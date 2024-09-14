Russia warns NATO of ‘direct war’. UK's Starmer, Canada's Trudeau, Pressure Biden To Escalate With Russia. US sanctions RT. Moderna Scales Back Its Vaccine Ambitions. FOMC: Fear of Missing Crash.

Moscow’s envoy to the UN has reiterated where the Kremlin’s red line is

Granting Kiev permission to use Western-supplied long-range weapons would constitute direct involvement in the Ukraine conflict by NATO, Russia’s envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, has said. Moscow will treat any such attack as coming from the US and its allies directly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, explaining that long-range weapons rely on Western intelligence and targeting solutions, neither of which Ukraine is capable of. NATO countries would “start an open war” with Russia if they allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons, Nebenzia told the UN Security

Kirby: no change as yet to US policy on long-range missiles but Putin's words being taken "seriously"

Update(1450ET): Kirby came out on Friday and told reporters that there's been no change in US policy regarding Ukraine using Western arms for long-rage strikes inside Russia. But the pressure is quickly ramping up: first Canada's Trudeau said he supports greenlighting this, despite Putin making clear this would mean 'direct war' between Russia and NATO, and now UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is coming out in support. According to breaking reporting in The Wall Street Journal: U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to urge President Biden on Friday during a visit to Washington to sign off on allowing Ukraine to use long-range European-made cruise missiles to strike targets deep inside Russia, according to U.S. and Western officials.

Latest tit-for-tat comes as UK mulls authorizing long-range missile strikes on Russian soil

Since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022, there have been periodic tit-for-tat waves of punitive actions unleashed on diplomats on either side of the conflict between Moscow and the West. This has often centered on accusations of spying and espionage. It's no secret that nations often use embassies and consulates to place deep cover intelligence operatives, often posing as diplomats. That's exactly what Russia is newly alleging in expelling six British diplomats on Friday. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has announced it has revoked the accreditation of six British officials, alleging they were in the country for espionage and were "threatening Russia's security."

The program will model a scenario in which the region faces an atomic disaster, documents show.



The US Defense Department has ordered a study to simulate the impact of a nuclear conflict on global agriculture. According to a solicitation notice posted on a government procurement platform, the study will focus on regions "beyond Eastern Europe and Western Russia," which in the simulation is the epicenter of the hypothetical nuclear weapons deployment.

The project will be spearheaded by the US Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC).

According to the notice posted earlier this week, the ERDC has already chosen Terra Analytics, a Colorado-based company that specializes in advanced data visualization and analyses, as the contractor. However, it states that other potential contractors are invited to share their proposals if they are able to provide similar services.

By allowing Ukraine to hit Russia with their missiles, NATO members are enacting a cruel sacrifice to wind down the war

The predictable and predicted is happening again. Despite the coyly teasing dance of seven veils performed by, mostly, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to those who ignored the noise and focused on the signal, it’s always been clear that Washington and London would decide to – officially and openly – allow and help Ukraine to use their missiles for attacks even deeper into Russia than before. And of course, it’s been obvious to Moscow as well, as Dmitry Peskov, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, made clear as early as September 11.

President Putin's stark warning Thursday that NATO would find itself in a state of war with Russia if it freed Kiev's hand to launch attacks deep into Russia using Western weapons has rekindled fears of the Ukrainian crisis escalating into a world-ending nuclear war. Sputnik asked observers how such a terrible eventuality could be avoided.

World leaders, opposition figures and independent media have reacted to President Putin’s comments on the danger of the Ukrainian proxy war turning into a hot war with NATO if the latter greenlights the use of its long-range strike systems to attack Russia.

The Russian outlet is a threat to democracy, the State Department has claimed

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused RT and its parent company of acting as an extension of Russian intelligence and attempting to undermine democracy around the world. Speaking at a State Department press conference on Friday, Blinken announced sanctions designations against RT parent companies Rossiya Segodnya and TV-Novosti, accusing “individuals affiliated” and “elements within” them of allegedly attempting to interfere in the Moldovan elections. The State Department has also sanctioned Dmitry Kiselev, Rossiya Segodnya’s director-general.

The United States scrambled fighter jets after Russian military aircraft were detected near Alaska.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said Wednesday that it detected, tracked, and intercepted two Russian military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, NORAD said U.S. fighter jets had conducted the intercept. "The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace," it said. "This Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ is not seen as a threat, and NORAD will continue to monitor competitor activity near North America and meet presence with presence."

TOKYO: Japan scrambled fighter jets after Russian aircraft flew around the archipelago for the first time in five years, Tokyo's defence ministry said on Friday (Sep 13).

From Thursday morning to afternoon, the Russian Tu-142 aircraft flew from the sea between Japan and South Korea towards the southern Okinawa region, according to a statement by the defence ministry. They then went northwards over the Pacific Ocean to finish their journey off northern Hokkaido island, it added. The planes did not enter Japanese airspace but flew over an area subject to a territorial dispute between Japan and Russia, the official said.

The U.S. State Department is claiming the People’s Republic of China is now directly supplying lethal military aid to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell leveled the accusation yesterday while visiting NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium—an unwitting acknowledgment that Western assistance to Ukraine is strengthening Russia’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). For much of the war, U.S. officials have contended that Beijing has supplied Russia with dual-use items and technologies beneficial to its defense sector. These items include semiconductor chips, machine tools, microelectronics, navigation equipment, and jet parts.

In the last week, the military forces of China and Russia conducted some of the largest drills in the last 30 years, marking an alarming increase in the two nations’ displays of military strength.

According to Fox News, the week-long drills will include 90,000 troops, 400 naval vessels, and 120 aircraft, and will take place in the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, as well as the Baltic, Caspian, and Mediterranean Seas. The drill has been named “Ocean 24.” The display of power takes place as representatives from the United States meet with leaders of the European Union in Brussels, specifically focusing on rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific Region. China and Russia have slowly been growing closer together in recent years, with the former supporting the latter’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kim featured touring facility while urging "higher long-term goal in producing nuclear materials."

Earlier we reported that Kim Jong Un gave a speech marking the 76th founding anniversary of North Korea's founding to kick off the week. He said that a nuclear overhaul is needed to defend the country from "hostile" forces and that North Korea faces "a grave threat" as a result of the "reckless expansion" the United States-led military bloc in the region. North Korea will "redouble its measures and efforts to make all the armed forces of the state, including the nuclear force, fully ready for combat," he stated. On Friday he has backed his words by for the first time releasing images of the country's main uranium enrichment facility.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu and discussed deepening strategic dialog between the two countries, state media KCNA said on Saturday.

They had a "wide exchange of views on regional and international situations," and reached a satisfactory consensus on issues including more "cooperation to defend mutual safety interests," KCNA said. Kim said North Korea will continue to expand cooperation with Russia in accordance with the strategic partnership between the two countries, KCNA said.

Germans are increasingly tired of seeing their country overrun by refugees from tghe Middle East and Ukraine. The success of the right-wing Alternative for Germany party in regional elections piled further pressure on the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz to tackle the migrant issue — one that polls show is a top concern for voters.

Germany's new border controls and stronger deportation laws have drawn praise from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban but prompted criticism from other European states. “Border protection has become a negative word in recent times, because everyone has had to let the migrants in — whoever stops them is the bad guy,” Orban told Hungarian national radio on Friday.

Berlin’s passport checks will only worsen relations with Warsaw, Foreign Ministry has said

The German government’s decision to tighten border controls is an “unfriendly act” towards neighboring Poland that could worsen the two countries’ relations, the Polish Foreign Ministry has warned. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government announced this week that Germany would begin checking passports along its land border with several EU nations for at least six months, disregarding the Schengen agreement. Berlin said the decision, which is set to come into force on September 16, was taken in order to curb “irregular migration.”

The suspect had two knives and planned to attack the troops as they ate lunch, prosecutors said

Police in the German state of Bavaria have arrested a Syrian migrant for allegedly plotting to stab multiple soldiers to death. The arrest comes as Germany tightens its border security in a crackdown on “Islamist terror groups.” The 27-year-old was arrested on Thursday and charged with plotting a “serious act of violence endangering the state,” prosecutors in Munich said in a statement to German media on Friday.

The suspect, whom prosecutors described as an “alleged follower of a radical Islamic ideology,” recently acquired two 40cm knives and planned to “attack Bundeswehr soldiers” in the Bavarian city of Hof, where they would be congregating near a military barracks on their lunch break, the statement said.

Overnight rockets pounded northern city of Safed

Hamas chief Yehya Sinwar, who is believed to be on the run in tunnels underneath Gaza, has taken the rare step of sending a letter to the leader of Lebanese Hezbollah's Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah 'thanking' him for taking the fight to Israel in the north. At this point throughout the eleven-month conflict, Hezbollah has launched literally many thousands of rockets on northern Israel, and there's been daily tit-for-tat exchanges with Israel. "Your blessed actions have expressed your solidarity on the fronts of the Axis of Resistance, supporting and engaging in the battle," Sinwar told Nasrallah in the letter, Lebanon's al-Manar channel said. Sinwar further hailed the war as "one of the most honorable battles for the Palestinian people." It's clearly part of a defiant effort of Hamas to show Israel and the world that its leader is alive and well.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bring for Cabinet approval the addition of the goal of "returning the residents of the north to their homes safely" to the goals of the war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will bring for Cabinet approval the addition of the goal of "returning the residents of the north to their homes safely" to the goals of the war, Channel 12 News reported on Friday evening. A defense official said that it is necessary to prepare for a long war in the north that will exact a heavy price. According to Friday’s report, the Prime Minister held a limited security consultation on Thursday night with Ministers Ron Dermer and Bezalel Smotrich, as well as with Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, and decided during that meeting to bring this addition to the goals of the war for a vote in the Cabinet.

US President Joe Biden’s special envoy to arrive in Israel on Monday for talks focused on preventing an escalation between Israel and Lebanon.

US President Joe Biden’s special envoy Amos Hochstein will arrive in Israel on Monday for talks focused on preventing an escalation between Israel and Lebanon. During the visit, Hochstein is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Gallant, and other top security officials. The White House said Hochstein’s visit is a continuation of the diplomacy he has been carrying out for months. White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told an Al Arabiya reporter during a phone call with reporters on Friday, “We are trying to prevent the opening of a second front in northern Israel."

“At this point, we have everything... The warehouse is at full capacity," a Hamas terrorist can be heard saying in an intercepted recording.

Hamas terrorists have confiscated so much humanitarian aid that the terror group is struggling to find space in warehouses to store all of it, according to intercepted communications between Hamas operatives that were played during an episode of N12's "Ulpan Shishi" on Friday. These intercepted communications feature Hamas operatives discussing the movement of goods from overflowing humanitarian aid warehouses to Khan Yunis.

“There is no liberation movement that has freed its people without paying a big price in terms of civilians,” Hamas official Salah al-Din al-Awawdeh said.

Palestinian activists and whistleblowers complained of the brutal treatment they faced for speaking out against the terror group Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, in an article published by the New York Times on Friday. The article followed the torture of Palestinian activist Amin Abed - who had previously found bullets on his doorstep in response to speaking out against Hamas. Abed told the Times that in July, he was attacked by members of Hamas. They reportedly covered Abed’s face and beat him with hammers and metal bars.

IDF Brig.-Gen. Yossi Sariel, commander of the Israeli military’s elite 8200 military intelligence unit, resigned from his position on Thursday, officially taking responsibility for failure to prevent the Hamas Oct. 7 massacre despite receiving ‘detailed information’ about Hamas’ operational attack plans.

Sariel noted that despite “the detailed information that was produced and distributed about Hamas’ plans and its preparations did not succeed in shattering the foundational intelligence and military understandings either within the unit or among our partners. Despite the expectations of us.” Sariel notified his commanders that “on October 7 at 6:29 a.m. I did not fulfill my mission as I expected of myself, as my commanders and subordinates expected of me, and as the citizens of the nation I love so much expected of me.”

Another day, another demented policy proposal by the Labour party rushing to destroy British society in the name of ‘social justice’.

There’s no surprise that the detestable Labour Mayor of London Sadiq Khan would jump on PM Keir Starmer’s bandwagon and immediately start advocating for the ‘rights’ of the thousands of released convict prisoners. His ‘brilliant idea’: prisoners should ‘jump’ the housing queue for housing. Yes, you read it right. He couches his suggestion as ‘a bid to slash reoffending rates’.

Seven Muslim grooming gang predators have been sentenced for child sex abuse offenses against two girls in Rotherham, England.

Their crimes date back to the 2000s, with many such groomers only being prosecuted years or decades after the fact. This is a result of Britain’s woke police forces, prosecutors, and child protective services being reluctant to pursue the predominantly Muslim, Pakistani-heritage offenders and neglecting their mostly white, working-class victims due to fears they would be accused of racism for taking action.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Springfield, Ohio residents have alleged Haitians in their town are “grabbing up ducks by their necks, decapitating them, and walking off with them to eat.”

Others revealed how the massive influx of immigrants, thanks to border czar Kamala Harris, has drained Springfield’s resources and turned a once-safe city into a crime-ridden hell. One resident even claimed she spotted a cat hanging from a branch and being carved up for food by Haitian immigrants. Reports have also emerged that American veterans who have put their lives on the line are getting denied benefits while Haitians sponge off the taxpayers for absolutely nothing.

A Civil War era orphanage in the Gettysburg area of Pennsylvania is being considered for use as housing for migrants and many residents are not happy about it.

This is so disrespectful to the people who live in this area and to our history as a country. We don’t have to do this and more people have to start reminding our leaders of that fact. If it has gotten to the point where historic buildings are being considered for illegal border crossers, we have run out of room. FOX News reports: ‘It’ll upend the community’: PA town roiled by talk of migrant housing in Civil War-era orphanage building A Pennsylvania community is up in arms over reports that as many as 1,000 migrants were to be and reportedly still could be housed in a Civil War-era orphanage most recently used as a summer camp facility.

The pharmaceutical giant Moderna is scaling back its ambitions to develop new vaccines after demand for its dodgy COVID-19 jab collapsed.

According to Axios, the company has seen its revenue from the COVID-19 vaccines plunge over the past few years and can no longer afford to research new vaccines. The report states: Moderna is dialing back its plans for new vaccines, shelving several key projects as it grapples with a sharp slowdown in COVID shot sales. [The company] plans to “slow down the pace of new R&D investment, and build our commercial business,” CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement. It’ll reduce annual R&D expenses from $4.8 billion in 2024 to $3.6B-$3.8B in 2027, including by ditching several programs.

