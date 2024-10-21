End Times Headline News. October 21 2024

Blasts rock Beirut. Iranian foreign minister threatens US. China prepares for war. Drone Strikes Hit Moscow and Western Russia. NZ Weaponizes Gun Registry. The Final Countdown

OCT 21, 2024

Lebanese civilians in Hezbollah strongholds told to seek shelter as Israel strikes Al-Qard Al-Hassan, an unlicensed bank accused of helping terror group move money

Israeli airstrikes targeted branches of an association accused of financing the Hezbollah terror group late Sunday and early Monday, Lebanese state media reported, as Israel appeared to expand its campaign against the Iran-backed group and degrade its ability to find operations. At least 11 strikes were reported in Beirut’s southern suburbs, with more attacks tallied in southern Lebanon and the northeastern Beqaa Valley region, all Hezbollah strongholds, as panicked civilians tried to reach shelter. Most of the strikes targeted branches of Al-Qard Al-Hassan, an unlicensed gray-market bank seen as one of the group’s main sources of cash.

Naim Qassem reportedly left Beirut accompanied by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Naim Qassem, the deputy leader of Hezbollah, reportedly fled Lebanon for Tehran on October 5, following a series of escalating tensions within the militant organization. This departure comes in the wake of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah last month, which has left the group grappling with a leadership vacuum. According to reports from Emirati media outlet Erem News, Qassem left Beirut aboard an Iranian plane, accompanied by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The flight made a stop in Damascus before continuing to Tehran. An anonymous source cited by Erem News revealed that Qassem's swift exit was ordered by Iranian authorities due to fears for his safety, as he is on Israel’s list of individuals targeted for assassination.

FM Katz rejects Islamic Republic portrayal of drone attack on Caesarea residence as solely the work of its Lebanese proxy: ‘You’re responsible’; Knesset speaker: ‘They’ll be sorry’

Israeli politicians aimed their rhetoric in Iran’s direction on Saturday evening, vowing Tehran would “pay a price” for a drone attack by Tehran’s Lebanese proxy Hezbollah that targeted the home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as the Islamic Republic sought to downplay its ties to what the premier’s office has said was an attempted assassination. Three drones were launched from Lebanon in the attack targeting the prime minister’s private residence on Saturday morning. Two were intercepted over Rosh Hanikra and Nahariya, but the third exploded in the central seaside town of Caesarea, known for its high-end villas and Roman ruins.

Leaked 'top secret' documents related to Israeli retaliatory strike could affect US-Israel relations

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi appeared to threaten the U.S. government over knowledge of Israel’s planned retaliatory strike. “Anybody with knowledge or understanding of "how and when Israel was going to attack Iran", and/or providing the means and backing for such folly, should logically be held accountable for any possible causality,” Araghchi posted on 𝕏 early Saturday morning. Araghchi was evidently responding to comments made by U.S. President Joe Biden shortly before his trip to Germany over the weekend. Before his departure, a reporter asked Biden if he had an understanding of Israel’s planned retaliatory strike on Iran following the Oct. 1 Iranian ballistic missile attack.

Mike Johnson expects update as to how classified reports were published on social media; Pentagon says looking into reported disclosure of information

The United States is investigating the leak of a pair of highly classified intelligence documents describing Israel’s preparations for a retaliatory strike on Iran, House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Sunday. The documents appear to have been prepared by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, describing US interpretations of Israeli Air Force and Navy planning based on satellite imagery from October 15-16. They began circulating last week on the Telegram messaging app. Israel has been planning a response to a ballistic missile barrage carried out by Iran on October 1, its second direct attack on Israel in six months.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with former US President Donald Trump, the prime minister's office said on Sunday.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated what he has also said publicly: Israel takes into account the issues the US administration raises, but in the end, will make its decisions based on its national interests," it said. Trump, speaking later to reporters in Philadelphia, said he had had "a very nice call" with Netanyahu on Saturday. The Israeli leader had asked his opinion about what to do with Iran, he said. Israel is pondering its military reaction to recent Iranian missile strikes. "He was asking what I thought. And I just said you do what you have to do," Trump said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesperson says “new ideas” regarding a deal to free hostages held in Gaza were discussed by high-level officials overnight.

The spokesperson says in a statement the discussions were held during a high-level security cabinet meeting, which has now wrapped up, some eight hours after it was scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. “During the meeting, new ideas were brought up to examine their feasibility for a hostage release proposal,” the statement reads. An Israeli official told ToI ahead of the meeting, held in the Kirya Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, that Jerusalem was looking for an opportunity to wrap up the war in Gaza with a hostage deal following the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Yahya Sinwar allegedly denied a deal which would see his escape in exchange for Egypt taking over negotiations for a ceasefire on Hamas's behalf - plotting instead for a regional war.

Eliminated Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar rejected an opportunity to survive and leave the Gaza Strip in exchange for allowing Egypt to negotiate a Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal in Hamas’s place, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing US, Arab and Hamas officials. Arab negotiators reportedly offered Sinwar the deal, which he refused - despite it leading to a continued war in Gaza, where Hamas-run health authorities claimed a high civilian toll. Sinwar, according to the journal, had hoped that the war his October 7 attacks had ignited would draw Iran and its proxies into a regional war with the Jewish state.

Before his elimination, Sinwar was reportedly worth around $3 billion, with thousands of shekels found on him after his death

A controversy has erupted following the release of images showing the wife of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar carrying a luxury Hermès Birkin bag valued at $32,000. The images, dated October 6, 2023, were posted on social media by Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, the Israeli Defense Forces' (IDF) Arabic spokesperson. The bag in question, believed to be a Hermès Birkin 25, has become a focal point of outrage amidst ongoing humanitarian struggles in Gaza. The revelation comes just days after Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an IDF spokesman, released footage depicting Sinwar and his family fleeing through a tunnel mere hours before the October 7 massacre. “For hours, they were going back and forth, stocking up on food, a television, and other necessities for a long stay. He was only concerned about his personal survival,” Hagari stated.

Chinese President, Xi Jinping, inspected a People's Liberation Army missile brigade this week, calling on his troops to strengthen their "deterrence and combat capabilities".

This came against the backdrop of the latest military exercises around Taiwan, whose large-scale maneuvers have been seen by authorities as another provocation by the PRC. Separately, Vice Chairman of China's top military body, Zhang Youxia, met with Russian Defense Minister, Andrei Belousov, and said bilateral relations had reached "their highest historical level" and that the Asian giant wanted to "continue working" with the country. The Russian minister was in China on an official visit, where the war in Ukraine is one of the main topics on the agenda. The visit came before Chinese President, Xi Jinping, travels to Russia to attend the BRICS summit this weekend.

Ukrainian forces launched a series of drone strikes early Sunday morning, targeting Moscow and several regions in western Russia, according to statements from Russian regional officials.

Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, reported via Telegram that Russian air defense units had intercepted and destroyed at least one drone that was approaching the capital. Despite the successful interception, debris from the downed drone caused several brief fires in the Lipetsk region, located in southwestern Russia. The region's governor confirmed on Telegram that these fires were quickly extinguished and that no injuries were reported, according to Ziare.

Ukraine's foreign minister says the deployment of North Korean troops alongside the Russians in Ukraine could cause a further escalation of the conflict.

Lloyd Austin, the US defence secretary, could not confirm whether North Korea is effectively sending troops to Russia to help the Russians in the conflict in Ukraine. Andriy Sybiga, Ukraine's foreign minister, also said that North Korean troops on the Russian side posed a ‘huge threat of further escalation’. According to him, the war would then ‘threaten to go beyond the current borders and boundaries’. ‘It makes it clear that this conflict is spreading to other regions of the world in terms of its reach,’ German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius reported at the G7 meeting in Naples.

Even Ukraine’s fiercest soldiers want the war to stop, that’s what we learn with Lieutenant Yulia Mykytenko.

A new biography about her is due out this week: ‘How Good It Is I have No Fear of Dying: Lieutenant Yulia Mykytenko’s Fight for Ukraine’. The book by Lara Marlowe, describing Mykytenko’s decade-long war, will be released October 24th.

The Russian foreign minister has said the results of the voting will have no impact on Washington’s ties with Moscow

The US will continue to see Russia as “an adversary” or worse no matter who wins the November 5 presidential election, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. With less than three weeks to go before the voting, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are running neck-and-neck in the polls. “Regardless of the outcome of the elections, for the US, we [Russia] will remain, if not an enemy, then definitely an adversary. In any case, a competitor,” Lavrov told the Russian newspaper Argumenty i Fakty in an interview, parts of which were published on Saturday. The full version is expected to be posted on Monday.

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in Moscow for an official visit. Upon his arrival, he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for an informal dinner at the president's countryside residence in Novo-Ogaryovo. The two leaders discussed a range of issues.

Putin thanked his UAE counterpart for his visit and shared warm memories of the Russian delegation’s previous trip to the UAE. "Allow me to warmly welcome you to Moscow," Putin said to Al Nahyan during their informal dinner. "We, all members of the Russian delegation, fondly remember our last visit to your country (in 2023). During today’s informal meeting, we’ll have the opportunity to discuss all the pressing matters," the Russian leader assured.

The president will not be able to attend the event in person due to a head injury

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will not be able to travel to Russia for the annual BRICS meeting due to an injury he sustained earlier this week. The three-day summit in Russia’s fifth-largest city, Kazan, will start on Tuesday. Lula was expected to meet with presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China on the sidelines of the event. Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira will attend the conference instead. “President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in accordance with medical advice, will not be traveling to the BRICS summit in Kazan due to a temporary impediment to long-distance flights,” his office said in a brief statement on Sunday.

Moldovans are almost evenly split on whether their country should pursue closer ties with the EU, a national referendum has shown

A referendum in Moldova has revealed a nearly 50-50 split among the voters over the government-backed proposal to enshrine eventual integration with the EU in the former Soviet country’s constitution. During Sunday’s referendum, held simultaneously with a presidential election, voters were asked whether the constitution should be amended to reflect the “irreversible European course” of the country and affirm the “integration into the European Union as a strategic objective” of the nation. Although preliminary results initially showed that the ‘no’ vote was leading by 10 points, the margin gradually shrunk as more ballots were counted overnight.

The agreement will reportedly set the scene for British and German forces to train on Russia’s borders

The UK and Germany will sign a bilateral defense agreement this week, paving the way for both nations to step up their military drills near Russia’s borders, The Sunday Times has reported. Under the terms of the deal, Britain and Germany will cooperate on arms procurement and development, with the agreement serving as a “first step” for a larger deal between the UK and EU next year, the British newspaper reported. The pact “is expected to enable British and German forces to conduct joint military exercises on NATO’s eastern border with Russia, most probably in Estonia and Lithuania,” The Times noted, without offering further explanation.

New Zealand has demonstrated why no free people should ever tolerate any form of gun registry.

Those against registries always claim that this is one step from confiscation. New Zealand has proven that this is true with a current round of 62 gun licenses revoked for improper beliefs, which then require surrendering the firearms to the state. According to Waikatotimes NZ, New Zealand authorities conducted “Operation Belfast” in 2022 to “identify risks to law enforcement.” They focused on identifying members of a group called SovCits, a condensate of Sovereign Citizens. This group is alleged to believe that the federal government is illegitimate.

Has the Canadian Parliament been taken over by total liberal corruption? That's what members of parliament are saying in the wake of Trudeau's green slush fund scandal.

"It’s something I would think about"

The race to shock and awe with the greatest number of tax cuts ahead of the November 5 election is nearing its climax. Donald Trump said he’d consider exempting police officers, firefighters, active duty military and veterans from paying taxes, the Republican nominee’s latest campaign trail idea to deliver tax breaks to key groups of supporters. “It’s something I would think about,” Trump said in response to a question about excluding first responders and military members from tax bills on an online show Maintaining with Tyrus that aired Friday.

Kamala Harris’s potential Attorney General picks—Eric Holder, Tony West, and Keith Ellison—are each deeply entrenched in radical communist movements, poised to drive a revolutionary agenda that could irreversibly transform the fabric of America.

RAIR Foundation USA recently sat down with renowned author and expert on communism, Trevor Loudon, for a chilling interview that exposed the deep-rooted connections between key figures in American politics and their ties to significant individuals implementing communist ideologies in the United States. Loudon, who has been a leading voice on the dangers of Marxism in the West, laid out an intricate web of connections spanning from former President Barack Obama to current Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney General Eric Holder, and even Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. The interview comes at a critical time as the U.S. approaches another pivotal election.

Kamala’s never-ending border chaos.

Texas DPS apprehended a group of 30 illegal aliens on Sunday in Maverick County. In the group were 3 unaccompanied minors and 3 illegals from the “special interest” countries of Iran and Guinea. Special interest refers to countries that pose a threat to United States national security including potential terrorist ties. In addition to that, The Texas National Guard prevented 45 illegal aliens from crossing the Rio Grande River. As a result, Mexican immigration was able to apprehend them.

As Election Day inches closer, the topic of immigration is on many Americans’ minds, especially considering how much worse it will become if Kamala Harris takes office.

This prospect was recently a topic of discussion for Alex Jones, who said that if Democrats do hold onto their power, much like in Europe, “our countries will be giant open-air migrant camps; they basically already are.” He also drew attention to a 2000 UN strategy document entitled “Replacement Migration: Is it A solution to Declining and Ageing Populations?” that he has been reporting on throughout the years, even though it’s a topic that often gets people banned on social media. His own effort to draw attention to it in 2018 was censored, which is interesting when you consider the fact that the documents are available online on the UN’s own website.

Cancer cases have hit a record high, with almost 1,000 people a day diagnosed, according to latest NHS figures.

There were 346,217 diagnoses in England throughout 2022 – 5 per cent higher than the 329,664 recorded in 2021. The rise was largely due to an increase in detection of prostate cancer, with cases up by more than a quarter to 54,732. The Cancer Registration Statistics show a 7 per cent increase in overall cancer cases among men in 2022, from 167,917 to 180,877. In women, it was a 2 per cent rise, from 161,747 to 165,340.

First of all, for those not familiar with it, let me quickly describe what is a minefield. Literally speaking a minefield is an area planted with explosive devices designed to deter or damage enemy forces, and it is primarily used as a defensive measure to control movement and protect strategic locations.

By creating hazardous zones, minefields can prevent enemy advances, shield critical areas like borders, military installations, and supply routes, and force adversaries into predictable paths where they are more vulnerable to attack. However, while they serve as a cost-effective defense, minefields pose long-term dangers to civilians and can obstruct friendly forces as well, requiring significant time and effort to safely remove after a conflict.

US corporate media outlets continue to push propaganda that the economy thrives ahead of the presidential elections, cheerleading the most recent retail sales print.

However, most Americans know MSM is full of ‘malarkey’ because inflation and interest rates force many to spend more but receive less. Many folks have depleted their personal savings and racked up insurmountable credit card debt just to keep up with rising food, energy, insurance, and shelter costs. This toxic mix of inflation, sparked by failed Bidenomics, has hit low- and middle-income families the hardest, potentially leading to a breaking point this upcoming holiday shopping season.

Many citizens want more government control of the economy to curb rising prices. It is the worst strategy imaginable.

Interventionist governments never reduce consumer prices because they benefit from inflation, dissolving their political spending commitments in a constantly depreciated currency. Inflation is the perfect hidden tax. The government makes the currency less valuable by issuing more units of fiat money, partially dissolves its debt in real terms, collects more taxes, and presents itself as the solution to rising prices with subsidies in an increasingly worthless currency. That is why socialism and hyperinflation go hand in hand.

A dignified life, or dehumanized technocracy — which would you prefer for your children?

As you may have noticed, I do enjoy lists. I suppose they appeal to my sense of order. The following is a list of fundamental principles that were strangely, as if by hypnosis, abdicated during the Convid Scamdemic. I hope you enjoy, as do I, the novelty (at least for this Substack) of presenting this particular list in countdown format! 8. Do Not Trust the Government — how anyone could not understand this principle by now is beyond me. You don’t need to refer to ancient history to reach this conclusion. You don’t even need to have read Machiavelli (although I highly recommend you do). Just look at recent history and you will be provided with numerous examples indicating that no private citizen should ever trust the government.

The EU and Brazil are sharpening their regulatory knives, and who better to test their shiny new powers on than Elon Musk, the guy who seems to have made annoying pro-censorship bureaucrats his full-time hobby?

Musk’s social media platform, X has become the latest target for both the European Union and Brazil — but they’re not just going after X anymore. The powers-that-be have decided that since X isn’t worth much these days, maybe they should slap fines on Musk’s other companies—SpaceX, Neuralink, xAI, and even the Boring Company—just because they can. It’s the ultimate power move by regulators who seem to be more interested in flexing their muscles than addressing real issues. Why settle for a measly 6% fine on a struggling social media platform when you can drag in rockets, to pad the bill?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is reminding Georgia residents to use their federal disaster assistance grant money wisely.

According to a release, FEMA sends a letter to those who received the grant explaining what the funds can be used for and listing ways the money can be used. “Disaster grants are not for regular living expenses,” FEMA said. The agency is advising survivors to keep receipts for all expenses for at least three years because FEMA can require repayment of the grant if it is spent on anything other than the intended purpose.

The “Seattle Emergency Hub” in Madison Valley is just one of dozens organized across the city.

The hubs are volunteer-run groups with meet-up points to share communication and responses in the aftermath of a potential disaster like an earthquake. “The neighborhood is going to be what brings us together,” said Frank Lawler, a resident of the neighborhood involved in organizing the hub. “The reality is, when terrible things happen in terms of natural disasters- people generally tend to get together, they tend to show their best sides.” Lawler said that before 2019, he hadn’t thought much about the threat of earthquakes. “Oh, not at all,” Lawler said.

Hurricane Oscar unexpectedly formed in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, posing a threat for strong winds and heavy rain to some of the region’s islands over the next couple of days.

The rapidly intensifying storm defied expectations this weekend; it jumped from tropical storm to hurricane strength in just a couple of hours. Oscar formed less than 24 hours after Nadine developed and made landfall in the western Caribbean Sea.

Penn Engineering researchers said they created an algorithm that bypassed normal safety protocols stopping AI-powered robots from performing harmful actions.

Researchers have hacked artificial intelligence-powered robots and manipulated them into performing actions usually blocked by safety and ethical protocols, such as causing collisions or detonating bombs. Penn Engineering researchers published their findings in an Oct. 17 paper, detailing how their algorithm, RoboPAIR, achieved a 100% jailbreak rate by bypassing the safety protocols on three different AI robotic systems. Under normal circumstances, the researchers say large language model (LLM) controlled robots refuse to comply with prompts requesting harmful actions, such as knocking shelves onto people.

An archaeological excavation in Arnona, Jerusalem, has uncovered what appears to be evidence of the economic impact of Sennacherib’s military campaign on the Kingdom of Judah, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced on Wednesday.

The excavation discovered “two superimposed administrative buildings,” as well as “more than 180 stamp impresses store-jar [sic] handles with Hebrew script.” These findings were described by the IAA as “indirect traces” of the Assyrian military campaign which began in 701 BC. While prior archaeological excavations across the Judean lowlands have revealed evidence of Sennacherib’s military campaign against Judah, this announcement is the first of such discoveries to be made so close to ancient Jerusalem.

This site is in Turkey's isolated eastern mountains, and new research indicates that humans lived there between 3000 and 5500 BC

IN the remote mountains of eastern Turkey, a team of archaeologists and scientists made a discovery that could reignite one of the world’s oldest mysteries: the search for Noah’s Ark. After decades of speculation, the so-called Durupinar formation — a boat-shaped mound lying just two miles from the Turkey-Iran border — has once again captured the world’s attention. The story began with a Kurdish farmer’s curious find in 1948, but it wasn’t until the summer of 2021 that an international team of experts set out to scientifically analyse this intriguing geological formation.