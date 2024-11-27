End Times Headline News. November 27 2024

Plan To Trigger World War III Moves Forward . America on the brink? Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire takes effect. Iran vows retaliation. Panic in Ottawa. Elite Sex Rings EXPOSED

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

NOV 27, 2024

There are considerable and insidious forces at play when it comes to the development of the war in Ukraine...

There are considerable and insidious forces at play when it comes to the development of the war in Ukraine; a swirling mass of think tanks, globalists and bureaucrats are doing everything in their power to instigate an international conflict between the US, the EU and Russia. They’ve specifically been looking for a way to leverage the western populace into supporting direct and open warfare. At the beginning of the event the propaganda was very effective in herding the political left into cheering for NATO involvement, with leftists calling for the “cancellation” of Russia and demanding boots on the ground to “wipe them off the face of the Earth.” One of those rabid activists (Ryan Routh) even tried to assassinate Donald Trump, ostensibly because Trump promised immediate peace negotiations with Russia should he become president again.

Says Biden is "eager to go out with a bang"...

Days ago, The NY Times revealed that US and European officials have discussed a range of options they believe will deter Russia from taking more Ukrainian territory, including the possibility of providing Kiev with nuclear weapons. "US and European officials are discussing deterrence as a possible security guarantee for Ukraine, such as stockpiling a conventional arsenal sufficient to strike a punishing blow if Russia violates a cease-fire," the report said. The article then stated, "Several officials even suggested that Mr. Biden could return nuclear weapons to Ukraine that were taken from it after the fall of the Soviet Union."

The US president’s move marks a new escalation with some warning of a potential Cuban Missile style crisis

US President Joe Biden’s authorization for Ukraine to use Western long-range missiles on ‘old’ Russian territory is perhaps the most serious episode of escalation in the two and a half years of the Ukraine conflict. While the battlefield has yet to fully reflect these changes, the rhetoric has already reached unprecedented levels: Moscow immediately brandished the ‘nuclear card’. Meanwhile, the conservative wing in the West accuses Biden of trying to spark World War III, while liberals seem to tentatively approve, though with uncertainty. Only one person appears completely satisfied –Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky. He is behaving as if victory is assured, though in reality, there is little to celebrate.

Those responsible for attacking Russia with US-made missiles will be “punished,” Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

Moscow will retaliate against continuing Ukrainian strikes on Russian soil with Western-supplied long-range missiles, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday. His statement came after Kiev fired US-made ATACMS missiles at Russia’s internationally recognized territory, despite an earlier warning from the Kremlin. “Missile strikes deep inside Russian territory are an escalatory step,” Lavrov told Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper. “All of our warnings that these unacceptable actions will be met with an appropriate response have been ignored.”

WASHINGTON D.C./ HELSINKI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Two B-52 Stratofortress bombers of the United States were intercepted by two Russian SU-27 fighter jets near Russia's Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad on Monday, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

The U.S. bombers were in the Baltic Sea region to train together with their NATO ally Finland, which shares a 1,340 km (833 mile) border with Russia, amid escalating tensions stemming from Western backing for Ukraine to counter Russia's invasion. Monday's interception of the U.S. bombers by Russian fighter jets came just days after Russia fired a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile at Ukraine last Thursday in response to a decision by the U.S. and Britain to allow Kyiv to strike Russian territory with advanced Western weapons.

As international conflicts intensify, the U.S. government provides citizens with essential guidelines to endure a potential nuclear event.

(SQAUK) — In light of escalating global tensions and the imminent threat of nuclear conflict, the U.S. government, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), is taking decisive action to provide essential survival information to its citizens. FEMA, a trusted source of emergency preparedness, has issued a comprehensive guide that clearly outlines the necessary steps to take during a nuclear explosion. It’s critical that everyone understands these measures and is prepared to act swiftly in such a scenario. FEMA’s guidance emphasizes three crucial steps: “Get Inside, Stay Inside, and Stay Tuned.” Citizens are encouraged to seek immediate shelter in a sturdy building, ideally in a basement or a central room away from windows, to reduce exposure to harmful radiation.

A US-brokered ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah comes into effect at 4 a.m. local time, bringing a halt to almost 14 months of Hezbollah-initiated fighting across the northern border.

The agreement, which was not published ahead of the deal coming into effect, reportedly provides for a 60-day transition period during which the IDF will withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon; the Lebanese Army will deploy some 5,000 troops to south of the Litani River, including at 33 posts along the border with Israel; Hezbollah forces will leave southern Lebanon, and its military infrastructure will be dismantled. The US is also reportedly providing a side letter specifying Israel’s rights to respond to Hezbollah violations of the ceasefire.

The prime minister gives 3 reasons justifying the ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a statement to the media this evening (Tuesday) regarding the emerging ceasefire agreement with Lebanon. In his address, he defended the agreement and responded to criticisms against it. "I hear the claim that if we enter a ceasefire, we won’t be able to strike or resume the war. But that’s exactly what was said when we implemented a ceasefire to release our captives, and we resumed fighting—significantly," Netanyahu said.

The US and France will join efforts to oversee Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon in a deal ensuring Hezbollah's retreat.

Israel's withdrawal from occupied territories in Lebanon will be a phased approach across different sectors that will take no longer than 60 days, a senior Biden administration official shortly after President Biden announced Israel's and Lebanon's ceasefire from the White House on Tuesday afternoon. The Lebanese military and security forces will begin their deployment toward the south, a process the official said cannot happen overnight or in several days. The senior official confirmed that this ceasefire "represents all the entities" that needed to join this understanding in announcing the ceasefire and holding to it.

Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman, warns Lebanese civilians to not yet return to villages in southern Lebanon as a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah takes effect.

“With the ceasefire agreement coming into effect, and in accordance with its provisions, the IDF continues to be prepared in its positions in southern Lebanon,” Adraee says. “Do not move towards the villages that the IDF evacuated or towards IDF forces in the area. For your protection and the safety of your families, avoid reaching the area,” he says. “We will inform you of the safe date to return to your homes,” the spokesman adds.

Israeli politicians and global leaders debate Israel-Lebanon ceasefire deal, raising concerns over Hezbollah's future influence.

Israeli politicians, as well as global leaders, began responding on Monday to the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which would reportedly be announced at 10 p.m. on Tuesday by the United States and France. As The Jerusalem Post reported, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called the agreement a "grave mistake" and a "historic missed opportunity" to dismantle Hezbollah, arguing, "We must not stop with Hezbollah battered and eager for a ceasefire." Likud MK Dan Illouz echoed these concerns, warning the deal grants Hezbollah "strategic achievements" and "endangers Israel's security."

Nderitu's opposition to term Israel's actions in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas War a genocide, resulted in the UN refusing to renew her contract, the WSJ argued.

“Can anyone with integrity survive at the UN?” The Wall Street Journal’s editorial asked on Tuesday, arguing that the UN was refusing to renew the contract of Special Advisor on the Prevention of Genocide Alice Wairimu Nderitu due to her determination that Israel’s actions in Gaza could not be defined as “genocide.” The publication cited her 2022 paper on “when to refer to a situation as ‘genocide,’” which affirms the importance that “United Nations officials adhere to the correct usage of the term.”

In a November 19, 2024 article, Mahmoud Abu Al-Hija, editor-in-chief of the Palestinian Authority (PA) mouthpiece Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, directed scathing criticism at Hamas and its conduct in Gaza, saying that this movement has produced nothing but destruction and that its "absurd rocket displays" only provided Israel with excuses to declare war on the Gazan people.

He explained that Gaza under the PA "was on a path to a future of prosperity and cultural development," and could have become "the Palestinian Singapore," but, after Hamas' takeover, the wars it triggered, including the current one, torpedoed all of those plans. Abu Al-Hija also directed implicit criticism at Qatar's Al-Jazeera channel, claiming that its military analyst Fayez Al-Dwairi presents a distorted picture of the reality in the Strip and ignores the appalling situation there. The forces that brought these wars upon Gaza, he concluded, will soon be required to account for their actions and answer for the huge difference between Gaza's condition before Hamas took it over and its dire condition today.

Prosecution says suspects had ties to senior Hamas leaders and established several arms caches that would be available for use in terror attacks against Israeli and Jewish sites

BERLIN, Germany — German federal prosecutors said Monday they had charged four suspected members of Hamas, allegedly tasked with sourcing and storing weapons for the Palestinian terror group in Europe. Two men born in Lebanon, an Egyptian citizen and a Dutch man were suspected of “membership in a foreign terrorist organization,” the federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement. The men “held important positions within the association with direct ties to leaders of the military wing” of Hamas, prosecutors said.

Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to implement a US-brokered ceasefire deal that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says will allow Israel to focus on Iran.

Israel's security cabinet approved the ceasefire deal on Tuesday and the whole cabinet is due to review it later in the day. Lebanon and Hezbollah have also agreed to the proposal which is expected to be implemented on Wednesday. "The ceasefire deal with Lebanon now means Israel will focus on Iran's threat", Netanyahu said in a speech following the approval of the truce deal.

A senior Islamic Republic military commander has vowed to Retaliate against Israel's attack last month, even as ceasefire talks between Israel and Lebanon gather momentum.

"The response to Israel's recent aggression has been devised beyond what the regime's [Israeli] leaders can imagine," Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri, said on Tuesday. He added, "The Zionists have crossed the Islamic Republic's red lines. Iran will not tolerate any aggression against its territory and will ensure it does not go unanswered." While Tehran has yet to take action, Israeli and US officials report that Israeli airstrikes on October 26 neutralized Iran's last three Russian-supplied S-300 air defense systems, significantly weakening its defensive capabilities. Israeli officials have asserted that Iran is now defenseless against further airstrikes, if it attacks Israel.

A U.S. magistrate judge has ordered the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) to disclose its financial records, which could reveal alleged foreign and terrorism-connected funding sources.

This decision followed a defamation lawsuit that CAIR had initially filed against a former employee, Lori Saroya, but subsequently withdrew. Saroya then filed a counter-defamation suit against CAIR, leading to the recent court ruling by U.S. Magistrate Judge David Schultz. In the original suit, CAIR accused Saroya of suggesting through social media and emails that the organization received funding from terrorist entities. However, CAIR abandoned this legal action amidst concerns that discovery could require them to reveal donor identities.

A number of drones have been seen flying over U.S. Air Force bases in eastern England, according to officials.

The sightings occurred Tuesday following previous drone activity in Suffolk and Norfolk, near RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell. Meanwhile, unmanned aerial systems (UAS) were detected and monitored around these bases between November 20 and 22, as confirmed by USAF Europe on Sunday. In a statement, the USAF noted that the UAS varied in size and configuration and emphasized that none of the drone sightings affected residents or essential infrastructure within the bases. “The number of UASs fluctuated, and they ranged in size/configuration,” the statement explained.

Will the bromance be reignited?

During his first term in the White House, President-elect Donald Trump held three meetings with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. The First was in Hanoi, followed by a highly 'controversial' meeting at the Korean border, which was the first time in history that a sitting American president had stepped foot into the North Korean side of the border. There was talk at the time of the two leaders falling "in love"—however, the past couple years of Biden's Pentagon parking a nuclear submarine at a South Korean port has done much to undo these good will displays. Washington has requested that Pyongyang abandon its nuclear weapons development, while Kim has demanded nothing less than full sanctions relief.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, on Monday evening, President Trump on Monday announced he would slap a 25% tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada until the illegal migrant invasion is stopped.

He also announced the US will be charging China an additional 10% tariff on all of their products coming into the US until the flow of fentanyl ends. Trump “>wrote on Truth Social that the tariff would start on the first day of his administration and would apply to ‘ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders.’ It would then only be lifted when illegal aliens and drugs, particularly fentanyl, stop flowing into America.

The Trump Effect is in full swing, as the President-Elect is back making geopolitical waves with his ‘mean tweets’ – even if now they are posted primarily on his social platform, Truth Social.

One such wave crashed in Canada, where failed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his liberals are scrambling to react to news about tariffs imposed on their country. Trudeau was reportedly quick to respond to Donald J. Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on Mexican, Canadian, and Chinese goods.

Rebel News boss Ezra Levant joins Rob Schmitt Tonight, where he says he doesn't recognize Canada anymore after he was arrested while covering a pro-Hamas rally in a Toronto Jewish neighbourhood.

Pro-Palestinian protests targeting Christmas celebrations across Western cities is not merely the inconvenience of political activism spilling over into the festive season. It is a calculated assault on one of the most visible pillars of Christian tradition, wrapped in the rhetoric of solidarity but wielded as a weapon in a broader campaign of cultural warfare.

Take, for instance, the scenes in Melbourne on November 10th, when protesters disrupted the opening of Myer’s iconic Christmas window display, a beloved tradition since 1956. Brandishing banners bearing anti-Israel slogans, these activists forced the cancellation of the event, disappointing the families and children who had gathered in anticipation of a cherished holiday ritual. A similar spectacle unfolded in London on December 23rd 2023, as pro-Palestinian protesters descended on Oxford Street, turning one of the busiest shopping weekends into a scene of disruption. Shops were shuttered, crowds dispersed, and a festive atmosphere replaced by confrontation and chaos.

Big Brother is watching you tour Big Ben or drink pints in that Irish pub.

The United Kingdom, which comprises England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, now has an Electronic Travel Authorization System (ETA). According to the Travel Weekly website, the ETA started in 2023 and was just required for travelers from several Middle Eastern countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. Now, it's adding Americans traveling anywhere to the U.K. starting in January 2025.

300,000 patriots flood the streets, declaring Poland is CHRISTIAN. They’re facing the same issues as the West—people rejecting mass migration. Are globalists out to destroy the West?

SNP ministers will argue for the rights of ‘pregnant’ men and male-born ‘lesbians’ at the UK’s highest court tomorrow in a landmark case about the definition of a woman.

The Supreme Court hearing will decide if biology or bureaucracy is key, with far-reaching implications for women-only spaces and services. Feminist group For Women Scotland (FWS) is challenging Scottish Government statutory guidance on the definition of a woman linked to a 2018 Holyrood law. The Gender Representation on Public Boards Act was intended to create a 50:50 balance between women and men on quango boards.

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday chose Stanford academic and US COVID policy critic Jay Bhattacharya to run the National Institutes of Health, the country's top public funder of medical research with a budget of some $47.3 billion.

If the nanotech in the shots is the interface between humans and AI then expect another fake pandemic and more shots.

26 NOV

26 NOV

Ironically, the study was funded by Bill Gates.

It’s no secret that the United States has a critically severe health and obesity problem, and this was recently reaffirmed in a new sweeping study that reveals that roughly 75% of the country is either overweight or obese. The study, published in The Lancet on November 14th, and was funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, details just how heavier Americans have gotten since the 90’s when around half of the country was considered overweight or obese.

The High Court has issued orders suspending the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's special Privileges & Immunities status pending the hearing and determination of a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya.

High Court judge Bahati Mwamuye also issued orders prohibiting the respondents from enjoying the Privileges & Immunities perks. The government's move to grant Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation immunity in the country has been challenged by the Lawyers' body, which argues that it should be declared null and void.

The FED report underscored the growing risk of cyberattacks, which could disrupt the financial system by exploiting interdependencies among institutions and components of market infrastructure.

The following report is by The Epoch Times: The U.S. gross national debt surpassed $36 trillion on Thursday, according to Treasury data, while a Federal Reserve report showed intensifying concern about America’s fiscal health and its broader implications for financial stability.

There’s been a lot of talk about “de-dollarization,” with many countries trying to minimize their exposure to the U.S. dollar.

But is the dollar really in trouble? Investment guru Nick Giambruno thinks it is. In fact, he believes the dollar will ultimately collapse. But it’s sometimes difficult to see the dollar’s decline because it is happening very slowly. In a recent article published by Doug Casey’s International Man, Giambruno highlights seven key indicators we can watch as the U.S. government falls deeper into a “perpetual debt spiral.”

Striking a ‘climate finance’ deal at this year’s COP29 summit wasn’t easy, capping off a summit in Azerbaijan that was fraught with unenthusiastic participants and reports of counterintuitive dealmaking. When all was said and done nearly 200 countries agreed to triple funding to help developing nations address climate change, with wealthy nations pledging at least $300 billion annually by 2035 through various sources, according to Bloomberg. The deal aims to mobilize $1.3 trillion annually, primarily from private funding. In a compromise, rich nations committed an additional $50 billion beyond a previous draft and tied the agreement to reaffirming last year’s COP28 pledge to transition away from fossil fuels.

You’d probably notice if the car that cut you off or pulled up beside you at a light didn’t have a driver. In the UK, self-driving cars are still required by law to have a safety driver at the wheel, so it is difficult to notice them. But car companies have been testing automated vehicles on UK roads at least since 2017.

Self-driving cars use Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to steer themselves and navigate around obstacles. But they aren’t the only use of AI in the streets today. This technology is being introduced in many different ways, for example in cameras that detect whether people are speeding or using mobile phones while driving. As part of the AI in the street project, my colleagues and I at several UK universities studied how residents and visitors experience the presence of AI in public spaces.

Identity Authorisation Networks (“IANs”) connect online actions to real-world identities, Liminal has said introducing their report on market trends in the “evolving digital identity landscape.”

Liminal is a market intelligence and strategic advisory firm specialising in digital identity, fintech and cybersecurity. Its report projects that the IANs market will be worth up to $15.5 billion by 2028 in the USA alone, indicating that digital IDs linked to real-world identities are set to be adopted across sectors, from banking to e-commerce and beyond.

Billionaires are funding the creation of life-extending pills that will eventually hit the market for people to buy, according to a CEO — and he says it’ll turn the rich in to “posh, privileged zombies.”

The chilling warning comes amid fears that AI and biotechnology are evolving at such a rapid pace that anti-aging tablets might only be a matter of years away. Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel and ChatGPT’s Sam Altman are among the latest in a long line of American tycoons to throw their wealth behind regenerative medicine. Bezos is reported to have invested $3 billion — the biggest biotechnology company launch of all time — in Altos Labs, which he cofounded with Russian-born billionaire Yuri Milner in 2021.

Heads up if you’re travelling in Japan! The Land of the Rising Sun was recently rattled by a pair of powerful earthquakes. On Tuesday night, 26 Nov 2024, a 6.4 magnitude tremor hit the Ishikawa prefecture, followed by a 6.2 magnitude quake near the west coast of Honshu.

The first quake centred off the coast of Ishikawa, sent shockwaves through the region. Though no tsunami warning was issued, the tremor was strong enough to be felt across several prefectures. The impact was immediate: Bullet train services were suspended, and residents were urged to stay alert for aftershocks. Another earthquake strikes hours after the first. As if one earthquake wasn’t enough, a second one struck hours later. This time, the epicentre was near Honshu, adding to the seismic activity plaguing the region.

Alexa just claimed the U.S. will "cease to exist" by 2031 due to a shady one-world government. In a follow-up, she blamed exoskeleton companies for America’s downfall. Is it liberal wishful thinking or something darker at play?

This intense and emotional interview with Patrick Bet-David and Anneke Lucas dives into shocking allegations surrounding global networks, human trafficking, and powerful elites. Anneke shares her harrowing story of survival, detailing claims of abuse, manipulation, and mind control within a hidden, dark system. This conversation sheds light on the disturbing realities of missing children, corruption, and the complex psychology of healing after unimaginable trauma. With names of prominent figures and institutions woven into her account, Anneke reveals a chilling perspective on the shadowy connections between wealth, power, and exploitation. Viewer discretion is advised as this discussion is deeply unsettling but profoundly important.