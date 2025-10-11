End Times Headline News October 10 2025

Trump: We ended the war in Gaza. Russia-US talks about Ukraine on ‘serious pause’. Britain is broken. Horror in Myanmar. Bird Flu Mass Culling Resumes. Global push to reshape agriculture, human diets

Oct 10, 2025

US President Donald Trump declared Thursday evening that the war between Israel and Hamasin the Gaza Strip has ended, expressing optimism that the release of hostages, both living and deceased, would take place early next week.

US President Donald Trump convened a cabinet meeting Thursday evening at the White House, amid ongoing domestic developments including the federal government shutdown. During the session, Trump addressed several questions regarding the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan between Israel and Hamas, declaring “We ended the war in Gaza.” Trump voiced hope that this would mark the beginning of “a lasting peace, peace in the Middle East.”

Most far-right ministers vote against agreement to halt fighting with Hamas; Kushner and Witkoff tell cabinet that IDF’s ‘bravery’ and Netanyahu’s ‘difficult decisions’ enabled agreement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet voted early Friday morning in favor of a Gaza ceasefire deal that will see hostages freed in exchange for Palestinian security prisoners and a halt to the fighting, despite vocal objections from the premier’s far-right coalition partners. The Israel Defense Forces now will withdraw to new lines inside of the Gaza Strip, 72 hours after which Hamas will release all the hostages. Netanyahu’s office announced the approval of the deal, but did not immediately provide a vote tally, though the agreement was opposed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf and Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party.

The top living Hamas official, Khalil al Hayya, announced on Thursday that the war with Israel has ended.

Khalil al Hayya: “I am pleased to announce that we have reached a deal for ceasefire to put an end to the aggression and also to proceed to a permanent ceasefire and a withdrawal of the army and to allow the aids to enter into Gaza and to open the Rafah crossing from both sides. Hamas will reportedly release all remaining hostages on Saturday.

48 Jews are still reportedly being held by the terror group.

On the second day of talks, during the Sukkot holiday, most technical details of Phase A of the Trump plan were finalized. Hamas received assurances from mediators that fighting would not resume. Meanwhile, Israeli and American diplomatic sources say that if the terrorist organization significantly violates one of the Trump plan’s core principles, Israel will be entitled to respond militarily, with American backing.

Israel has received US guarantees that it will be allowed to take military action in response to any violations of the hostage and ceasefire deal that endanger its security. According to Israeli and American diplomatic officials, the understanding is that if Hamas, or any of the other terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip, seriously breaches a key principle of the Trump plan in a way that poses a security threat, Israel will be able to respond militarily, with US support.

The US is deploying 200 troops to Israel to monitor Gaza ceasefire and aid flow, as part of Trump’s peace plan. Troops will coordinate with allies and IDF, but won’t enter Gaza.

The United States is deploying approximately 200 troops to Israel to assist in monitoring the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, US officials confirmed Thursday, according to The Associated Press. The move comes as part of a broader multinational effort involving partner nations, NGOs, and private-sector entities. According to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, US Central Command will establish a “civil-military coordination center” in Israel. The center will facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid, logistical support, and security assistance into Gaza, which has endured two years of devastating conflict.

World leaders, lawmakers, and public figures are calling on the Nobel Committee to honor President Donald Trump after he brokered what Israeli officials hailed as a “miraculous” deal set to free all remaining hostages and bring an end to the Gaza war — an achievement hailed as historic and unprecedented, with allies calling him the “President of Peace” and “the peacemaker the world needed.”

On Wednesday evening, President Donald J. Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had both signed off on the first phase of his plan, declaring that all hostages will be released very soon and that Israel will reposition forces as the first steps toward a durable settlement. The White House amplified the announcement on X.

While top officials in Tehran remain silent on the Gaza–Israel peace deal, Iranians across the political spectrum have flooded social media, some hailing Hamas’s “victory” while others condemned Iran’s costly involvement.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Thursday reaffirmed its support for ending what it called the “genocide in Gaza,” urging the withdrawal of Israeli forces, unhindered humanitarian access and the realization of Palestinian rights. The statement also called for “global vigilance against Israel’s actions,” stressing that ending the war does not absolve the international community of its duty to “pursue justice and prosecute those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.”

Iran executed 72 people in the first nine days of October, bringing the total number of executions this year to at least 1,172, according to US-based Abdorrahman Boroumand Center for Human Rights in Iran.

The Washington-based group told Iran International that the executions this month included 38 for drug-related offenses, 26 for murder, seven on political charges and one for a sexual crime. “What is going on behind the closed doors of Iran’s prisons, summary and arbitrary executions whose details are deliberately hidden from the public, is nothing short of mass killing,” Roya Boroumand, the center’s executive director told Iran International. “These are not acts of justice or crime prevention but the desperate violence of a state that has lost the consent of its people,” she added.

WASHINGTON–President Donald Trump blasted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Thursday after Schumer admitted the Democrat shutdown, which is depriving federal workers and U.S. troops of pay, is motivated by partisanship.

“Chuck Schumer proclaimed this morning that ‘Every day gets better for’ them. No, every day it’s actually getting worse for them,” Trump said, referring to Schumer’s odd brag to Punchbowl News. “And they’re having a rebellion in the Democrat Party because they want to stop.” He noted that Schumer, over the years, has repeatedly railed against government shutdowns. Yet it is Schumer and Senate Democrats who have repeatedly refused to fund the government through a Continuing Resolution with zero strings attached at the same funding levels then-President Joe Biden approved last year.

A grand jury indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James on charges of fraud Thursday, roughly two weeks after the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey.

A source close to the matter confirmed the indictment to the Associated Press Thursday. “James was indicted in the Eastern District of Virginia on one count after a mortgage fraud investigation, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter,” reported the AP. The case has been kept under seal as of this writing, so the exact evidence presented to the grand jury remains unknown.

A district judge barred the deployment of National Guard troops to Illinois for 14 days, issuing a temporary restraining order on Thursday evening.

Judge April Perry denied the Trump administration’s request for a stay on the order, which expires on Oct. 23 at 11:59 p.m. The judge said the court would hold a hearing on Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. to decide whether there should be a second 14-day restraining order after the initial order expires. The Trump administration is “temporarily enjoined from ordering the federalization and deployment of the National Guard of the United States within Illinois,” Perry wrote in Thursday’s order. Trump singled out Schumer during a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

An online anarchist platform encouraged people on Wednesday to shine lasers at federal helicopters in Portland, Oregon, a crime that law enforcement officials say can create extreme danger for pilots.

A post on the leftist, Portland-focused website “Rose City Counter-Info” tells viewers to scatter throughout the city’s streets on Saturday for the attack — nicknamed “Laser Tag” — as federal agents respond to demonstrations near the city’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility. The goal is to “ground” the helicopters by making it difficult to safely fly them and flash too many lasers for law enforcement to hunt down those using them, according to the anonymously-written post.

House Oversight Committee ranking member Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) urged committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) to “immediately” schedule Ghislaine Maxwell‘s deposition in a Thursday letter.

The news of the letter comes days after the Supreme Court rejected an appeal from Maxwell, the former girlfriend of convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, on wether she was improperly prosecuted. The Oversight Committee has been a cornerstone of the recently-revived focus on the Jeffrey Epstein investigation this year. The Committee reached out to Maxwell after the Supreme Court’s rejection of her appeal on Monday, according to a NOTUS report. A spokesperson for Comer told the NOTUS the committee would likely be able to schedule her deposition.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) delivered remarks on the Senate floor warning that radical Islamic extremism continues to pose a grave danger to the United States, invoking past terrorist attacks and urging renewed vigilance against the spread of extremist ideology at home and abroad.

Speaking before the Senate on Wednesday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville recounted the deadly consequences of radical Islamic terrorism over the past two decades and pointed out that the threat remains active both overseas and within the United States.

Florida’s “school choice” vouchers are bankrolling Tampa’s Hifz Academy — a mosque-run K-12 institution that, by its own handbook and videos, prioritizes Qur’an memorization, Sharia conformity, and ideological separation over American civic education — creating a taxpayer-funded pipeline of students whose primary allegiance is to the Ummah, not the United States.

While most parents send their children to school to prepare for life as productive American citizens, Florida taxpayers are now financing schools that train children to serve a very different master — the Ummah, or global Islamic community. At the center of this controversy is Hifz Academy in Tampa — a K–12 Islamic school operated by the Islamic Society of Tampa Bay Area (ISTABA), a mosque network that critics and watchdogs have described as having extremist associations and a Sharia-centered agenda. Here, children are not being educated for citizenship in a free nation — they are being systematically molded to think, live, and act as loyal subjects of Islamic supremacy.

A newly created “school choice” program in Tennessee is already funneling taxpayer money to multiple Muslim schools across the state that embrace Sharia (Islamic) law and jihad.

School leaders are also using the students to lobby state officials. The revelations are fueling fresh criticism of the taxpayer-funded “choice” scheme. Known as the “Tennessee Education Freedom Scholarship Program,” opponents warned early on it would lead to more government control over private education and homeschooling. Now, concerns are growing about just what sort of “education” taxpayers are being forced to fund. Even a cursory review of social media profiles of Islamic school leaders and the schools themselves reveal deeply controversial activities that taxpayers would frown upon.

Italy is set to introduce a new law aimed at tackling what the government describes as “Islamic separatism,” with a focus on hate preachers, foreign funding of mosques, forced marriages, and full-face coverings worn by women.

The proposal comes from the ruling Brothers of Italy party (FdI), led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Sara Kelany, the party’s spokesman on immigration, said the legislation is intended to protect Western values such as freedom, equality, and human rights. “The law would counter the development of counter-societies where Sharia law, rather than the Italian legal system, applies,” she stated.

This is Europe now, where being openly Christian makes you a target.

Everyone agrees on one thing, Britain is broken

A massive three quarters of British people agree the country is “broken” according to a major new poll.

The survey for the i newspaper by pollster JL Partners reveals that “Britain today is broken” is a statement that garners overwhelming support in the country. A majority voters of every political party, age group, and region agree with the sentiment. An overall total of 74 percent of British people, when told they “must choose” an answer, agreed with the statement. While voters of outsider parties were more inclined to agree, the poll found that even those who support the establishment parties think Britain is fucked.

VDL is getting weaker by the day.

By now, embattled Ursula von der Leyen (VDL) has survived FOUR censure motions in the last few months. But with every ‘victory,’ the European Commissioner becomes weaker and more indebted to the political movements that saved her neck. Before VDL, the last European Commissioner to face a motion of censure in the European Parliament was Jean-Claude Juncker, over a decade ago, in 2014. Neither of today’s motions was expected to secure the two-thirds majority required to eject von der Leyen, but they are a timely reminder of just how fractured the European Parliament is, and how the populist factions are growing on the right and on the left.

Madrid has been the only “laggard” in the bloc’s push to increase military spending, the US president has said

Spain should be thrown out of NATO for failing to meet the new 5% defense spending target, US President Donald Trump has said. Trump, who spearheaded the increase, claimed he secured the commitment during the NATO summit in June. Trump addressed the issue during a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in the Oval Office on Thursday. He boasted about making NATO members commit to the new spending target “virtually unanimously.” “We had one laggard. It was Spain,” he said, adding that “they have no excuse not to do this.”

With Macron’s government yet again in fail mode, the chance of a National Rally victory is getting too close for comfort for Brussels elites

After the election of Donald Trump, conservatives in Hungary were rejoicing, but nobody could have predicted the recent wave of subsequent wins: Nawrocki in Poland, Babis in Czechia, of course, we already have Fico in Slovakia, and now perhaps even Macron in France. In the words of Politico, “victory for Marine Le Pen’s National Rally is now distinctly possible.” On no. In their article aptly titled “The EU’s worst nightmare has never looked so real,” a National Rally win would mean “a Euroskeptic, far-right figure might soon speak for France in the EU’s core institutions, adding to a growing chorus of populist, right-wing voices.”

Russian officials say the momentum from the Alaska summit between Putin and Trump has been exhausted

Dialogue between Russia and the US on resolving the Ukraine conflict is on a “serious pause,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told journalists. The remarks follow Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov’s statement that the momentum generated at the Alaska summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump has been exhausted. On Thursday, Peskov echoed Ryabkov’s statement, noting that there has been no progress toward finding a peaceful solution to the conflict with Kiev.

Ukraine peace talks remain stalled as Kiev seeks military gains, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said

There are currently no plans for another meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday. The two leaders last met in Alaska in mid-August, where discussions centered on Washington’s efforts to mediate an end to the Ukraine conflict. However, Peskov noted that a follow-up summit “is simply not on the agenda at this time.” The Kremlin spokesman said the diplomatic process has reached a deadlock, accusing Kiev of abandoning peace efforts in favor of pursuing military objectives.

BREAKING! Russia Just Moved Nuclear Weapons to Venezuela! - Leaked intelligence reveals Russia has secretly moved nuclear-capable weapons to Venezuela — just a few thousand kilometers from the U.S. mainland. This shocking move recalls the Cold War and signals Moscow’s intent to challenge Washington in its own backyard. Could this mark the start of a new nuclear standoff? Watch the full video to uncover the truth behind Russia’s bold escalation.

...some measures appear aimed directly at the U.S. chip sector...

China has announced sweeping new export curbs on rare earths and other critical materials, tightening its grip on global supply chains just weeks before Donald Trump and Xi Jinping meet for trade talks, according to Bloomberg. The Ministry of Commerce said Thursday that foreign exporters using even trace amounts of Chinese rare earths must now obtain export licenses, citing national security. Equipment and technology for processing rare earths and manufacturing magnets will also face new restrictions. Beijing later expanded the list of controlled products, effective November 8, to include five additional rare earths — holmium, europium, ytterbium, thulium and erbium — along with lithium-ion batteries, graphite anodes, synthetic diamonds, and related equipment.

At least 40 people, including children, were killed and 80 injured after a Burmese military paraglider dropped bombs on a religious festival in Myanmar’s Chuang U township. The attack targeted attendees marking the Thadingyut full moon festival, many of whom were protesting the junta’s rule. Footage shows the devastating aftermath as survivors search through debris.

Looking to carry weapons on the streets of Toronto? Well, if a pair of recent incidents are anything to go by, you could just identify as homeless or Indigenous, says David Menzies.

Oct 9

World’s First Governing Body and Judicial Authority to Declare MRNA Weapons of Mass Destruction! Calls on Mankind to Unite to Stop Global Biowarfare, Depopulation, and Transhumanism!

Oct 10

America plunges back into a cycle of fear, failure, slaughter, and supply chain chaos.

Jamie Dimon, chair of JPMorgan Chase, said he was ‘far more worried than others’ about serious market correction

The chances of the US stock market crashing is far greater than many financiers believe, the head of America’s largest bank has said. Jamie Dimon, who is the chair and chief executive of the giant Wall Street bank JPMorgan Chase, said he was “far more worried than others” about a serious market correction, which he predicted could come in the next six months to two years. “I would give it a higher probability than I think is probably priced in the market and by others,” he told the BBC. “So if the market’s pricing in 10%, I would say it is more like 30%.”

International Man: Historically, financial markets have often ended in euphoric blow-offs or painful crashes. Do you think today’s environment resembles past periods like the late 1920s, the 1970s, or the dot-com bubble?

Doug Casey: There’s an old saying in the market: “Money makes the mare run.” The markets have tended to move much more radically since the Federal Reserve, the creator of money, was itself created. For generations, we’ve had a whole class of market savants, known as Fed watchers, who try to second-guess what Fed bureaucrats are going to do with interest rates, bank reserves, and money creation, because they realize that those things translate into market action.

Gates, Rockefeller, UN, WEF globalists want total control over world food supply and what goes on your plate, a plan that’s tightly connected to their push for digital IDs and digital ‘money.’

In a bold move reflecting the deepening cultural divides in American entertainment and politics, Turning Point USA, the conservative organization founded by the late Charlie Kirk, has announced its own alternative halftime show for Super Bowl LX.

The event, dubbed the “All American Halftime Show,” is positioned as a protest against the NFL’s selection of Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny as the official headliner for the 2026 game. The announcement comes amid widespread backlash from conservative figures over Bad Bunny’s involvement, highlighting tensions around language, immigration, and national identity in one of the country’s most-watched events.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift’s newly released album The Life of a Showgirl has drawn not only acclaim and commercial success, but also sharp criticism from some Christian mothers and commentators, who warn that beneath the catchy beats and pleasant vibes lie troubling lyrical content.

As Chai reports, Swift’s 35th year, she dropped the album last Friday. According to Billboard, “Showgirl” has already garnered over 3 million “traditional album” sales, with hundreds of millions of streams. But for critics, sales figures are not the issue — it’s the content.

A super typhoon named Halong, which narrowly missed Japan this week, is expected to detrimentally influence weather patterns across the Pacific and western United States.

While Tokyo avoided what could have been the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane, meteorologists warn that the storm’s remnants could drive heavy rain and snow in California by early next week. As Typhoon Halong moves into the North Pacific, it is predicted to energize the jet stream, intensifying storms along its path. The National Weather Service (NWS) noted that the storm could produce hurricane-force winds in Alaska’s Bering Sea, drawing comparisons to Typhoon Merbok in 2022, which caused significant damage in the region.

Manila, Philippines — A 7.4-magnitude earthquake Friday morning off the southern Philippines killed at least two people, damaged a hospital and schools, knocked out power and prompted evacuations of coastal areas nearby due to a possible tsunami.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., facing his latest natural disaster after a previous, deadly earthquake and back-to-back storms, said the potential damage was being assessed and rescue teams and relief operations were being prepared and would be deployed when it was safe to do so.

A stunning celestial event unfolded over the city of Nottingham on a recent Tuesday evening, as a massive green fireball streaked across the night sky, leaving sky-gazers in awe and sparking widespread curiosity about its origins.

The phenomenon, captured in a remarkable photograph by software engineer Nicholas Shanks, is believed to be a sporadic meteor—a random cosmic visitor not tied to any known meteor shower. Unlike meteors from showers, which stem from the debris of comets or asteroids, sporadic meteors can appear on any clear night from various directions, with rates peaking in autumn and before dawn.

Uncover the hidden truth about NASA, the Bible, UFOs, fallen angels, and lost history in this eye-opening video by End Times Productions. Explore the connections and revelations that will leave you questioning everything you thought you knew.