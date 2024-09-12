I am taking some time off as I work on a two-part article setting out the proof for the existence of self-assembling nanoparticles in the “vaccine” vials as well as in the blood of both jabbed and non-jabbed.

Kremlin warns of nuclear response. Blinken: Ukraine will join NATO. 'Suspicious' Attack Hits US Base. The UK has fallen. Switzerland To Launch Digital ID. Americans can't AFFORD to have children.

Russia will be ready to use the most powerful and destructive weapon in the event of attacks on Russian Federation territory with Western long-range weapons, said the chairman of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin. Earlier, the USA confirmed that talks on this subject were ongoing.

By appealing to the United States, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom for supplies of long-range weapons, missiles, and other equipment, and discussing with them the matter of conducting strikes on Russian territory, Zelensky is making these countries direct participants in the armed conflict in Ukraine, stated Volodin.

Western media are manufacturing public consent for the move, according to a Russian senator

Washington and London may have already decided to let Kiev use long-range missiles for strikes deep inside Russia and are now seeding the narrative through the media, Russian Senator Aleksey Pushkov has said. Britain has already given the green light for the use of ‘Storm Shadow’ missiles, the Guardian reported on Wednesday, citing anonymous government sources. London, however, is not expected to announce the move publicly, the sources claimed. “The decision to strike Russian territory is clearly being prepared,” Pushkov wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday. “There are too many conversations and hints about it for it to be reversed. Even if it has not been made yet, it looks like it will be a matter of days. The leak via The Guardian is not accidental. Public opinion is being prepared.”

What is becoming very clear is that NATO and the Neocons are out to ensure that World War III starts before the US election.

Ruben Brekelmans, the defense minister of The Netherlands, just gave Zelensky the approval to use their weapons to wage war on Russia and even attack Moscow. Brekelmans claimed that international law “is not limited by distance.” He added, “The right to self-defense does not end 100 kilometers from the border.” He has now placed The Netherlands in the crosshairs, being the first to authorize Ukraine to start killing civilians in Russia. As I have said, my fear is that they know what they are doing, and Putin has shown tremendous restraint. They want him to be overthrown by Russian Neocons, and they will not hesitate to use nuclear weapons.

The top US diplomat has repeated Washington’s talking points while visiting Kiev

Washington wants to see Kiev win the conflict against Moscow and join NATO, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said. Blinken is visiting Kiev with his British counterpart David Lammy to reiterate Anglo-American support for Vladimir Zelensky’s government. “At the July summit, we declared that Ukraine’s path to NATO membership is irreversible,” Blinken said on Wednesday, reminding his hosts that the US-led bloc has “established a command dedicated to support Ukraine’s membership.”

The Biden administration is mulling formally greenlighting Ukraine's use of its NATO-gifted long-range strike systems to attack targets deep inside Russia. The scenario is fraught with risks, not least of which is turning the Russia-NATO proxy conflict into a hot war that drags the US in, says former CIA analyst Larry Johnson.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated Wednesday that there was a “high degree of probability” that a decision approving the use of US long-range strike systems by Ukraine has already been taken, and that the Biden administration is simply trying to “formalize” the measure using an information campaign through the media.

Despite slapping Moscow with an unprecedented sanctions regime in 2022, European countries and the United States continue to rely on vast quantities of Russian energy and strategic materials, including gas and uranium, importing them to prevent spiking prices and shortages from wrecking their economies.

Russia is a world leader in the production of an array of strategic minerals, from natural gas, gold and diamonds to uranium, titanium and nickel, and should “think about” whether it’s possible to reduce the export of the latter three resources in response to unfriendly countries’ actions against Russia, President Vladimir Putin has said.

the Kremlin requested that the two U.S. presidential candidates, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, "leave Vladimir Putin alone."

We Don't Like This. This plea came after the Russian leader's name was frequently mentioned during their recent debate. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, expressed frustration that Putin's name was used as a political tool in the domestic U.S. election discourse. "We do not like this at all. We hope they will leave our president alone," Peskov stated during his daily press briefing, according to EFE and Agerpres. Peskov admitted he had not watched the debate live due to time zone differences but was surprised to see Russia mentioned so often. Moscow media reported that Harris and Trump referenced Putin 12 times and discussed Russia and Ukraine 11 times during their televised debate.

Beijing will continue promoting a diplomatic settlement between Moscow and Kiev, according to the Chinese foreign minister

China will continue promoting an imminent ceasefire and a political settlement of the Ukraine conflict, the country’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said, according to the ministry’s website. Wang made the remarks during a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu in St. Petersburg on Tuesday. The Chinese top diplomat had arrived in Russia for a two-day security meeting of high-ranking BRICS officials that kicked off on Wednesday.

"These are not dual-use capabilities," Campbell said. "These are component pieces..."

Throughout most of the Russia-Ukraine war, Washington's constant complaint has been that China has ramped up supplies of dual use items and technologies which aid Russia's defense manufacturing sector. It was only in August that the Bident administration rolled out its latest sanctions aimed at disrupting the China-Russia transfers, which have included semiconductor chips, machine tools, microelectronics, navigation equipment, jet parts, ball bearings, and more. Those sanctions impacted over 400 entities and individuals, with many being Chinese companies.

Russia's partnership with China is not aimed against third countries, but Moscow and Beijing could "combine their potential" if faced with aggression, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in May to deepen what they called their "comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation" for a new era.

The Biden administration is overriding human rights conditions on military aid to Egypt, a State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday, granting the US ally its full allocation of $1.3 billion this year for the first time during this administration, despite ongoing concerns over human rights in the country.

The announcement comes as Washington has relied heavily on Cairo - a longstanding US ally - to mediate so far unsuccessful talks between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza. Of the $1.3 billion in US foreign military financing allocated to Egypt, $320 million is subject to conditions that have meant at least some of that sum has been withheld in recent years.

The US is sanctioning three individuals, five companies and two vessels used to smuggle oil to generate funding for Hezbollah, the State Department announced on Wednesday as "part of the United States’ efforts to disrupt Hezbollah’s illicit revenue generation and isolate the terrorist group’s financial network."

The network sanctioned Wednesday includes a senior leader of Hezbollah's illicit finance team, as well as Lebanese businessmen engaged in oil smuggling and even procurement of oil installations on behalf of Hezbollah, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said. "The United States will not waver in pursuing Hezbollah," Miller said. "We will continue to dismantle the business networks that support it anywhere it seeks to operate."

The United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany, have just imposed a new round of sanctions on Iran, for supplying Russia with ballistic missiles for use in Ukraine. As it impacts aviation, this includes new restrictions on Iranian airlines flying to Europe.

Currently, Iran Air is the only Iranian carrier to fly to the United Kingdom or European Union, so that’s the airline that’s impacted by these changes. Iran Air flies from Tehran (IKA) to several destinations in Europe, including Cologne (CGN), Frankfurt (FRA), Hamburg (HAM), London (LHR), Milan (MXP), Paris (CDG), Rome (FCO), and Vienna (VIE). For the time being, bilateral air service agreements are being withdrawn for France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, so it’s possible that service to Austria and Italy continues. It remains to be seen exactly when this ban will be implemented.

"The aim is to disrupt the visit of the Iranian president to Baghdad," Kataib Hezbollah faction said.

The US embassy’s logistical support center at Baghdad International Airport came under attack late Tuesday. "The shelling, the nature of which has not yet been determined, whether by missiles or mortar shells, took place near the US embassy’s logistical support headquarters at Baghdad airport," an Iraqi security source told Sputnik. He added, "There is no information about human losses so far." "The strike, which may have involved rockets or mortars, also impacted areas near the headquarters of the Anti-Terrorism Agency," a security source told Shafaq news agency on Wednesday.

Normalization with Saudis still possible, but Israel should swallow 2 state solution to avoid forever war.

Lower-level Iranian officials could potentially push Tehran to break out to a nuclear weapon even without consulting their Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, former CENTCOM chief and Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) distinguished fellow General Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie has told The Jerusalem Post. In a recent interview, McKenzie was asked about recent reports that the Islamic Republic is finally advancing its nuclear “weapons group” activities – such as nuclear detonation issues – beyond uranium enrichment.

Hamas meets Egyptian and Qatari mediators, says it is ready to implement an "immediate" based on previous US proposal without new conditions.

The Hamas terrorist organization said on Wednesday evening that its negotiators reiterated the group’s readiness to implement an "immediate" ceasefire with Israel in Gaza based on a previous US proposal without new conditions from any party, Reuters reported. In a statement, the group said that its negotiation team, led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya, met mediators on Wednesday, including Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Egypt's intelligence chief Abbas Kamel in Doha. A source with knowledge of the issue told Barak Ravid of Axios that the Qatari and Egyptian mediators felt after the meeting with Hamas in Doha that it might be possible to present a new US-Qatari-Egyptian bridging proposal to the parties next week.

Officer agrees with DM Gallant: Hamas is defeated as a military, reduced to guerrilla warfare

The total defeat of Hamas in the Gaza Strip is not imminent, warned the commander of the Southern Command's fire center, Col. Y., as he concluded a two-and-a-half-year stint in the command position. In a recent summary interview with Army Radio, he discussed his assessment of the Gaza War. “It will take another year to defeat the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas,” Col. Y. said. However, he does not see this as Israel being just a step removed from victory over the group. “Will we succeed in getting Hamas on the red line?” he asked, adding: “We are already on our way there.” Col. Y. also spoke about the state of the Al Qassam Brigades, the military arm of the Hamas terrorist organization.

"Overload the system."

Law-abiding Americans are watching in disbelief as Venezuelan prison gangs run amok nationwide. Leaked unclassified US Army documents show illegal alien prison gangs have become a major threat to the Homeland. The FBI recently warned that migrant gangs are attacking critical energy infrastructure in West Texas while entire towns, such as Springfield, Ohio, have been entirely overwhelmed by illegal aliens. The number of rapes and murders by migrants is also on the rise as the Biden-Harris administration has clearly encouraged all of this, which - to some, could appear to be an intentional political strategy to overload the current system.

New York City is paying illegal immigrants upwards of $4,000 to leave the city’s taxpayer-funded shelters in hopes of alleviating its overstressed temporary housing system. The pilot program, launched last December, has now paid out approximately $600,000 to about 150 illegal immigrant families.

At the moment, approximately 65,000 illegals are housed in the city’s temporary shelter system. One of the largest temporary shelter facilities is located at Floyd Bennett Field, situated in the Marine Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. The National Pulse reported in March that drone footage of the area indicates the tent complex likely houses well over 2,000 illegal immigrants. Meanwhile, in July, the city moved to issue over 7,300 illegal immigrants pre-paid debit cards at the cost of $2.6 million.

The chaos that we are witnessing in the streets is the direct result of the decisions that our politicians have made.

As I discussed yesterday, allowing millions upon millions of migrants that are not being properly screened to come pouring over our wide open borders is not a good idea. There are certainly many migrants that are coming here because they want to work hard and create a better life for themselves. But of course there are others that are coming here for other reasons. Throwing the back door wide open for vast numbers of criminals that intend to cause all sorts of mayhem once they arrive in our major cities is extremely foolish. We are literally committing national suicide, and many of our leaders don’t seem to care.

Nation First looks at how the the UK is freeing criminals to make room in prisons for protesters.

Denmark and other Nordic countries cite Swedish failing immigration policy for rising crime rates that are beginning to pour over the border and affect them; criminals as young as 11 are lured by cash to commit crimes

Sweden was once a socio-economic model — a utopia ranked high on global happiness indices, with physical and social security. However, since the country opened its doors to immigration primarily from Muslim countries, without proper filters, the nation has become a symbol of failed integration policies. Personal security has plummeted, becoming a central issue in the last election. Once a country that prided itself on democracy, liberalism, human rights and freedom of speech, one in five Swedish citizens voted for the far-right Swedish Democrats in the 2022 election — a party with roots in neo-Nazism.

A persecution watchdog is warning about recent developments in Bangladesh that are reportedly already putting Christians and other minority religious adherents in grave danger.

“About a month ago, after a few weeks of really bloody protests and bloody suppression of protests by the government, the government of Bangladesh was overthrown in essentially a military coup,” Joel Veldkamp, head of international communications at Christian Solidarity International (CSI), told CBN News. He continued, “And what followed was about a week of rioting in which Hindus, and Christians, and Buddhists all across Bangladesh were attacked by mobs organized by Islamist groups.”

The Director-General is calling for a shift away from meat and traditional farming to more plant-based diets, as current food systems contribute over 30% of greenhouse gas emissions and a third of global health issues.

