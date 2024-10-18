End Times Headline News. October 18 2024

Yahya Sinwar eliminated. Russia warns Israel. 24-hour ultimatum for Putin. FBI Quietly Alters Crime Data. Alex Jones issues a stark warning to America. FBI Agent Predicts FAKE Alien Attack

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

The October 7th mastermind was eliminated after a tank fired on a building that contained terrorists. No signs of hostages were found.

The IDF and ISA confirmed on Thursday that after a year-long pursuit, on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, IDF soldiers from the Southern Command eliminated Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the Hamas terrorist organization, in an operation in the southern Gaza Strip. "Yahya Sinwar planned and executed the October 7th Massacre, promoted his murderous ideology both before and during the war, and was responsible for the murder and abduction of many Israelis," the IDF stated. According the IDF: "Yahya Sinwar was eliminated after hiding for the past year behind the civilian population of Gaza, both above and below ground in Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip. The dozens of operations carried out by the IDF and the ISA over the last year, and in recent weeks in the area where he was eliminated, restricted Yahya Sinwar’s operational movement as he was pursued by the forces and led to his elimination.

IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari published drone footage showing mass murderer Yahya Sinwar moments before his elimination.

IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari published on Thursday drone footage showing mass murderer Yahya Sinwar's final moments before his elimination. According to a preliminary investigation, on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m., a soldier from the 450th Battalion noticed a suspicious individual leaving and entering a building in Rafah. The forces opened fire on the building. At 3:00 p.m., the forces identified, using a drone, three individuals leaving and walking between the buildings. Two of them were covered with blankets, they apparently walked in front of Sinwar to ensure the area was clear. The soldiers fired at the terrorists who were wounded and began to disperse. Two entered one building and Sinwar entered another. A tank fired at the building where the terrorists hid.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar marks “the beginning of the day after Hamas.”

“The one who carried out the worst massacre in the history of our people since the Holocaust, the mass murderer who murdered thousands of Israelis, abducted hundreds of our people, was eliminated today by our heroic soldiers,” Netanyahu says in a video statement. “Today, as we promised we would, we settled accounts with him. Today, evil suffered a heavy blow, but our mission is not yet completed.” Turning to the hostages’ families, Netanyahu says: “This is an important moment in the war. We will continue with full force until all your loved ones — our loved ones — are returned home. That is our supreme obligation. That is my supreme obligation.”

The US military said on Thursday its forces had no role in the Israeli operation that killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, even if US intelligence has contributed to Israel's understanding of Hamas leaders who took hostages last year following the October 7 attack.

"This was an Israeli operation. There (were) no US forces directly involved," said Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson. "The United States has helped contribute information and intelligence as it relates to hostage recovery and the tracking and locating of Hamas leaders who have been responsible for holding hostages. And so certainly that contributes in general to the picture."

Herzog tells top US diplomat that Israel’s top priority is freeing the remaining captives; State Department says it’ll ‘redouble’ push to end war now that ‘chief obstacle’ removed

The United States wants to kickstart talks on a proposal to achieve a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza, the US State Department said Thursday after Israeli forces killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, with Israel indicating Secretary of State Antony Blinken could soon visit the region as part of efforts to do so. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told a regular press briefing that Sinwar had been the “chief obstacle” to reaching an end to the war, which began when the Hamas chief orchestrated the attack on southern Israel last year in which Palestinian terrorists killed about 1,200 people and took 251 hostages.

Lebanese Hezbollah early on Friday announced "the transition to a new and escalating phase in the confrontation with Israel."

In a statement, the terrorist group said Israel's military losses have totaled 55 dead and more than 500 wounded soldiers and officers since the ground war in Lebanon began on Oct. 1.

Russia is warning Israel to not even consider striking Iranian nuclear facilities, state news agency TASS quotes Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.

After Iran’s missile attack on Israel on October 1, there has been speculation that Israel could strike Iran’s nuclear facilities, as it has long threatened to do. “We have repeatedly warned and continue to warn, to caution (Israel) against even hypothetically considering the possibility of a strike on (Iranian) nuclear facilities and nuclear infrastructure,” Ryabkov is quoted by TASS as saying. “This would be a catastrophic development and a complete negation of all existing principles in the area of ​​ensuring nuclear safety.”

Non-nuclear Iran is incapable of existentially threatening the US like nuclear-armed Russia could...

Politico cited a senior Senate aid and two sources in the Biden Administration to report on Wednesday that the US is much more afraid of an uncontrollable escalation sequence with Russia than with Iran due to the first’s nuclear capabilities. As proof of this, the US has no qualms about shooting down Iranian missiles launched against Israel but won’t consider shooting down Russian ones launched against Ukraine, which has upset Zelensky and some of his compatriots who thus feel like second-class allies. The difference between Russia/Ukraine and Iran/Israel in this regard accounts for the US’ different approach towards each pair.

The commanders of Russia's strategic nuclear forces will test the combat readiness of its units based in the town of Bologoye, the RIA news agency said on Friday, citing Russia's defense ministry.

The exercise will involve maneuvers and the deployment of mobile Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers, it said

Friedrich Merz, Olaf Scholz's slain successor as German Chancellor, believes a tougher approach is needed in dealing with Vladimir Putin.

Merz, list leader of the center-right CDU party, wants to give the Russian president an ultimatum. Putin would be given 24 hours to refrain from attacking civilian targets in Ukraine. If Putin does not agree, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would be allowed to strike targets deep inside Russian territory. In addition, as part of such an ultimatum, he would also threaten to deliver Taurus missiles anyway. So said Friedrich Merz on Wednesday in the German parliament.

The leader has described his conversation with former US President Donald Trump as he promotes his ‘victory plan’ to Western backers

Ukraine can protect itself either by becoming a nuclear state or a member of NATO, Vladimir Zelensky said on Thursday, claiming that he had offered the same line of reasoning to former US President Donald Trump. Speaking at a press conference after promoting his ‘victory plan’ for the conflict with Russia to European officials, Zelensky suggested that Ukraine would need nuclear weapons, should it not be granted NATO membership.

Earlier in the day, however, Vladimir Zelensky said Ukraine has only two options: either going nuclear or joining NATO

Ukraine’s leader Vladimir Zelensky has denied the country has been seeking to develop nuclear weapons, somewhat contradicting statements he made earlier in the day. Zelensky made the remarks on Thursday during a joint press conference with newly-appointed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels, Belgium. Asked about Ukraine’s potential aspirations to go nuclear, Zelensky flatly denied them. “Sometimes we create ourselves problems. Now you began to do it. So, we never spoke about that we are preparing to create a nuclear weapon or something like this,” Zelensky stated.

The Black Justice report, developed with input from 12 Black-led organizations, proposes measures like easing bail restrictions, repealing mandatory minimums, and providing a taxpayer-funded “safe supply” of drugs.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is being slammed by conservatives over recommendations he seeks to implement from a standing committee on “black justice" in Canada. The proposal will make crime worse in Canada, conservatives led by MP Jamil Jivani have argued. Jivani challenged Liberal Diversity Minister Kamal Khera at a heritage committee meeting over the recommendations in "A Roadmap for Transformative Change: Canada’s Black Justice Strategy", according to True North. Jivani criticized the proposals as "radical," citing calls for a 30% reduction in incarceration over 10 years, decriminalizing a 30-day supply of hard drugs like cocaine, heroin, and meth, and cutting 25% of federal grants to police departments.

Several European states are reportedly considering normalizing their relations with Syria‘s President Bashar al-Assad to facilitate deportations to his country.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is calling on the European Union (EU) to reconsider its relationship with the Assad government as the bloc looks to increase deportations of illegal immigrants and failed asylum seekers. Western governments have been seeking to oust the Russia-backed leader since 2011, with moves to potentially normalize ties serving as a tacit acknowledgment that regime change efforts have failed. “It is necessary to review the European Union Strategy for Syria and to work with all actors, to create the conditions for Syrian refugees to return to their homeland in a voluntary, safe, and sustainable way,” Meloni said.

Paludan’s trial is part of a growing trend in Western democracies where hate speech laws, which many argue are the Marxist equivalent of Islamic blasphemy laws designed to stifle dissent and crush the defense of Western values, are being weaponized to silence critics of immigration and Islam.

Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan, known for his hard-hitting speeches against the threat Islam poses to the West and mass immigration, is facing up to nine months in prison after Swedish prosecutors charged him with incitement against a population group. The trial, still ongoing in Malmö, stems from Paludan’s 2022 Koran-burning tour and public speeches, including those held during his Swedish parliamentary election campaign.

"There are parents standing at the grave or coffin of their children, stroking their child's hand for the last time in their lives, & this hand is ice-cold." "You don't have children, you can't imagine it." The video shows her father, Michael, confronting Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The Biden-Harris government is announcing it will extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to any Lebanese nationals in the United States as of October 16, 2024. This move will allow them to remain in the country for a total of 18 months and legally apply for work.

Announced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Thursday, October 17, the order also applies to “any individuals having no nationality who last habitually resided in Lebanon.” This would include displaced Palestinians and others—some of whom resided in Lebanon as refugees for decades but are currently in the U.S.—to receive protection from deportation and work permits. According to DHS estimates, the TPS status would apply to upwards of 11,000 individuals. The Biden-Harris government says the decision stems from the ongoing conflict in Lebanon. At the end of September, Israel launched a limited ground invasion of southern Lebanon, intending to disarm the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist group.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has revised its crime statistics for 2022, now reporting a 4.5 percent rise in violent crime for that year under the Biden-Harris government, contrary to its earlier claim of a 2.1 percent decrease.

The updated figures include significant increases in the rates of murders, rapes, robberies, and aggravated assaults, amounting to 80,029 more violent crimes compared to 2021. Even more concerning is that the FBI only briefly mentions the revisions in a discreet update to the data on its website, stating: “The 2022 violent crime rate has been updated for inclusion in CIUS, 2023.” Meanwhile, the top federal law enforcement agency has made no effort to update the public regarding the changes—the new numbers were not included in its September 2024 press release announcing last year’s crime statistics.

Child sex trafficking and forced labor have skyrocketed under the Biden-Harris administration, tripling the levels seen during Donald Trump’s presidency.

A recent report reveals that the number of exploited minors has alarmingly increased due to lax immigration policies, which have allowed criminal networks involved in human trafficking to thrive. During Trump’s tenure, an average of 562 Letters of Certification and Eligibility for human trafficking victims were issued annually. Under Biden, this average has soared to 1,837 letters per year.

The flailing presidential campaign of Kamala Harris got another kick in the pantsuit this week after former President Bill Clinton revealed to the world that Kamala's plan for America is to replace as many American citizens as possible with illegal migrants.

At one of Kamala's campaign stops, Clinton told a small crowd of supporters that the only way to keep America the corporation alive is to forge on with what many now refer to as the Great Replacement. "We've got the lowest birthrate we've had in well over a hundred years," Clinton said. "We're not at replacement level, which means we've gotta have somebody come here if we want to keep growing the economy – unless one of you is one of these artificial intelligence geniuses and you can figure out how we can all grow without work."

The far-left British Labour Party is sending nearly 100 staff to the U.S. to help Kamala Harris’s campaign in crucial battleground states, just weeks before the November election.

This blatant act of foreign election interference has infuriated many, with prominent figures like Elon Musk and Sebastian Gorka slamming the move as illegal and outrageous. The Labour operatives, led by Sofia Patel, will target key swing states like Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia in a desperate bid to push Harris into the White House. Patel’s LinkedIn post bragged about mobilizing Labour staff to campaign for the Democrats.

Deep state's biggest fear is that Trump will end Ukraine war effort against Russia. Jamie Raskin leaks last-ditch plan to stop Trump from getting back in office, will cause 'civil war conditions'

Tamara Ugolini speaks with lawyer Michael Alexander about former physician Mark Trozzi's ongoing legal battle for medical integrity and free speech after being stripped of his medical licence.

looking forward to FDA's confession of the same

"red sweep" bullish for stocks, gold, & crypto; bearish for bonds.

'Soft' (Philly Fed & NAHB) and 'Hard' data (Retail Sales, Initial Claims) improved today but manufacturing production shit the bed...Ignoring the manufacturing slump, this data reinforced the 'no landing' narrative and pushed rate-cut expectations notably (hawkishly) lower...Additionally, The Trump Trade has taken hold of the narrative for now...

Alternative economists have been predicting a long list of instabilities in the US economy and for some time.

We’ve been proven right in the last few years on most of those predictions and, as usual, corporate media economists are now scrambling to pretend as if they “saw the danger coming” all along. They now suddenly have their own ideas on how to fix the very problems they used to call “conspiracy theory.” The vital question is, who do you trust? You can’t trust someone to offer you a valid solution if they’re too dense to understand the source of the crisis. You also can’t trust someone to give you valid solutions on the economy if their job is to lie to you about how great things are.

The European Union has launched a pilot project to study how biometrics can be captured from on-the-move subjects to speed up identity checks at border crossings.

The goal of the project, known as PopEye, is to overcome the difficulties that current biometric technologies like fingerprints and 2D facial recognition have dealing with common conditions like poor lighting or changes in appearance. The integration of gait recognition with other biometrics is part of the approach participants will take. PopEye is supported by the European Commission, and draws on the AIT Austrian Institute of Technology, Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), Halmstad University, Idiap Research Institute, KU Leuven, Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB), University of Twente, Idemia Identity & Security Germany AG, Netcompany-Intrasoft, Quadible, European Association for Biometrics, Finland’s Ministry of the Interior and the Romanian Border Authorities, according to a LinkedIn post.

Current internet drama within the WordPress community, a very underreported issue that is not getting talked about, could have major ramifications for a massive number of website owners and internet users down the road as to what people can post and who can access the platform.

WordPress, for those unfamiliar, is a free, open-source building platform allowing users to create and customize websites, and publish blogs and other forms of content, along with providing many third-party sources to create plugins that can be easily installed to enhance the capabilities of the website. WordPress is a whale, occupying roughly 63% of all websites online (though some sources say the number is actually around 43%).

In a groundbreaking interview, former FBI agent John DeSouza reveals shocking classified information about an imminent FALSE FLAG alien invasion. With firsthand knowledge and chilling details, this insider exposes the hidden truth about extraterrestrial contact and the impending threat to humanity. Don't miss this mind-blowing exposé that will leave you questioning everything you know about the world.