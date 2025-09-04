Lioness of Judah has been busy

End Times Headline News September 4 2025



LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

SEP 04, 2025

When a man like Peter Thiel announces a four-part lecture series on the Antichrist, it’s not just another tech mogul musing about the future–it’s a cultural moment.

Thiel, the billionaire co-founder of PayPal and Palantir, investor in Facebook, and long-time power player in conservative politics, is no stranger to controversy. He’s been at Trump’s side as a trusted adviser, helping shape a recent executive order that critics warn opens the door to mass surveillance. He’s a contrarian’s contrarian: libertarian and conservative, gay and yet drawn to Christianity, immersed in Silicon Valley but increasingly fascinated by scripture. Now, beginning September 15 at San Francisco’s Commonwealth Club, Thiel will deliver four off-the-record lectures on the Antichrist–closed-door, no transcripts, no recordings.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the popular surgeon-turned-television personality once celebrated for his health advice on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and his own daytime program, has built a career on offering wellness solutions to millions.

But behind the public image lies a troubling spiritual foundation rooted in the occult, a former psychic medium has warned. In a recent episode of “Ex-Psychic Saved,” host Jenn Nizza launched a three-part series exposing prominent doctors she says promote New Age beliefs disguised as medicine. The first installment focuses on Oz, whom Nizza and her guest, Christian apologist Marcia Montenegro, describe as deeply influenced by mysticism and occult practices.

A pair of earthquakes have struck northern Nevada, adding to the dozens of tremors reported near an ancient supervolcano feared to be awakening.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) revealed that a 3.7 and 3.2-magnitude earthquake were recorded Tuesday morning just after 9:30am ET. The pair of quakes struck approximately 30 miles from Valmy, a small town located along several active fault lines in the region, including the Fairview Peak-Dixie Valley Fault Scarps, the Central Nevada Seismic Belt, and the Pleasant Valley Fault. The early morning earthquakes also took place just days after multiple seismic swarms struck the area, including 38 quakes recorded around Valmy in the last week alone.

A total lunar eclipse will take place on September 7, 2025, when the Moon moves entirely into Earth’s umbral shadow. The eclipse will be fully visible from Africa, Europe, Asia, and Australia, while observers in the Americas will miss the event as the Moon will be below the horizon.

The event begins with the penumbral phase at 15:28 UTC, followed by the onset of the partial eclipse at 16:27 UTC. Totality will start at 17:30 UTC and last until 18:52 UTC, with the greatest eclipse at 18:11 UTC. The eclipse will end with the partial phase at 19:56 UTC and penumbral completion at 20:55 UTC. Lasting about 82 minutes, this will be the longest total lunar eclipse since 2022, and the second of two total lunar eclipses in 2025, following the event on March 14.

Not long ago, I stumbled across a headline that caught my eye: “Has the Ark of the Covenant Been Found?” Excited, I clicked in, hoping for a groundbreaking discovery… only to be let down. The answer was – flat out – no.

The article was about excavations at Tel Shiloh. The archaeologists suggested they may have uncovered the very spot where the Ark once rested. But just to be clear – they never claimed to have found the Ark itself. Still, it’s no surprise the story stirred so much attention. The Ark of the Covenant has fascinated adventurers, scholars, and dreamers for centuries. What is it about this mysterious Ark that continues to spark our imagination?