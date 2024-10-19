End Times Headline News. October 19 2024

Hamas: hostages won’t be freed unless war ends. Putin: Compromises between Iran and Israel possible. Trump: Zelensky has lost. Harmful intent for vaccines. Gates Doubles Down on Global Digital ID Push

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

OCT 19, 2024

As terror group warns it won’t soften its stance on a deal, Netanyahu consults on campaign’s future; Israel ‘cautiously optimistic,’ but White House says talks yet to restart

Yahya Sinwar, the top Hamas official in the Gaza Strip, in Gaza City, May 1, 2017. (Adel Hana/AP) Hamas on Friday confirmed that its leader Yahya Sinwar had been killed by the Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday. At the same time, it sought to pour cold water on Israeli hopes of an easier path to a hostage release deal now that the terror leader is gone, saying the 101 hostages still held in Gaza would not be freed until the war ends and Israel fully withdraws from the enclave. Both Jerusalem and Washington, meanwhile, expressed cautious optimism that Sinwar’s death could yet hasten the release of the hostages. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was reported by Hebrew media outlets to be holding consultations Friday on the future of the Gaza war in the wake of the demise of Sinwar.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar weighed around 70 kilograms at the time of his death; his corpse is expected to be used as a bargaining chip in negotiations for hostages' release.

The body of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was transferred to a secret location upon completion of an autopsy. The autopsy was performed by the National Center of Forensic Medicine (Abu Kabir), where it was brought Thursday evening. The corpse is expected to serve as a bargaining chip in the negotiations to release 101 Israeli hostages held captive in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

PA president’s Fatah also offers condolences to terror group; so does Turkish foreign minister as he hosts Hamas representatives

The Palestine Liberation Organization, led by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and seen internationally as the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, expressed its condolences Friday on the “martyrdom” of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, calling him a “great national leader” and urging Palestinian national unity. Some of the PLO’s constituent factions also expressed condolences for the terror chief’s demise, including Abbas’s secularist Fatah party, which said Israel’s “killing and terrorism will not succeed in breaking the will of our people.”

“They are absolutely incapable, as you and I are speaking here today, of conducting another attack on the scale of October 7,” Kirby said.

Hamas’s military structure has been decimated to the point where it is no longer possible for the terror group in Gaza to carry out another October 7-style attack, US National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby told reporters during a virtual briefing on Friday. “They are absolutely incapable, as you and I are speaking here today, of conducting another attack on the scale of October 7,” Kirby said. He spoke one day after the IDF announced that it had killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, a step which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that his death marks the beginning of the end of the war and a renewed opportunity for a hostage deal, but that the military campaign against Hamas in Gaza must still continue.

On October 7, 2024, marking the first anniversary of the 2023 Hamas terror attacks on Israel, an all-party conference was organized at the President's House in Islamabad. Leaders of several political parties and religious organizations expressed support for Palestinians, and former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif called for an Islamic military force to fight Israel. Earlier, the exiled Indian preacher, Dr. Zakir Naik, who is on a month-long official tour of Pakistan, called for a NATO-like alliance of Islamic nations to aid the Palestinians and resolve the conflict.

Halevi says numbers are a ‘conservative’ estimate, adds Hezbollah forces are surrendering; rockets continue to target northern Israel; four soldiers seriously injured in fighting

Israel’s military chief said Friday that at least 1,500 Hezbollah operatives are believed to have been killed in Lebanon since the start of the conflict there, while adding that the numbers could be higher. “We have taken out their entire command layer,” Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi told commanders of the Golani Brigade, referring to airstrikes that killed terror leader Hassan Nasrallah and many other top leaders. “And you are taking out the local command structure.” Hezbollah “continues to shrink and shrink,” he said.

Rare spat between the countries comes after Iranian parliament speaker says Tehran could negotiate over implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701

In a rare public tiff between the countries, Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister took issue on Friday with remarks by the speaker of Iran’s parliament, who said Tehran was ready to negotiate with France on implementing a UN resolution concerning southern Lebanon, where Israeli ground troops are battling Hezbollah. “We are surprised by this position, which constitutes a blatant interference in Lebanese affairs and an attempt to establish a rejected guardianship over Lebanon,” a government statement quoted Prime Minister Najib Mikati as saying.

The ongoing conflict between the Iranian-backed Lebanese terrorist group and Israel has exacerbated sectarian tensions within Lebanon.

This escalation has led to significant internal displacement, further straining relations between Lebanon’s diverse religious communities, which include Sunni and Shia Muslims, various Christian sects and the Druze community. As the conflict intensifies, the internal divisions within Lebanon's fragile societal mosaic become more pronounced, creating further instability in the country. Israel's military operations in southern Lebanon have mainly been focused on Hezbollah strongholds, located primarily in Shiia Muslim majority towns and villages. Marjayoun, a Chrisitan-majority southern Lebanese town has largely been spared from the ongoing battles between Hezbollah terrorists and Israel Defense Forces.

The following article was written by Kurdish scholar Himdad Mustafa for the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI). It expresses the hope that the international community can come to an understanding that a regime change in Iran can only come by creating a coalition of Iran's ethnic "minorities."

Israel's imminent strike on Iran, in response to the Iranian ballistic attack on the first of October, could be an opportunity for the peoples of Iran to rise up against the Islamic Republic. However, the key for any "regime change" in Iran is in its ethnic "minorities." If the whole country rises up, the regime will withdraw its forces from border regions like Kurdistan to central Iran and Tehran. That is the time when the West should support the Kurds, Balochs, and other ethnic groups to topple the regime. Since the mid-2000s, after a series of violent clashes between the Islamic republic of Iran and the various ethnic groups in the country, Iran's military and political elites were afraid of a possible "hybrid war" scenario against the Islamic republic. Such a hybrid war would comprise widespread national protests coinciding with an external military attack. This may be the time for it.

US president asserts there’s an ‘opportunity’ to end conflict between Israel and Iran ‘for a while,’ says possible to reach ceasefire in Lebanon but doing so in Gaza will be harder

US President Joe Biden said Friday that he has a good understanding of how and when Israel plans to respond to Iran’s recent ballistic missile attack. Pressed by reporters during a visit to Germany, Biden declined to share any details regarding Israel’s planned response to the October 1 attack missile attack, though his remarks appeared to mark the first time the US indicated it has reached an understanding with Israel on the nature of the retaliation. Asked by reporters about the prospects of “Middle East peace,” Biden said he sees an “opportunity…that we can probably deal with Israel and Iran in a way that ends the conflict for a while… stops the back and forth.”

Compromises between Israel and Iran are possible but will be difficult to achieve, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, commenting on concerns about a possible war between Israel and Iran.

Russia is ready to participate in any talks between the two sides if they are interested, Putin said.

Vladimir Putin responded to the comments of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who expressed on Thursday that his country faces two choices: either join NATO or develop nuclear weapons. "Russia will not allow this to happen, no matter what," declared the Russian leader.

On Friday, Putin met with leaders from major media outlets within the BRICS member countries, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. During the meeting, the leader addressed Ukraine's peace plan, announced on Wednesday, for the first time. "I have already said: the Ukrainian side does not consider it possible to conduct any negotiations at all." It merely states some of its demands, which are not negotiations with us, the Russian leader remarked.

The US president has declined Kiev’s request to lift the restrictions on the use of Western-supplied weapons

US President Joe Biden has said that there is still no agreement in the administration on whether to allow Ukraine to use foreign-delivered longer-range weapons to strike targets deep inside Russia. The statement came days after Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky renewed his call to lift the restrictions on the use of the Western-supplied arms. Biden clarified the position of the White House right before boarding the Air Force One at the Berlin Brandenburg International Airport on Friday.

Lloyd Austin has suggested that Ukraine use its long-range drones

Ukraine’s long-range drones are very effective and cheaper than Western missiles, and Kiev doesn’t need anyone else’s permission to deploy them, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has argued. Kiev has been clamoring for Western long-range weapons and permission to use them for strikes deep inside Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that this would mean open conflict with the West and proposed changing Moscow’s nuclear doctrine accordingly. Speaking to reporters after the NATO defense ministers’ meeting in Brussels on Friday, Austin dodged the question about Western long-range missiles that implied Putin’s “nuclear blackmail” was successful.

Zelensky first made the allegation & now South Korea's spy agency has weighed in

At this point it has become clear that Zelensky is trying to scare and blackmail the West into ramping up support to Ukraine, which includes a push allow NATO membership, and with loose talk of seeking to acquire nuclear weapons to boot. Part of the fearmongering has also featured Zelensky's insistence that a global coalition of enemies is now fighting Kiev. "The coalition of criminals along with Putin already includes North Korea," Zelensky told his parliament in a speech this week. "Everyone sees the Iranian regime's assistance to Putin, and also China's cooperation with Russia." The next day, Thursday, Zelensky was in Brussels where he informed EU officials that North Korea is amassing a large amount of troops in Russia, readying them to fight in Ukraine.

The Republican candidate also blamed US President Joe Biden for provoking the conflict with Russia

Former US President Donald Trump has declared that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has already “lost” the conflict with Russia. The Republian candidate also accused President Joe Biden of 'provoking' the fighting in the first place. “That war is a loser,” Trump said on the PBD Podcast, on Thursday, criticizing Zelensky as a “great salesman” who repeatedly secured billions in US aid without securing victory. Trump added that the conflict could have been avoided had he remained in charge after the 2020 election.

Saudi Arabia would be a “comfortable” venue for a peace summit, Vladimir Putin said

Saudi Arabia would be a good country to host a potential summit to end the Ukraine conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. He made his statement during a press conference on Friday, while answering questions on a wide variety of topics. A Saudi journalist asked Putin about his thoughts on the Arab kingdom’s mediation efforts and if Russia would attend a potential peace summit should Riyadh host such an event “by the end of this year.” Putin reaffirms that Russia views Saudi Arabia as “a friendly country.” He commended the Saudi leadership for their “sincere” effort to bring about peace.

Authorities in the United Kingdom suspect that Russia may have planted an incendiary bomb on a courier airplane after the alleged device caught fire at a warehouse in the city of Birmingham, England, this week.

British counter-terrorism police say they are investigating the incident, which saw a suspicious fire break out at a warehouse belonging to the courier DHL. The package is believed to be linked to Russia. The investigation comes just weeks after another case in Leipzig, Germany, in which German domestic intelligence suggested that another DHL air freight package that caught fire could be linked to Russia.

The shocking conduct of the Metropolitan Police in addressing antisemitism and support for terror was exposed during a Hezbollah vigil in London’s Trafalgar Square on September 28th.

When confronted with the fact that Hezbollah is legally designated as a terrorist group, a Met officer shockingly replied, “That’s your opinion.” Whether this response stems from ignorance or something more troubling—like tacit support for the group—it highlights the growing concern about the UK’s increasing Islamization and the failure to confront the threat of Islamic terrorism. Let’s be clear: Hezbollah is not an “opinion.” It is a proscribed Islamic terrorist organization under UK law, known for its antisemitic rhetoric and violent actions as an Iranian proxy. The head of MI5 has repeatedly warned about the significant threat posed by Iranian-backed groups, including Hezbollah, to the UK’s security. Yet, here we have Met officers downplaying this very real and urgent danger.

Maybe Communism doesn't work, after all, Kamala Harris

In a post on X, Cuba's Ministry of Mines and Energy announced that the nation's largest power plant has been "completely disconnected," sparking widespread blackouts across the island. While unsurprising for the Communist-run island nation in the northern Caribbean Sea, it's a stark warning for all Americans about how Kamala Harris' proposed Communist policies could rapidly push the US towards third-world conditions if elected next month. We're halfway there with ten-plus million unvetted illegal aliens roaming America's city streets. "Following the unexpected departure of the Antonio Guiteras CTE, the National Electricity System was completely disconnected at 11 a.m. today. The Unión Eléctrica is working on its restoration," the Ministry of Mines and Energy wrote on X around 1235 ET.

The family of Rachel Morin expressed strong disapproval of border czar Vice President Kamala Harris following her comments on Morin’s murder by an illegal alien.

In an interview with Brett Baier on Fox News, the Democratic presidential candidate refused to apologize to the relatives of women murdered by illegals after the Biden-Harris government terminated Donald Trump era border control policies, such as ‘Remain in Mexico,’ only saying she is “sorry for [their] loss.” Baier mentioned other cases, including those of Jocelyn Nungaray, 12, and Laken Riley, 22, who were also killed by illegal aliens. Harris claimed that Donald Trump blocked a “bipartisan” border security bill, although the bill’s usefulness in tackling illegal immigration is dubious. Patty Morin, Rachel Morin’s mother, directly refuted Harris’s remarks, stating that her daughter’s death occurred before the possible implementation of the bill in any case.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Former Trump White House Chief Advisor Stephen K. Bannon has issued a blistering statement, sent to The National Pulse, explaining how the Biden-Harris regime is holding him illegally, refusing to accept his First Step Act eligibility, and incarcerating him longer than required in order to swing the election.

“Kamala Harris is the ‘Queen of Mass Incarcerations’,” Bannon told The National Pulse, “detested by black and hispanic men who are refusing to turn out and vote for her. She has done nothing to implement President Trump’s heroic First Step Act, in fact welcoming hundreds of thousands of hardened illegal migrant criminals while allowing US citizens eligible for early release to rot in prison. No mass deportations, but continual mass incarcerations.”

Residents in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, report receiving threatening letters in the mail, some with a replica of a Donald Trump campaign letterhead, cautioning against voting for Trump. The letters start with a cordial salutation but swiftly devolve into menacing language.

“Your candidate is a felon, rapist, desecrator, an immoral flawed man. He is a major reason violence us [sic] up, remember January 6th and Charlottesville?” the letter seen by The Post Millennial rails. “By supporting him, you are declaring your public support for a disregard of the law, civil discourse and unity. You are indicating your hatred for minorities, immigrants, foreigners, women, education, the rights of your fellow citizens, the rights of women to make decisions over their own healthcare needs. Oh and yes a hatred for Taylor Swift,” it continues, threatening: “[W]e know where you live, you are in the data base [sic]. In the dead of a cold winters night, this year, or next and beyond, there is no knowing what may happen. Your property, your family, may be impacted, your cat may get shot. And more.”

By every metric, the CCP is flexing its strategic muscles by expanding its nuclear arsenal and strategic reach

Ronald Reagan’s query to the American people in his October 28, 1980, debate with incumbent President Jimmy Carter was so simple and so devastating that it is still employed today: “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” While most Americans are far worse off today than they were four years ago, with rising prices, inflation, a hollow economy, and unchecked immigration, so too are the U.S., its allies, and its partner’s national security interests, which are far worse off than they were four years ago.

Be the PERSISTENCE! IOJ & James Roguski are going to meet up with the conscious community of 'Stop the Treaty' light-workers to inspire and train you all to DESTROY the Treaty into oblivion - Join us!

“During the covid-19 pandemic, falsehoods about masks, vaccines and ‘lockdowns’ spread as fast as the virus itself, and were almost as deadly,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the World Health Summit on Sunday.

These comments come from a man who has been accused of supporting and attempting to procure arms and diplomatic support for a terrorist group in Ethiopia. He is also accused of spreading misinformation about the situation in Ethiopia. The World Health Summit (“WHS”) is an annual international conference and network that brings together “stakeholders” from politics, science, the private sector and civil society to set the agenda for a “healthier” future. Established in 2009, the summit is held in Berlin, Germany, and also offers online participation.

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

OCT 18

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

People suspect they’re being lied to about childhood injections (Updated 10/18/24)

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

OCT 18

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

Social media users slammed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the federal agency shared a post recommending Americans wear a mask to help protect themselves against catching the flu.

“The best way to reduce your risk from seasonal flu is to get a flu vaccine but preventive actions like taking steps for cleaner air or wearing a mask are two additional ways you can protect yourself and others this fall,” the CDC said. “Ugh go away,” responded X user @lovelycoconut. “We are not wearing masks in big 2024,” said @NewBootScoobin. “P**s off.” A third user tried to get the attention of the platform’s Community Notes contributors, who work to provide context on “potentially misleading posts.”

In 2024, tens of millions of Americans are going completely broke, and millions more are just barely scraping by, new data shows. You've probably noticed that the value of our money isn't the same anymore. In fact, the dollar has lost 95% of its purchasing power since the 70s. But recently, that decline has become even more pronounced. Today, households don't have enough money coming in, but bills are piling up. That's why debt levels are rising astronomically while people's savings accounts are running dry, which is putting thousands of U.S. banks at increased risk of failure. When the U.S. consumer isn’t in a healthy financial shape, bad things tend to happen…

Bill Gates has voiced strong support for what his foundation, along with the EU, the UN, and the World Economic Forum (WEF) refer to as digital public infrastructure (DPI), and its key parts – digital IDs and payments.

And Gates wants to see them implemented globally. In a blog post, the Microsoft founder once again attempts to establish his reputation as a visionary on these matters and praises a number of developing countries where the concept of the DPI is currently in various ways, one could say, “trialed for the rest of the world” – India, Kenya, Brazil, Togo.

Democratic congresswoman Rashida Tlaib recently sent a letter to Kroger over the grocery giant’s purported plan to introduce digital price tags that could be changed in an instant to raise or lower prices for shoppers based on the time of day, the weather, or any other number of factors.

But one particular detail in Kroger’s plan is raising the most eyebrows: The company intends to put cameras in stores that would be used for facial recognition. News leaked over the summer that grocery giant Kroger was partnering with Microsoft to use electronic shelf labels, shortened in the grocery industry as ESLs, as part of an AI push to institute dynamic pricing at its grocery stores. The plan also includes so-called Enhanced Display for Grocery Environment (EDGE) shelf displays that would reportedly include cameras to capture customer information, including images of faces to better tailor ads.

Without a warrant and specific proof of incriminating evidence, police should never be allowed past your phone’s lock screen.

Growing police power has gravely distorted interactions between cops and citizens. Officers arrive with not just a gun and body armor but with wide-ranging legal immunities and both the privilege and training to lie to you during questioning. Now they want to force you to unlock your phone. The amount of personal data we keep on our smartphones is almost immeasurable, a reality the Supreme Court recognized in 2014 when it ruled that police must comply with the Fourth Amendment warrant requirement to search your device. But your phone has a simpler safeguard: a password that, under the Fifth Amendment, you shouldn't have to reveal unless the government overcomes your right against self-incrimination.

The Internet Archive, the free internet library that allows people to archive digital records and timestamps for free access, along with the Archive’s popular tool the Wayback Machine, were recently rendered inoperable and taken down after a group of so-called “hacktivists” targeted the repository in a series of DDoS attacks.

The attacks, along with a string of lawsuits against the free archive platform, puts the future of this popular tool in jeopardy. The Wayback Machine stores over 890 billion pieces of saved webpages, almost 100 petabytes (1,000 terabytes, TB). The data the Internet Archive has is virtually irreplaceable. Google is perhaps the only other backup of cached data, but just recently Google announced they would no longer be using their own cached archives, and it directed users to the Internet Archive – which is now in limbo.

It’s been clear for a while that mass robotics are coming — and nothing short of a catastrophe will make them go away.

But it took Elon Musk, the man Peter Thiel once called the greatest salesman in the world, to penetrate the collective consciousness with last week’s “We Robot” event, which unveiled the Robovan, the Cybertaxi, and the Optimus bot, instantly familiar to anyone who has spent even a few seconds watching “Star Wars” content with droids in it. The advent of the mass-market humanoid robot — explicitly designed not just to do what you want but to be what you want, taking on any number of roles filled for all of human history by, you know, humans — has predictably touched off a fresh bout of feverish conflict between acceleration-happy tech optimists and tech pessimists desperate to at least pump the brakes.