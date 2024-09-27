Israel on verge of all-out invasion of S.Lebanon. Trump agrees to meet Zelensky. Taliban Wants To Join BRICS. Federal Judge: Fluoride is a Neurotoxin. Advanced AI System Is Already "Self-Aware"

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA — All signs point to an imminent and all-out invasion of southern Lebanon by Israeli Defense Forces.

But U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and other European and Arab leaders are demanding that Israel immediately accept a ceasefire that would last for at least 21 days. Not once in their official statement, however, did they even mention Hezbollah, the terrorist organization in Lebanon that has already fired nearly 10,000 missiles at Israel, putting nearly one million Israelis in grave danger. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landed in New York City on Thursday and will address the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

Ben Gvir threatens to withdraw his party from coalition if PM agrees to proposal by US, France and other nations for a 21-day lull to negotiate an end to fighting

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Israel is striking Hezbollah “with full force” and will not stop until its goals are achieved. Netanyahu spoke as he landed in New York to attend the annual UN General Assembly meeting and as American and European officials were pressing for a 21-day halt in fighting between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah to give time for negotiations. He said Israel’s “policy is clear. We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force. And we will not stop until we achieve all our goals, chief among them the return of the residents of the north securely to their homes.”

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that there was a risk of all-out war between Hezbollah and Israel but added that a diplomatic solution was still viable.

"We now face the risk of an all-out war. Another full-scale war (could) be devastating for both Israel and Lebanon," Austin said after a meeting with his British and Australian counterparts in London. "So let me be clear, Israel and Lebanon can choose a different path, despite the sharp escalation in recent days, a diplomatic solution is still viable," Austin said. Asked about red lines for US support to Israel, Austin said the United States would not change its commitment to help Israel protect itself and its sovereign territory.

Hezbollah's Nasrallah earlier warned Cyprus not to make itself "part of the war

Earlier this week amid escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, and with increasing airstrikes hitting Beirut - resulting in commercial air traffic at Beirut's international airport coming to a total halt - the Pentagon said it is sending more US troops to the region. At least some of them have already arrived in Cyprus, CNN has reported. Dozens of American troops are there, with Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder having confirmed that the US has sent "a small number of US military personnel forward" to the region "out of an abundance of caution." Close US ally the United Kingdom has ordered a surge of hundreds to Cyprus alongside the US troops.

IDF also hits bridge on Syria-Lebanon border, used by Lebanese terror group to smuggle arms; Beirut says nearly 2 dozen Syrians killed in strike

An airstrike killed a senior Hezbollah leader in a strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Thursday afternoon, the military said, with fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed terror group showing little sign of slowing as an international bid to secure a ceasefire appeared to fall apart. The strike in the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahiyeh targeted the head of Hezbollah’s aerial forces, Mohammed Srur, who is largely responsible for the terror group’s drone fleet along with cruise missiles and aerial defenses.

Ballistic missile launched from Yemen and successfully intercepted by the Arrow system, sirens activated throughout Gush Dan and the Shfela regions. No reports of injuries.

Sirens were sounded early Friday morning, around 12:40 a.m. throughout Gush Dan, the Shfela (Lowlands) and the Sharon regions. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that the sirens were sounded after a missile was launched from Yemen. "The missile that was fired from Yemen was successfully intercepted by the 'Arrow' Aerial Defense System. Sirens and explosions were heard following the interception and falling shrapnel," the IDF statement said. A subsequent statement added, “Following the sirens that sounded in central Israel, the surface-to-surface missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted by an ‘Arrow’ interceptor outside of Israeli territory.”

Sirens activiated in Haifa and the surrounding communities as Hezbollah launches barrage of rockets, residents hear explosions from interceptions.

Red alert sirens were activated this morning (Friday) in the city of Haifa and the surrounding area, among others in Kiryat Ata, Kiryat Yam, and Nesher. Alarms were also activated in Kfar Bialik, Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Motzkin and Tirat Carmel. Magen David Adom (MD)A teams were dispatched to sites of suspected rocket impacts. So far no casualties have been reported. According to preliminary reports, rockets struck two sites in the Haifa area. Residents reported hearing explosions from multiple rocket interceptions. The IDF stated, "Following the sirens that sounded in the Haifa area, approximately 10 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and others were identified as having fallen in open areas."

"The ones who should be ashamed are those who placed weapons among civilians, turned rooftops into missile launchers, and chose to meet in residential homes. No matter how much you lie, the evidence is clear, undeniable, and indisputable." Ghanem also held Hezbollah responsible for the mass exodus of Lebanese citizens fleeing their homes in the south of the country.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Thursday raised the idea of making a deal with Iran aimed at ending hostilities if he is elected president on Nov. 5.

"I would do that," Trump said, without offering details on what sort of deal he was talking about.

Ukrainian leader has previously cast “nasty aspersions” on the former US president

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has announced he will meet with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky on Friday in New York. Zelensky has met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the Democrats’ candidate for the presidency in the November election. He has also sought a meeting with Trump. “I will be meeting with him tomorrow morning at around 9:45 at Trump Tower,” the former and possibly future US president announced at a press conference in New York City on Thursday afternoon.

President Putin’s suggestion should discourage the West from supporting aggression against Moscow, Dmitry Peskov has said

A proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to update the national nuclear doctrine should serve as a warning to Western states of what could happen if they support aggression against Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. On Wednesday, Putin suggested that the new nuclear strategy should treat “aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear state,” as a “joint attack” that would cross the nuclear threshold. The implication is that the new rules would apply to a possible Ukrainian attack deep inside Russia with advanced weapons supplied by the US, Britain or France

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has decried President Vladimir Putin’s comments as “irresponsible”

President Vladimir Putin’s warning that Russia plans to update its national nuclear doctrine is “irresponsible,” according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. On Wednesday, Putin suggested that under a revised version of Russia’s nuclear doctrine, any aggression against the country by a non-nuclear state with the participation or support of a nuclear state could be considered a “joint attack” and cross the nuclear threshold. The proposed change implies that the new rules could apply to a Ukrainian strike deep inside Russia with advanced weapons supplied by the US, Britain or France.

Moscow could “covertly sabotage” American bases if Ukraine is allowed to strike deeper inside Russia, the publication has claimed

US intelligence agencies are warning that Moscow may retaliate against Kiev’s Western sponsors directly if they permit Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike deep inside Russia, the New York Times reported on Thursday. According to an intelligence assessment cited by the NYT, analysts believe that even if Ukrainians are allowed to use the missiles freely, it will not significantly impact the conflict due to their limited numbers. Furthermore, after initial strikes, the Russians would likely relocate vital functions out of range, making it harder for Ukraine to achieve any military objectives

Russia, together with BRICS countries, is working on creating its own payment system for the independent handling of all foreign trade, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced.

"In cooperation with BRICS countries, we are working on creating our own payment and settlement system, which will create conditions for the effective and independent servicing of all foreign trade," Putin said during the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum. BRICS is an interstate organization established in 2006. As of January 1, 2024, Russia assumed the chairmanship of BRICS. This year, new members have joined the group - alongside Russia, Brazil, India, China, and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

Not the Onion...

Despite not being formally recognized by any country, the Taliban government of Afghanistan is now seeking to join the BRICS economic forum.

"Countries with major resources and the world's biggest economies are associated with the BRICS forum, especially Russia, India, and China," the Taliban government's deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said. "Currently, we have good economic ties and commercial exchanges with them. We are keen to expand our relations and participate in the economic forums of the BRICS," he said.

After two decades of U.S.-sponsored mayhem in the Hindu Kush, all the region wants is to recoup the missed opportunities of the “lost decades” of 2001-2021

Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, recently declared he will defeat the Taliban “no matter the odds.” For Massoud to mount a military threat to the Taliban, he would need the cooperation of the Central Asian republics, Iran or Pakistan (among others) to do the job. However, Afghanistan’s neighbors have no interest in another civil war in Afghanistan, as the violence and refugees would spill over their borders and cause economic dislocation and unrest all the way to Europe.

Project 33 sets two key goals: achieving 80% combat readiness for ships, aircraft, and submarines by 2027, and integrating advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and unmanned systems.

The U.S. Navy has released a document outlining its plans to match and exceed Beijing’s goal of modernizing its military by 2027, aiming to be prepared for a potential conflict with the Chinese regime. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has directed the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to be fully modernized and prepared for war by 2027, coinciding with the PLA’s 100th anniversary. This timeline has raised concerns about a possible invasion of Taiwan, as Chinese leader Xi Jinping focuses on military reforms to ensure the PLA can deter or win a conflict over the island.

China's newest nuclear-powered submarine sunk at a Wuhan port - with the Communist Party trying to cover up the blunder for months.

The Zhou-class vessel plunged under water while being built with the gaffe first being discovered by US officials who were assessing satellite photos of Wuchang Shipyard. The newly-built submarine, which features a distinctive X-shaped stern, is thought to have sank in late May or early June while undergoing final equipping tests for sea. It is not known if any nuclear fuel was being carried at the the time of the sinking, but several experts have speculated it more than likely was, reported the Wall Street Journal.

To say that Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government in the UK has started with the wrong foot is almost an understatement.

Involved in a scandal of irregularly accepting free clothes for his wife, paying an unacceptably high salary his chief of staff, and unveiling a slew of unpopular and tyrannical policies and legislation projects – it’s a mess. His popularity immediately tanked as a considerable portion of voters have ‘buyers regret’ for supporting him. Now, if things were not bad enough, HIS OWN PARTY has turned against him, as yesterday (25) members of his Labour Party dealt the Premier a blow, rejecting his decision to cut payments that offset winter heating costs for millions of retirees.

In an exclusive interview with TGP, Eduardo Bittar, leader of the Venezuelan libertarian resistance group “Rumbo Libertad”, issued a stark warning about how Chavismo hijacked the law to establish a dictatorship in Venezuela.

Since founding Rumbo Libertad in 2016, Bittar has been a vocal opponent of Nicolás Maduro’s socialist regime, which he says follows the authoritarian model set by Hugo Chávez. Bittar detailed how the Chavista regime, initially masked as a democracy, manipulated the country’s legal structure to crush opposition, erode democratic institutions, and consolidate power in the hands of a socialist elite. In his interview, he stated

Justin Trudeau barely survived a non-confidence vote in parliament to end his leadership. Trudeau also lied on national American television in front of Stephen Colbert about his failed administration and Canada's health care system.

Far-left blogger Ken Klippenstein has published an internal campaign vetting dossier on the 2024 Republican Party’s vice presidential nominee, Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH). Klippenstein, who previously worked as a journalist with The Intercept and the far-left progressive commentary web show The Young Turks, posted the material believed to have been hacked by the Islamic Republic of Iran on his Substack on Thursday.

The National Pulse is choosing not to link to the dossier, given the plethora of personal information contained therein. The dossier published by Klippenstein contains a bevy of private information belonging to Vance, including his social security number, personal phone number, physical addresses, and private email addresses. Klippenstein made no effort to conceal other private details and contact information for the vice presidential nominee, potentially constituting a threat to Vance and his family.

Federal agents searched New York City Mayor Eric Adams‘s official residence, Gracie Mansion, early Thursday morning. The operation occurred just hours before the indictment against the Democratic Party politician was unsealed.

Mayor Adams’s attorney, Alex Spiro, stated that agents arrived at 6 AM to retrieve the mayor’s phone, which had already been seized once during the investigation late last year. Meanwhile, the unsealed indictment against Adams reveals the New York City mayor faces five counts ranging from wire fraud to bribery to accepting campaign donations from a foreign national.

Former FBI staff specialist and whistleblower Marcus Allen delivered a powerful warning to America on Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government that everyone should take seriously or regret later.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Allen had his security clearance suspended in 2022 after he raised questions about Director Christopher Wray’s statements regarding law enforcement involvement during the January 6th protests. Allen upset his superiors at the bureau when he testified before the House Judiciary Committee last year and revealed how he was the victim of political retaliation for his views about January 6th.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has chosen four NFL stadiums for emergency shelters during extreme weather and emergencies.

Under a new partnership between the NFL and FEMA, several NFL stadiums will be turned into hospitals and shelters during extreme emergencies. According to CBS, the stadiums will be used during extreme weather emergencies such as tornadoes, hurricanes, and flooding. The stadiums will also be used during large-scale emergencies such as pandemics.

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

SEP 26

..