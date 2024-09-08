Zelensky: War in Ukraine must end this fall. UK could send criminals to EU. Great Replacement Job Shock. The Diabolical “Save Act”. Time To Rebel. No one is safe! Americans need to arm themselves now.

Iran denies allegation & "calls upon other countries to cease the supply of weapons" to Ukraine...

As another reminder of how these already dangerous and volatile wars in the Middle East and Eastern Europe are inter-connected, United States officials are slamming the Iranian government in the wake of fresh reports saying Tehran has transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report Friday that "Iran has sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, according to U.S. and European officials, a move that gives Moscow another potent military tool in its war against Ukraine and follows stern Western warnings not to provide those arms to Moscow."

Spokesperson Sabrina Singh says 90% of Russian airfields are outside the range of the US-supplied ATACMS rockets

Ukraine would probably be unable to make good use of US-supplied ATACMS missiles even if Washington allowed it to conduct long-range strikes deep inside Russia, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh has said. She cited the supposed lack of appropriate military targets within the missiles’ range. The US has so far authorized the use of its weapons only to defend against cross-border attacks but not for deep strikes into Russian territory. In recent weeks, Kiev has intensified efforts to secure permission for such attacks.

Kiev has asked its Western helpers to redouble their pressure on Moscow

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has urged NATO countries to pressure Russia to agree to Kiev’s peace terms this fall. He made his statement during a meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Regular gatherings at Ramstein are designed to coordinate military aid to Kiev. Zelensky urged Western countries to help arrange joint production of weapons on Ukrainian soil, including drones and missiles. “To achieve this, we need funding – we are ready to quickly produce everything that will help us bring this war to an end, namely, by putting decisive pressure on Russia for real peace,” Zelensky said, according to his website.

Ukraine’s cross-border incursion into Russia has disrupted Russian mercenaries’ plans in junta-led Burkina Faso, with many now pulled out to help boost Moscow’s defenses back home, a paramilitary commander said on Friday.

In an interview with AFP, Viktor Yermolaev, head of a paramilitary unit known as Medvedi (Bears) in Russia and the Bear Brigade in the West, said many of his fighters had left the West African country while some stayed behind. Ukraine earlier this month launched the unprecedented incursion into Russia’s western Kursk region, adding a new factor to the over two-year war that began in February 2022 with Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor.

Eswatini is the only country on the continent that did not attend the 2024 China-Africa Cooperation Summit this week

The Chinese Foreign Ministry says it expects the Kingdom of Eswatini to “make the right decision” and sever its diplomatic ties with Taiwan. The landlocked state is the only African country that is an ally of the self-governing island, which Beijing considers to be part of China. Mao Ning, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, made the remarks on Wednesday in response to a question from reporters about Beijing’s ties with Eswatini. “There is but one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory… African countries widely support the One-China principle and view their cooperation with China as helpful for Africa’s economic prosperity and sustainable development,” Mao said.

The latest clashes in the tense South China Sea feature China’s coast guard wielding knives and an axe, firing water cannons and ramming Philippine vessels.

The hostilities between China and the Philippines continue to draw global attention though other Asian countries also stake claims on the resource-rich seas. A new flashpoint has opened between the two nations recently — the Sabina Shoal — just weeks after Beijing and Manila agreed to ease tensions in another hot spot. The developments raise the stakes for the U.S., which is treaty bound to help defend the Philippines from any armed attack in the South China Sea. Washington could find itself dragged into a direct conflict with Beijing, making the South China Sea, at times more dangerous than the Taiwan Strait, observers say.

"No innovator will ever build new tools if they know they can be personally held responsible for potential abuse of those tools."

In his first public statements since his arrest by France on Aug. 24 at Paris' Le Bourget airport, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov blasted French authorities for detaining and charging him, but also admitted that Telegram is not perfect that he'll work to clean up instances of criminals abusing the platform. He argued in a post to Telegram that it wildly departs from norms for a government to go after a CEO personally, as opposed to the "established practice" of bringing legal against the company.

On July 7, the leftist coalition, the New Popular Front, collaborated with French President Emmanuel Macron’s coalition to defeat the National Rally party by agreeing to pull their weaker candidates during the second round of voting. The plan worked, with the National Rally securing the third most seats, despite receiving the most overall votes.

The French New Popular Front is learning the consequences of working with centrists and neoliberals after allying with Macron’s Ensemble coalition to stop the National Rally. On Thursday, Macron named Michel Barnier as France's new prime minister. A conservative from the Gaullist party, which came in a distant fourth place in this summer’s parliamentary elections, Barnier is best known as the EU negotiator for Brexit.

TOKYO (Sputnik) - An extraordinary session of the Japanese parliament, during which the country's new prime minister will be elected, may be held on October 1, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources.

The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the Komeito party is currently discussing the date of the extraordinary session of parliament with opposition parties, the report said on Friday, adding that the date is expected to be approved by the end of the month. The ruling coalition has a majority in both houses of the parliament, therefore, the winner of the election of the next head of the LDP will become the 101st prime minister of Japan, the report read.

The British government is reportedly considering renting space in Estonian prisons due to overcrowded jails at home

The British Ministry of Justice is evaluating whether some of the country’s criminals could be sent to serve their sentences in Estonian prisons in order to tackle overcrowding in jails at home, The Telegraph reported on Friday. The Baltic state said late last month that it could rent out prison space and host criminals from other countries to generate revenue for the state budget. According to the report, which cites British government sources, the controversial solution was “on the table” due to the severity of the situation. The Ministry of Justice said it was investigating “all viable options” to increase capacity because prisons in the UK were “on the point of collapse.”

Western Europe has seen 21 attempted terror attacks and seven successful attacks so far this year, as a terrorism expert warns that there may be far more attacks ahead in the coming months.

German terrorism researcher Peter Neumann notes that the number of attempted attacks this year is four times larger than in 2022 and is calling for the creation of a Europe-wide thread database to help authorities stop attacks before they happen. “We have still not managed to create a European database where all these people are in it so that, for example, if this attacker is noticed during a traffic check in Bavaria, a hit is immediately displayed,” he said.

The two men pulled out a gun and a knife and raped the man while he was inside a bar with friends

Mohammed and Jalal, two Moroccan nationals, were sentenced to five-year imprisonment each, with one-third of the sentence suspended, for raping a young man at gunpoint while he had been enjoying a night out with friends in the square in Liège. Contrary to the wishes of the public prosecutor’s office, the court dismissed the charges of kidnapping, homophobia, and racism. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the criminal acts could have been qualified as such because the suspects held the victim in the toilet and made him scream “Vive le Maroc,” which translates to “Long live Morocco,” in English.

President Trump’s New York ‘hush money’ sentencing has been delayed until after the 2024 election, Judge Juan Merchan ruled on Friday.

Trump was scheduled to be sentenced on September 18 but moved to November 26. “This is not a decision this Court makes lightly but it is the decision which in this Court’s view, best advances the interests of justice,” Judge Juan Merchan wrote in the decision, NBC News reported. President Trump’s lawyers previously asked Juan Merchan to delay the September 18 sentencing after the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling. Judge Merchan said he would issue a decision by September 16.

Former Vice President and Iraq War criminal Dick Cheney intends to vote for Kamala Harris in November’s presidential election, according to his daughter, former Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

The former Wyoming Congressman revealed her arch-neoconservative father’s candidate preference in an interview with Mark Leibovich of the globalist Atlantic magazine during the Texas Tribune Festival earlier on Friday. Liz Cheney told Leibovich and the crowd at the confab that her father—who oversaw the aggressive and heretofore irrevocable expansion of the U.S. surveillance state—believes former President Donald J. Trump is a “grave threat to our democracy.”

The Socialist International, the worldwide organization of social democratic, socialist, and labor parties, has publicly expressed its support for Kamala Harris’s candidacy in the upcoming U.S. presidential election on November 5th. This is another step in recognizing Kamala as an extreme left-wing leader.

In its official statement, the organization declared: «From the Socialist International, we proudly support KamalaHarris in her candidacy for the upcoming election on November 5th. We are confident that she will make history as the first female President of the United States.»

For those claiming that "the great replacement" is just a theory, here are some facts...

At the start of the year, many months after we first pointed out that the biggest untold story of the US labor market was the "great replacement" of native born workers with foreign-born workers (most of whom we subsequently learned were illegal aliens), we asked how is it, that the ongoing replacement (because that's what it is) of US workers is "not the biggest political talking point right now" considering that "since October 2019, native-born US workers have lost 1.4 million jobs; over the same period foreign-born workers have gained 3 million jobs"

A threat advisory issued by the U.S. Army to Department of Defense (DOD) personnel across the country warns the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) has established a significant foothold in multiple American cities and poses a serious danger to local, state, and federal law enforcement.

The document—designated as Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and obtained by investigative journalist James O’Keefe—states the violent migrant gang is employing advanced technology and surveillance to execute their criminal operations. The advisory states that TdA “has established a presence in Brooklyn, Bronx, and Williamsburg, NY,” with an estimated 400 gang members taking up residence in the boroughs. Additionally, the U.S. Army warns the gang has forged close ties to Iranian-backed terrorist groups, including Hamas and Hezbollah.

Our nation is being invaded by massive illegal gangs from other countries and it's happening in American Suburbs... think this isn't coming to a town near you... think again. Aurora Colorado is ground zero for the Biden Harris open borders policy.

National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP), which has been linked to Islamist terrorist organizations, publicly discussed its grand strategy of using the anti-Zionist student movement as a weapon for destroying the US in a now-deleted tweet that was posted to X/Twitter earlier this week.

“Divestment is not an incrementalist goal. True divestment necessitates nothing short of the total collapse of the university structure and American empire itself,” the organization said on Tuesday. “It is not possible for imperial spoils to remain so heavily concentrated in the metropole and its high-cultural repositories without the continuous suppression of populations that resist the empire’s expansion; to divest from this is to undermine and eradicate America as we know it.”

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, is accused of plotting a mass shooting at a Jewish center in Brooklyn around October 7, 2024, nearly one year after Hamas' attack that killed more than 1,200 people.

A Pakistani citizen living in Canada was arrested on Wednesday and charged with planning an attack on New York City Jewish community in support of the Islamic State, the Justice Department said on Friday. Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, is accused of plotting a mass shooting at a Jewish center in Brooklyn around October 7, 2024, nearly one year after Hamas' attack that killed more than 1,200 people in Israel. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Khan, who is also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, aimed to kill "as many Jewish people as possible."

According to Bild, terror organization seeks to introduce Arab forces to Strip to serve as buffer with Israel as it rebuilds, disregards Palestinian civilians

A newly revealed Hamas document indicates that the terror group’s main concern in ceasefire negotiations with Israel is to rehabilitate its military capabilities, and not to alleviate the suffering of Gaza’s civilian population, German newspaper Bild reported Friday. The spring 2024 document, which Bild said it had obtained exclusively, without offering further details, was reportedly found on a computer in Gaza that belonged to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. It articulates Hamas’s strategies and objectives in negotiations with Israel over a potential deal that would see hostages released in exchange for a ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Anonymous sources claimed Hamas increased the number of security prisoners it demanded released in the opening phase of the deal.

Hamas has added new demands to its list of conditions for a Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing one Arab and a number of American officials. These new demands were added after the terror group announced last week that they would begin murdering the hostages should IDF forces get too close. Hamas’s new execution policy was reportedly put in place after Operation Arnon, which saw four captives rescued in June.

"90 percent of the residents in Israel, Muslims, Jews, Bedouins, are together, one family, one people, Jewish and Arab. No one can take away that togetherness."~ rescued Muslim/Israeli hostage al-Qadi

Two Saudi writers and one Israeli share their thoughts on Jerusalem-Riyadh normalization in an exclusive ‘Magazine’ interview.

On September 15, 2020, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain signed the historic Abraham Accords in the White House under the auspices of the US, consummating a long, covert process of the slow warming up of relations. Two countries soon joined the peace circle in different capacities, namely Sudan and Morocco, and it seemed to be only a matter of time until other countries would join, the crown jewel being the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. However, a series of unfortunate events on the political and military fields pushed the prospects of peace between Israel and one of the most important Middle Eastern powerhouses farther away. Is peace even achievable anymore?

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's unemployment rate edged up to 6.6% in August, scaling a peak last seen more than seven years ago outside the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, data showed on Friday.

The economy added a net 22,100 jobs in August, fully driven by part-time employment, Statistics Canada said. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a jobless rate of 6.5% and net job additions of 25,000 in August.

Toronto Public Health said they take vaccine injury claims 'very seriously,' yet evade answering questions about the barriers they created in handling one woman’s Pfizer vaccine injury claim, turning it into a bureaucratic nightmare where 'following The Science' meant contending with evasive responses and systemic failures.

The 33 club is making new fake PCR statistics & sending signals to each other to start something, claiming 33% of hospitals chose to participate in a voluntary survey showing covid cases upsurge???

Various military units around the world (notably in the UK during the pandemic) have been getting involved in what are ultimately, due to the goal (censorship) and participants (military) destined to become controversial, if not unlawful efforts.

But there doesn’t seem to be a lot of desire to learn from others’ mistakes. The temptation to bring the defense system into the political “war on disinformation” arena seems to be too strong to resist. Right now in the US, Lockheed Martin is close to completing a prototype that will analyze media to “detect and defeat disinformation.” And by media, those commissioning the tool – called the Semantic Forensics (SemaFor) program – mean everything: news, the internet, and even entertainment media. Text, audio, images, and video that are part of what’s considered “large-scale automated disinformation attacks” are supposed to be detected and labeled as false by the tool.

The authoritarian regimes of the past century have all followed a pattern of events that is generally predictable.

Almost every totalitarian government has been inspired by the ideologies of the political left. Meaning, increasingly bigger government, socialist control of resources, the melding of bureaucracy and corporate entities, demands for “social justice”, collectivist propaganda, the abandonment of individual merit for the sake of the state and the “greater good”, Marxism not just from an economic standpoint but also a cultural standpoint, and finally, the adoption of Futurism. Futurism is, in my view, the key to all modern authoritarianism. It’s a philosophy that has been present at the birth of nearly every major despotic government in recent memory and it’s the root of leftist ideology today.

Citizens of the USA and some other most-favored nations have long been able to travel to many European countries for tourism or business without visas or pre-arrangements and with minimal border formalities, as long as they didn’t stay too long or seek local residence or employment.

This is scheduled to change with the imposition of new controls on foreigners — including US citizens — visiting Europe starting in November 2024. This is to be followed by a further ratcheting up of control and surveillance of foreign travelers to Europe scheduled for some time in 2025. Some US citizens are likely to be shocked and humiliated — as any traveler anywhere in the world should be, regardless of their citizenship — to be subjected to fingerprinting and mug shots and additional questioning on arrival in Europe and, starting next year, a de facto visa by another name that they will have to apply, pay for, and have approved in advance.

Paul Dickson pulled out a $20 bill recently when he was at a baseball game at Camden Yards and wanted to buy a beer.

Another guy in line started laughing “because there’s no place in the ballpark where you can spend cash,” said Dickson. Dickson, 85, who is an Orioles fan while his son and grandson are Nationals’ fans, paid for the $17.50 beer by credit card. He knew that the Nationals’ home stadium, Nationals Park, had become a cashless stadium, but he didn’t know other baseball stadiums, like Camden Yards also stopped accepting cash.

The S&P 500 dropped Friday and headed for its worst week since March 2023, as investors assessed the fallout from a weak August jobs report and ditched leading technology stocks.

The broad index slid 1.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 2.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 405 points, or 1%. “It’s a sentiment-driven move that’s largely driven by growth concerns,” said Emily Roland, John Hancock Investment Management co-chief investment strategist. “The market’s oscillating between this idea of is bad news bad news, or is bad news good news, and the sense that it may revive hopes that the Fed moves more aggressively than markets anticipate.”

Social security’s personalized services are down due to a IT hardware issue.

The outage appears to have hit the financial support program around 4AM this morning, and affects online and in-person services you can use to check your Social Security information. The number of reports was peaking around 10AM, according to Downdetector, a site that monitors online services. ‘We continue to answer general questions by telephone on our 800 number and in our local offices, while offices are closed today to in-person service,’ the program’s website states. ‘We are working to quickly resolve the issue and apologize for the inconvenience.’

Since 2021, 25 companies have been notified by shareholders that their DEI programs constitute illegal discrimination and a breach of fiduciary duty.

As Ford took steps last week to distance itself from the “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) movement that has swept the corporate world in recent years, it became just one of a number of companies that are rethinking their commitments to race-based ideology. In an Aug. 28 memo to employees, Ford CEO Jim Farley said he is “mindful that our employees and customers hold a wide range of beliefs,” and that the company is taking “a fresh look” at its DEI program. Ford’s reversal on DEI follows that of other major corporations, including Tractor Supply, John Deere, Harley-Davidson, Polaris, Indian Motorcycle, Lowe’s, and most recently Molson Coors, which have reportedly revised their DEI policies, either due to public pressure or legal challenges.

Pope Francis is embarking upon a 12-day trip through four nations in Southeast Asia and Oceania.

His intent with the voyage is to pledge the Catholic Church will combat religious violence while inspiring stronger ties to other religions. On Thursday, the Associated Press reported the Pope made his first stop in Jakarta, Indonesia, home to the largest Muslim population in the world. A notable moment came when the Pope — in a wheelchair — appeared next to Indonesia’s grand imam, Nasaruddin Umar, at the entrance to the “Tunnel of Friendship” which connects Istiqlal Mosque to the nearby Catholic Cathedral, Our Lady of the Assumption.

A technology for modifying our planet

Geoengineering has a propensity to cause confusion and division, as well as misunderstanding. If you are familiar with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their political position on the environment, you might already know that geoengineering programs are hastily being rolled out by governments of member states to support “climate action” policies and mandates related to the SDG agenda. Many of us will also be familiar with the idea that illegitimately, certain controversial aerial geoengineering programs may have been happening for years. Geoengineering, and weather modification programs are receiving more coverage in the news. However, for all the reporting, is there enough transparency about geoengineering – which concerns artificial and speculative measures (of more political than scientific value), for “fixing the climate”?

In the US, the cheapest option is to send fiberglass blades to landfills." "By 2050, there could be more than 40 million metric tonnes of blade waste piling up worldwide.