Civil War 2.0? Trump Endorses Cuomo. Trump Admin Will Dole Out Partial SNAP Benefits. Dick Cheney Dead at 84. Merz: Syrian Refugees Must Go Home. ‘The OLD WORLD is being TORN DOWN’

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Nov 05, 2025

..last ditch?

“The question is, can communist subversion be defeated without using ‘authoritarian’ measures? Is a constitutional republic equipped to deal with this kind of threat? When someone wages war on your society internally, is there a way to fight them while being civic minded? Probably not.” - Brandon Smith. Doesn’t it kind of look like the Nov. 5 “Trump Must Go Now” action in Washington is designed to be our time’s Fort Sumter moment, to kick off Civil War 2.0? The organizers behind it are the usual suspects: George & Alex Soros’s Open Society Foundation at the hub and spin-offs such as the Tides Foundation, Revolutionary Communist Party, and Refuse Fascism doing the logistical grunt work. . . buses. . . snacks. . . signs. . . brickbats, frog costumes. . . .

President Donald J. Trump has endorsed Andrew Cuomo for Mayor of New York City, just hours before voting begins on Tuesday. In a post on Truth. Social, the America First leader warned New Yorkers that he would be forced to withhold federal funds should Zohran Mamdani win and implement a socialist agenda.

“A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani. Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!” President Trump wrote, warrning: “If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!”

Elon Musk became the latest prominent figure to endorse former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s New York City mayoral campaign on Monday in a bid to keep socialist rival Zohran Mamdani from winning the election.

Mamdani is leading in the polls ahead of the Tuesday election, with Cuomo seen as his top challenger, followed by Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. A host of moderates and Republicans have issued endorsements to Cuomo, a Democrat running as an independent, in hopes of keeping Mamdani out of City Hall, since Sliwa is seen as having little chance of winning. Musk added his voice to the fray hours before in-person voting started, with the X owner telling residents to “bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is.”

New York City could see a mass exodus of residents should the Democrats’ socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani win the mayoral race on Tuesday, with a new poll suggesting that upwards of two million are considering leaving the metropolis of nearly nine million.

A poll, conducted by J.L. Partners, revealed that nine percent of New Yorkers would “definitely” leave the city, translating to approximately 765,000 residents, while 25 percent would “consider” leaving, amounting to over 2.12 million people. This comes as Mamdani, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa face off in the final stretch of the mayoral race. Mamdani, who has previously called for defunding the police, increasing taxes on “whiter neighborhoods”, and implementing a $30 minimum wage, has sparked concern among many residents.

The rise of New York City Democratic Socialist (communist) Zohran Mamdani, did not happen organically. It took a lot of money and you’ll never guess where a lot of it came from.

A new report indicates that an entire network of charities connected to left wing billionaire George Soros funneled tens of millions of dollars towards the rise of Mamdani, which should surprise absolutely no one. Any time a figure like Mamdani rises on the left, you can usually assume that Soros is financially involved somehow. It’s funny, the left claims to hate billionaires, but they never seem turn down money from this guy.

Minneapolis mayoral candidate Omar Fateh discussed a plan during a podcast interview involving coordination between city leadership and community-based organizations to ensure elected officials and neighborhood groups are informed before potential immigration enforcement activity.

Fateh, a Minnesota state senator and self-described democratic socialist now running for mayor of Minneapolis, said during a podcast interview: We need to strengthen our separation ordinance. We need to have better communication between the mayor and the chief, and also the city council members, so that whenever we know something is coming down the pike, the city council is alerted immediately because they’re the connection point to the community, and they can articulate that and disseminate that information to folks…

The Trump administration is expected to dole out partial Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits as they were not given at the beginning of the month due to Democrats refusing to reopen the government more than a dozen times.

Roughly 42 million food stamp recipients did not receive their benefit this month due to the ongoing government shutdown – the second longest in history, reaching 34 days on Monday. According to reports, the Trump administration plans to dole out partial benefits in the midst of the shutdown, telling a Rhode Island federal judge on Monday that it would “tap billions of dollars in contingency funds to pay 50% of the normal amount of SNAP benefits in November as the U.S. government shutdown persists,” NBC News reported

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins revealed that her agency has uncovered thousands of cases of food stamp fraud, saying Democrat-run states have refused to provide data to the Trump administration as her agency investigates illegal migrants on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has removed nearly 700,000 individuals from SNAP and had about 118 alleged fraudsters arrested since President Donald Trump re-entered office this year, Rollins said on Fox News’ Big Weekend Show: On her first day in charge of USDA back in February, Rollins sent letters to each state’s governor requesting data on who is using food stamps, as a nearly 40 percent “explosion” in beneficiaries occurred during the Biden administration.

As temperatures begin to drop around the U.S., Democrat lawmakers’ refusal to fund the government may impact the ability of some Americans to heat their homes.

Nearly six million households depend on the $4.1 billion Low-Income Home Energy Assistance (LIHEAP) program, with some states warning funding for the program is being delayed because of the federal government shutdown now in its fifth week. Jacqueline Chapman, a retired school aide who relies on a $630 monthly Social Security check to get by, presents the real-world example of someone impacted by the shutdown on pace to be the longest in U.S. history. Chapman told Boston’s WCVB5 that she was already dealing with the loss of her food stamp, or SNAP, benefits when she learned the assistance she receives for heating her Philadelphia apartment may also be at risk.

The ongoing shutdown is exacerbating travel delays, prompting concerns of potential airspace closures as holiday season approaches...

Federal aviation authorities implemented new ground halts at major Texas airports on Monday as the ongoing government shutdown drove air traffic controller absences to higher levels. The deadlock on funding in Congress has seen operations delayed or stalled for 3.2 million passengers since the start of the shutdown. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) highlighted that acute personnel shortages were responsible for service stoppages in Dallas and Austin, with similar actions likely to be taken in Houston and Washington-area hubs.By midday Monday, upward of 2,900 flights had been delayed or canceled, as the shutdown equals its record 35 days.

Monday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called President Donald Trump “the worst thing on the face of the Earth.”

Pelosi said, “He’s just a vile creature. The worst thing on the face of the Earth. But anyway.” Reporter Elex Michaelson asked, “You think he‘s the worst thing on the face of the Earth?” Peklosi said, “I do, yeah. I do.” Michaelson said, “Why is that?” Pelosi said, “Because he‘s the president of the United States, and he does not honor the Constitution of the United States. In fact, he’s turned the Supreme Court into a rogue court. He’s abolished the House of Representatives. He’s chilled the press. He’s scared people who are in our country legally.”

Multiple locations were targeted with bomb threats.

There have been at least seven bomb threats made at schools and polling locations across New Jersey on Election Day, prompting closures. However, locations have been secure. New Jerseyans head to the polls on Tuesday to elect their next governor after a tough race between Democrat Mikie Sherrill and GOP nominee Jack Ciattarelli.

Threats have been sent to at least 7 counties, including in Bergen County, Essex County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Ocean County. Passaic County.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney has passed away at the age of 84.

As NBC News reported, Cheney died of complications from pneumonia and cardiovascular disease. The Cheney family released the following statement: Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing. We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man. Cheney served as the 46th vice president of the United States from 2001 to 2009 under President George W. Bush. He had battled health issues for years since leaving office.

No more indulging in climate fairy tales to funnel money to Globalists/leftists.

Once Donald J. Trump achieved his historic return to the US Presidency, everyone knew he was going to break the backbone of the main Globalist Hoaxes in place, from ‘open borders lunacy’ and unchecked migration to criminal gender propaganda for children – going through all the other narratives, including the ‘Net-Zero’ Obsession of the Climate-Hoax proponents. And Trump’s combat of these demented ideas is not limited to destroying these legislations and regulations – he is also prompting his European ‘allies’ to the same, and is also deflating the international accords and conferences.

The US president has reiterated a nuclear testing threat while calling for global denuclearization

US President Donald Trump has defended his push to resume nuclear weapon testing, boasting that America’s arsenal is powerful enough “to blow up the world 150 times” and should be maintained through active trials. In a CBS interview aired on Sunday, Trump was asked why the US needs to test its nuclear weapons again after more than three decades of a Congress-mandated moratorium. “Because you have to see how they work,” Trump replied. “I’m saying that we’re going to test nuclear weapons like other countries do. We’re the only country that doesn’t test, and I don’t want to be the only country that doesn’t test.”

The long-range cruise missiles could eventually be delivered, but not “at this moment,” the US president has said

US President Donald Trump has said he’s “not really” considering providing Kiev with long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles, suggesting Ukraine and Russia should be left to “fight out” the conflict. Trump made the remarks on Sunday aboard Air Force One. He was asked about supplying Ukraine with Tomahawks following a CNN report that the Pentagon approved the move, concluding that it would not significantly affect US stockpiles. “No, not really. Could happen, could change, but at this moment, I’m not,” Trump stated.

Moscow has repeatedly accused Kiev of targeting civilian infrastructure with Western-made weapons

The UK has supplied Ukraine with additional long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to enable deeper strikes into Russia, Bloomberg reports. London first announced the delivery of the air-launched rockets – which have a range of more than 250km (155 miles) – to Kiev in May 2023. The latest shipment of an unspecified number of Storm Shadows is meant to help Ukraine maintain its campaign of long-range attacks against Russia during the coming winter months, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing unnamed sources.

British politician Jeremy Corbyn, a radical Islamic supporter, has raised concerns of foreign interference in the New York City mayoral election.

Corbyn served as Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition from 2015 to 2020 and was a Member of Parliament (MP) for Islington North from 1983 until 2024. In 2024, the democratic socialist was expelled from the Labour Party and re-elected as an independent. On Sunday, Corbyn shared his involvement in a phone bank for far-left socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani, raising concerns about foreign election interference in the race.

On Saturday (1), Anthony Williams was tackled, arrested, and subsequently charged with eleven counts of attempted murder for his alleged stabbing rampage in a London-bound train.

Williams allegedly stormed the train in Huntingdon and wounded 11 people. The train driver reacted fast and stopped at Huntingdon station, where Williams and another man were detained – the other man was later cleared and released…And today, another video arises showing how the suspect appears to be a repeat offender. The New York Post reported: “Terrifying surveillance video shows the moment the UK mass train stabbing suspect stormed into a barbershop armed with a huge knife — just one day before he allegedly carried out his bloody rampage on a London-bound train. Anthony Williams, 32, was caught on camera pacing outside the barbershop Friday night soon after he allegedly knifed a 14-year-old boy in a separate attack, the Sun reported. The maniac could be seen whipping out the huge blade and barging into the shop as employees and customers scrambled out of the way just before 7:30 p.m.”

Neil Oliver sits down with geopolitical commentator Tom Luongo to discuss the current global landscape, economic shifts, and the challenges facing communities today under the leadership of Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and other world leaders.

On October 24, 2025, amid the celebration of the University Tent at the Public University of Navarra (UPNA) in the Amaya Sports City in Pamplona, a young adult female student was dragged to an illegal tent settlement inhabited by illegal immigrants.

She was gang-raped by four Algerian men and abandoned in a state of confusion on a path in the Media Luna Park, without underwear and stripped of her mobile phone, bag, and wallet. Municipal police officers approached her and confirmed that she exhibited symptoms consistent with alcohol intoxication. After the collective sexual assault, the university student was left lying under a tree, completely disoriented according to police sources. Following initial contact with a municipal patrol, she reported having suffered a rape at some undetermined point during the night.Initially, investigators thought it involved a single perpetrator, but the progress of the investigation uncovered a gang rape.

The ones shouting “we’re not the crazy ones” are almost always the crazy ones...

Left-wing political violence is metastasizing across the Western world like stage-four cancer. From the political assassination of Charlie Kirk by a furry-loving leftist, to the transgender extremist who massacred Christians in a Minneapolis church, to Antifa terror cells attacking ICE facilities and torching the vehicles of their political opponents in Europe, the West must come to its senses. These are not isolated events, but likely interconnected violent acts. Massive funding networks fuel some of these far-left pressure campaigns, as we’ve shown. EU-based billionaires have funneled more than $2 billion into U.S. nonprofits to fund part of the protest-industrial complex against President Trump to derail the ‘America First’ agenda.

At least one construction worker remains trapped under the rubble of the 13th-century structure, according to emergency services

The Torre dei Conti, a medieval tower located near the Colosseum in central Rome, partially collapsed on Monday, injuring three construction workers and trapping one under the rubble. The building, which dates back to the 13th century, has not been in use since 2006 and was undergoing a four-year renovation project due to end next year. Multiple construction workers were present at the site during the incident, with one of them sustaining critical injuries and two others suffering minor injuries. Another worker ended up trapped under the collapsed structures. “We are trying to get him out alive, but the situation is complex because of the risk of further collapses,” a fire department spokesman told Reuters.

Manoj Govindbalunikam’s defense attorney argued that a longer sentence would trigger Govindbalunikam’s automatic deportation.

A 37-year-old migrant in Ontario, who pleaded guilty to abducting a nine-year-old boy in 2023, is asking a judge for a reduced sentence in hopes of avoiding deportation.

Manoj Govindbalunikam, who has had permanent residency in Canada since 2013 appeared in a Sault Ste. Marie courtroom this week for his sentencing hearing after pleading guilty in May to one count of abducting a person under the age of 14. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. During the hearing, defense attorney Jessica Belisle and assistant Crown attorney Adrianna Mucciarelli made submissions before Ontario Court Justice Michael Varpio. The hearing included two written victim impact statements, one from the victim’s mother and another from the child, prepared with help from his aunt.

David Menzies, Drea Humphrey, Franco Terrazzano, and Rod Giltaca react to Mark Carney declaring his meeting with Xi Jinping on Friday a “turning point” in Canada-China relations.

“Leviticus, Deuteronomy, Romans, so many chapters are hateful to LGBTQ people.”

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, spoke with Fox News about the startling statistics regarding religious persecution, noting that Christians are the most persecuted.

President Donald Trump recently weighed in on the ongoing slaughter of Christians in Nigeria. According to Intersociety (the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law), approximately 125,009 Christians have been killed in Nigeria since 2009. In 2024 alone, 3,100 Christians were killed and 2,830 kidnapped. President Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter.”

Nigeria has rejected President Trump’s threat of military intervention to protect the country’s Christian population.

As Christians continue to be massacred at the hands of Islamist militias in the northern region of the most populous African country, Trump has sounded the alarm and said he may even use military force to protect them. “If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. However, the Nigerian government has pushed back on this idea and denied that the persecution of Christians is even taking place.

Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari, assistant to the Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad bin Abd Al-Rrahman Aal Thani, and formerly a columnist for Qatar’s government dailies Al-Sharq and Al-Arab, has published many articles criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump.

In articles released during Trump’s first term in office, Al-Ansari described him as an “impulsive narcissist” who “lacks basic diplomatic tools” yet “thinks he can solve all the world’s problems.” He stated further that Trump’s election to the presidency reflected “the collapse of the American political system” rather than any “exceptional genius or careful planning.” Al-Ansari also said that Trump’s loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election had put an end to “the world’s nightmare,” and that during his tenure Trump had become “an object of global mockery and ridicule.”

According to Axios, the US has proposed a UN-backed international force to govern and secure Gaza through 2027, with a mandate to disarm terror groups and oversee reconstruction.

The United States has circulated a draft resolution to several UN Security Council members proposing the establishment of an international force in Gaza for a minimum of two years, Axios reported Monday. The draft, marked “SENSITIVE BUT UNCLASSIFIED,” outlines a broad mandate for the US and participating nations to govern Gaza and provide security through the end of 2027, with potential extensions. Negotiations on the resolution are expected to begin in the coming days, with a vote anticipated within weeks and deployment of the first troops by January, according to a US official quoted in the Axios report.

Israeli position firmly opposes letting Khan Younis and Rafah terrorists transit through IDF-held areas to rejoin Hamas forces.

Israel’s position firmly rejects permitting terrorists to transit from Khan Younis and Rafah deep in Israeli-held territory to Hamas areas. In contacts held in recent days, effectively since the IDF force attack and death of Master Sgt. Yona Efraim Feldbaum last week in Rafah, Hamas demanded passage of several dozen terrorists, between 100 and 200, back to its ranks. These terrorists became trapped in tunnels in the two southern cities. They are surrounded but attempt periodically to attack IDF soldiers. Since the ceasefire started, they have succeeded in killing three soldiers and wounding others.

Over the past several days, Israel has been rocked by yet another judicial scandal, whose aftershocks are reenergizing fault lines across well-worn battlegrounds from the Judicial Reform fight.

IDF Military Advocate-General Maj.-Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi resigned on Friday after acknowledging she was responsible for the leaking of a video purportedly showing IDF soldiers violently abusing a prisoner, as well as the following cover-up. While ultimately being another proof that Israel’s judicial system is robust enough to investigate even senior IDF officers, the highly complex story touches on quandaries posed by the Gaza War as well as numerous aspects plaguing Israeli politics over the past years.

The Otzma Yehudit party is preparing to bring the proposed Death Penalty for Terrorists Law to the Knesset plenum for a first reading on Wednesday, according to a report on Kan Reshet Bet Radio on Monday.

This move comes despite statements made about a month ago by Gal Hirsch, the Coordinator for Hostages and Missing Persons in the Prime Minister’s Office, who said that he had asked Prime Minister Netanyahu not to bring the proposal to the plenum before a thorough discussion is held in the Security Cabinet. Approval of the bill in its first reading would allow its continued advancement in the next Knesset, even if it is not passed in the current one.

In his latest hardline comments on migration, Merz said there was “no longer any reason” for Syrians who fled their country’s brutal 13-year war to seek asylum in Germany.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Monday Syrian refugees in Germany must go home now that their country’s war is over or face deportation. In his latest hardline comments on migration, Merz said there was “no longer any reason” for Syrians who fled their country’s brutal 13-year war to seek asylum in Germany. “For those who refuse to return to their country, we can of course expel them,” he said during a visit to Husum, in northern Germany. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Thursday on a trip to Damascus that the potential for Syrians to return was “very limited” since the war had destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure.

The president, Ahmed al-Shara, was until recently wanted by the United States as a terrorist with a $10 million bounty on his head.

President Ahmed al-Shara of Syria will visit Washington this month for the first time since he came to power, another step in the transformation of the former rebel leader once wanted by the United States as a terrorist with a $10 million bounty on his head. A White House official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the plans for the meeting, said he will meet with President Trump on Nov. 10 at the White House. In September, Mr. al-Shara visited New York and became the first Syrian president to address the United Nations General Assembly in 58 years.

Iranian lawmakers chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” in parliament on Tuesday as they marked the anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the US Embassy in Tehran, state media reported.

Deputy speaker Ali Nikzad, who presided over the session, said Iran would not yield to foreign pressure. “The hostility and plots of the criminal America against the Iranian nation did not begin on November 4 and will not be solved through negotiations with the United States,” he said. “This conflict is rooted in principles, and the main issue is the effort to make the Iranian nation surrender.” Nikzad said the takeover of the US Embassy was not a rash or emotional act but a reaction to years of US interference. He said the United States did not tolerate an independent power in West Asia and that disputes such as the nuclear issue were “only excuses.”

Combative comments by senior officials in Tehran about Iran’s nuclear program have drawn sharp criticism at home and abroad, with analysts warning that the rhetoric makes another round of war on Iran more likely.

During a visit to a nuclear facility on November 2, President Masoud Pezeshkian declared that “Iran will resume its nuclear activity with renewed force,” while reiterating that the country does not seek to build a nuclear bomb. On the same day, Mohammad Javad Larijani, a former senior adviser to the Supreme Leader and brother of Tehran’s security chief, made an even more provocative claim: “Iran can make a nuclear bomb in a matter of two weeks.” Though both later walked back their remarks, saying Iran has no intention of producing a bomb, critics argue the damage was done.

The Food and Drug Administration issued a nationwide recall of Member’s Mark Super Greens Powder Supplements.

The Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 31 issued a nationwide recall of powder supplements sold at Sam’s Club after 11 salmonella infections were reported. Health officials recalled Member’s Mark Super Greens Powder Supplements, sold at the members-only division of Walmart, after people fell ill between May and September. Three were hospitalized and eight others reported falling ill. Infections were mostly reported on the East Coast, such as in Florida, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, and Virginia. There have also been reports of illness in Kansas and Michigan. The supplements, sold nationwide at Sam’s Club and online, contained moringa leaf powder that health officials suspect may be contaminated with salmonella bacteria.

Nov 2

Nov 3

Nov 4

Nov 4

Are lawmakers intentionally sabotaging the will of the people?

The State of Wyoming has introduced a new bill titled the “Clean Air and Geoengineering Prohibition Act” that would criminalize any intentional release of particles or substances into the air for the purpose of altering weather, climate, or sunlight. Unfortunately, the bill is doomed to fail because it bans “intentional” geoengineering, not the true cause of trails left behind aircraft that linger, disperse, and block the sun and sky: metal nanoparticle- and sulfur-laced jet emissions.

he new legislation declares: “No person shall intentionally inject, release or disperse by any means any atmospheric contaminant within Wyoming or the airspace above Wyoming for the purpose of altering climate, weather or solar radiation.”

The Supreme Court could strike down a portion of the tariffs, but the Administration sees similar tariffs under different Acts. “You should assume they’re here to stay”: Bessent.

The net amount in tariffs, after refunds, that the federal government collected jumped to a record $32 billion in October. Since the tariff cash began flowing into the Treasury General Account (the government’s checking account) in April, the government has collected $184 billion in tariffs in ever larger monthly increments. Compared to corporate income taxes. If collections from tariffs run at the October pace for a full fiscal year, they would generate $384 billion in receipts. It’s not nothing: Corporate income tax receipts received by the Treasury during the Fiscal Year through September amounted to $452 billion, or $37.7 billion per month on average.

“In spite of all the rhetoric, we will go deeper in debt, the Fed will print more money, and the value of the dollar will continue to plummet.” – Ron Paul

Never in history have the economic and political structures been so manipulated by those who are responsible for their safekeeping; never has so much been at stake, in so many countries, and facing collapse, all at the same time. The great majority of people in the First World recognise that the world is passing through an economic crisis. However, most are under the impression that there are some pretty smart fellows running the show and all they need to do is tweak the system a bit more and we’ll return to happy days. Not so. The “smart fellows” who are in charge of fixing the problem are in fact the very same people who created it.

Major retailers Amazon and Walmart are slashing jobs amid a surge in artificial intelligence adoption, displacing thousands of workers in warehouses and corporate offices, according to a new Washington Post investigation.

The report details how AI tools for inventory management, customer service, and logistics are automating roles once held by humans. Amazon, the e-commerce behemoth, announced 5,000 layoffs last month, targeting fulfillment centers where robots now handle picking and packing. “AI isn’t just efficiency—it’s elimination,” said Sarah Jenkins, a former Amazon warehouse supervisor laid off after 12 years. “One day you’re training the bot; the next, it’s your replacement.” Walmart, the nation’s largest private employer, cut 3,200 positions in supply chain operations, shifting to AI-optimized routing systems.

The newly uncovered email exposes a quiet intersection of government power and social media control just days before voters went to the polls.

A Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by Judicial Watch has brought to light an FBI email showing federal agents met with Twitter executives only four days before the 2022 midterm elections. The message, dated November 3, 2022, arranged a “touch point meeting” the next day to discuss “potential changes” to Twitter’s “content moderation policies” and “PRC networks of activity.” Only one name in the correspondence was left unredacted. It identified Laura E. Dehmlow, who was then section chief of the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force. Every other sender and recipient was concealed. Judicial Watch said the timing and focus of the meeting highlight how government agencies were communicating with social media companies during a critical political period.

Are AIs legal persons?

Well, a lawmaker in Ohio, Rep. Thaddeus Claggett, has proposed a law that would “make it illegal for AI systems to be treated like people.” Now, that might seem obvious—of course a computer algorithm isn’t a person! But keep in mind that many in the younger generations don’t see it this way. To them, AI is their friend, confidant, and possibly even future spouse! They treat AI as a person!…While all this may seem far-fetched, AI is moving at such a pace that it’s difficult to know what kinds of futuristic problems will soon be reality. And the idea of people “marrying” an AI isn’t much of a reach. A study earlier this year found that 8 in 10 Gen Z adults would consider marrying an AI!

Loeb has previously speculated that the Manhattan-sized object could be of alien origin…

Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb has once again leveled accusations against NASA during an interview on the Joe Rogan Experience, this time claiming the agency is deliberately withholding a key image of the mysterious interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS. The alleged photograph, taken by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), shows the comet when it passed within 30 million kilometers of Mars, which is a rare close encounter for an object originating from outside our solar system, according to Loeb, who chaired the Harvard’s Department of Astronomy from 2011 to 2020.

In a surprising turn for astronomers, the interstellar object known as 3I/ATLAS has exhibited an unexpected and rapid increase in brightness during its close approach to the Sun.

First detected in early July 2025, this marks only the third confirmed interstellar object to traverse our solar system, following ‘Oumuamua in 2017 and 2I/Borisov in 2019. Initially suspected to be a comet due to its behavior, 3I/ATLAS has captivated scientists with its high velocity and peculiar characteristics. Originating from beyond our solar system, 3I/ATLAS was spotted racing inward at an astonishing speed of approximately 137,000 miles per hour—far exceeding the velocities of previous interstellar visitors.

Multiple people pointed out the sounds of the dogs and cats in the area being unsettled by the orbs

A politician in Mexico was left stunned following security cameras filming strange orbs flying near his ranch, according to a social media post. Previously the Nuevo León governor and 2018 candidate for president of Mexico, Jaime Rodríguez revealed compilation of footage showing the orbs on Facebook recently, according to Mexican news outlet Reporte Indigo. Rodríguez said the orbs were seen near his ranch in Icamole, asking if there were any individuals who could offer an explanation for the eerie balls of light, according to the post. Footage shows orbs moving at a solid speed over hills on his property. Multiple people pointed out the sounds of the dogs and cats in the area being unsettled by the orbs, per Reporte Indigo. “That’s what caught my attention the most, and they’re not wrong,” Rodriguez said to one user.

The American politician known for embracing conspiracies, Marjorie Taylor Greene, has made more bizarre remarks during a guest appearance on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

The Republican US House member said she believes in demons, suggesting they could be aliens who fell from heaven. She also admitted she didn’t realize key figures in the antisemitic space lasers conspiracy she promoted were Jewish. Greene has gained unexpected support from some Democrats, who previously opposed her, after she broke with Republicans on several issues. These issues include healthcare, Gaza, the federal government shutdown that began on October 1, and the handling of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Donald Trump.

WARNING: AI could end humanity, and we’re completely unprepared.

Dr. Roman Yampolskiy reveals how AI will take 99% of jobs, why Sam Altman is ignoring safety, and how we’re heading toward global collapse…or even World War III. Dr. Roman Yampolskiy is a leading voice in AI safety and a Professor of Computer Science and Engineering. He coined the term “AI safety” in 2010 and has published over 100 papers on the dangers of AI. He is also the author of books such as, ‘Considerations on the AI Endgame: Ethics, Risks and Computational Frameworks’.