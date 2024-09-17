End Times Headline News. September 16 2024

The Second Assassination Attempt on Trump. Trump: Harris wants war with Russia. Houthis: 'new hypersonic ballistic missile' launched at Israel. Pentagon's NEW Weapon of Mass Surveillance

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

SEP 16, 2024

A would-be assassin targeted President Donald J. Trump at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon around 1:30PM, as President Trump was golfing. The Trump campaign confirmed the incident, reporting shortly after that “President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity.” The Palm Beach Sheriff, alongside the FBI and U.S. Secret Service, explained that a Secret Service agent advancing the golf course “one or two” holes ahead of Trump and his golf partner Steve Witkoff encountered a man with a rifle, the barrel of which was poking out from the bushes on the course. At that point, the Secret Service engaged the individual, who was not hit and who fled, eventually making it to his vehicle.

The Telegraph has reported that Donald Trump was indeed the target of a suspected second assassination. The FBI has confirmed that Trump was the target. This took place when gunfire rang out at his Florida golf club. A man with an assault-style rifle pushed the firearm’s muzzle through the perimeter of his golf course in West Palm Beach. US Secret Service agents spotted the gunman and opened fire, prompting him to flee in an SUV, according to law enforcement officials. A suspect was later detained. Look, yes, I warned that there may be another attempt to assassinate Trump. Historically, there have been as many as three attempts to assassinate presidents before. With the country so divided, I do not see how this is going to end nicely.

The suspect was allegedly willing to “fight and die” for Kiev and tried to recruit volunteers to join him The man behind a botched assassination attempt against Donald Trump at his Florida golf club has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh by multiple media reports citing anonymous law enforcement sources. Authorities have yet to officially confirm the suspect’s identity. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon while the former US President and Republican presidential candidate was playing golf at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. A Secret Service agent apparently spotted a rifle barrel sticking through the resort's fence and fired several rounds at the threat. The suspect fled the scene, leaving behind an AK-style rifle with a scope and a GoPro camera, but he was later arrested.

The former president has claimed that the Democrats would drag the US into World War III Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has claimed that an election victory for his rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, would ultimately lead to war with Russia, potentially sparking a “nuclear Holocaust.” During a campaign rally in Las Vegas on Friday, Trump expressed concern over a potential nuclear conflict due to the “incompetent people” in Washington, claiming he is the only one capable of preventing all-out war. “You’re going to end up in World War III. You’re going to have a nuclear Holocaust if we’re not careful. These people have no idea what they’re doing,” he warned supporters, promising to keep Americans “out of World War III.”

The deputy chair of the Security Council has warned that Moscow’s patience has limits, as the West mulls allowing Ukrainian long-range missile strikes Throughout the Ukraine conflict, Russia has had ample reason to use nuclear weapons, but has so far exercised restraint, the deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, has said. He warned, however, that Moscow’s patience is not limitless, suggesting that Russia could respond harshly if Western nations allow Kiev to use the missiles they have provided to strike targets deep inside Russian territory. Kiev has been demanding that these limitations be lifted since at least May. Several media outlets have recently alleged that Washington and London will soon do so, or secretly have already.

Ukraine initially asked the United States to let it use long-range ATACMS missiles to hit Russian airfields, but now potential targets for Ukraine's long-range strikes include Russian military command centres, fuel and weapons depots and troop concentrations. Source: Reuters, with reference to sources Details: Two European diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Ukraine has given the US and UK a list of potential targets in Russia that could be hit by Western long-range weapons if allowed.

Rarely is everything as clear-cut as it seems... Putin warned last week that letting Ukraine use Western long-range weapons to strike deep inside of Russia “will mean that NATO countries, the United States, and European countries are parties to the war in Ukraine. This will mean their direct involvement in the conflict, and it will clearly change the very essence, the very nature of the conflict dramatically. This will mean that NATO countries – the United States and European countries – are at war with Russia.” He preceded his words by reminding everyone that “the Ukrainian army is not capable of using cutting-edge high-precision long-range systems supplied by the West. They cannot do that. These weapons are impossible to employ without intelligence data from satellites which Ukraine does not have. This can only be done using the European Union’s satellites, or US satellites – in general, NATO satellites…(and) only NATO military personnel can assign flight missions to these missile systems.”

The media outlet claims it is part of a strategy that Vladimir Zelensky will present to the US Ukraine could be ready to freeze hostilities with Russia on certain parts of the frontline, the German tabloid newspaper Bild has reported, citing what it claims to be Vladimir Zelensky’s revised strategy. The Ukrainian leader’s plan for the conflict also reportedly hinges on Western backers allowing Kiev to use the long-range missiles they have provided, to hit targets deep inside Russia. Back in July, Russian President Vladimir Putin made it clear that Moscow was not interested in a “ceasefire or some kind of pause that the Kiev regime could use to recover losses, regroup, and rearm.”

There will be a response to new sanctions against RT, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said The US crackdown on Russian media amounts to a declaration of war on free speech, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday. She described the new sanctions against RT and other news outlets as “repressions unprecedented in scale.” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced new sanctions against RT on Friday, accusing it of engaging in “covert influence activities” and “functioning as a de facto arm of Russian intelligence.” Earlier in September, Washington imposed sanctions on RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan and three other senior RT employees over alleged attempts to influence the 2024 US presidential election.

Three Americans, two Spaniards & a Czech citizen accused of seeking to topple the government... Venezuela has announced the arrest of three Americans, two Spaniards and a Czech citizen, accusing them of plotting to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro. The arrests were first announced Saturday by the country's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, who said that one of the Americans is Wilbert Joseph Castañeda Gomez - a Navy SEAL - who state television said served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Colombia. Cabello alleged this was all part of another CIA plot to overthrow the Maduro government, which comes after Washington has contested the official results July 28 election which ensured the longtime strongman another six-year term as leader.

The Iranian proxy group claimed that "Israel should anticipate more attacks in the weeks leading up" to the October 7 massacre. Yemen's Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack that reached central Israel for the first time on Sunday, saying the group employed a "new hypersonic ballistic missile" in a "specific military operation" targeting the Tel Aviv area, in a statement from the group's military spokesperson. The Iranian proxy falsely added that Israel had failed to intercept the missile. While the IDF's Arrow system failed to bring the missile down before entering Israeli airspace, it did ultimately intercept it. "It crossed a distance of 2,040 km in 11 and a half minutes and caused a state of fear and panic among the Zionists, as more than two million Zionists headed to shelters for the first time in the history of the Israeli enemy," the military spokesperson added.

The IDF will now probe why the interceptor impact only caused the missile to break up and did not completely destroy it. The ballistic missile fired by Yemen at Israel at 6:21 a.m. on Sunday morning was not a hypersonic missile as the Houthis have claimed, the IDF said Tuesday night. Further, the IDF said that the missile was not an especially new advanced kind of maneuvering missile that could outwit Israel's air defense systems. Rather, the IDF said that it fired multiple interceptors, including both the Arrow 2 and the Iron Dome, against the missile and that at least one interceptor struck the missile but failed to destroy it completely on impact.

PM: "We are in a multi-front campaign against Iran's evil axis that strives to destroy us. Anyone who attacks us will not escape." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to exact a heavy price from the Houthis for its missile attack against central Israel on Sunday. “This morning, the Houthis launched a surface-to-surface missile from Yemen into our territory,” Netanyahu told his government during its weekly meeting. “They should have known by now that we exact a heavy price for any attempt to harm us,” he stated.

Small groups of Houthi special forces fighters are entering Syria in coordination with Syrian and Lebanese intelligence, Sputnik report says. The Yemeni Houthi rebel group has deployed fighters from Yemen to Syria, to escalate operations against Israel, Sputnik reported Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter. According to the source, "a a brigade-sized force" of several thousand elite Houthi fighters arrived in Syria "in small groups via Jordan, with high-level Syrian-Lebanese intelligence coordination." The source added that "the Yemeni force that arrived in Syria is considered one of the strongest and most well-prepared and equipped combat formations." Over the past few months, the force has held training exercises simulating attacks on targets similar to Israeli settlements and military bases, the source added.

Netanyahu's order given during a security-strategic discussion with the participation of the heads of the defense establishment and ministers Gallant, Katz, Smotrich and Dermer. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a special discussion that he held last Thursday, "We are heading towards a broad campaign of one intensity or another." Netanyahu's instruction was given during a security-strategic discussion with the participation of the heads of the defense establishment and ministers Yoav Gallant, Israel Katz, Bezalel Smotrich and Ron Dermer. On Monday, the Cabinet is expected to meet to discuss the northern front.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant tells US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin the time for a diplomatic solution to clashes with Hezbollah on the northern border is passing. In a phone conversation overnight, Gallant tells Austin that “the possibility of a settlement in the north is passing. Hezbollah continues to tie itself to Hamas — the direction is clear,” the defense minister’s office says. In addition to Israel’s duty to return its residents to their homes in the north, the two also discussed efforts to return hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

How has the conflict between Israel and Iran's terror proxies affected the accords? Just in case we've become accustomed to the extraordinary fact that four Arab states now have warm ties with Israel, let’s look back on the last four years since Sept. 15, 2020. The historic signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020 was revolutionary, even inconceivable. Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry had previously dismissed such a deal as “impossible.” How are the peace accords holding up today, and do they have any impact on the embittered fighting between Israel and Iranian proxies in the Middle East? Is Saudi Arabia still interested in normalizing ties, and what might happen next?

Russian expertise could enable Iran to rapidly weaponize its nuclear stockpile U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed the possibility of Russia sharing nuclear secrets with Iran in exchange for the latter transferring ballistic missiles for the war effort in Ukraine. According to the UK news site The Guardian, the two leaders discussed the prospect of such an agreement during their meeting at the White House on Friday. If confirmed, this would provide further evidence of the non-civilian nature of Iran's nuclear program. Last week, Russia and Iran declassified material that revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had accepted a shipment of Fath-360 ballistic missiles from Iran. This came shortly after the United States, Great Britain, Germany and France condemned the Iranian regime for failing to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

One thing is for certain: Saudi Arabia owns much more gold than it wants the world to believe. The Saudis have joined other Asian countries in ditching their long-term sensitivity to the gold price. Evidence suggests the Saudi central bank has been covertly buying 160 tonnes of gold in Switzerland since early 2022, contributing to the current gold bull market. Although the Saudis played a key role in the birth of the global dollar standard in the early 1970s, this time around they might even become a lynchpin for its dissolution.

The U.S. Navy on Saturday commissioned the first coed submarine in history, making a big stride for DEI in our armed forces. It begs the question: Does this make us more prepared for World War III? “USS New Jersey (SSN 796) is now commissioned and ready for service! The Navy’s latest Virginia-class submarine joins the fleet. Watch the video to learn more about the Navy’s newest sub,” the U.S. Navy announced on X. “As the USS New Jersey sets sail, it marks a historic milestone, not just for its cutting-edge capabilities, but for what it represents,” a voiceover in the video below says. “The first fully integrated submarine built for both male and female sailors, a testament to the strength that diversity brings to our Navy. Side by side, men and women will operate this vessel, united in purpose, skill and determination.”

Is Hakeem Jeffries on the verge of becoming the next Speaker of the House?

Netherlands will ask the European Commission for an opt-out on EU asylum and migration policies. The Netherlands’ government plans to bring in drastic new anti-immigration measures, set to be some of the strictest in the European Union. Its plans, announced Friday as a part of the ruling coalition’s program, include stricter border checks, “tit for tat” punishments of “troublemakers,” restrictions on family reunification that would bar adult children from joining their parents, and a focus on forced returns. The Dutch government is the first to feature the far-right, anti-immigration Freedom Party of Geert Wilders, who won nearly a quarter of the Dutch parliament’s seats in November. His party delivered the government’s migration and asylum minister, Marjolein Faber.

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - More than 75% of French people support the reestablishment of border controls in France, according to a survey conducted by the CSA polling company for the Europe 1 radio station, the CNews broadcaster and Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper. Specifically, 77% of respondents advocate for restoring these border controls, while 22% oppose the idea and 1% did not express an opinion. This idea finds support among the overwhelming majority of French residents, regardless of gender, age and standard of living, the survey revealed. Meanwhile, political views show some divergence, with 51% of left-wing voters supporting border controls compared to 73% of right-wing voters, according to the survey.

Unchecked mass migration continues to be the most controversial point of dispute in Europe between populists/conservatives and the Liberal/Globalist apparatus. Those fighting against the veritable invasion by illegal migrant have many times to face political and even legal persecution. That’s the case of Italy’s Deputy PM Mateo Salvini. The conservative firebrand has long fought against the myriad of migrant boats, and now is facing steep prison time as prosecutors pursue an absurd legal case against him. The prosecutors have requested a six-year prison sentence for Salvini, for prohibiting rescued migrants from disembarking in an Italian port back in 2019.

Sweden’s open-border policies have allowed dangerous jihadists like Abdulrahman Hussein Mohammed to import and enforce Islamic law through violence, threatening the very fabric of Western society and putting innocent lives at risk. In the wake of a horrifying jihad-by-knife attack in Karlskrona, Sweden, where a Somali migrant operating as a self-appointed Sharia patrol attempted to kill three young girls for not adhering to Islamic dress codes, the dangers of open borders and the influx of Sharia-adherent Muslims become increasingly clear. The May 16th attack is yet another tragic example of how Sweden’s lenient immigration policies are endangering its citizens and allowing Muslims to enforce their radical ideologies with violence.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno took aim at the Biden administration, arguing that the issues faced by residents of this city can be traced back to policies in Washington, D.C. Moreno, who is trying to unseat Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown, spoke at an event in the city that has recently been thrust into the center of the national immigration debate. Residents say the federal government’s decision to settle as many as 20,000 Haitian immigrants in the city of 60,000 has caused widespread problems. “What’s going on in this community is a total disgrace,” Moreno said. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, with the help of their number one ally in the United States Senate, Sherrod Brown, have absolutely corrupted our immigration laws to allow a mass, uncontrolled amount of immigration to come to a community like Springfield.”

But sure, we’ve always had people eating live birds on the streets of Dallas. Why even ask?

16 SEPT

Read full story

14 SEPT

Read full story

15 SEPT

Read full story

or a genome, or... anything, actually

15 SEPT

Read full story

"This is really exciting. It seemed like it worked and it worked quite broadly..." Might the New World Order use biased, pre-manipulated artificial intelligence programs to try to “deprogram” those with unpopular opinions by persuading them that their logic does not compute? A recent study on that subject underwritten by the John Templeton Foundation might give so-called conspiracy theorists one more thing to be paranoid about, according to Popular Science. Critics have already sounded the alarm that leftist radicals in Silicon Valley and elsewhere were manipulating the algorithms used to train AI so that it automatically defaulted to anti-conservative biases.

Researchers have revealed that unlocking the brain’s “neural code” could be the key to creating superhuman AI. A group of researchers with the Taylor and Francis Group says that building artificial intelligence (AI) that can surpass human capabilities is not only possible but could also happen sooner than we ever expected. Eitan Michael Azoff, an AI analyst, argues in his book that humans’ “superior intelligence” is all tied to the neural code that makes our brains work. And, if we can figure out how to crack that code, we could replicate it to use in creating better, faster, and more capable AI. This, of course, is probably one of the biggest fears for people who are concerned AI will take over humanity, but there’s no discounting the capabilities of the human brain, either.

Lockheed Martin is working on a tool to “detect and defeat disinformation" from a $37.2 million grant from the U.S. government. Why would a weapons maker work on an algorithm tool? That idea makes me a little nervous. What about you?

An increase in women having their fallopian tubes tied or removed appears to coincide with the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, with the most notable increase occurring in states that have placed limits on abortion, a recent study claims. In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that there is no constitutional right to abortion and returned to the states the power to make laws governing abortion. While some states banned all or most abortions, others added a right to abortion to their state constitutions. According to research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, sterilizations rose 39% by December 2022 in states that restricted abortion following the Dobbs ruling. While the sterilization rate also rose in states that did not restrict abortion, researchers claim they didn't find the increase to be statistically significant.

The influx of celebrity abortion memoirs tells us something profound about our culture – not that abortion is normal, but because we are so broken that we have forgotten basic facts about what it means to be mothers, fathers – and human beings. (LifeSiteNews) — American actress and dancer Kelly Bishop is best known for her role as matriarch Emily Gilmore on the seven-season TV drama Gilmore Girls as well as playing Marjorie Houseman in Dirty Dancing (1987). The primary storyline of Dirty Dancing is an unwanted pregnancy and a botched abortion; as it turns out, abortion is a storyline in Bishop’s new memoir The Third Gilmore Girl. The autobiography will be released on September 17 by Gallery books, and Bishop told People magazine that she reveals many details about her celebrity life.

Mass depopulation!

According to survey data, three in ten people in the United States had been clinically diagnosed with depression at a point in their lives in 2023. As Statista’s Anna Fleck points out in the chart below, this is the highest rate since the question started being asked, up 10.6 percentage points from 2015. The rate of increase was particularly steep in the first year of the pandemic, jumping up from 22.9 percent in 2020 to 28.6 percent in 2021. Meanwhile, 17.8 percent of respondents said that they currently had depression in 2023.

There are multiple reasons why the US economy could be heading straight towards an impending recession, a factor that has already raised alarms in the US stock markets, as well as across employment sectors and businesses in the country. US economy is somehow diving headfirst into a recession, that could be coming whether Americans like it or not. Probably, the Biden administration somehow brough this phenomenon on themselves, based on their various economic policies, and if things do not take the right course towards the end of the year, the future of the US economy could be in a rather dark zone.