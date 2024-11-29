End Times Headline News. November 29 2024

Risking Nuclear War. Putin Warns of Retaliation. Boris Johnson calls for sending British troops to Ukraine. Bangladesh’s Hindu Genocide. UFOs in DC. Never forget what they did to us.

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

NOV 29, 2024

Escalating brinkmanship might be justified if victory were in sight or if any of this contributed to American security. But none of these things are true.

We are probably closer to a nuclear war than any previous point in my lifetime. As a Generation X kid who grew up during the Cold War, fear of nuclear war is still a deeply ingrained instinct. We read Alas Babylon in school and saw The Day After to give us a sense of what a nuclear apocalypse might be like. Everyone understood it was the summum malum, the end of civilization as we know it. The fear of nuclear war did not stop all conflict during the Cold War, but it did ensure that conflicts were limited. During that tense time, there were no world wars or sustained fighting between the nuclear powers themselves. Instead, wars took place among proxies far from the territory of the superpowers, such as the wars in Vietnam and Afghanistan.

Russia will use all means of destruction at its disposal if Ukraine gets nuclear weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his press conference following the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Kazakhstan.

"In this case, we will take and use all, I want to emphasize, exactly all means of defeat available to Russia. Everything, we will not allow this," Putin pointed out, commenting on possible future Russian actions in case Ukraine has nuclear weapons. The president also noted that Russia will not allow Ukraine to obtain nuclear weapons. "What do you think, at the level of common sense? If the country with which we are essentially fighting now becomes a nuclear power, what should we do? In this case, we will take and use all, I want to emphasize this, exactly all the means of defeat available to Russia - everything. We will not allow this. We will watch their every move," Putin told reporters when asked about Russia's reaction to the possible transfer of nuclear weapons to Kiev.

The Russian president used the military alliance’s annual meeting to clarify crucial points about the current standoff with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed key military and political issues to allies during his speech at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Thursday. The CSTO military alliance comprises Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. Putin’s remarks provide new insights into Russia’s military strategies and objectives, particularly regarding Ukraine. Here are the key takeaways from his address

ASTANA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin praised U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday as an experienced and intelligent politician, but said he did not believe Trump was safe after attempts on his life.

Trump was wounded in an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania in July. In a separate incident in September, a man was charged with attempted assassination after allegedly positioning himself with a rifle at one of Trump's Florida golf courses. Speaking to reporters in Kazakhstan after a summit, Putin said he had been shocked by the way the U.S. election campaign had unfolded.

forced to give up territory...

The Washington Post in a fresh report have revealed more details and rationale behind the decision-making of the lame-duck Biden administration, which this month has chosen to escalate with Russia in several ways. "President Joe Biden’s recent decisions to allow Ukraine to launch missiles deeper into Russia and to provide Kyiv with controversial antipersonnel land mines were driven by a stark new reality: Russia’s importing of North Korean troops, Ukrainian battlefield losses and the election of Donald Trump have thrust Ukraine into perhaps its weakest position in nearly three years," the publication writes.

Kiev’s Western European backers still hope to keep it on life support should Trump end funding, a report claims

Washington’s allies in Europe will not be able to keep Ukraine’s military supplied if US President-elect Donald Trump stops aid to Kiev, Bloomberg has warned. Kiev has used up its pre-conflict stocks of Soviet-era equipment and become dependent on the West for materiel, according to the outlet. The US has been the leading provider of military supplies, while the EU has handed over more cash. “Kiev will be left at Russia’s mercy” without US weapons, Poland’s deputy foreign minister, Marek Prawda was quoted by the outlet as saying.

Advanced surface-to-air missiles may be the first major Russian arms headed to North Korea in return for its support in the war in Ukraine.

North Korea has received Russian air defense systems in return for its support of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, South Korean officials have declared. The transfer of these weapons is the latest development in the deepening military relationship between Pyongyang and Moscow, which has also seen more than 10,000 North Korean troops sent to Russia in recent weeks to fight against Ukraine. According to Shin Wonsik, top security adviser for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Russia has provided surface-to-air missiles and other unspecified air defense equipment. This will be used to reinforce the air defense of the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, Shin told a South Korean SBS TV program today.

“We must be part of European peacekeeping forces monitoring the borders and helping the Ukrainians. And when it comes to funding, there are $300 billion in frozen Russian assets.” Is this the start of a new crisis?

Labour opened the borders, and the Tories accelerated non-EU migration, turning Brexit into an open-borders experiment.

TBILISI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Police clashed with protesters in the Georgian capital Tbilisi early on Friday, after the country's ruling party said the government would suspend talks on European Union accession and refuse budgetary grants until 2028.

The country's interior ministry said three police officers were injured. Police ordered protesters to disperse, fired water cannon and deployed pepper spray and tear gas as masked young people tried to smash their way into the parliament. Some protesters tossed fireworks at police while shouting "Russians" and "Slaves!"

BUCHAREST, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Romania's top court on Thursday ordered a recount of votes in the first round of the presidential election and the country's top security body warned Romania was a key target for hostile actions from Russia after a shock result in the ballot.

Having polled in single digits before Sunday's vote, independent far-right politician Calin Georgescu, 62, surged to a victory that raised questions over how such a surprise had been possible in the European Union and NATO member state. The Constitutional Court "unanimously ordered the re-verification and recounting of the voting ballots for the Nov. 24 presidential election," it said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron is a political survivor.

In the beginning of the year, with a failed government in his hands, Macron called for snap elections. On the first round, Manie Le Pen’s RN was the most voted, so he engendered a fake agreement with the far left to support each other against the right-wingers. So, in the end, the National Assembly ended up divided into three blocs: left-wing New Popular Front, Macron’s centrist allies and the rightwing National Rally party. Left came ahead, but none of them won an outright majority.

A Chinese commercial bulk carrier is suspected of having deliberately cut two Baltic Sea data cables critical to regional communications and security last week.

The Yi Peng 3 allegedly dragged its anchor for over 100 miles along the seabed, aiming to damage or cut the cables that connect Finland and Germany, and Sweden, and Lithuania. The Chinese ship was transporting Russian fertilizer at the time. Currently, the Yi Peng 3 is surrounded by European warships in international waters. Investigators are believed to have boarded the vessel to review the cause of the severing. The incident could escalate tensions between Europe and the United States on one side and Russia and China on the other.

If the world doesn’t wake up to the genocide of Hindus in Bangladesh and the relentless march of Islamic supremacy, the horrors unfolding there today will be the reality of every non-Muslim nation tomorrow.

Look closely at the footage from Mymensingh’s main market. That’s Fani Bhushan Babu’s tin shop under siege—a symbol of the terror Hindus face every single day in Muslim-majority Bangladesh…This isn’t an isolated act of violence; it’s the latest chapter in what journalist Nupur J Sharma aptly described as a “state-sponsored pogrom.” For four months, Hindus have been hunted, lynched, raped, and slaughtered while the government does nothing. The Bangladeshi Army stands by, complicit, as mobs run wild. Hindu boys are lynched in broad daylight, saints like Chinmoy Krishna Das are jailed under false charges, and Al Qaeda terrorists are released to continue their bloody jihad.

In the streets of Bangladesh, Muslim mobs openly chant for the slaughter of Hindus, targeting the peaceful followers of the Hindu faith. Their chilling slogans include, “There will be no place for ISKCON here” and “We will peel off the skins of ISKCON devotees.”

These aren’t just threats—they’re calls for genocide. ISKCON devotees, a branch of Hinduism rooted in spiritual devotion and non-violence, are being hunted simply for their beliefs. Temples are desecrated, Hindu boys are lynched in broad daylight, and Hindu spiritual leaders are imprisoned on fabricated charges while terrorists roam free. This is not random violence; it is a systematic campaign to erase Hinduism and everything non-Islamic from Bangladesh.

Rebel forces from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham claimed that they took a large military base, as well as nearby villages.

Terrorists belonging to the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched a surprise attack in Syria that killed 200 people, Israeli media reported early Friday morning. HTS forces blocked the main road from Damascus to Aleppo. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights report found that the attack killed 102 HTS fighters, 19 members of allied groups, 61 from the Syrian regime forces and their supporters, and 20 civilians. The civilians were reportedly killed during joint operations between the Russian and Syrian militaries. HTS-backed attacks seen this week are reportedly the first major effort by the Jihadist forces to take territory since Turkey and Russia settled on an agreement in 2019 to halt fighting in the Idlib region.

A senior commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) was killed in Syria's Aleppo province during an overnight attack by Islamist forces opposed to the Syrian government, Iranian media reported Thursday.

Brigadier General Kioumars Pourhashemi, also known as Haji Hashem, was a senior military advisor in Syria, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News reported, adding that he was killed by “Takfiri terrorists,” a term widely used in Shiite-majority Iran to refer to jihadists or supporters of radical Sunni Islam. Islamist militants from US-designated Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied rebel groups launched an offensive on Wednesday, seizing control of several towns and villages in northwest Aleppo province, a region under the control of Iran-backed supporters of the Bashar al-Assad government.

Iran raised the stakes ahead of nuclear talks with European powers on Friday, unveiling plans to expand uranium enrichment capabilities and hinting at a potential shift in policy toward weaponization.

The talks –set to take place in Geneva between Iran and the E3 (France, Britain and Germany)– aim to restore dialogue and foster cooperation, while both sides remain poised for confrontation. Speaking in Lisbon ahead of the negotiations, Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi suggested that any move by Western powers to reimpose UN sanctions could push Tehran over the edge.

The world has recently witnessed several absurd events held by Qatar in collaboration with the UN, aimed at whitewashing the former's deep involvement in funding terrorist and Islamist extremist organizations and in promoting corruption, and thus buying the approval of Europe and the U.S.

1. The Farce Of The Qatari Emir's Anti-Corruption Excellence Award. While Qatar's involvement in numerous corruption scandals around the world is known to all,[1] an absurd spectacle has been taking place for several years now, in cooperation with the UN: the awarding of the Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Aal Thani Anti-Corruption Excellence (ACE) Award, funded by the Qatari Emir. Qatar and the UN thus work together to build up Qatar's image as a patron of the fight against corruption, while it remains a key player in encouraging corruption worldwide.

Lebanon's parliament to convene on January 9 to elect a new president, having been without one since Michel Aoun’s term ended in October 2022.

Lebanon's parliament is set to convene on January 9 to elect a new president, aiming to end a vacancy that has left the country without a head of state for more than two years, AFP reported Thursday, citing official media in Lebanon. The official National News Agency (NNA) also reported that lawmakers extended the term of army chief General Joseph Aoun, who has been suggested as a potential presidential candidate. "Speaker Nabih Berri called a parliament session to elect a president of the republic on January 9," NNA said.

During Operation Northern Arrows, 2,500 senior Hezbollah members were eliminated and most of its launch capabilities were eliminated.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit on Friday morning published data from Operation Northern Arrows, during which over 12,500 Hezbollah terror targets were struck, including over 1,600 military command centers and more than 1,000 weapons storage facilities. According to the data, approximately 1,000 terrorist infrastructure targets were struck in the Beqaa Valley and approximately 360 terrorist infrastructure targets were struck in Beirut during the operation. The Israel Air Force recorded 11,000 takeoffs for strikes in Lebanon and 14,000 fighter jet flight hours. The Israeli Navy conducted over 25,000 division-level targeted raids.

The Israeli public appears to be sharply divided on its response to the newly-announced ceasefire with the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon, according to a fresh snap poll conducted by Israel's Channel 12 news.

The Israeli Security Cabinet approved the U.S.-brokered ceasefire on Tuesday night, with 10 ministers voting in favor. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir was the sole minister to oppose the agreement, which officially went into effect on Wednesday morning. When asked about the Lebanon arrangement, 37% supported the ceasefire, 32% opposed it, and 31% were undecided about its impact on Israel.

Netanyahu argues chances of Gaza deal have ‘changed for the better’ after achievements against Hezbollah; says he’d pause but not end war against Hamas for a hostage deal

In his first interview since the start of the ceasefire in Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that if Hezbollah were to violate the agreement, there would be “intensive war.” The prime minister said he had given the Israel Defense Forces instructions that in the case of a “massive violation of the agreement,” the response would extend beyond “surgical operations like we’re doing now.” Meanwhile, a day after the ceasefire took effect, the IDF’s Home Front Command lifted all restrictions on gatherings south of Haifa. The restrictions, which limited the number of people allowed at indoor and outdoor gatherings, were put in place amid heavy rocket fire from Hezbollah.

Following Sinwar's elimination and the new Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, Hamas officials signal readiness for hostage negotiations.

Some leaders in Hamas are considering a Gaza hostage-ceasefire deal, in which the IDF would remain temporarily in the Philadelphi Corridor in the Gaza Strip, the New York Times reported on Thursday. According to the Times, Palestinian and US officials believed that Hamas’ political leadership was ready to make a deal after the elimination of Yahya Sinwar last month. Because of this belief that Sinwar was the primary obstacle to a deal, the Hostage Families Forum released a statement Thursday evening calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying, “The time is ripe for a deal. A one-shot deal to return all the hostages home.”

Benjamin Weingarten of RealClear Investigations discusses the impact of President-elect Trump threatening Canada with 25% tariffs over the porous northern border.

Fix the ITC!

Since the early days of his campaign, President Donald Trump has pledged to impose wide-ranging tariffs on many imported goods, including a 10 percent or higher tax on imports from other countries. This decision has made waves, drawn criticism, and largely dominated the trade policy debate in recent months – understandable, given the far-reaching implications of such a drastic change in policy. Nevertheless, President Trump’s tariffs are far from the only trade policy issue deserving of attention by the new administration. As we look ahead to January, any trade reform effort considered by President Trump and his advisors should also include overdue changes to a little-known agency responsible for implementing our country’s trade agenda: the International Trade Commission (ITC).

BREAKING--World Council for Health joins 10 Nordic and Baltic countries in calling for immediate suspension of the CVOID-19 mRNA Vaccines.

On 25th November an international group of politicians and leading medical and other professionals wrote to the heads of state of 10 European countries (Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greenland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom) calling for a suspension of all modified mRNA vaccines citing serious health concerns. The call builds upon a similar initiative in Australia brought by Mr. Russell Broadbent MP, and is supported by a scientific lay summary citing that: COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccines have resulted in unprecedented levels of side effects including death. Reproducible analyses of public data shows that it was a lottery as to which batch a person received and the side effects they experienced.

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

NOV 29

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

NOV 28

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

Amazon workers in more than 20 countries, including the U.S., plan to strike during the busy pre-Christmas shopping days between Black Friday and Cyber Monday to “make Amazon pay,” strike organizers said Thursday.

The “days of resistance” aim to “hold Amazon accountable for [labor] abuses, environmental degradation and threats to democracy,” according to organizers UNI Global Union and Progressive International. “No matter how much they spend to fight us, corporations like Amazon cannot break the power of workers standing together,” UNI Global Union’s General Secretary Christy Hoffman said in a statement shared with FOX Business.

A former official for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond pled guilty last week to insider trading after he was caught misappropriating confidential information to execute trades.

The defendant, Robert Brian Thompson, 43, of Mosley, worked as a bank examiner and senior manager with supervisory duties for the Federal Reserve—giving him access to confidential information about financial institutions under the Fed’s supervision, including confidential supervisory information. According to the Justice Department, Thompson used confidential information from his workplace to execute 69 trades in seven different publicly traded financial institutions for a total of $771,678 from October 2020 through February 2024. To conceal the scheme, Thompson lied on his “Form D”—which, among other things, requires employees to disclose if they have any assets, including any equity interest in any banks that are members of the Federal Reserve system.

While Americans celebrate Thanksgiving by chowing down on turkey and mashed potatoes (and, of course, gravy), Denmark has experienced a widespread telecommunications outage, disrupting cellphone service and bringing train networks to a grinding halt.

The German news website Der Spiegel reports that the TDC Net network suffered a nationwide outage on Thursday due to technical difficulties. The exact cause has yet to be disclosed…This incident comes ten days after a Chinese bulk carrier transporting Russian fertilizer sabotaged two undersea fiber optic cables connecting Finland, Germany, Sweden, and Lithuania across the Baltic Sea. Also, these incidents come as World War III risks are soaring in Eastern Europe.

"As long as private jets and mega yachts are ok, I am not buying into climate scam..."

Legacy media journalists at Bloomberg published an article titled "Gobbling Meat Is Fueling a Climate Crisis. Here's How to Cut Back" on Thanksgiving morning, attempting to guilt-trip readers into reducing meat consumption to address the so-called climate crisis. The article advocates for a shift from meat-based diets to plant-based alternatives as their proposed solution to combat climate change. The article's climate crisis messaging is nothing new—just repackaged 'green' propaganda tailored with a Thanksgiving theme. It continues the narratives pushed by the World Economic Forum and Bill Gates about the dire need to shift away from cows to save the planet from a fiery death.

“We’re now similarly poised to bring the revolutionary benefits and yield potential of hybridization to yet another core crop,” said a leading Corteva official.

The following report is a press release by Corteva, published on November 18th: Indianapolis—November 18, 2024 – In advance of its Investor Day, Corteva today announced a revolutionary breakthrough in one of the world’s most important staple crops – wheat – a first-of-its kind, proprietary non-GMO hybrid technology. While other crops like corn have exponentially benefited from hybrid technology over the years, challenges with wheat production systems have presented barriers to consistently and cost-effectively leveraging such game-changing technology – ultimately limiting the ability to deliver meaningful yield improvements.

A social media ban for children under 16 passed the Australian Senate Thursday and will soon become a world-first law.

The law will make platforms including TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, X and Instagram liable for fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars ($33 million) for systemic failures to prevent children younger than 16 from holding accounts. The Senate passed the bill 34 votes to 19, and the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved it by 102 votes to 13 on Wednesday. The House has yet to endorse opposition amendments made in the Senate. But that is a formality since the government has already agreed they will pass.

The Phlegraean Fields supervolcano, located west of Naples, Italy, has been under scientific scrutiny due to increasing volcanic gas emissions and minor seismic activity.

This supervolcano is one of the most closely monitored geological sites, and it has the potential to disrupt global climate and life on Earth. Situated in southern Italy, the Phlegraean Fields are part of a massive supervolcano complex known for its ability to emit large amounts of volcanic carbon dioxide. It is recognized as one of the highest contributors to volcanic CO₂ emissions worldwide, making it a key site for monitoring potential global risks. Scientists have observed significant changes in the Solfatara crater, a crucial part of the volcanic system

An ominous quartet of gleaming lights above the United States Capitol building have left some afraid the alien invasion has finally arrived.

The photo — taken at night just outside of Congress, with the dome of Capitol Hill in full view – was taken by US Air Force veteran Dennis Diggins who now works as a licensed tour guide in the Washington DC area, as well as a professional travel director. The eerie triangular formation of lights that Diggins captured in his photo seems to hover just feet over the ‘Statue of Freedom’ at the top of the Capitol dome. ‘That’s absolutely insane,’ one spectator said of the strange glowing orbs, which looked like landing lights on some otherworldly craft.

Never forget what they did to us.

Share