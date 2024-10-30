End Times Headline News. October 30 2024

Biden: Trump supporters are 'garbage'. Russia launched a massive exercise of the nuclear forces. Who is Sheikh Naim Qassem. Germany is facing COLLAPSE. The Most Devastating COVID Report

Biden weighs in on comments by Trump supporter who said Puerto Rico is an “island of garbage”: The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. White House: He was referring to the hateful rhetoric.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday caused a firestorm when he appeared to call supporters of former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump “garbage”. Biden was weighing in on comments made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during Trump’s rally in New York on Sunday, in which Hinchcliffe described Puerto Rico as “a floating island of garbage”. "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His hatred — his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American,” Biden said in a Zoom call with the organization Voto Latino. “It's totally contrary to everything we've done, everything we've been."

Stay classy, Joe...

President Trump has responded to Biden's comments, saying "Remember Hillary, she said deplorable... Garbage I think is worse."…And of course, the media is already spinning this - suggesting that Biden said 'Trump's supporter's' - singular, as if he was only referring to Hinchcliffe.

So we are just finding out about this now?

According to an FBI whistleblower, former Directed James Comey inserted two female agents inside the Trump campaign in 2016. The Washington Times reported that the female agents were directed to act as “honeypots” and travel with Trump and his staff. This was an “off-the-books” operation and was separate from Comey and Obama’s Crossfire Hurricane operation that that targeted Trump based on false Russian collusion lies. For years now we have not seen ANY high-level whistleblowers from the FBI during the debunked Crossfire Hurricane investigation of President Trump.

Undercover footage of a Democrat operative in Georgia appears to confirm that a burst water pipe at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena during the 2020 election was used to send Republican election observers home while Democrats remained and supervised counting—which resumed promptly after their counterparts had left.

Additionally, the operative states that Democrats engaged in legally dubious ballot harvesting tactics, specifically targeting elderly care facilities in the lead-up to the election. Stephen Crowder and his team posted footage of Joel Caldwell, the Operations Director for the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, on X (formerly Twitter) on October 28. In the footage, Caldwell states that it was easier to steal an election by inflating vote totals for Democrats in areas that were already heavily Democratic to avoid raising suspicions.

Confirmed launches of ballistic & cruise missiles as part of strategic forces drill...

On Tuesday Russia launched a massive exercise of the country's nuclear forces. The drills were ordered by President Vladimir Putin, notably just days before the US election. "Today we are conducting another exercise of strategic deterrence forces," he announced. Putin in a video call with top defense officials detailed that the drills simulate using nuclear weapons, and featured practice launches of nuclear-capable ballistic and cruise missiles, as cited in The Associated Press via Russian media.

FSB alleges heavily-armed men were from the United States, Canada, & Poland...

Russia is alleging that a group of foreign military saboteurs has been killed trying to breach and attack Russian territory with Western-supplied weapons. The country's Federal Security Service (FSB) has presented what is calling clear evidence that the heavily armed infiltrators into Russia's Bryansk region were foreign fighters, from nations including the United States, Canada, and Poland. "FSB border guards, together with the units of Russia’s armed forces and the National Guard, thwarted an attempt to cross over the Russian state border in the Klimovsky district on Oct. 27," the Russian law enforcement body stated. It said there were four "eliminated saboteurs" who were not Ukrainian, and possessed explosive devices along with foreign equipment and weapons.

A drone has reportedly attacked the Russian Special Forces University (RUS) in Chechnya

Chechen units fighting against Kiev’s troops on the front lines will now redouble their efforts, the head of Russia’s Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, told journalists in the wake of a reported Ukrainian drone strike on a military training center in the region. Those behind the attack will face retaliation they had “never dreamed of,” Kadyrov warned. Tuesday morning marked the first time a Ukrainian drone reportedly struck a target in the southern Russian region. Kadyrov announced that an unmanned aerial vehicle had hit the Russian Special Forces University (RUS) in Chechnya, setting the facility’s roof on fire

The United States Department of Defense (DoD) has essentially made it clear that Ukraine is allowed to use gifted weapons to strike North Korean soldiers if they are seen to be aiding Russia on the frontlines.

Last week, South Korean state media sounded the alarm that North Korea was maneuvering thousands of servicemen to support Russia in its operations in Ukraine, with South Korean officials threatening to send their own troops and weapons to Ukraine to counter this threat along with yet another potential resupply from NATO.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense published a draft law that allows shooting down drones that illegally violate its airspace, based on the level of threat and risk to human life and property, reports Reuters.

The bill sets out the specific conditions under which Romania will control the use of its airspace by both manned and unmanned aircraft. “At a European Union level efforts continue for a unitary approach to unmanned aerial vehicles as well as to establish measures to counter risks,” the bill says. However, “Black Sea military operations, the massive increase of the use of UAVs, either military or adapted for military use continue to create major risks at the Ukraine border and near Romania's border area,” the Romanian Defense Ministry said.

What did the Belarusian leader say?

Belarusian leader Lukashenko rejected the idea that his country could become a part of the Russian Federation while speaking with the Russian-language news outlet Izvestia. The notion that Belarus could join Russia in the future and give up its independence is a political problem that’s become increasingly important since Moscow invaded Ukraine.

In an October 28, 2024 press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei addressed journalist Ali-Akbar Saadati's concerns about Iran's relations with Russia following the failure of Iran’s defense systems during Israel’s October 26 attack on Iranian military targets. Saadati criticized Russia for not supplying S-400 systems or Sukhoi-35 fighter jets, labeling the behavior as "dishonorable" and calling President Vladimir Putin an "aggressor."

Ali-Akbar Saadati: "The Russians claim that they are our allies. They claim they want to sign a strategic agreement with us, and that they have stood by us all these years. Whenever they faced problems and disasters in Ukraine, and when they got further mired in the Ukraine war, they came running to us, asking for drones and cruise [missiles]. However, on the night of the Israeli attack, our army's defense systems were all alone. Utterly by themselves... Russia has not given us S-400 systems or Sukhoi-35 [fighter jets].

"I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before."

The Washington Free Beacon has obtained a non-public notice sent from the State Department to congressional leaders last week about Iranian spies actively hunting and planning assassination attempts on two senior officials from the Trump administration. We initially reported on this emerging threat in March under the headline, "Iranian Assassin On The Loose In America, Targeting Trump-era Officials." This threat appears ongoing, with the Biden-Harris administration's open border policies allowing terrorists easier entry into the US.

Halevi says air force held back during retaliatory strikes as ‘we may be required to do it again,’ adds that ‘we didn’t finish this event, we are right in the middle of it’

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi on Tuesday warned Iran not to pursue further attacks against Israel following targeted Israeli strikes on Iranian military targets over the weekend, which were themselves a response to a massive ballistic missile attack launched by Tehran on October 1. Speaking to aircrews at the Ramon Air Base in southern Israel, Halevi said that if Iran “makes the mistake and launches another barrage of missiles at Israel, we will once again know how to reach Iran.”

Qassem has been a leading figure in Hezbollah for over 30 years

On Tuesday morning, the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah announced the election of Sheikh Naim Qassem as the new head of the group, following the killing of previous leader Hassan Nasrallah. In a statement on the group’s Telegram channel, it announced: “Based on faith in God Almighty, commitment to the authentic Muhammadan Islam, adherence to the principles and goals of Hezbollah, and in accordance with the approved mechanism for electing the Secretary-General, the Shura Council of Hezbollah agreed to elect His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem as Secretary-General of Hezbollah, carrying the blessed banner in this journey, asking God Almighty to guide him in this noble mission in leading Hezbollah and its Islamic resistance.”

Defense minister says Lebanese terror group no longer organized enough to fire large volleys at Israel; eight UNIFIL soldiers lightly wounded by Hezbollah rocket fire in Naqoura

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was holding a security consultation on Tuesday evening to discuss a possible diplomatic solution to the fighting in Lebanon, Hebrew media outlets reported, as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant assessed that Hezbollah retains only some 20 percent of the rocket and missile capabilities that it had before the war. The reports came as the military announced that an IDF reservist seriously wounded during fighting in southern Lebanon last week succumbed to his wounds.

Proposal does not include demand for full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza Strip or total cessation of fighting, both of which are conditions that Hamas reiterated in recent days

A new proposal for a hostage release and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas was recently presented to mediators, Hebrew media outlets reported on Tuesday, as the Hamas terror group indicated that it had received and was studying various drafts that could see a halt to fighting in Gaza. According to Ynet, Mossad chief David Barnea presented Qatari interlocutors with a proposal for the release of 11-14 hostages from Gaza in exchange for a number of Palestinian security prisoners from Israel and a month-long truce in the Palestinian enclave.

Keir Starmer has seen his popularity plummet by 49 points in less than four months

Keir Starmer has suffered the largest post-election drop in approval rating of any British prime minister in modern history, according to a recent poll. Starmer is now more unpopular than his predecessor, Rishi Sunak, was when he resigned in July. Starmer rode to power in July on the back of a landslide general election victory for the Labour Party. Seeking to distance himself from the leftism of the party’s former leader, Jeremy Corbyn, Starmer promised to drag Labour back to the centrism of Tony Blair, and to deliver “good government, national security, secure borders, and economic stability.”

The suspect in a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift dance class in Southport, England, that led to the deaths of three young girls has been charged with terror offenses. Authorities allege he downloaded an al-Qaeda instruction manual.

Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, a migration-background teenager suspected of stabbing three young girls aged just six, seven, and nine to death and injuring several others, has been revealed to have ties to radical Islamic extremism. He not only possessed jihadist terrorism instructions but also tried to procure the deadly nerve agent ricin. While poison and the manual were found in his home, police have only released the information now, three months after the stabbing attack took place in late July.

Concerns are growing over possible assassination attempts on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. In response, actions have been taken to bolster the dictator's protection.

Amid rising fears of attempts on the life of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his security has been significantly enhanced. This information was conveyed to South Korean lawmakers by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) on Tuesday, as reported by the Yonhap agency. The intelligence agency presented its findings during a parliamentary oversight session. According to the NIS, heightened security measures include the introduction of communications-jamming vehicles and intensified efforts to implement drone detection technology that could potentially threaten the leader.

The self-governed island could get up to 1,000 American attack UAVs, sources have told the agency

Taiwan and the US have agreed in principle that the island can buy a large quantity of US-made attack drones, Bloomberg has reported citing informed sources. Taiwan could reportedly get up to 1,000 UAVs from US firms AeroVironment Inc. and Anduril Industries Inc. in accordance with deals that are expected to be signed “soon.” The attack drones in question should help Taiwan with “blunting a potential Chinese assault on the island democracy,” the agency said in an article on Tuesday.

Turns out that having your pipeline blown up by the United States isn't good for your economy. Germany is facing economic ruin thanks to rising energy costs and sanctions against Russia. Now Volkswagen is closing 3 plants and laying off tens of thousands of workers. Good job NATO!

The House report on HHS Covid propaganda is devastating.

The Biden administration spent almost $1 billion to push falsehoods about Covid vaccines, boosters, and masks on the American people. If a pharma company had run the campaign, it would have been fined out of existence. HHS engaged a PR firm, the Fors Marsh Group (FMG), for the propaganda campaign. The main goal was to increase Covid vax uptake.

Please help to bring this open letter to the attention of each and every one of the 100 United States Senators as soon as possible.

The UK’s birth rate has plummeted after decades of abortion and contraception, which helps explain the country’s mass immigration problems and new push for euthanasia.

(LifeSiteNews) — Many of the headlines coming out of the UK this year have been disturbing to say the least. In July, the UK elected its first self-described atheist prime minister, Keir Starmer. Also in July, widespread rioting after two little girls were stabbed to death in a dance studio in Southport had protestors targeting mosques and calling for a moratorium on immigration. In response, the UK government cracked down hard, prosecuting not only those who had engaged in vandalism and violence, but also those who had merely expressed their sentiments on social media. It was yet another example of the ethnic strife that is bubbling under the surface of English society after decades of mass immigration.

On 29 November, the “assisted dying” bill will have its second reading in the UK House of Commons. The bill aims to permit euthanasia.

In the following, Clare Wills Harrison explores how state-approved euthanasia could lead to the coercion of patients to agree to be killed by their doctor and how those who are “offered” euthanasia will be expanded to include others and not limited to those as stated at the bill’s inception. It is the first in a two-part series. We will publish the second part tomorrow.

To be completely honest, when I saw what happened today in the first minutes of trading in the Japanese stock market, my jaw dropped to the floor.

I could not believe my eyes, literally. The outcome of Japan’s elections has been quite bad, with the government in charge effectively now representing a minority in the country (Japan’s government in flux after election gives no party majority). However, as we have seen plenty of times in regions like Europe, those in power do not like to vacate their seats, especially when they have been in charge for less than 30 days like the current Japan’s PM Ishiba. What is he going to do now? Of course, he will try to expand his “coalition” to govern since the current one cannot.

As outlined in the graphic below, there are seven key indicators to watch as the US government falls deeper into the self-perpetuating debt spiral that I think will culminate in the collapse of the US dollar.

Indicator #1: Federal Budget Deficits. The chart below shows the actual and projected federal budget deficits. It’s important to note that the projections have the ridiculous assumption that there will be no wars, recessions, or other events that cause extra federal spending. Even with this rosy and unrealistic forecast, the US government is projected to have a cumulative deficit of over $22 trillion over the next ten years, which will have to be financed by issuing more debt.

Government statistics portraying robust jobs growth, shrinking inflation, and a booming economy aren’t squaring with Americans’ real-world experiences.

The vast majority say their standard of living in recent years has gotten worse, not better. A similar disconnect reveals itself on the subject of crime. For months, the White House and the mainstream media have been citing FBI statistics that purport to show the crime rate is coming down. But ask residents of big cities whether they feel safer walking down the streets at night. Ask residents of border states whether they notice fewer problems with illegal immigration.

A new U.S. intelligence memo warns that insider threats will ‘likely be an issue’ in the November 5 election centers and ‘could derail or jeopardize a fair and transparent election process.’

It comes as some Donald Trump supporters are already flagging potential problems with the voting process, reviving fears of legal challenges and violence if the former president loses. And Trump allies have sought to install election deniers throughout the electoral system. The new bulletin cites the Department of Homeland Security’s definition of an insider threat as someone who ‘will use his or her authorized access, wittingly or unwittingly, to do harm to an entity.’

Elon Musk is urging people to submit their medical scans to Grok for analysis, but doctors advise using caution when relying on artificial intelligence for health care insights.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO posted on X on Tuesday, encouraging his followers to submit X-rays, PET scans, MRIs or other medical images to the AI chatbot. “This is still early stage, but it is already quite accurate and will become extremely good,” Musk wrote. The X owner also asked people to report back on “where Grok gets it right or needs work.”

Google is reportedly developing an artificial intelligence (AI) agent, codenamed “Project Jarvis,” designed to take over users’ web browsers and perform tasks such as conducting research, booking flights and making purchases. It is claimed that the project aims to minimise users’ stress by automating mundane tasks.

When AI Takes Control Of Your Computer. “All major AI developers are racing to create ‘agents’ that will perform tasks on your computer: Apple, Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, Anthropic, etc. AI Agents will read your computer screen, browse the Internet, and perform tasks on your computer. Hidden agents will be harvesting your personal data, analysing your hard drives for contraband, and ratting you out to the police. It’s a brave new world, after all.”—Patrick Wood, Technocracy News & Trends Editor.

Ahead of the 2025 Jubilee, the Vatican has launched a cartoon mascot unveiled Monday as the cheerful face of the Catholic Church’s upcoming holy year.

The mascot, named Luce — which means “light” in Italian — is intended to engage a younger audience and guide visitors through the holy year. Archbishop Rino Fisichella, the Vatican’s chief organizer for the jubilee, described the mascot as part of the Vatican’s goal to engage with “the pop culture so beloved by our young people.”

Forecasters have warned that the Atlantic Ocean has not tapped out of the hurricane season just yet. The latest predictions suggested there could be up to three named storms before November 30, when storm season typically ends, due to unusually warm ocean temperatures.

There are low risks of direct impacts along the Gulf Coast through Alabama, with a possible path to Florida and up the East Coast. AccuWeather lead hurricane expert Alex DaSilva said: 'We may even see a tropical storm in December this year. It doesn't happen very often, but the very warm sea surface temperatures could make it possible this year.'

Scientists have uncovered a secret Mayan city hiding in Mexico, which once featured an urban landscape of more than 6,500 structures.

The team used lidar technology to create three-dimensional models across 50 miles of land in Campeche, allowing them to map areas not visible to the naked eye. The method revealed a 21-square-mile metropolis with iconic stone pyramids, houses and other infrastructure that have been concealed for more than 3,000 years. There are hundreds of documented Mayan sites, but the newest find revealed that researchers aren't close to finding all the major Maya cities. 'Our analysis not only revealed a picture of a region that was dense with settlements, but it also revealed a lot of variability,' said the study's co-author, Luke Auld-Thomas, a doctoral student at Tulane University. The city, called Valeriana, included a dam, ballcourt, houses and terraces as well as a curved amphitheater and temple pyramids