U.S. authorities thwarted an Iranian plot to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump, new documents reveal.

The Justice Department unsealed criminal charges on Nov. 8 against three men who it is alleged were involved in a murder-for-iran network orchestrated by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which the United States designates as a terrorist organization. “The Justice Department has charged an asset of the Iranian regime who was tasked by the regime to direct a network of criminal associates to further Iran’s assassination plots against its targets, including President-elect Donald Trump,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in an associated statement. “We will not stand for the Iranian regime’s attempts to endanger the American people and America’s national security.”

Iran’s foreign ministry describes as “totally unfounded” US accusations of a plot by Tehran to assassinate president-elect Donald Trump.

The foreign ministry “rejects allegations that Iran is implicated in an assassination attempt targeting former or current American officials,” spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei says in a statement after US prosecutors announced charges over the alleged plot.

Officially, Tehran Iran maintains that as far as it is concerned, there is no difference whether the U.S. has a Democratic or a Republican president, and that no matter what, America is the Great Satan. However, several regime officials have expressed their views on Trump's reelection and underlined his responsibility for the U.S.'s January 2020 killing of IRGC Qods Force commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani, and for the harsh sanctions policy against Iran. The following are some reactions by senior regime officials and regime-affiliated outlets to Donald Trump's election as the President of the United States:

Hamshari, The Most Widely Circulated Daily In Iran: "The Return Of The Murderer". The day after the election, November 6, 2024, the front page of the most widely circulated daily in Iran, the Tehran-based Hamshari, highlighted Trump's election and featured an image of him handcuffed in prison uniform with text enumerating "Trump's past crimes against the Iranian people," including "the assassination of [IRGC Qods Force commander] Gen. [Qassem] Soleimani and sanctions against Iran and the Iranian people."

Perceived as hawkish in his first term, US President-elect Donald Trump's policy on Iran will be further affected by the Islamic Regime's recent assassination attempt on him.

US President-elect Donald Trump plans to dramatically increase sanctions against Iran due to the Islamic Republic's support for terrorist militias, the expansion of its nuclear program, and a recently unveiled plot to assassinate him, sources briefed on Trump's early plans told The Wall Street Journal on Friday. On Friday, the US Department of Justice charged a man in connection with a plot to kill the former president. According to Reuters, an accused Iranian operative, Farhad Shakeri, told law enforcement that an IRGC official tasked him in early October to create a plan to surveil and assassinate Trump.

Sources told KAN that this development has been underway in recent days, allegedly due to US pressure.

The US has told Qatar that the presence of Hamas in Doha is no longer acceptable in the weeks since the Palestinian terror group rejected the latest proposal to achieve a ceasefire and a hostage deal, a senior administration official told Reuters on Friday. "After rejecting repeated proposals to release hostages, its leaders should no longer be welcome in the capitals of any American partner. We made that clear to Qatar following Hamas's rejection weeks ago of another hostage release proposal," the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

France has prepared a plethora of precautions to protect Israeli fans.

As France prepares the Stade de France for a game next week against Israel’s national team, security is the key component in mind following Thursday night’s pogroms in Amsterdam, Le Parisien reported on Friday citing a security source. On Thursday night, Jewish and Israeli visitors to Holland were attacked in the nation’s capital - prompting Israel to organize a mass evacuation. At least 5 Israelis were hospitalized and local law enforcement arrested at least 60 parties believed to be responsible.

Why is everyone so shocked that Jews are being hunted in the streets of the Netherlands, when Dutch politician Geert Wilders, who has bravely called out the dangers of Islam, has been under 24-hour police protection for nearly two decades, living in isolation and enduring constant death threats simply for daring to name the problem?

Amsterdam, ANP – What started as a UEFA Europa League soccer match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Amsterdamsche Football Club Ajax turned into a night of terror for Israeli fans, who were violently attacked across Amsterdam in what has been described by Israeli leaders, activists, and international figures as a “modern pogrom.” Groups of Middle Eastern men wielding knives, baseball bats, and even vehicles ambushed Jewish fans after the game, forcing some to jump into canals or seek refuge in buildings and shops. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dispatched rescue flights to evacuate Israeli citizens, calling for swift action against the mainly Islamic attackers and demanding accountability from Dutch authorities.

A Danish anti-Islam activist has been jailed in Sweden for four months after taking part in protests that involved setting the Islamic Quran on fire. Rasmus Paludan has been found guilty in the Malmö district court of “incitement against an ethnic group,” charges he firmly denies.

Paludan, leader of Denmark’s Stram Kurs (Hard Line) party, intends to appeal the conviction. His charges relate to two protests in April and September 2022. During the April demonstration, he allegedly wrapped bacon around a Quran, subsequently setting it on fire, kicking, and spitting on it. He also reportedly made derogatory remarks about Muslims, stating they “like to use violence” and contribute to “unrest and disharmony.” Muslims erupted into riots several times after Paludan’s Quran-burning protests.

DoD is soliciting bids

The lame-duck Biden administration has lifted a de facto ban on American military contractors deploying to Ukraine. The change had reportedly been formally approved a month before the election, but is officially taking effect now. The move is being framed as necessary in order to maintain sophisticated equipment and defense technology provided to Ukraine by Western allies. "In order to help Ukraine repair and maintain military equipment provided by the US and its allies, DoD (Department of Defense) is soliciting bids for a small number of contractors who will help Ukraine maintain the assistance we’ve already provided,” a defense official was quoted in CNN as saying.

The winner of the US presidential election, Donald Trump, may attempt to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine. However, such an agreement would likely not be in the best interests of Europe or Ukraine, according to Czech President Petr Pavel.

The Czech leader, during his speech at the opening of the IISS Prague Defence Summit in Prague on Friday, noted that Western support for Ukraine had been insufficiently swift, allowing Russian occupiers to make advances. "My view is probably less politically correct, but I would say it anyway. From the very beginning, we were not doing enough. Only a handful of nations and I’m proud that the Czech Republic was one of them.

The tech tycoon was reportedly on a phone call between Vladimir Zelensky and Donald Trump

Elon Musk has suggested that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will be over soon and that the clock is ticking for those who sought to profit from it. The owner of X was a major ally of US President-elect Donald Trump during his campaign. On Friday, he reportedly took part in a phone call between Trump and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, according to several US outlets. “The senseless killing will end soon. Time is up for the warmonger profiteers,” Musk posted on X later in the day. He did not confirm or deny the reporting about his role on the call. His post was in reply to a claim by prolific X commentator Mario Nawfal, about “Trump’s plan for Ukraine.”

Thousands of British troops could lead a multi-national military force in Ukraine as part of controversial plans to end the conflict with Russia. The shock proposal emerged last night as Vladimir Putin – in his first remarks since Donald Trump's election victory – dismissed Nato as 'a blatant anachronism'.

Under a peace bid being considered by Mr Trump's security advisers, UK and other European troops would enforce an 800-mile buffer zone between the Russian and Ukrainian armies. Yesterday President Zelensky met European leaders in Budapest at a summit of the European Political Community, where he warned offering concessions to Russia would be 'suicidal' for Europe.

The bloc has tried to persuade the US president-elect to keep funding Kiev

The heads of some EU member states have tried to persuade US President-elect Donald Trump to continue funding Ukraine’s war effort against Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources. Trump soundly defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in Tuesday’s presidential election, with Republicans also taking control of the Senate and on track to keep the House majority. Since then, several EU leaders have called to congratulate him. “Trump has been noncommittal on Ukraine in the calls, mainly listening and asking questions,” the WSJ reported on Friday, citing anonymous officials briefed on the conversations.

The filling back up of the Washington D.C. Swamp has begun.

Two days after his victory from “winning” back the Office of the President of the United States, Donald Trump made his first appointment for his new administration today, announcing that the co-chair of his campaign, Susie Wiles, will become his Chief of Staff. The President Chief of Staff is a position that does NOT have to be approved by the Senate, and is typically one of the first appointments made of a newly elected President, as this person will guide the President in choosing the rest of his staff and cabinet.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the former independent presidential candidate, is reviewing candidate resumes for the top jobs at the US government's health agencies in Donald Trump's new administration, a former Kennedy aide and a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Kennedy, of the famed political family, has been asked to recommend appointees for all regulatory health agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration, said Del Bigtree, who was director of communications for Kennedy's campaign and remains close to the former candidate. A source familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified, echoed that Kennedy had taken on that role. Trump's transition team did not respond to a request for comment.

Florida Gov. DeSantis slammed the 'blatant weaponization' by the agency

A Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) official has been removed from a role after directing disaster relief workers to skip homes "advertising" support for President-elect Trump after the devastating hurricanes in Florida. In a statement to Fox News Digital, a FEMA spokesperson said the agency is "deeply disturbed" after the incident," noting the official who gave the instruction "was given no direction to tell teams to avoid these homes.""While we believe this is an isolated incident, we have taken measures to remove the employee from their role and are investigating the matter to prevent this from happening ever again," the spokesperson said.

To reverse the damage wrought by financialization, we must reverse financialization.

The post-election hope that festering problems can now be solved doesn’t seem to extend to unaffordable housing and homeless encampments, two blights on the socio-economic landscape. Perhaps this reflects a sense that these blights aren’t readily fixable, or an unsure grasp of the causes of these blights. Let’s focus on the primary cause that led to unaffordable housing and homeless encampments. There are many contributing factors, of course, such as the NIMBY (not in my back yard) restrictions on new housing, the soaring cost of construction permits, materials and labor, and so on, but all these factors are subservient to one: financialization, which enriched the wealthy and incentivized them to pursue housing not as shelter for their family but as a low-risk investment that generates income and capital appreciation.

Nissan reported Thursday a loss for the latest fiscal quarter as its vehicle sales sank while costs and inventory ballooned, prompting the Japanese automaker to slash 9,000 jobs.

Chief Executive Makoto Uchida said he was taking a 50% pay cut to take responsibility for the dismal results, while promising that a turnaround was coming. Nissan Motor Corp. announced a global workforce reduction of 9,000 people, or about 6% of its more than 133,000 employees, as well as a plan to slash global production capacity by 20%. Uchida declined to say which regions will be affected by the cuts or give specifics.

If you think that the left is just going to sit back and accept Donald Trump’s victory, you must not have been paying attention for the past eight years.

Trump is the most hated politician in modern American history, and prominent voices in the media continue to fuel that hate by making extremely inflammatory statements. For the moment, many on the left are still in a state of complete shock because they were entirely convinced that they were going to win this election. But once the shock wears off, we will see an explosion of anger, frustration and fury that is unlike anything we have ever seen before.

Our World in Data has pushed a series of articles on the impact of climate change on crop production.

While the stories get some of the facts straight, parts stray into speculation. The researcher speculates that some crops have increased less than they would have and that they will decline in the future because of climate change. “[These] claims are mistaken, based on disputed computer model outputs and unjustified beliefs about crop responses to modest temperature increases, not experience or data, which is what OWID should stick to,” H. Sterling Burnett says. Contrary to OWID’s argument, the truth is, “Crop yields have increased due to rising CO 2 concentrations, reducing hunger in the process,” he says.

No named storm has ever taken westward path in Gulf of Mexico during November

ORLANDO, Fla. – The first unnamed hurricane to make landfall in November occurred in the year 1861. It carved a damaging path very reminiscent of Hurricanes Charley and Ian. The next occurred nine years after, crashing into Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula as an unnamed hurricane November 1870. Rafael is an anomaly among anomalies the 2024 hurricane season has produced. We’ve already set a few more records since its development and now, we may be witnessing one of the biggest pieces of hurricane history very soon.

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Satellite imagery of a large fire burning outside of Los Angeles shows dozens of homes that were destroyed as Santa Ana winds helped drive the flames of the Mountain Fire.

Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies, a Colorado-based technology company, showed neighborhoods before and after the flames, which left homes with burned-out roofs and only walls remaining. CAL FIRE estimates that more than 20,000 acres have burned, fueled by what officials described as favorable weather conditions.

Google has accidentally leaked its upcoming AI agent, Jarvis AI, which will browse the web for you in Chrome.

The following report is by TechRadar: According to The Information, Google posted an internal preview of the product, codenamed Jarvis, on the Chrome extension store but was quick to remove the prototype before too many users noticed. The listing read “a helpful companion that surfs the web with you.” which lines up with the news from October that Google was developing Jarvis, the AI agent that would help you shop online and even be able to book your next vacation.

It’s Friday night in Downtown Santiago, the capital of Chile, and a group of 15 people gather around a table, sharing a bottle of wine as the smell of tobacco and incense fill the air. Black candles burn on top of an altar decorated with chalices and knives. The members of the Temple of Satan are about to start a ritual.

Five years after the Satanic Temple of the United States made headlines — and unleashed a wave of panic — when it was designated a church, a similar organization in Chile, a conservative country where half of its population of 18 million identifies as Catholic, is asking the government to recognize them legally as a religious association. Scholars, believers, and residents consulted by The Associated Press note that Chile, where a long-lasting tradition of Catholicism has played a leading role in public discussions, is experiencing a crisis of faith, following revelations of multiple sexual abuse scandals within the Catholic church over the years.

This is straight out of 1984. The Internet Archive been under constant attack from a DDOS attack for the past few weeks and it is still happening! That means that a record of this campaign cycle will not be correct and history will go to the victors! What in the world? Orwell warned us about this!