End Times Headline News. October 31 2024

Iran will deliver ‘definitive, painful’ response. Hezbollah agrees to withdraw beyond Litani. US gives green light to Ukrainian forces. 8 Major Election Developments. CBDC Projects Are Foundering

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

OCT 31, 2024

Iran will deliver a “definitive and painful” response to Israel’s recent attack on its territory, likely before the US presidential election on November 5, CNN reports, citing an anonymous senior source.

The source, who has knowledge of deliberations in Iran tells the network: “The response of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Zionist regime’s aggression will be definitive and painful.” Israel has been expecting a potential Iranian response to the strike, itself retaliation for Iran’s Oct. 1 barrage of ballistic missiles on the country. But Iran has so far been seen as seeking to minimize that strike, and it was unclear whether it would attempt a major response.

For many years, Iran has targeted anti-regime activists—especially Iranian expats living abroad—for assassination. Such incidents have occurred in various countries, including Germany recently and in the United States some years ago.

It’s noteworthy that the prominent news program 60 Minutes recently covered this pattern of targeted killings by Iran, albeit in an incomplete segment. However, they did give thorough attention to one specific case.

Hezbollah agrees to withdraw beyond Litani River as US pushes for pre-election deal, but Israeli officials remain skeptical

Despite Hezbollah’s declarations throughout the war, the terrorist organization has agreed to drop its demands and is ready to withdraw beyond the Litani River, Lebanon's MTV website, which is associated with Hezbollah opponents, reported Wednesday night. The report indicated that Hezbollah agreed to establish a demilitarized zone, with all its weapons to be moved beyond the river. It was also claimed that Hezbollah no longer insists on being directly connected to events in Gaza.

This follows a draft of the potential ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon revealed on Wednesday evening by Israeli state broadcaster KAN.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati told Al Jadeed that he hopes for a ceasefire with Israel in the "coming hours," the Lebanese media site reported Wednesday evening. Mikati said that while US special envoy Amos Hochstein was visiting Beirut, he brought a proposal that remained "confidential," the prime minister told Al-Jadeed. He further emphasized that since September 21, there has been no communication with Hezbollah and that his main communication has been with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Mustafa Berri, leader of Amal, Hezbollah's primary rival in the Lebanese Shia community.

As part of the international efforts to achieve a ceasefire between Israel and Hizbullah, politicians inside and outside Lebanon have reiterated the need to implement UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 1701, which was adopted in August 2006 and ended the war between Israel and Hizbullah at that time.

This resolution stipulates that the Lebanese government must extend its sovereignty over all of Lebanon's territory and prohibits the presence of armed forces other than the Lebanese Armed Forces or UNIFIL south of the Litani River. Recently, however, some politicians and journalists in Lebanon have been arguing that implementing Resolution 1701 is not enough, especially given that, in the 18 years since its adoption, this resolution has not been implemented: Hizbullah retains its weapons and continues to gain strength, remains present south of the Litani River and along the Israeli border, and repeatedly involves Lebanon in conflicts with Israel. Accordingly, these elements call not to settle for implementing Resolution 1701 but to also implement Resolution 1559 from 2004, which calls for the disarmament of all Lebanese and non-Lebanese militias in the country.

Recent WSJ editorial accuses UNIFIL of being ‘Hezbollah’s Best Friend’

On Tuesday afternoon, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported that its headquarters in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, was hit by a rocket, injuring some of its personnel. In its initial post, UNIFIL did not specify the rocket’s origin. It later responded, stating that the rocket came from the north, “likely by Hizbullah or an affiliated group.” The Austrian Ministry of Defense announced that eight Austrian soldiers were superficially wounded in the attack.

Renewed Talks Could Lead to Hostage Release as International Mediation Efforts Intensify.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated a possible breakthrough in negotiations with Hamas for the release of 101 hostages still held in Gaza. Speaking with Likud members in a closed meeting at the Knesset on Monday, Netanyahu suggested that Hamas might be willing to drop some of its demands for a ceasefire deal. “Hamas is putting forward conditions that we can’t agree to,” Netanyahu stated, “but it now seems those conditions could be rescinded.” He noted that any retraction of demands would likely be motivated by a temporary pause in hostilities, which could allow Hamas fighters to leave their fortified tunnels in Gaza. Netanyahu’s remarks were later leaked to the media, amplifying hopes that a deal for hostage release might soon be within reach.

The prime minister plans to expand the Abraham Accords after resolving the conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah

Israel plans to pursue peace agreements with Arab countries after its military goals are achieved in Gaza and Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the country's parliament, the Knesset, on Monday. Netanyahu made the remark days after Israel launched a flurry of strikes on Iranian military facilities on Saturday, in retaliation for Tehran’s missile barrage on the Jewish state earlier this month. Iran cited a string of assassinations of senior Hezbollah officials, including longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah, as the reason for the attack.

Analysts warn that the Houthis are gaining legitimacy and allies through the Israel-Hamas war

The Houthis have made gains from inserting themselves into the Israel-Hamas war, analysts in a report from The Wall Street Journal claim. While Israel's attacks during the widening war have mostly been targeting Hamas and Hezbollah leadership, the Houthis, in contrast, have so far avoided a similar fate. They've launched drones and missiles over 80 vessels in the Red Sea since the war's start, successfully snagging global trade and increasing global shipping costs. Analysts the report cited claim that the Houthis have “renewed domestic and regional legitimacy" by aligning themselves with Gaza.

The Yemeni militia’s campaign to shut Israeli and Israel-allied merchant shipping out of the Red Sea through hijackings, missile and drone attacks has spooked insurers, added billions to global shipping costs, and prompted Washington and Brussels to assemble two separate coalitions to try to deal with the problem.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius ordered the German Navy’s Baden-Wurttemberg frigate and Frankfurt-am-Main auxiliary replenishment ship to take the long way home back to Germany after the end of their deployment in the Indo-Pacific.

The report said that the United States aims to enhance the capacity of regional coast guards to support them in countering ‘malign influence’ in the region.

The U.S. Coast Guard said that it intends to send specialized forces, training teams, and other capacity-building assets to help Indo-Pacific allies bolster their ability to safeguard exclusive economic zones and protect their natural resources from exploitation, according to the Coast Guard 2024 operational posture report released on Oct. 25.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast on Thursday, Yonhap news agency reported citing South Korea's military. So far no damage has been reported.

Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani said on Thursday that North Korea's missile has flown the longest time of any in the past and it may be a different type of missile.

Russia's military interaction with North Korea (DPRK) does not violate international law, Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council on Wednesday.

"I would like to underscore that the Russian interaction with DPRK in the military and other areas is in line with international law and is not a violation of it. It's not aimed against third countries," Nebenzia said.

The United States will not impose new restrictions on the use of its arsenal in Ukraine, even if North Korean troops engage Ukrainian forces

Bipartisan leaders of the US Helsinki Commission have approached President Joe Biden with a request. They are urging him to grant Poland, a NATO ally, permission to intercept hostile missiles over Ukraine, citing The Hill.

According to the report, Republican Joe Wilson and Democrat Steve Cohen sent a letter to Biden asking him to empower Poland "to intercept and neutralize missiles over Ukraine, particularly those threatening to encroach upon Polish airspace."

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to participate in the peace summit. He doesn’t know what to do once the war is over, citing an interview by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with representatives of leading media outlets from Northern European countries.

The head of state emphasized that Ukraine must be strengthened before any negotiations. According to him, Kyiv is ready for Russia to participate in a second peace summit, but for that, there must be a peace plan. A plan involving countries of the Global South is also necessary.

Salome Zourabichvili has accused the ruling party of rigging Saturday’s parliamentary vote

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has refused to be interviewed by the prosecutor general’s office about her claims of election fraud, arguing that investigators should look for evidence themselves. Zourabichvili has joined several pro-Western opposition parties in accusing the ruling Georgian Dream party of “stealing” Saturday’s parliamentary vote, without providing specific examples. The Prosecution Service of Georgia subsequently launched an investigation into the alleged falsification of the election and summoned Zourabichvili to appear on Thursday and provide evidence on the matter.

One week left until the presidential election day, and I sit here surrounded by boxes that still need unpacking, but I am happy to be back behind the keyboard for an election-related piece, but the focus is on the manner the media is handling this election in contrast to prior elections and how MSM readers and staff are going to war with outlet owners over decisions being made about coverage.

Not all of the media as many papers are endorsing a presidential candidate, but the Washington Post and LA times, just to name two, have decided to no longer endorse presidential candidates, and a recent op-ed by Washington Post's owner, billionaire Jeff Bezo's tells a story of making the right decision for all the wrong reasons.

Can you believe that we are less than a week away from Election Day? Over 57 million Americans have already voted, and in some states more than half of the total expected vote is already in.

So it may already be too late for a last minute surprise to alter the outcome of the election. In 2020, Democrats absolutely dominated the early voting period, but in 2024 things are very close between Democrats and Republicans. Is this an indication that a “red landslide” is coming, or are Republicans simply shifting votes that would have been cast on Election Day into the early voting period? We will soon find out. In any event, the following are 8 major election developments that everyone needs to know about…

Former US President arrives at campaign event in garbage truck, after Biden appeared to call Trump's supporters garbage: This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden.

Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday rolled up in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in a garbage truck, an apparent reference to President Joe Biden's remarks about Trump’s supporters. Trump was pictured in the white garbage truck wearing an orange reflective vest with “Trump Make America Great Again 2024” emblazoned on the vehicle. Speaking to reporters from the truck, the Republican presidential nominee said, "How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden."

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is warning voters that a Dominion voting machine model in use in many of the state’s counties is erroneously preventing voters from casting split-ticket ballots. According to Benson, the error is impacting specifically the Dominion ICX Voter Assist Terminal (VAT) system, which is offered to individuals with disabilities and assists with marking their ballots.

According to Benson, the Dominion machine has an issue processing certain types of ballots—namely those where a voter wishes to vote for a mix of Republican and Democratic Party candidates instead of a straight party line. The Michigan Secretary of State claims the problem with the VAT machine isn’t unique to Michigan, and ballot marking errors have been reported by election officials nationwide.

In September 2024, we reported that data expert Tim Vetter as well as Phani Mantravadi of Check My Vote identified 6,126 duplicate votes on the August primary voter rolls.

Later, 6,017 of the duplicate votes curiously disappeared from the voter rolls after our reporting, while 109 duplicate votes remained in the October vote history. “Our Secretary of State has a record of scrubbing the voter rolls after the media and election integrity groups bring it to their attention.”

Shenanigans ensue in Pennsylvania's early voting.

Joe and Jill Biden on Wednesday night hosted local students and military families for a night of trick-or-treating at the White House.

“On Wednesday, October 30th, the President and First Lady are hosting a Halloween event that will welcome local students and military-connected children to the White House for trick-or-treating. A teacher for 40 years, including years spent as a reading specialist, First Lady Jill Biden created this year’s theme, “Hallo-READ!,” with the White House’s festive décor featuring famous literary tales and spooky story time. Dr. Biden’s theme encourages families and children to once again grab a flashlight, pick out their favorite Halloween book, and relish in the spooktacular thrill of reading together,” the White House said in a statement.

#together Declaration Director Alan Miller

Amid escalating assertions over foreign influence in US elections, the White House is exploring a controversial proposal that some warn could threaten free speech and open debate.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan recently confirmed that the administration has been “grappling with and thinking about” the potential creation of an “information czar,” sparking concern over the government’s expanding role in controlling narratives under the guise of national security. Speaking at the National War College, Sullivan responded to a question about the potential for a centralized figure to oversee and counter foreign disinformation efforts by suggesting that while the idea has been under consideration, it could raise issues in a free society.

Canada and Australia shelve plans for retail CBDCs while the US could soon become the first country to explicitly ban the central bank from issuing a CBDC.

As we warned in May 2022, a financial revolution is quietly sweeping the world (or at least trying to) that has the potential to reconfigure the very nature of money, making it programmable, far more surveillable and centrally controlled. To quote Washington DC-based blogger and analyst NS Lyons, “if not deliberately and carefully constrained in advance by law,… CBDCs have the potential to become even more than a technocratic central planner’s dream. They could represent the single greatest expansion of totalitarian power in history.”

OpenAI’s release of its real-time voice API has raised questions about how AI biometric voice technology might be used to supercharge phone scams.

Writing on Medium, computer scientist Daniel Kang notes that while AI voice applications have potentially useful applications such as voice-enabled autonomous customer service, “as with many AI capabilities, voice-enabled agents have the potential for dual-use.” Anyone with a phone knows how common phone scams are these days. Kang notes that, every year, they target up to 17.6 million Americans and cause up to $40 billion in damage.

OFF Radio Krakow in Poland has sparked outrage after firing several presenters and replacing them with artificial intelligence (AI) programmed to interview high-profile dead people using AI-generated responses.

On Oct. 22, OFF Radio Krakow launched its radical initiative featuring a simulated interview with the late poet Wieslawa Szymborska, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1996. The AI-hosted segment employed a computer-generated voice designed to mimic Szymborska's tone as she "discussed" this year's Nobel Prize in Literature following approval from the poet's foundation.

Earlier this month, Amazon, the world’s leading online retailer, unveiled their first autonomous robots that are now being deployed at a fulfillment center in Shreveport, Louisiana, in yet another sign that traditional factory work is quickly being replaced by robotics and AI.

In a blog post published on October 11th, the company announced the launch of a fleet of friendly robots individually called “Proteus.” Proteus bots look similar to some autonomous vacuums, and were designed with a jovial personality in mind that can fully interact with other robots in the facility and human staff.

A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit off the coast of Oregon, U.S. at 20:15 UTC on October 30, 2024. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth.

The epicenter was located 278.1 km (172.8 miles) W of Brandon (population 3 115), and 289.6 km (179.9 miles) E of Coos Bay (population 16 182), Oregon. A tsunami is not expected, NWS PTWC said. The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage. There are likely to be no affected structures in this region.

Spain’s Valencia region faces apocalyptic flooding, with flash floods claiming at least 63 lives and leaving rescue teams struggling against washed-out infrastructure. Despite the mounting crisis, media outlets have been criticized for downplaying the severity.

(SQAUK) — The Valencia region in Spain faces catastrophic floods, described by locals as “biblical,” due to unprecedented rainfall. These flash floods have tragically claimed at least 63 lives. Streets have been thoroughly washed away, cars are submerged, and communities remain isolated as emergency services urgently conduct rescue operations in these challenging conditions. Furthermore, the limited media coverage has exacerbated the situation, leaving many to assert that the gravity of this disaster is significantly undervalued on a global scale.

Astronomers managed to discover another asteroid just few hours before it struck Earth’s atmosphere.

According to reports, a space rock roughly three metres wide entered our planet’s atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday. According to NASA’s Center For Near Earth Object Studies data, the asteroid named 2024 UQ impacted the atmosphere about 1000 km from the California coast. Scientists had predicted that the energy released from the asteroid upon its atmospheric impact would have been less than the one that hit the Philippines sky earlier in September. Peter Brown, a meteor scientist at Western University in Ontario, said on X that the asteroid impact of the rock first observed by the ATLAS telescope in Hawaii.

An ex-Pentagon official, who gained fame for blowing the lid off a $22-million, secretive government UFO program, has revealed an image of an alleged UFO 'mothership.'

Luis Elizondo, a career US Army counterintelligence specialist, previously ran the military's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program. Monday night in Philadelphia at a private UFO event, Elizondo dropped what he described as a craft 'looking like the mothership from "Close Encounters of the Third Kind,"' referring to the 1977 Steven Spielberg film. 'Guess what we caught in Romania in 2022? By the way, the US Embassy,' as Elizondo told attendees at the paid event, gesturing to the photo: 'That.' He went on to describe it as a 'huge mini city floating in the sky.'