed more sanctions on Russia than any president who came before him,” and suggested that Harris “would maybe refrain from such actions.”

Former Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, issued a warning on Saturday predicting the United States will collapse in an “imminent new civil war” amid this year’s election over Russian sanctions.

Since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022, Western countries have imposed sanctions on Moscow, with several thousand sanctions on Russian individuals, businesses, and government institutions. The U.S. has gradually expanded the sanctions it imposed as President Joe Biden issued an executive order in December, which allows the U.S. to directly sanction foreign banks facilitating significant transactions for Russia. Washington threatened to block such banks that conduct business with firms that support Russia’s defense industry from its financial system.

The time has come for discussions about ending the Ukrainian conflict as soon as possible, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says

A renewed effort to try and bring an end to the enduring conflict between Moscow and Kiev is needed, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said. The leader made the remarks in a televised interview with broadcaster ZDF aired on Sunday. “I believe that now is the time to discuss how to arrive at peace from this state of war, indeed at a faster pace,” he stated. Despite its initial reluctance to lavishly pour military aid into Ukraine like many other Western countries, Berlin has become one of the top backers of Kiev amid the conflict. Germany has supplied the Ukrainian military with assorted hardware, including Leopard 1 and 2 main battle tanks, as well as Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

Paris will use proceeds from the frozen assets to buy artillery shells and air defense equipment for Kiev

France has announced that it will use a share of the proceeds from frozen Russian assets for purchasing weapons for Ukraine. The move came after Kiev called on Paris to speed up arms deliveries. Western countries have frozen $300 billion in Russian sovereign reserves in response to Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine. While Kiev and some of its supporters in Europe have repeatedly called for the funds to be confiscated altogether, the EU has so far failed to find a legal method to do so. Nevertheless, the European Commission agreed in June to make €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) of the interest accumulated from the Russian assets available for aid to Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, noting that relations between the countries are at a high level, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"Dear Comrade Kim Jong Un, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Relations between our countries, based on good traditions of friendship and good neighborliness, are at a high level — this was fully confirmed by our recent constructive and meaningful talks in Pyongyang," the telegram says.

While China is developing the Type 096 to address these shortcomings, the Jin-class submarines currently struggle to provide the reliable global nuclear deterrence China seeks

-Despite being armed with JL-2 and possibly JL-3 missiles, capable of reaching U.S. territories like Hawaii and Alaska, the submarines are hindered by significant noise levels, making them detectable and undermining their stealth. -Technological and doctrinal limitations, such as separating nuclear warheads from delivery systems during peacetime, further weaken their effectiveness. -While China is developing the Type 096 to address these shortcomings, the Jin-class submarines currently struggle to provide the reliable global nuclear deterrence China seeks.

Chinese scientists have claimed to have made a groundbreaking discovery using what is currently regarded as the world’s most powerful radar system. This system allows them to simultaneously detect equatorial plasma bubbles (EPB) over the Egyptian pyramids and the Midway Islands in the Pacific Ocean.

This development positions China as a leader in ionospheric research, and the country is now the first in the world to track such anomalies in real-time, according to Chinese media claims. The radar, known as the Low Latitude Long Range Ionospheric Radar (LARID), was developed by the Institute of Geology and Geophysics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences and was installed last year.

China’s complex economic-financial interdependence with the West places certain restraints on its sovereignty...

RT published a feature analysis on Friday asking, “Has the US finally succeeded in choking off Russia’s biggest trade lifeline?”, which readers are encouraged to read in full to learn more Russia and China’s US-provoked payment problems. In a nutshell, Chinese banks of all sizes have suddenly started complying with the US’ sanctions out of fear of secondary sanctions, which RT’s financial expert Henry Johnston reminded everyone has also been reported by the domestic Russian media whose articles he cites. All of this is shocking for the average BRICS enthusiast who’s been influenced by wishful thinking articles since the start of the special operation into imagining that this group is an anti-Western bloc. They’ve also heard countless times that “the dollar is dead” or is “about to die any day now,” that Russia and China are “allies” who are jointly resisting the West in all respects, and that a new world order has already emerged to replace the previously American-led unipolar one. None of that is true though.

Buenos Aires claims actions by Venezuela’s government could be considered “crimes against humanity”

Argentina has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and other officials, citing alleged human rights violations during a crackdown on post-election unrest. The actions taken by Maduro’s government since the July 28 ballot could “constitute crimes against humanity,” the Argentinian Foreign Ministry claimed on Friday. The statement said a request to the court will be submitted on Monday. According to the National Electoral Council of Venezuela, Maduro won the July presidential election with 52% of the vote. The Western-backed opposition, however, has accused officials in Caracas of rigging the ballot, with rival candidate Edmundo Gonzalez claiming he in fact received 67%.

"The people of Brazil are sending a message!"

Thousands of Brazilians flooded city streets on Saturday to protest against the government's censorship crusade against Elon Musk's 'free-speech' X platform. The demonstration, held Saturday on Independence Day, was led by former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro - who said in response to Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes: "I hope that the Federal Senate puts the brakes on Alexandre de Moraes, this dictator who does more harm to Brazil than Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva himself." Several notable X accounts, including journalist Michael Shellenberger, are reporting from Sao Paulo's main boulevard, where tens of thousands have gathered today in opposition to far-left Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes that recently blocked X nationwide.

The problems plaguing the main city cannot be solved, Masoud Pezeshkian has suggested

The capital of Iran should be transferred from Tehran to a city closer to the country's south coast, President Masoud Pezeshkian has said. In a speech on Saturday, Pezeshkian, who took office in July, suggested that it is pointless to keep developing Tehran due to the numerous difficulties faced by the city. The capital is currently plagued by “water shortages, land subsidence and air pollution,” among other things, he said, as cited by the news outlet Javan Online. "Tehran as the capital of the country is facing problems to which we have no solution,” the president acknowledged, suggesting that the best way out would be to “relocate the political and economic center of the country.”

Reza Pahlavi believes Iran is ripe for a revolution.

As the eldest son of the last Shah of Iran, the 63-year-old Crown Prince is on a mission to drive the radical Islamic men who overthrew his father 45 years ago out of power and replace them with a secular democracy chosen by and for the Iranian people. His Royal Highness says the Islamic regime is weaker than ever before and that the Iranian people are hungry for change. "The fight for freedom and liberty is a cause that never ends until it's done," Pahlavi told CBN News.

Rare terror attack at Allenby Bridge Crossing between Jordan & West Bank

Among the most frequented land border crossings to get into Israel and the Palestinian territories used by tourists, backpackers, and religious pilgrims alike is the Allenby Bridge Crossing between Jordan and the West Bank. The crossing sees foot and vehicle traffic of thousands of entrances and exits each day, and has long been among the safer and more stable border areas, especially when compared to Israel's southern border with Gaza. But that all changed on Sunday with a blaze of gunfire by a Jordanian national after approaching the Israeli side of the crossing.

According to an initial investigation, the Allenby Crossing attack on Sunday was a solitary action, the Jordanian Foreign Minister reported on Monday overnight.

In their statement statement the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said: "Jordan's consistent stance is to oppose and condemn violence and harm to civilians for any reason. It calls for addressing all causes and escalating measures that led to such violence." The statement also noted: "The initial investigation indicates that this was a solitary action."

Syrian media report a wave of attacks attributed to Israel in the districts of Hama, Homs, Tartus and Damascus. Extensive damage reported in "scientific research institute" in Masyaf. Five Syrians dead, 19 injured.

Syrian media on Sunday night reported a wave of attacks attributed to Israel in the districts of Hama, Homs, Tartus and Damascus. According to reports, the strikes caused heavy damage to a "scientific research institute" in the Masyaf region, in the rural area of ​​Hama, which was hit by several missiles. In addition, it was reported that military posts were struck as well.

Biden hesitant to 'reward Hamas' with new deal outline after hostages' murder

As U.S. and Israeli officials for the first time in months appear to share the same opinion regarding the hostage deal talks with Hamas – the assessment being that the talks have reached a dead end for the moment – both parties are reportedly deliberating on how to continue. According to Ynet News, Israeli officials are planning to push the U.S. to increase pressure not just on Hamas, but also on Egypt, which has become part of the negotiations rather than only a mediator. Both the Egyptian government and Hamas continue to reject continued Israeli military presence on the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border.

i24NEWS reports that amid tensions between Israel and Egypt over Israel’s insistence on keeping IDF troops on the Philadelphi corridor, Israel has not had an ambassador in Egypt for the past two weeks.

Amid the tensions between Israel and Egypt over Israel’s insistence on keeping IDF troops on the Philadelphi corridor, Israel has not had an ambassador in Egypt for the past two weeks. The reason for this is a deliberate delay on the part of Cairo, i24NEWS reported on Sunday. According to the report, former ambassador Amira Oron concluded her term in office and returned to Israel two weeks ago, but the new ambassador, Uri Rothman, has not yet been accepted by Egypt, and as such, is still in Israel. A source with knowledge of the details said in a conversation with i24NEWS that "the Egyptians are taking their time on purpose to punish us, not even advancing the receipt of his letter of reference for the position." The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in response, "The statements in the report are inaccurate and do not reflect the situation."

Attacks from Hezbollah throughout weekend damage homes, ignite fires in Israel

Amid ongoing, daily attacks by Hezbollah against Israel, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi warned the terror group that the army is “preparing for offensive moves” inside Lebanon. Halevi’s threatening statement came during his latest tour of the northern border on Israel’s Golan Heights. “The IDF is very focused on fighting Hezbollah. I think that the number of attacks in the last month, operatives killed, rockets destroyed, infrastructure destroyed, is very large,” Halevi said. The IDF announced on Friday that over 50 airstrikes last week targeted Hezbollah buildings, infrastructure, weapon depots and rocket launchers in Lebanon.

"The defendant is alleged to have planned a terrorist attack in New York City around October 7th..."

The US Department of Justice announced on Friday that a Pakistani citizen living in Canada has been arrested and charged with plotting a terror attack at a Jewish center in New York City, allegedly in support of ISIS. Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, was arrested Wednesday about 12 miles from the US northern border near Ormstown, Quebec. "The defendant is alleged to have planned a terrorist attack in New York City around October 7th of this year with the stated goal of slaughtering, in the name of ISIS, as many Jewish people as possible," US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland wrote in a statement.

Four Venezuelan national members of the Tren de Aragua gang arrested in Colorado have been confirmed as illegal aliens, per a statement from an ICE spokesperson to Fox News.

The Venezuelan nationals, ranging in ages from 19 through 24, all crossed the southern border through Texas illegally in 2022 and 2023, under the Biden administration. All four are now in ICE custody. The four were arrested after a shooting which occurred near Nome Street Apartments, one of the apartment buildings in Aurora which had been overtaken by armed members of Tren de Aragua.

"They have become the occupiers..."

The city of Springfield, Ohio - population 60,000, has been overwhelmed by roughly 20,000 Haitian illegal migrants, who flocked to the city - exacerbating a 'significant housing crisis' according to city officials, and eating pets and wildlife according to locals. During an Aug. 27 City Commission meeting, one local resident said that Haitians were "in the park grabbing ducks, cutting the heads off, and eating them." Another local resident posted to a Facebook group that their neighbor had a cat go missing - only to see it "hanging from a branch, like you'd do a deer for butchering, & they [the Haitians] were carving it up to eat."

As Europe continues to see illegal migrant arrivals in the thousands per month, the deputy leader of a country at the forefront of the migration crisis has called for half a million illegals to be granted amnesty and residency.

Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz has demanded that 500,000 illegal immigrants be granted the ability to stay in her country, saying that there is a need to regularize illegal migrant workers, arguing that they currently do not have proper labor rights. Diaz, who also serves as Minister of Labor under leftist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, has called for immediate action. The comments are largely in support of a citizens’ legislative initiative that calls on the government to grant amnesty to illegals who lived in Spain prior to November 1, 2021. The initiative garnered 700,000 signatures and the support of 900 NGOs.

Kash Patel, former Department of Defense Chief of Staff and Deputy Director of National Intelligence under President Trump, believes that Kamala Harris may be installed as President before the 2024 election.

Speaking on the popular X22 Report podcast, Patel shared his belief that President Biden might step down and hand the reins of the presidency to his vice president in a carefully orchestrated political move designed to shield his embattled family. Patel, who was promoting his new book Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth, and the Battle for Our Democracy, didn’t mince words.

The overriding theme of British Royalty these days seems to be the open rivalry between brothers.

Of course, most people will immediately think of the ongoing feud between Princes William and Harry, but that is NOT the only instance at play. There’s also King Charles’ ongoing feud with his disgraced brother Prince Andrew. According to a new report, the dispute with the Monarch has left Charles’ other siblings ‘disappointed. The New York Post reported: “Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie are reportedly unhappy with the monarch’s handling of things as his disgraced brother refuses to move out of the Royal Lodge.”

Prince Harry—who now lives largely in self-imposed exile in the United States, will keynote at a globalist conference hosted by the Clinton Foundation as he struggles to regain any sort of relevance.

The disgraced British Royal is slated to appear along with Hollywood actor Matt Damon and other guests at the 2024 Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) annual meeting in New York on September 23-24. The globalist confab’s “What’s Working” theme allegedly aims to highlight effective solutions amidst global issues like war, income inequality, and food insecurity. Prince Harry is expected to discuss the launch of The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Network—a group that aims to provide support for parents whose children have suffered from online harassment or committed suicide due to cyberbullying. He will also speak on his foundation’s collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) to end violence against children.

