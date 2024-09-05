End Times Headline News. September 5 2024

Zelensky vows to ‘hold’ occupied Russian territory. US Service Member Detained in Venezuela. Hamas rejects new ceasefire proposals. KAMALA BORDER HORROR. Trudeau in Trouble.

SEP 05, 2024

Control over part of Kursk Region is crucial for Kiev’s “victory plan,” the Ukrainian leader has said Ukraine intends to occupy part of Russia’s Kursk Region indefinitely, Vladimir Zelensky has said. Officials in Kiev earlier signaled that they plan to use this as a bargaining chip in potential negotiations with Moscow. In an interview with NBC News released on Tuesday, the Ukrainian leader was asked what he plans to do with the internationally recognized Russian territory Kiev has captured as a result of a large-scale cross-border incursion that began last month. While Zelensky stressed that Ukraine “does not need [Russian] land” and “[does not] want to bring our Ukrainian way of life there,” it intends to “hold” the territory because it is crucial to Kiev’s “victory plan” to end the conflict. “For now, we need it,” he said.

Further aggression by Kiev will be met with an immediate and extremely painful response from Moscow, Russia’s Foreign Ministry cautioned Russia will initiate an immediate and painful response to any further act of terrorism committed by Kiev, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned on Wednesday, directing her comments to EU and NATO leaders. Speaking on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Zakharova stressed that Western leaders are “losing touch with reality” and are “absolutely not thinking about the risks of further dangerous escalation of the conflict, even in the context of their own interests.” “We would like to warn such irresponsible politicians in the EU, NATO and across the ocean, that if the Kiev regime takes corresponding aggressive steps, Russia’s response will follow immediately,” Zakharova said, adding that this response will be “extremely painful” and that “much of this” has already been visible in recent days, apparently referring to Russia’s recent long-range strikes on targets across Ukraine.

Tuesday witnessed one of the single deadliest attacks of the two-and-a-half-year Russia-Ukraine war. A Russian ballistic missile slammed into a military academy in the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, leaving more than 50 people dead and injuring scores of others. Ukraine officials said a neighboring hospital was also struck by a second missile. Authorities by the evening (local) said at least 51 people were killed amid an ongoing search and rescue operation which involves picking carefully through rubble. The number of wounded from the attacks stands at 271. The NY Times describes, citing emergency officials, that the "missiles struck with an unforgiving quickness: The Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported that the gap between the sounding of warning sirens and the strike was so short that many people were killed on their way to shelter."

Moscow says yesterday's attack took out a "NATO instructor base"... Earlier we detailed Tuesday's Russian attack on a Ukrainian military academy in the central part of the country, which resulted in 51 people killed and over 271 wounded in what was the single deadliest attack on a gathering of Ukrainian cadets of the two-and-a-half-year long war. On Wednesday Russia's Defense Ministry offered an unexpected explanation, saying that its forces were targeting not only Ukrainian soldiers but their foreign instructors who were leading classes at the Poltava Institute of Military Communications, which was left utterly destroyed. "On Sept. 3, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a precision strike on the 179th joint training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city of Poltava," the Russian Defense Ministry statement began.

Polish-Ukrainian relations are fraying over the legacy of the Second World War era Volhynia (Wołyń) genocide, in which Ukrainians massacred up to 120,000 ethnic Poles, mostly women and children. The slaughter was instigated by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) in then-German-occupied eastern Poland, in territory that belongs to modern-day Ukraine as a result of Soviet-orchestrated land transfers. However, many of the killers were ordinary Ukrainians armed with agricultural implements who used the German occupation as an opportunity to ethnically cleanse the area to prepare it for incorporation into an independent Ukrainian nation-state. The Ukrainian Insurgent Army and its leader, Stepan Bandera, are regarded as heroes in Ukraine for their partisan activity against the Soviets and, after initially collaborating with them, the Germans.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said the Chinese regime wants to seize Taiwan to achieve regional hegemony. TAIPEI, Taiwan—The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is more concerned about advancing toward hegemony than realizing its dream of territorial integrity, according to Taiwan President Lai Ching-te. Lai made the remark in an interview with a Taiwanese television program aired on Sept. 1 to mark his first 100 days in office. He noted that although Beijing often brings up the issue of territorial integrity to justify its ambitions to seize the self-ruled island, the CCP does not use the same rhetoric about historically Chinese territories in Russia.

A US service member has been detained in Caracas, Venezuela, according to CNN. The State Department has advised Americans against traveling to Venezuela. “Do not travel to Venezuela due to crime, civil unrest, kidnapping, and the arbitrary enforcement of local laws. Reconsider travel due to wrongful detentions, terrorism, and poor health infrastructure.” the US Department of State warned. “Violent crimes, such as homicide, armed robbery, kidnapping, and carjacking, are common in Venezuela. Political rallies and demonstrations occur, often with little notice. Anti-Maduro demonstrations have elicited a strong police and security force response, including the use of tear gas, pepper spray, and rubber bullets against participants, and occasionally devolve into looting and vandalism.

"A war the Lebanese people do not want & over which the government has had no say. This war does not serve Lebanon, it has brought nothing to Gaza." Hezbollah on Wednesday unleashed its largest volley of rockets on northern Israel since late August. At around noon local time, nearly 50 rocket sirens sounded throughout settlements and towns in northern Israel as around 65 missiles rained down. The settlement of Kiryat Shmona was hit, according to Israeli media, resulting in fires in surrounding fields - which has been a common feature of the conflict with Hezbollah. The settlements of Malchia, Ramot Naftali, and Beit Hillel were also targeted, but it remains unclear how many projectiles made it through.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich visits the Kiryat Shmona Hesder Yeshiva, which is operating, due to the war, in Moshav Nehalim in central Israel. The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, arrived on Wednesday for the start of "Zman Elul" (a time of heightened spiritual preparation, self-reflection, and repentance ahead of the High Holy Days) at the Kiryat Shmona Hesder Yeshiva, which is operating, due to the war, in Moshav Nehalim in central Israel. The minister spoke with the head of the yeshiva, Rabbi Ariel Barkai, and with the rabbis of the yeshiva and gave a talk to the students. He stressed that "the reality in which we are meeting here and not in Kiryat Shmona is unacceptable. Israel's security belt must be transferred into Lebanon.

Of the deal's 18 total paragraphs, 14 have been completed, with three alone dealing with the hostage-prisoner swap, the official said. Ninety percent of the Gaza deal is done, with the sticking points being the hostage-prisoner swap and the Philadelphi Corridor, a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Wednesday. “Basically, 90% of this deal has been agreed on,” the official said, as he drew a picture of talks that were nearing completion - but still had significant challenges - as to ones that were stalled or falling apart. In Israel, the debate on the hostage deal has focused on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s insistence that Israel would not agree to Hamas’s demand that the IDF withdraw its forces from the critical buffer zone known as the Philadelphi Corridor.

Hamas claims there is no need for new ceasefire proposals for Gaza and says pressure should be put on Israel to agree to a US plan that the terror group already accepted. US President Joe Biden told reporters on Monday that he was “very close” to presenting a final hostage deal proposal by the end of the week, aimed at breaking an impasse between Hamas and Israel. In a statement, Hamas accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of trying to thwart an agreement by insisting that Israel will not withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor in southern Gaza.

A tragic active shooter situation unfolded at Apalachee High School on Wednesday morning, resulting in the deaths of at least four people and injuries to approximately 30 others, according to reports from CNN and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the school, located in Winder, Georgia, approximately 40 miles northeast of Atlanta. As of 2:23 p.m. ET, CNN confirmed that nine of the injured were transferred to local hospitals, while four people were confirmed dead at the scene. Law enforcement officials quickly responded to the situation and were able to apprehend a suspect. Now, authorities have identified the shooter as 14-year-old Colt Gray, a student at the school. ​

How Dangerous Must a Drug Be Before it is Pulled from the Market?

While speaking at a rally on Wednesday in New Hampshire–where she bussed people in from the neighboring state of Massachusets–Kamala Harris went “off script” and took advantage of the school shooting in Georgia to make guns “one of the many issues that’s at stake in this election.” Before they had even counted the bodies and identified the shooter, Kamala was politicizing the situation. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, approximately 40 miles northeast of Atlanta. As of 2:23 p.m. ET, CNN confirmed that nine of the injured were transferred to local hospitals, while four people were confirmed dead at the scene.

Kamala Harris’s America. An illegal alien was arrested after repeatedly attacking a Tennessee man with a pickaxe. Jeinison Hernandez-Moran, 26, was charged with second-degree attempted murder. Police said the victim was found in bed with a pickaxe embedded in his skull. WVLT reported: The Knoxville Police Department said a victim is in critical condition and a suspect has been detained after an assault at a home on Morrell Road. The assault happened at a home in the 1000 block of Morrell Road on Sunday, according to KPD. Police found the victim laying in his bed with a pick-axe stuck in his skull.

A Syrian asylum seeker has been arrested at a swimming pool after allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl last month in the pool’s changing room. The incident occurred last month on August 10 at a local swimming pool in the German city of Braunschweig. Braunschweig senior public prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters explained that the teenage suspect has Syrian citizenship, saying he and a friend began the sexual harassment in the swimming pool itself. Still, it remains unclear if the friend took part in the later rape attack. When the attack had ended, the victim contacted the staff at the pool, who subsequently informed local German police as to the events. The migrant teenager was arrested at the scene where he had remained after the alleged attack. An employee at the pool claimed it was the first such incident since it opened ten years ago.

Imam Khalil Adem’s shocking anti-Jewish sermon at the Islamic Society of North Jersey, combined with his troubling criminal history and open support for Sharia law, raises grave concerns about the safety of all patients, especially Jewish and pro-Israel individuals, under the care of someone whose Islamic beliefs pose a direct threat to healthcare integrity and patient trust. In a deeply troubling sermon delivered on August 23, 2024, at the Islamic Society of North Jersey in Flanders, NJ, Imam Khalil Adem made shockingly inflammatory statements against Jews and Israel, openly advocating for their downfall at the hands of Muslims. This sermon, which was subsequently posted online on the Islamic Society of North Jersey’s YouTube channel, has raised significant concerns, particularly given Adem’s professional affiliations with Hackensack Meridian Health and Hackensack University Medical Center.

Sheila Gunn Reid reports on the massive spending by the Trudeau Liberals on irregular migrants while Canadians were locked down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is an expert in the art of the political survival, leading a minority government that has long trailed the Conservative opposition in the polls as the country fares poorly economically. Now, Trudeau will have to once again show off his escape artist skills as his ailing government suffered an unexpected blow that may yet prove fatal. Today, the small NDP party helping keep his unpopular Liberal government afloat withdrew its automatic support, forcing him to attempt new alliances to govern. Reuters reported: “Promising to continue governing and pushing through social programs, Trudeau dismissed talk of early elections after the left-leaning New Democratic Party’s leader Jagmeet Singh said he was ‘ripping up’ a deal struck between the two men in 2022.” Trudeau will now be dependent on support from opposition lawmakers to survive the upcoming confidence vote in the parliament.

Members of the WHO gave themselves until next May to finalize a pandemic treaty after failing to agree on one last May. This statement should be the final nail in the Pandemic Treaty's coffin.

The dataset that they give researchers has people who were vaccinated and died removed. This makes the vaccine seem safe. Do any Dutch health authorities have a problem with that? Apparently not.

Novavax’s shot, which targets the JN.1 variant, has been authorized. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized a new COVID-19 vaccine from Novavax, giving Americans an alternative to shots from Moderna and Pfizer. Novavax’s protein-based vaccine will be available soon after regulators granted emergency authorization to the Maryland-based company for the product. FDA officials said that animal testing data supported the decision. “Today’s authorization provides an additional COVID-19 vaccine option that meets the FDA’s standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality needed to support emergency use authorization,” Dr. Peter Marks, who directs the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in an Aug. 30 statement.

Singapore will mandate a three-week quarantine at a designated facility if close contacts of patients infected with the new mpox strain are identified, as the city-state re-introduces Covid-era curbs in a bid to prevent local spread of the mutated virus. The health ministry will begin contact-tracing once an infection with the more dangerous clade I mpox strain is confirmed, and the case’s close contacts will be placed in a designated government facility for 21 days, which is the incubation period observed in Africa, according to a statement Wednesday. The city-state hasn’t yet detected the more lethal clade I strain that prompted the World Health Organization in mid-August to declare mpox a global public health emergency, and all 14 mpox cases found in Singapore so far this year were caused by the milder IIb variant.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will sit for a hearing Sept. 10 before the congressional subcommittee tasked with probing the coronavirus pandemic, the panel announced Tuesday. Cuomo, one of the most visible governors during the height of the pandemic, was lambasted for implementing stringent social and economic restrictions throughout the Empire State. He also was blamed for thousands of COVID-related deaths that occurred in nursing homes, which a 2023 report from the NYS Department of Health calculated to be 826 in Suffolk County, 813 in Erie County – which includes Buffalo — and 623 in Queens County. “Mr. Cuomo will be questioned about his Administration’s issuance of unscientific guidance that forced New York nursing homes and long-term care facilities to admit COVID-19 positive patients,” an announcement for the hearing read.

Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) has made it the poster child for euthanasia in the Western World, with masses of citizens signing off every year to be killed through the program. Since its legalization, assisted suicide has exploded in the country, with an abysmal amount of pushback by the public. Funeral homes have begun offering assisted suicide, 1-in-3 Canadians support euthanasia being provided to people in poverty, and MAiD is now the fifth leading cause of death—the “loss of natural affection” resulting from this program should be plain for all to see (2 Timothy 3:1-5). Knowing that many of the “progressive” movements adopted by Canada routinely spread to America, some lawmakers are taking pre-emptive measures to block the deadly practice from creeping into their states.

The attorney general serving alongside Gov. Tim Walz in Minnesota wrote a thank-you message to Brazil on X just days after the South American country started blocking the social media platform, drawing a sharp rebuke from Elon Musk. Keith Ellison’s “obrigado Brasil!” statement – which was posted in Portuguese on Monday – is also generating widespread criticism from conservatives on X. “The Democratic Party – same one that used to defend the First Amendment – now wants to destroy the First Amendment,” Musk wrote in a message sharing Ellison’s post. Brazil began banning access to X on Saturday after the company missed a deadline to appoint a legal representative to Brazil – and anyone found trying to get around the blockage by using VPNs could face daily fines of nearly $9,000, according to The Associated Press.

Following the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, questions have arisen as to why Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has not faced similar charges as Meta’s platforms, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, have also been used to spread child sexual abuse material, traffic drugs, and more. CHILD ABUSE ONLINE. WhatsApp, the encrypted message bought by Meta for $19 billion in 2014, is the platform most similar to Telegram and has many of the same problems regarding the spread of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and drugs. Proxy Impact, a firm that guides foundations and other investors, claims that in 2023, 36 million reports of CSAM were reported online, and 85 percent, or 31 million cases, were reported on Meta platforms. The firm also criticized Meta for implementing encryption across its platforms, not just WhatsApp, saying it could make as many as 70 percent of the cases of CSAM “invisible.”

In the latest episode of Money Metals’ Midweek Memo, host Mike Maharrey explored two key financial topics: the surge in central bank gold purchases and the historical perspective of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet activities, with a focus on inflation. Central Bank Gold Purchases Surge. Maharrey discussed the most recent data released by the World Gold Council, which showed a significant increase in gold purchases by central banks. In July, global central banks added 37 tons of gold to their reserves—a staggering 206% increase from the previous month. This surge marks the highest level of gold buying since January 2024. Countries like Poland and Uzbekistan led the way, with Poland adding 14 tons, bringing its total to 392 tons. The National Bank of Poland aims to increase gold holdings to 20% of its reserves, currently at 15%.

According to some “experts,” there is an urgent need to remove cash from the economy. It is held that cash provides support to the “shadow economy” and permits tax evasion. Another justification for its removal is that, in times of economic shocks, which push the economy into a recession, the run for cash exacerbates the downturn—it becomes a factor contributing to economic instability. Moreover, it is argued that, in the modern world, most transactions can be settled by means of electronic funds transfer. Money in the modern world is allegedly an abstraction.

“CBDC data allows for commercial exploitation while also raising the possibility of state surveillance,” the IMF said. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has disclosed in a new report discussing the safety risks surrounding central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and fears people have about them. In it’s report, the IMF concedes that a central bank could collect a plethora of private data and could even overturn this information to authorities, acknowledging some of the animosity those critical of CBDCs have had about them.

This powerful, must-see investigative presentation reveals the detailed factual basis of a massive, nationwide financial scandal of criminal fraudulent manipulation at the core of America. There is the possibility that it will dwarf the catastrophic impact of what happened in 2008 to petty cash in magnitude.

Prison bosses bought a £10,000 gadget known as an 'energy wall' for Britain's only dedicated unit for high-risk transgender women prisoners - and the tiny handful of inmates on the wing don't even use it. The specialist unit at Downview women's jail in Sutton, Surrey was opened in 2019 after Karen White - who had male anatomy but identified as female - sexually assaulted two female inmates while on remand at HMP New Hall in West Yorkshire. E Wing currently houses between three and five transgender women at any one time despite having a capacity of 16, which remains ring-fenced even at a time when Britain is running out of prison spaces.

A £38 million UK-wide centre has been established to research and develop alternatives to animal proteins. The centre, funded by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council, Innovate UK and three universities, aims to create “acceptable and planet-friendly alternatives to animal proteins.” Launched by the University of Leeds, the virtual research centre will look into lab-grown meat as well as plant and fungus-based meat alternatives to determine the health, sustainability and feasibility of moving away from traditional meat.

A new study looking at the potentially hazardous asteroid 99942 Apophis has suggested that the odds of an impact in 2029 or 2036 is ever so slightly higher than we thought. When Apophis was first discovered in 2004, observations briefly placed it at level 4 on the Torino impact hazard scale, with a score of 0 meaning the likelihood of impact is zero or thereabouts, and 10 meaning “a collision is certain, capable of causing global climatic catastrophe that may threaten the future of civilization as we know it, whether impacting land or ocean.” While level 4 might sound low, it is the highest level of any object that has been discovered since NASA first started monitoring potentially hazardous Near-Earth Objects (NEOs).