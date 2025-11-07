End Times Headline News November 7 2025

Chaos grips US airports. Alex Soros Hails Mamdani’s Victory. Escape from NY. Germany Submits To Islam. Kazakhstan joins Abraham Accords. NOWHERE in Britain is safe! Mamdani is Not What You Think

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Nov 07, 2025

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to issue full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by Friday using funds intended for child nutrition after chastising officials for not issuing partial benefits quickly enough.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell told Department of Justice lawyers during a hearing Thursday that they “did not comply” with his ruling last week in which he told the administration to at least issue partial SNAP benefits by Wednesday using the SNAP contingency fund. During the hearing, McConnell demanded the administration tap into the Section 32 Child Nutrition Fund to issue full benefits by Friday.

Senate Republicans are reportedly working to settle a deal with Senate Democrats to reopen the government on Friday with amendments to the continuing resolution that would include three full-year appropriations bills– seemingly set to expire after the next midterm election, where the Democrats seek to take back the Senate majority.

The shutdown became the longest in history on Wednesday after closing its 35th day. The previous record was set in Trump’s first term at 34 days. Now, Republicans are trying to bring Democrats to the table and muster the 60 votes needed to end the filibuster with an offer that’s more favorable to their agenda. However, Trump has repeatedly called on Senate Republicans to end the filibuster and requirement of 60 votes to pass legislation and reopen the government.

American airports were hit by mounting delays on Thursday morning, with less than 24 hours until the White House begins to cancel up to 10 percent of daily flights because of the longest government shutdown in history.

There were already 269 cancellations and 576 delays as of 7.30am eastern standard time, offering a stark warning of the havoc travelers can anticipate at airports over the coming days. The Federal Aviation Administration is reducing air traffic by 10 percent across 40 ‘high-volume’ markets beginning Friday to maintain travel safety as air traffic controllers exhibit signs of strain amid the ongoing government shutdown. Experts predict the cutback could represent as many as 1,800 flights a day and upwards of 268,000 seats combined.

Alex Soros, the son of leftist billionaire megadonor George Soros, on Tuesday hailed socialist Zohran Mamdani’s election to become the next mayor of New York City.

“So proud to be a New Yorker! The American dream continues! Congrats, Mayor Zohran Mamdani,” Soros wrote, sharing a picture of him and Mamdani. George Soros in 2023 handed control over the family’s $25 billion-plus philanthropic enterprise that bankrolls leftist causes, otherwise known as the Open Society Foundations. Breitbart News’s John Binder reported that the Open Society Foundations “partially funded” the organization behind a rally for accused MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Republican Congressman Buddy Carter of Georgia has introduced a bill to cut off federal funding to New York City for as long as Zohran Mamdani serves as mayor.

The measure, titled the Moving American Money Distant from Anti-National Interests Act (MAMDANI Act), “Notwithstanding any other provision of law, during any period in which Zohran Mamdani is mayor of New York, New York, any unobligated Federal funds available for the city are hereby rescinded,” states a copy of the bill obtained by Fox News. It adds that “no federal funds may be obligated or expended for any purpose to New York.”

It’s pretty clear how and why Zohran Mamdani was elected….Islam is not here to integrate, it’s not here to live peacefully. Islam is here to overthrow America and turn us into an Islamic State under Sharia Law

Real Estate agts getting flooded with calls whose job will be moving people from NY to Florida. They’re calling it the Mamdani Migration.Businesses are holding off on investments, and walking away from deals.The ultimate FAFO is about to take place.

Seven firefighters were rushed to the hospital after a car exploded on a New York City street Wednesday night.

Terrifying footage from the scene showed a ball of flames growing in the distance and rising up into the air as firefighters tried to tamp down a blaze. The Fire Department of New York reported that the call came in for a car fire in the Bronx, and when firefighters arrived at the scene they found multiple cars and garbage piles ablaze. While at the scene, an explosion occurred at 7.06pm, injuring seven firefighters, five of whom had burns to their hands and face.

‘We can’t chalk that up to sabotage or lack of resources...’

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., is challenging explanations that FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi lack full control of their agencies nearly a year into the Trump administration, particularly when it comes to their handling of Jeffrey Epstein investigation files. Sen. Ron Johnson recently suggested that Patel and Bondi face significant internal resistance. While discussing newly released Arctic Frost investigation documents late last month, Johnson emphasized that records came from whistleblowers rather than official channels.g to sabotage their efforts.”

If approved, the compensation plan could give Musk control of more than 25% of the company’s stock...

Update 1730EST: Tesla shareholders approved a massive new compensation package for Elon Musk, potentially worth up to $1 trillion, with more than 75% voting in favor at the company’s Austin annual meeting. However, as noted earlier, the full compensation would only be delivered if Musk vaults the company from its present value of $1.1 trillion to $8.5 trillion, a figure that exceeds the current combined market values of Meta, Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet, the filing says. The compensation package also includes a set of production goals, including one million Robotaxis in commercial operation and the delivery of one million humanoid robots over the next 10 years, according to the securities filing.

“All proper paperwork for this standard donation is on file,” Bowser’s office said.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is reportedly the target of a federal corruption investigation over a trip she took with members of staff that was paid for by Qatar. People familiar with the matter told the New York Times that the inquiry is based on potential bribery or campaign finance law violations. The investigation has reportedly been underway for months, and is being handled by the US Attorney’s Office in Washington. Bowser’s office said in a written statement, “This was a business trip. DC representatives regularly travel to promote Washington as a destination for investment and growth.” The office said that those efforts have brought business to the city. “All proper paperwork for this standard donation is on file.”

How the KGB’s playbook is destroying the West today...

Yuri Aleksandrovich Bezmenov (1939–1993), also known as Tomas David Schuman, was a Soviet journalist and KGB operative specializing in propaganda and ideological subversion. Ideological subversion is the process of bending a society’s perception of reality so completely that it destroys itself. In the Cold War era, few voices pierced the veil of secrecy as profoundly as that of Yuri Bezmenov, a KGB defector whose chilling exposés on ideological subversion still resonate today. His warnings, drawn from firsthand experience in Soviet active measures, offer blueprints for destroying free societies—not through bombs, invasions or disease, but through the poisons of manipulated ideas and cultural decay.

A new State Department cable instructs U.S. embassies worldwide to implement stricter visa screening rules under the “public charge” provision of immigration law, reviving and expanding a Trump-era policy that was scaled back under former President Joe Biden.

The directive orders consular officers to deny visas to applicants who are deemed likely to rely on public benefits, with evaluations based on factors such as health, age, English proficiency, financial status, and potential long-term medical needs. “Self-sufficiency has been a longstanding principle of U.S. immigration policy,” the cable states, emphasizing that the public charge rule has been part of immigration law for more than a century.

Moscow has long accused Kiev of refusing to accept reality and engage in meaningful diplomacy

US President Donald Trump and his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, have both noted “progress” in finding a negotiated solution to the Ukraine conflict, amid a worsening situation on the ground for Kiev’s forces. The US president has long pledged to mediate an end to the Ukraine conflict and has repeatedly voiced frustration, alternately blaming both Moscow and Kiev for the deadlock. During a White House dinner with the leaders of Central Asian nations on Thursday, Trump claimed credit for ending “eight wars in eight months” and expressed hope to add another one to the list.

Did she bail out the bodyguard or was he sent to the front?

When Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie decided to make a unannounced visit to war-torn Ukraine, she didn’t imagine that she would witness first-hand a grave problem in its society: the prospect of immediate – and forceful – mobilization for combat. Rumors have swirled online that Jolie had been paid $20 million by USAID for her first visit – but no corroboration was ever found. During her first visit in 2022 to Lvov in western Ukraine, the air raid sirens sounded, making for an interesting photo op for the star.

European NATO members are pushing Kiev to cause an accident at the facility and blame it on Russia, according to the Foreign Intelligence Service

The West is urging Kiev to commit a major act of sabotage at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant that would lead to casualties among Ukrainian and EU citizens, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has claimed, adding that Moscow is set to be blamed for the incident. One of the proposals allegedly put forward by Kiev’s foreign backers as the “most effective,” is to commit a “major act of sabotage” that will result in significant civilian casualties, the SVR said.

Lifting sanctions and defunding adversarial NGOs have reset relations, the Hungarian prime minister has said

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban intends to open a new phase of relations with the US during his upcoming trip to Washington this week. The Hungarian leader, a close conservative political ally of US President Donald Trump, noted on X on Thursday that new opportunities have emerged following years of tension under Joe Biden’s administration. “The politically motivated sanctions have disappeared, American funding for NGOs attacking Hungary has ended, and we can once again travel to the United States without a visa. With this, the first phase has come to an end,” Orban wrote.

It is becoming increasingly difficult to shock readers with new economic numbers, given Germany’s ongoing economic decline. Yet a 19% plunge in machinery orders in September manages exactly that

The collapse of German industrial production is dragging municipal finances down with it. The state-funded economic institute DIW claims salvation lies in the artificial Green Tech sector. It is becoming increasingly difficult to shock readers with new economic numbers, given Germany’s ongoing economic decline. Yet a 19% plunge in machinery orders in September—reported by the VDMA—manages exactly that. A shock even by German standards. The association offered an explanation right away: last year’s large-scale plant orders are simply missing this September. But that doesn’t change the diagnosis.

The cost of protecting visitors from potential terrorist attacks exceeds the organizer’s budget...

In the German town of Overath (North Rhine-Westphalia), this year’s Christmas market has been cancelled. The cost of protecting visitors from potential terrorist attacks exceeds the organizer’s budget. The city refuses to cover the expenses. A capitulation to Islamism. It wasn’t long ago that Christmas markets were among the social highlights of the year. Whether in small towns or major cities – they were meeting points for friends and family, for mulled wine, sausages, and quiet conversations wrapped in winter’s cold and early darkness.

Authorities arrested a Romanian national after the Nazi symbol was discovered on dozens of cars, mailboxes and building facades

Swastikas painted with human blood have been found on dozens of vehicles and buildings in the central German town of Hanau, police have said. On Wednesday, a local resident reported a red swastika on the hood of his car in the town’s Lamboy district. Officers later discovered similar markings on nearly 50 cars, as well as on several mailboxes and house facades across five streets.

Charlie Downes and Alice Grant sit down for episode two of Radio Britannia, touching on recent violent crimes and public safety in Britain. They also discuss the BBC Panorama edited clip of a Trump speech, that has plunged the state broadcaster into hot water. Finally, they discuss Nigel Farage and Reform UK’s rise, and how the party holds up when questioned on its economic policy.

Currently, despite the man trying to set his car on fire filled with gas canisters after running over 10 people, the case is not being treated as a terror incident

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Saint-Pierre-d’Oléron on Wednesday morning after he ran over several people with his vehicle, injuring 10 victims, including four left in critical condition. Depsite the man screaming, “Allahu Akbar,” according to news reports, and trying to set his car filled with gas canisters on fire, French police are reportedly currently not treating the case as a potential act of terrorism. According to French police, several accidents were reported at around 8:45 a.m., but it quickly became clear that all of them were linked to the same perpetrator. The man was driving a Honda Civic and was alone in the vehicle, Le Figaro reported.

Just like other Western European countries, Italy is facing a migrant crime crisis.

In yet another example of the massive foreign crime wave engulfing Europe, new data shows that foreigners in Italy are vastly overrepresented in violent crimes and predatory crimes such as robbery and sexual assault. The 2024 data shows that a significant number of arrests in Italy are targeting foreigners, making up 34.7 percent of arrests. However, when it comes to more serious predatory crimes, the figure is much higher. For public street robberies, foreign make up 60.1 percent of suspects and for robberies in total, it is 52.3 percent. Foreigners are responsible for 61 percent of burglaries, and 69 percent of pickpocketing cases, according to new crime data analyzed by Italian newspaper Il Sole 24.

Rebel News Senior Editor Tamara Ugolini reacts to the Liberals’ 2026 budget announcement and its $78 billion deficit as Canadians struggle to make ends meets.

When South African president Cyril Ramaphosa traveled to the White House this year with his big grin and large entourage, he did not seem to understand the nature of the visit.

He seemed to believe he was there to wine and dine with President Trump, as he had done with Joe Biden on multiple occasions, and that American money would flow from the encounter as it always had. South Africa had become so accustomed to easy US cash they felt entitled to it. What Ramaphosa did not understand, however, was that he was in Washington DC to be interviewed and tested. He failed miserably. His denials of mass murders and government oppression specifically targeting white farmers were exposed in real time. The man was crushed like a bug in front of the very western liberal media that had protected his government from scrutiny.

The US-drafted resolution has also removed sanctions on the country’s interior minister

The United Nations Security Council has voted in favor of a US resolution to lift sanctions on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa ahead of his visit to Washington next week. The US-drafted resolution on Thursday also removed sanctions on Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab. According to the Security Council’s statement, it decided that both should be “delisted from the ISIL and Al-Qaida Sanctions List.” The resolution was approved by 14 council members; only China abstained.

President Trump confirms Kazakhstan will join the Abraham Accords, says it will be the first of many in his second term. Kazakhstan says the move aligns with its policy of dialogue, respect, and regional stability.

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday night that Kazakhstan would be joining the Abraham Accords. “I just held a great call between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, of Israel, and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is the first Country of my Second Term to join the Abraham Accords, the first of many,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. He added, “This is a major step forward in building bridges across the World. Today, more Nations are lining up to embrace Peace and Prosperity through my Abraham Accords. We will soon announce a Signing Ceremony to make it official, and there are many more Countries trying to join this club of STRENGTH. So much more to come in uniting Countries for Stability and Growth - Real progress, real results. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!”

US special envoy confirms US pushing Israel to allow Hamas fighters holed up under Rafah to hand over their weapons in exchange for amnesty, calls it model for larger peace process

White House Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff claimed Thursday that Hamas officials told him and fellow Trump aide Jared Kushner that the terror group wanted to disarm during their “famous meeting” hours before the ceasefire was inked on October 9. “Hamas has always indicated that they would disarm. They’ve said so — they said it to us directly during that famous meeting that Jared had with them,” Witkoff recalled, speaking to the America Business Forum conference in Miami.

During a concert by the Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra in Paris, pro-Palestinian protesters broke into the hall, lit flares, and disrupted the music.

Pro-Palestinian protesters attempted to firebomb a concert by the Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra in Paris on Thursday night. During the performance, which was held at the prestigious Philharmonic Hall in Paris, dozens of protesters broke into the hall, chanted anti-Israel slogans and lit flares. The music was stopped and the musicians began to leave the stage. A post published by the Buchmann-Mehta School of Music at Tel Aviv University read: “Pro-Palestinian protesters firebombed a concert and the musicians were removed from the stage. After the matter was resolved, the they were brought back on stage to the sound of applause and cheers from the audience. Times are not easy. A big hug from us here.”

Following Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral win in New York City, Iranian regime spokesmen and senior officials excitedly framed it as a strategic achievement of the values of Iran’s Islamic revolutionary regime. Their reactions can be divided into several narratives: The Victory Of The Islamic Revolution And The “Axis Of Resistance” And An Indication Of The Weakening Of The West

The dominant narrative presented by regime representatives, such as the Nour News website, which is affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, as well as the IRGC Qods Force channel on Telegram, stressed that Mamdani’s win marked the beginning of the decline of Trumpism and the “collapse of the old [capitalist] order” in the U.S. It was emphasized that the open support of Mamdani – a Shi’ite Muslim – for Palestine had made his win “a triumph for the resistance front” and reflective of the awakening of the immigrant and Muslim sector in the U.S.

Iran has approached Washington to ask whether US sanctions could be lifted, US President Donald Trump told the leaders of the C5+1 Central Asian countries at the White House on Thursday.

“Iran has been asking if the sanctions could be lifted. Iran has got very heavy US sanctions, and it makes it really hard for them to do what they’d like to be able to do. And I’m open to hearing that, and we’ll see what happens, but I would be open to it,” Trump said. Earlier this week, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said cooperation between the two countries was impossible as long as Washington continued to support Israel, maintain military bases, and interfere in the Middle East.

Three Chinese researchers at the University of Michigan have been charged with conspiring to smuggle biological materials into the United States, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. The defendants, 28-year-old Xu Bai, 27-year-old Fengfan Zhang, and 30-year-old Zhiyong Zhang, were all working in the university’s Shawn Xu (Xianzhong Xu) laboratory, which specializes in sensory biology.

Federal officials described the case as part of a “long string of cases” involving Chinese nationals linked to the university. “Allegedly attempting to smuggle biological materials under the guise of ‘research’ is a serious crime that threatens America’s national and agricultural security,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi. “We will remain vigilant to threats like these from foreign nationals who would take advantage of America’s generosity to advance a malicious agenda.”

The US president has announced a new deal that would lower the price of some weight loss medications

A pharmaceutical industry representative collapsed in the Oval Office on Thursday as members of US President Donald Trump’s administration were announcing a new deal for weight-loss medications. The man was standing behind Trump during the event when his knees appeared to suddenly buckle underneath him. According to media outlets, he was initially identified as Novo Nordisk executive Gordon Finlay. However, the Danish company, which produces Ozempic, Rybelsus, and Wegovy, later denied that it was Finlay.

All hopes now rest with convincing Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker to veto the euthanasia measure, which was snuck into a food preparation bill.

(LifeSiteNews) – The Illinois Senate ended October by quietly giving final legislative approval to a measure that would legalize physician-assisted suicide by sneaking its language into an unrelated bill. Live Action reported that standalone legalization legislation failed to make it through either Democrat-controlled chamber of the state legislature earlier in the year, but activists had greater success smuggling it into an unrelated bill on food sanitary preparation rules. The amendment to the bill, passed previously in the state House and now the Senate as well, states that “Medical aid in dying is part of general medical care and complements other end-of-life options, such as comfort care, pain control, palliative care, and hospice care.”

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Nov 7

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Nov 6

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Nov 7

International Man: Gold has seen a dramatic rise recently. What do you think is driving this surge—inflation, geopolitical instability, loss of faith in fiat currency like the US dollar?

Doug Casey: The answer is all of the above. First, inflation is not retail price rises, as most people think. The rise in prices is a consequence of inflation, not inflation itself. Inflation is the creation of excess purchasing media above the creation of real wealth. Inflation is caused by two things: the Federal Reserve buying assets and increasing its balance sheet, financing government debt by creating currency and credit. And the banking system creating money via commercial loans facilitated by fractional reserve banking.

The American economy is crashing right now, and it’s worse than most people realize. From banks refusing cash withdrawals to nearly a million jobs lost to automation, from healthcare premiums doubling overnight to stores packed with inventory nobody can afford, the warning signs are everywhere.

Stock markets are “on the verge” of a correction as volatile trading wiped $500bn (£384bn) off the value of artificial intelligence (AI) chip makers.

Jim Reid, an analyst at Deutsche Bank, said that this week the “market narrative saw a discernible shift, with a growing chorus discussing whether we might be on the verge of an equity correction”. A market correction is usually defined as a fall of more than 10pc from a recent peak. Mr Reid warned that markets have became too heavily “concentrated” towards Big Tech stocks.

The bill treats privacy like a loophole, not a right, reshaping the internet into a government ID checkpoint.

Wisconsin legislators have found a new villain in their quest to save people from themselves: the Virtual Private Network. The state’s latest moral technology initiative, split into Assembly Bill 105 and Senate Bill 130, would force adult websites to verify user ages and ban anyone connecting through a VPN. It passed the Assembly in March and now waits in the Senate, where someone will have to pretend this is enforceable. Supporters are selling the plan as a way to “protect minors from explicit material.”

Any Brit who hasn’t left their anarcho-tyrannical, techno-dystopian hell hole yet for a place like Costa Rica, Montana, Bali, Serbia, or Mars (we’re running out of options) will soon be a slave...

Recently, globalist puppet Keir Starmer unabashedly told citizens that their right to work — and therefore to live — will depend on their using a digital ID. The long-planned rollout of digital ID, first set in motion with the Covid scam, will be connected to employment records, health records, and banking records to create a total surveillance grid for tax-paying citizens to be monitored and have every aspect of their lives controlled: from what they eat to what they buy to where and when. Any Brit who hasn’t left their anarcho-tyrannical, techno-dystopian hell hole yet for a place like Costa Rica, Montana, Bali, Serbia, or Mars (we’re running out of options) will soon be a slave inside a fifteen-minute city monitored by an AI system with prompts from a power-mad nerd filled with the righteousness of the Georgian guidestones.

In tonight’s podcast, we begin in Canada and discuss a liberal member of Parliament, Marc Miller, who made it as clear as possible that if he gets the opportunity, he is coming for your Bibles. In this segment, we examine a potential hypothesis on how this could spread globally and how the Word of God could be threatened.

The interstellar object 3I/ATLAS has been observed accelerating as it moves away from the sun and closer to Earth, according to NASA.

This unexpected speed increase has shifted the object off its predicted path, defying the gravitational forces of the sun, which contains the majority of the solar system’s mass. 3I/ATLAS, initially recorded as the fastest space object entering the solar system at over 130,000 mph, has now reached speeds of around 152,000 mph after its closest approach to the sun on October 29. While NASA attributes the speed boost primarily to the sun’s gravity, the object’s noticeable deviation from its expected trajectory remains unexplained.

The Philippine government declared a state of calamity on November 6 following the devastation caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi (locally named Tino). At least 114 fatalities were confirmed, while another 127 people are still missing across the Visayas region.

At least 71 people died in Cebu, mostly due to drownings, 65 others were reported missing, and 69 were injured, the Office of Civil Defense said. The NDRRMC reported that more than 560 000 people were displaced, including roughly 450 000 sheltered in evacuation centres, while nearly two million people were affected overall. In the 24 hours before it made landfall, Cebu received more than 180 mm (7 inches) of rainfall—equivalent to about a month and a half’s worth of rain in November.

Zohran Mamdani’s victory as NYC mayor isn’t just another election. It’s the next phase of a coordinated collapse—Democrat and Republican working for the SAME masters while America burns.