World War III on the horizon. Russia:relations with US at all-time low. China's AI Robots. Kamala’s Border Chaos. Trump: Biden/Harris responsible for the deaths of 6 hostages. The Collapse of America

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

SEP 02, 2024

Russian Foreign Minister says America is 'asking for it'; Chinese are attempting to blame U.S. for their recent actions against the Philippines

Pressure is mounting in the East as the People's Republic of China continues aggressively to engage with surrounding nations. Attempts by the U.S. to calm the situation have been met with several stern warnings of war. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is in Beijing this week in an effort to stabilize relations between the U.S. and China. Sullivan met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, to discuss various issues, including Taiwan. "President Biden has been very clear in his conversations with President Xi that he is committed to managing this important relationship responsibly," Sullivan said.

The gathering organized by Berlin featured a display of German military hardware, according to the outlet

Top-ranking military officials from NATO member states and Ukraine gathered in the German city of Dresden for secret talks this week, Bild has claimed. The host country reportedly used the opportunity to tout its arms manufacturers’ latest innovations. Earlier this month, Germany’s leading defense company Rheinmetall announced that it had nearly doubled its operating profit in the first half of 2024. The arms giant said the Ukraine conflict was among the factors that “significantly improved business performance.” In an article on Thursday, Bild reported that ground force commanders of 35 European nations, as well as Ukraine and the US, had gathered for a closed-door meeting in Dresden, believed to have run from Tuesday through Thursday. According to the German tabloid newspaper, the event was shrouded in secrecy, with heightened security measures in place over spying concerns.

Employees are being pushed to commit terrorist acts or pass sensitive data to Kiev, Rodion Miroshnik has claimed

Ukraine is exerting pressure on staff at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in Russia, with threats to kill their family members if they refuse to cooperate with Kiev, senior Russian diplomat Rodion Miroshnik has claimed. "A lot of families have been separated” during the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and Kiev is trying to take advantage of this, Miroshnik, who is tasked by the Moscow’s Foreign Ministry with collecting evidence of Ukraine’s war crimes, told RIA Novosti on Saturday. Kiev’s security agencies are deliberately looking for relatives of staff members at the power plant who remain on Ukrainian territory, Miroshnik said.

Issues must be resolved around the Volyn massacre, in which 100,000 Poles were massacred by nationalist militants, in order to win Warsaw’s support, Polish PM Donald Tusk says

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has threatened to block Ukraine’s bid to join the EU unless it bends to Warsaw’s demands on the WW2-era Volyn massacre, a mass killing of Poles by Ukrainian nationalists. Tusk made the pledge in the wake of a political scandal in Poland following a disastrous visit by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, who made multiple highly-controversial statements on the history of the two countries. “Ukrainians, with all our respect and our support for their military effort, must realize that joining the EU is also joining a political and historical culture. So, until there is respect for these standards on the part of Ukraine, Ukraine will not become a member of the European family,” Tusk stated.

Dmitry Peskov indicated there are no foreseeable prospects for a recovery in ties between the nations

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia-US relations are at a historic low, dismissing the idea that the two sides could gradually improve them in the foreseeable future. In an interview with national broadcaster, Russia 1, the top official emphasized that Washington has been consistently trampling on Moscow's interests and exerting pressure for several decades. Ties between the two states have reached “a cracking-up point” during Joe Biden’s presidency, according to Peskov, who stressed that the US administration is demonstrating an openly hostile position towards Russia by supporting Ukraine.

The Alpine country must cooperate more closely on security issues with the EU and NATO, Swiss experts have urged

It is time for Switzerland, which has been neutral since 1515, to redefine its non-alignment status, a group of Swiss experts have said, in a report ordered by the defense ministry in Bern. Critics, in response, have accused the panel behind the paper of bias and insist that neutrality is forever enshrined in the country’s constitution.The study committee, which was set up a year ago, presented a paper on Thursday with 100 recommendations on how to boost the Alpine nation’s security.

"The CCP is averse to arms control..."

According to the CCP, China's humanoid robots are "catching up fast with global rivals," with advances such as the incorporation of AI into some of its robots that have military capabilities. We're picturing mindless robot patrols enforcing the next 'welded in' pandemic lockdown, with deadl(ier) results. As Anders Corr notes in The Epoch Times, China’s humanoid robots on display at the conference could easily be equipped with weapons and probably already have been. The People’s Liberation Army has demonstrated armed flying drones and quadruped AI robots that resemble dogs with machine guns mounted to their backs. The killer robot dogs can reportedly fire their weapons autonomously.

New Delhi has been accusing Islamabad of sponsoring terrorism in Kashmir, over which the two neighbours fought wars

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has lashed out at neighboring Pakistan, vowing that New Delhi will react with “consequences” to actions by Islamabad. The minister appeared to be referring to increased terrorist activity in Kashmir, a region over which the South Asian neighbors have fought several wars since their independence from Britain in 1947. Speaking at an event in the Indian capital earlier this week, Jaishankar said: “The era of uninterrupted dialogue with Pakistan is over. Actions have consequences.” He stressed that New Delhi is not “passive” and will “react” whether its relations with Islamabad take a positive or negative direction.

In a “historic” performance, and “a requiem” for the coalition in Berlin, Thuringia voters elected a populist, anti-immigrant, anti-establishment party in a German state ballot for the first time since World War II.

Two months after the European political establishment suffered a crushing blow in the French elections, on Sunday afternoon we witnessed another demonstration of just how unpopular Europe's political elite has become when German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition was crushed in two regional elections in eastern Germany on Sunday, with populist parties on both the right and left winning about half the votes in both Thuringia and Saxony.

Cher Maximen, 32, and Mussie Imnetu, 41, die after being attacked in separate incidents at Notting Hill Carnival over the bank holiday weekend.

Two people have died after being attacked in separate incidents during Notting Hill Carnival over the bank holiday weekend. Cher Maximen, 32, was at the event last Sunday with her child when she was stabbed. She died on Saturday morning. Police said officers gave emergency treatment to Ms Maximen until paramedics arrived. She was then taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Radical left party La France Insoumise argues that it is not up to the president 'to do political horsetrading,' taking aim at Emmanuel Macron's efforts since July to find a prime minister who would not be immediately ousted in a confidence vote.

The radical left party La France Insoumise (LFI) on Saturday, August 31, asked other political groupings to back its long-shot bid to impeach President Emmanuel Macron for "serious failings" in his constitutional duties. Macron has been in a face-off with LFI and its Green, Socialist and Communist allies over his refusal to name their candidate Lucie Castets prime minister after July's inconclusive parliamentary election.

Migrants armed with knives, clubs, and stones is causing chaos in Paris.

Joe Biden and Kamala’s America.

The San Diego sector of the southern border has seen many illegals coming into the United States, especially since Texas has taken action under Operation Lone Star, to secure their portion. In one day alone this past Friday, the San Diego sector had 27 illegal aliens from Jordan, and 23 illegals from China, which were encountered by the Border Patrol. In addition, the day before that the Border Patrol encountered 94 illegals from India and 35 illegals from China. These statistics show that the Biden/Harris regime is still welcoming them from around the world.

MEXICO CITY (AP)— The Mexican government announced Saturday that it will offer non-Mexican immigrants with appointments to apply for asylum in the United States escorted bus rides from the south of the country to the northern border.

According to the National Institute of Migration (INM), these buses will depart from the southern cities of Villahermosa and Tapachula. The initiative appears to be aimed at making it more attractive to schedule asylum appointments in the United States from southern Mexico, instead of having immigrants travel north, either to Mexico City or directly to the border. The announcement came a week after Washington approved access to the CBP One app in southern Mexico. Before this measure, the app—which allows asylum seekers to register and wait for an appointment—was only available in the northern and central regions of the country.

Washington state has sparked fury with its new home loan program that offers a whopping $150,000 in assistance - but only if you're the right race.

The Covenant Homeownership Program, launched on July 1, claims to be fighting racial discrimination by helping first-time home buyers snag a 0 percent interest loan for down payments and closing costs. But there's a catch - you've got to belong to specific minority groups to qualify. Applicants must be at or below the local median income as well as fit into select minority categories like Black, Hispanic, or Native American — omitting white people and other groups.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Alex Lobanov, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi discovered in Gaza tunnel; families forum urges protests; autopsy finds all 6 had gunshot wounds

The bodies of six hostages abducted alive by Hamas on October 7 were recovered from a tunnel in southern Gaza’s Rafah overnight, shortly after they were murdered by terrorists, the Israel Defense Forces announced Sunday. The hostages were Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Ori Danino, 25, Alex Lobanov, 32, Carmel Gat, 40, and Almog Sarusi, 27. Goldberg-Polin, Yerushalmi, Lobanov, Sarusi and Danino (an off-duty noncommissioned officer) were abducted from the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im, while Gat was taken from Kibbutz Be’eri. Their bodies were found with multiple gunshot wounds, Israel’s Health Ministry said, citing an examination carried out by Abu Kabir Forensic Institute.

Former US President accuses Biden and Harris of being responsible for the deaths of six hostages in captivity: Make no mistake - This happened because Comrade Kamala Harris and Crooked Joe Biden are poor Leaders.

Former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Sunday issued a statement following the murder of US citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five others in Hamas captivity. In the statement, Trump accused US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running against him in the presidential election in November, of being responsible for the deaths of the hostages. "We grieve the senseless death of the Israeli Hostages, horrifically including a wonderful American Citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, murdered by Hamas due to a complete lack of American Strength and Leadership. Make no mistake - This happened because Comrade Kamala Harris and Crooked Joe Biden are poor Leaders,” said Trump.

Canadian Prime Minister and opposition leader condemn hostages' murder, call for Hamas terror group to surrender and for its removal from Gaza.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau harshly condemned the killings of six Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. The six hostages' bodies were recovered on Saturday, after they were murdered by Hamas terrorists by several gunshots at point-blank range. "The murder of six Israeli hostages by Hamas terrorists in Gaza is devastating and enraging," Trudeau wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Canada stands with the victims’ families in your grief."

The United States, Qatar, and Egypt are drafting a final proposal between Israel and Hamas, the Washington Post reported on Monday overnight.

The proposal was drawn prior to the news of the murder of the six hostages, the report noted. However, according to the source who spoke with the Washington Post, this knowledge "only adds to the urgency of the matter. You can't negotiate forever."

President Biden and Vice President Harris plan to meet in the White House Situation Room on Monday, along with the U.S. hostage deal negotiating team after the murder of six hostages, including American citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin, by Hamas on Saturday.

The White House said the focus of the meeting is to discuss efforts to drive toward a deal that secures the release of the remaining hostages. The meeting is also closed to the press. Mobs of protesters took to the streets in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and other cities Sunday after the bodies of the hostages in Gaza were returned to Israel, fueling frustration and anger toward the country’s leadership for failing to achieve a ceasefire deal freeing the remaining hostages.

who was taken hostage along with three members of his family — grandmother Irena Tati, mother Yelena (Lena) and his girlfriend Sapir Cohen — from Kibbutz Nir Oz after the October 7 Hamas massacres at the Gaza border town.

Israel’s Supreme Court faces a crisis as its president and two justices retire, with Justice Minister Yariv Levin delaying new appointments amid disputes over judicial reforms.

Conventional wisdom has it that within a week or two, Israel may find itself in an unprecedented constitutional crisis since – for close to a year – Israel’s Supreme Court has not had a permanent president from among its members. The last president, Esther Hayut, retired on October 16, 2023, after reaching the age of 70. An additional justice, Anat Baron, retired on October 12, 2023, and Justice Uzi Vogelman, current acting president of the court, is due to retire on October 5. Therefore, unless three new justices are selected and appointed soon, the Supreme Court will consist of only 12 justices, instead of the statutory 15.

We expect to issue an emergency use listing within next 3 weeks. In the meantime I have given the green light to the Gavi and UNICEF to proceed with procurement of vaccines pending EUL decision..."

The New York City Department of Health has begun spraying New York City Streets with pesticides to prevent the spread of the West Nile Virus, transmitted by mosquitos.

Our Town reported that trucks have been deployed throughout New York City, spraying low concentrations of Anvil 10+10 and Duet. Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan stated, “The Health Department is actively working to prevent West Nile through public education, treating marshy areas and spraying for mosquitoes.” One resident filmed a truck spraying pesticides near his neighborhood. In the video, a voice from a speaker can be heard saying, “The city has applied pesticides to reduce the threat of the West Nile Virus. To minimize exposure to the pesticide, go inside immediately until the truck goes past.”

AUG 31

If you thought nuclear weapons were bad, imagine one that lasts 1000 years.

SEP 2

In 2020, G20 governments, in collusion with the World Economic Forum’s (“WEF’s”) Stakeholders, discretely and undemocratically enacted a global ten-year transition to an authoritarian political system, called Stakeholder Capitalism.

After propagating a Marxist idea that black and trans people are oppressed and indoctrinating us to fear climate change, the Stakeholders are mandating their pre-planned political system, which its criminal mastermind, Klaus Schwab, alleges is better for ‘people and planet’. Will we push back before artificial intelligence (“AI”) takes our jobs and our wealth shifts to the Stakeholders, making us vulnerable to tyranny?

Today, we dive deep into the complex dynamics of America's current economic and societal challenges with legendary investor and author, Ray Dalio. In this episode titled "The Collapse of America & Everything Wrong With Society Today (+ A Hopeful Way Forward)," Tom and Ray explore the precarious state of the U.S. economy, examining the consequences of national debt, the importance of fiscal responsibility, and the geopolitical shifts threatening the dollar's status as the world reserve currency.

Market observers have been puzzled by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway’s abrupt selling of billions of dollars of its long-held stake in Bank of America since mid-July.

Buffett’s stock dumps could be driven by looming recession threats and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate-cutting cycle, which could begin as early as mid-September and dent the bank’s interest earnings. Or perhaps the 94-year-old billionaire has increased cash reserves to record levels because of elevated stock valuations amid the artificial intelligence bubble. Whatever keeps Buffett up at night about BofA has certainly been intriguing across institutional desks, FinTwit X, and various financial media outlets. Some believe this could be a critical market inflection point. Since mid-July, the billionaire has trimmed about 13% of its BofA stake, generating $5.4 billion in proceeds…

From taxes to spending, Kamala is the most left-wing major party candidate since George McGovern — who proposed a Universal Basic Income in 1972 and went on to win a single state.

But her most hare-brained scheme — so far — has been price controls, where she’s to the left of McGovern, threatening to punish grocery stores for daring to charge more than their costs. In fact, grocery stores make 1 to 2 pennies on the dollar. Meaning they have to pass along costs that come straight from the Washington money printer. That means price controls would, in short, break food.

Dollar General (DG) stock tumbled 32% on Thursday after the discount retailer cut its outlook, pointing to a financially pressured customer.

Thursday’s drop in Dollar General was its biggest on record. Dollar General said it expects fiscal 2024 same-store sales growth in the range of approximately 1.0%-1.6%, compared to its previous expectation in the range of 2.0%-2.7%. “It appears to us very strongly that … this lower-end consumer continues to be very much financially strapped, especially as it relates to her ability to feed her families and support her families,” CEO Todd Vasos told analysts during the company’s earnings call on Thursday morning.

Alex Jones questions ChatGPT over DARPA plans for the future of humanity and its responses were mind-blowing! Transhumanism is the final frontier of the globalist New World Order paradigm.

A huge fireball over Kentucky was heard and seen across 13 American states.

More than 200 people across several states – including Ohio, the Carolinas, and Tennessee. among others – filed reports of a bright fireball in the sky at 9:45 pm on Thursday, according to NASA Meteor Watch. The ‘very bright’ fireball was a meteor that disintegrated 30 miles above Exie, Kentucky, near Bowling Green. The breakup of the meteor unleased the equivalent of 10 tons of TNT worth of energy, which caused a pressure wave that some Americans heard as it traveled to the ground.

In the sun-baked ruins of an ancient Syrian city, a revolutionary discovery is rewriting the story of early Christianity.

For nearly a century, scholars have pointed to a modest structure in Dura-Europos as the prototype of Christian architecture – a simple house transformed into a place of worship. But now, this cornerstone of religious history is crumbling under the weight of new evidence. Researchers Camille Leon Angelo from Yale University and Joshua Silver from the University of Manchester have shaken the foundations of religious scholarship with their fascinating study, published in the Journal of Roman Archaeology. Their work challenges the long-held belief that early Christians worshipped in adapted homes, suggesting instead that they may have been more intentional in creating distinct sacred spaces than previously thought.

The Biden administration's Surgeon General is warning that parenting is a health hazard. They say that this is a major problem because parents have 13% more stress than non-parents. Is this a problem? Isn't stress part of the job? This rings to me like the therapeutic state. How does it sit with you?