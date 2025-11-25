Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
4h

"The ayatollas dilemma "...you gotta wander what paid hasbra troll wrote this.Iran does indeed have issues, how many new missles to pound occupied Palestine with, oil sales to China, New fighters from Russia...not seeing the dilemma here. The irony is Israeli attacks, war crimes and attempts at murder of national leadership has greatly STRENGTHENED the Iranians leadership...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture