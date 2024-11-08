End Times Headline News. November 8 2024

AOC Calls for for Armed Resistance. Trump Names New WH Chief of Staff. Putin congratulates ‘courageous’ Trump. Gaza religious leader condemns Hamas. Israeli soccer fans attacked by Arabs in Amsterdam

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

NOV 08, 2024

"This is the first time this has ever happened in almost 120 years of records." - Alex Soros

Almost exactly one year ago, we wrote that 2024 would be the busiest political year on record....... and it certainly has delivered, including these main highlights.

The Taiwanese election in January 2024

Indian elections in April/May

European Parliamentary elections in June

The US Presidential Election in November.

So with the main events of 2024 now in the rearview mirror we can conclude that this has been a catastrophic year for incumbents at elections.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is telling her supporters to prepare a resistance against President-elect Donald J. Trump after he retook the White House in the 2024 election, winning both the popular vote and the Electoral College.

In a video posted to social media after the November 5 election, the New York Democrat claims Trump and his allies are an authoritarian threat and alludes to the armed resistance movements against Europe’s fascist governments prior to and during World War II. “We are about to enter a political period that will have consequences for the rest of our lives,” Ocasio-Cortez says. “We cannot give up. We now find ourselves in a time in history that has precedent, and we find ourselves, I believe, in a time where there are, let’s say, peers in history, of mass movements of people that mobilize to protect one another in times of fascism and authoritarianism. And this is the era we are poised to enter. ”

PALM BEACH, Florida – The 45th and 47th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, announced today that Susan Summerall Wiles, his 2024 campaign manager, will serve as his first chief of staff in his second term in the Oval Office.

Wiles, 67, previously worked for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and as a partner at lobbying firm Mercury, which represents clients such as Qatar, pharmaceutical firms, renewable energy providers, and even the Chinese Communist Party-linked Alibaba. “Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns,” President Trump said in a statement on Thursday.

The president-elect will reportedly pick from a list of hawks and loyalists

US President-elect Donald Trump has identified three candidates for the position of secretary of state, including his former director of national intelligence and Florida Senator Marco Rubio, Politico has reported. During a meeting three weeks ago, Robert O’Brien, Trump’s former national security adviser, told conservative members of Congress that then-candidate Trump was considering three people for the role of Washington’s top diplomat, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a Republican staffer at the meeting. Rubio is joined on the list by Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty and former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, the staffer claimed.

U.S. foreign policy will undergo some shifts in the coming months...

The second administration of President-elect Donald Trump is anticipated to bring great change to America’s foreign policy establishment. From wars in Europe and the Middle East to an increasingly adversarial relationship with China in the Indo-Pacific, Trump has vowed to make sweeping changes to the way the United States approaches international statecraft. That has some in the foreign policy establishment in Washington on edge. Still, others are confident that there will be a winding down of armed conflicts worldwide as the nation’s highest office embraces a more assertive and, at times, confrontational tone with allies and adversaries alike.

The Russian president has said that he is ready for discussions with the US President-elect

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Donald Trump on his electoral victory and confirmed that he is ready to talk with the US president-elect. Putin hailed Trump’s “courageous” response to the attempt to assassinate him in July. Speaking at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in the southern Russian city of Sochi on Thursday, Putin said that he wished to “offer my congratulations on [Trump’s] election as president of the United States.” Putin noted that Trump has expressed a desire to end the Ukraine conflict, and that such statements “deserve attention, at the very least.”

“I think we’ll speak,” the US president-elect has told NBC News

US President-elect Donald Trump has said that he has not talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin yet, but that the pair will likely speak in the near future. Putin earlier said that he was ready to talk to Trump. In an interview with NBC News on Thursday, Trump said that he had spoken to “probably” 70 world leaders since his election victory, but that Putin was not among them. However, he added, “I think we’ll speak.” Speaking at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in the southern Russian city of Sochi around an hour before, Putin congratulated Trump on his win, and said that he is open to a phone call with the president-elect. “It wouldn’t be beneath me to call him myself,” Putin added.

Kiev is “not in a position” to ignore dictates from Washington, a government source has said

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky will be powerless to resist if US President-elect Donald Trump decides he wants Kiev to stop fighting and pursue peace with Russia, a source close to Zelensky’s office has told Ukraine’s Strana news outlet. Trump promised throughout his campaign to bring a speedy end to the conflict, and after the defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris in Tuesday’s election, pundits in the US have begun to speculate as to how Trump will achieve this goal once he takes office in January.

On Russia 1, Vladimir Soloviev and his team of pro-Putin propagandists threaten the world with reprisals on a daily basis, but now they're going after the head of the Kremlin himself.

Faced with a worsening situation for Russia, Soloviev calls for the heads of those responsible in a serious, martial tone: “It's not enough to imprison those who have done things wrong, we also need to appoint those who understand how to do it efficiently, quickly and clearly, and no matter what ministry they'll be working in or called to." Soloviev goes on to mention Putin's resignation: “I don't give a damn about the color of a cat, the important thing is that it catches mice, so let's move on to concrete solutions; if that requires the resignation of the supreme commander-in-chief,... I don't have such a salary nor the level to make that decision, but... let's still take the best of what we've had in past experiences of the great eras and deal with it using the methods that are necessary to do it here and now.”

allow the army to gauge the readiness of the country's 18-year-olds to serve in the Bundeswehr

Hours after the German government collapsed, forcing Chancellor Olaf Scholz to call for a confidence vote that he said would take place on January 15 (which if he were to lose, which is virtually certain, will force a snap election by March), Reuters reports that Germany's cabinet on Wednesday approved a draft law that would allow the army to gauge the readiness of the country's 18-year-olds to serve in the Bundeswehr as it looks to boost troop numbers for NATO obligations without resorting to conscription.

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, in an interview on Radio ZET, stated that Poland will establish its first fortifications on the border with Russia and Belarus in the coming days. These will be defensive structures.

According to the Minister, the initial fortifications under the Eastern Shield project will be installed along Poland's eastern border by the country’s Independence Day on November 11. Kosiniak-Kamysz specified that these will be defensive structures, such as reinforced concrete barriers and prepared terrain modifications, to impede enemy movement.

NOV 7

In a November 6, 2024, appearance on Nameh News (Iran), Iranian politician and former IRGC senior officer Hossein Kanani Moghaddam discussed the results of the U.S. presidential elections, where Donald J. Trump was re-elected…

Hossein Kanani Moghaddam: "I believe that Trump is more likely to negotiate and reduce tensions in the Middle East, although he might change course and resume his previous militaristic policies. Nevertheless, reprisal for killing the IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani by the U.S. will remain in place. The sword of revenge will continue to hover over Trump's head and above the heads of all those who collaborated with him."

Iran has been blustering about another round of attacks on Israel since late October. The Tehran regime hasn’t gone completely silent but the rumors of an attack on Nov 5 seemed to vanish.

Before the US elections on November 5, there were rumors spread on social media that Iran might attack Israel the night of the election. This might make sense for Iran because the US would be focused on domestic politics, and Iran might feel it can get away with a large and complex multi-front attack on Israel. However, the Iranians didn’t attack. This is despite the fact they have been bragging since late October that they would “retaliate” against Israel for Israel’s airstrikes on Iran. Iran knows that it is the aggressor. It attacked Israel in April. It attacked again on October 1, raining down 180 ballistic missiles on Israel. Israel retaliated with precision strikes in Iran on October 26.

Brian Hook, who will reportedly lead Trump’s transition at State Dept., accuses Biden administration of ‘appeasing and accommodating’ Iran, leading to ‘failure of deterrence’

Brian Hook, Donald Trump’s special envoy for Iran during the president-elect’s first term in office, said Thursday that his former boss has “no interest in regime change” in Tehran but does seek to isolate and weaken the Islamic Republic, and that the administration’s “deal of the century” peace plan for Israel’s conflict with the Palestinians will likely be back on the table once Trump returns to the White House in January. Speaking on CNN, Hook declined to comment on any future role in Trump’s second administration, though the network reported Wednesday that he will lead the transition team at the State Department, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

Multiple analysts said they expected fighting to continue in some form despite Trump’s warnings.

(JTA) — WASHINGTON — For months on the campaign trail, Donald Trump has said he wants the war in Gaza to end — even reportedly setting a timeline for Israel to finish its campaign against Hamas in the Palestinian territory by his inauguration. He also warned at the Republican convention that if Hamas does not release its hostages before Jan. 20, it will pay “​​a very big price.” But will the campaign vow translate into real-world results? And will it deliver on the return of the hostages — one goal shared across Israelis and Jews of all political persuasions?

Hundreds of Maccabi Tel Aviv fans report being attacked by Arabs as they left the stadium where Maccabi's game against AFC Ajax took place. At least 10 fans injured, two people unaccounted for. An Israeli who was present at the scene: "The police only arrived after half an hour."

Hundreds of fans of the Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team reported that they were attacked overnight Thursday by Arabs in Amsterdam, as they left the stadium following Maccabi’s game against AFC Ajax. The fans testified that an ambush had been prepared for them in advance at various points outside the stadium. Disturbing footage from the city, which was posted to social media, fans are seen being violently attacked, beaten and even run over. One of the fans was forced to say "Free Palestine" before he was let go. Some of the fans barricaded themselves in shops and other places in the city. The local police escorted some of the Israelis back to their hotels.

Dutch right-wing leader Geert Wilders condemned the violence and wrote on X, “Looks like a Jew hunt in the streets of Amsterdam. Arrest and deport the multicultural scum that attacked Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters in our streets. Ashamed that this can happen in The Netherlands. Totally unacceptable.”

Rouen, France – In a heart-wrenching murder that has rocked the community of Hauts-de-Rouen, the lifeless body of a 17-year-old girl was discovered on Sunday, October 20. The victim was found naked in her apartment.

Authorities quickly turned their investigation to her former boyfriend, a 22-year-old Algerian man, Toufik O, who was apprehended attempting to flee the country. The suspect, already known to law enforcement for drug-related offenses, allegedly planned to escape to Algeria before he was captured at Paris Saint-Lazare station. Toufik O. had shaved his beard and hair to avoid recognition and had asked his brother to book him a plane ticket to Algeria from Orly airport. Currently in police custody, he has reportedly refused to answer investigators’ questions. During initial questioning, he remained silent and has so far refused to confess.

Other products do not have absolute lawsuit protection; why should vaccines - especially expensive new ones - be any different?

NOV 8

The judge said that legal immunity granted to vaccine manufacturers does not protect against a breach of contract claim.

A federal law that grants broad legal immunity to vaccine manufacturers does not protect AstraZeneca against a breach of contract claim brought by a woman who was injured by the company’s vaccine, a U.S. judge ruled on Nov. 4. The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act protects manufacturers of vaccines during times of emergency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Brianne Dressen sued AstraZeneca for neglecting to, as promised in a contract, cover the costs of injuries she suffered after participating in the company’s clinical trial in 2020. The pharmaceutical company said it was immune from the lawsuit under the PREP Act. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Shelby disagreed, ruling on Monday in favor of Dressen and denying AstraZeneca’s motion to dismiss.

A police search is underway after 43 monkeys escaped from a research facility in South Carolina on Wednesday night.

Police in Yemassee, Beaufort County, said the Rhesus macaque primates escaped from Alpha Genesis, a business that provides “nonhuman primate products and bio-research services,” according to its website. The monkeys were a group of “very young females” that have never been used for testing. An Alpha Genesis spokesperson confirmed to police that the animals “are too young to carry disease,” according to police statement. “Alpha Genesis currently have eyes on the primates and are working to entice them with food,” police said Thursday afternoon.

Just two days after President Donald Trump won the election, the Federal Reserve decided to make another widely expected interest rate cut, lowering it to 4.25% from 4.5% in September. The move continues the Fed’s pivot to lower interest rates to finish out this year and heading into 2025.

In an official statement, the Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee said in a press release: Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace. Since earlier in the year, labor market conditions have generally eased, and the unemployment rate has moved up but remains low. Inflation has made progress toward the Committee’s 2 percent objective but remains somewhat elevated.

A United Nations (UN) committee has adopted two resolutions, one of them aimed at the World Organization’s Department of Global Communications establishing and strengthening “partnerships with new and traditional media to address hate speech narratives.”

The Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) also adopted a resolution further promoting the UN’s “Our Common Agenda” plan, which, among other points, proposes bank account-linked digital ID – as well as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), UN Pact for the Future, and Global Digital Compact – also pushing for digital IDs, censorship, and surveillance, with major countries as the schemes’ key backers.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg recently lamented how his company groveled to federal demands to censor any criticism of the Biden administration’s Covid policy. But is Facebook really launching a “Brave New World” era of free speech?

Facebook notified me on Sunday morning that eight years ago, I posted a link to my Washington Times article warning of Dictatorial Democracy regardless of whether Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump won the 2016 election. The opening sentence set the tone: “The 2016 election campaign is mortifying millions of Americans in part because the presidency has become far more dangerous in recent times.” Facebook always gives users the option to “share” a “Memory” link. I tapped the button to automatically send a notice on “Dictatorial Democracy” to all my Facebook friends and followers. No such luck: Facebook notified me that they had banned sharing the piece because it violated Facebook “Community Standards.”

Camarillo Heights resident Maurice Kerr stood inside the shell of his burned-out home Thursday morning.

With the surrounding rubble still smoldering and smoke choking the air, the 68-year-old said he did his best to fight the wind-driven Mountain fire, which started raining embers on his home soon after it started Wednesday morning. But facing 50- to 60-mph winds, the lone fire hose he was using — hooked up to his indoor pool — to try to beat back the flames wasn’t enough. Nor were those of the firefighters who arrived and pulled him out as flames began to engulf the 4,800-square-foot ranch-style home, destroying his and dozens of others during the most extreme Santa Ana wind event to hit Southern California in years.