Trump doesn’t rule out military action against Venezuela. Trump’s U-turn on Epstein files. SNAP Fraud. Acting FEMA Chief Resigns. US will sell F-35 jets to Saudis. The RETURN of a Hidden Biblical Race

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Nov 18, 2025

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday did not rule out military action against Venezuela despite bringing up a potential diplomatic opening with leader Nicolás Maduro, who has insisted that a U.S. military buildup and strikes on alleged drug boats near his South American country are designed to push him out of office.

Trump reiterated that he “probably would talk to” Maduro, but underscored that he is not taking off the table the possibility of military action on Venezuelan territory. “I don’t rule out that. I don’t rule out anything,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office a day after he first floated the possibility of having “discussions” with Maduro. Trump, however, sidestepped questions about whether Maduro could say anything to him that would lead to the U.S. backing off its military show of force.

On Monday, India‘s government announced a “significant” agreement with the Trump administration to source nearly 10 percent of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports from the United States.

The move comes as India seeks to diversify its energy imports away from Russia in the face of U.S. tariffs and threatened sanctions. Relations between India and the U.S. have been fraught since August, when President Donald J. Trump announced he would impose tariffs of up to 50 percent on Indian goods, as the country had rejected American demands that it stop taking advantage of the Western sanctions war with Russia to purchase cut-price Russian energy. U.S. officials have consistently accused India of clandestinely supporting Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine economically through these purchases.

President Trump made a late reversal declaring his support for releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files as the House appears set to approve their release this week.

Trump announced his shift in a post on Truth Social on Sunday night after months of opposition, saying “House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide.” The stark reversal comes days after the White House pushed to block a move by a handful of Republicans to force the vote and as the writing appeared on the wall that the measure would pass the House.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) on Monday weighed in on President Donald Trump’s move to support a House vote seeking the release of more information surrounding the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Over the weekend, Trump backed legislation spearheaded by Massie and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) that the House is set to vote on this week, which would order the Justice Department to release more of the government’s Epstein files. The president’s decision came as a surprise to some, as he previously railed against a coalition of lawmakers for prioritizing the issue. Massie responded to Trump’s decision by suggesting the president “got tired of me winning” during an interview with Politico.

“Above all, I’m sure you realize, the country can’t stand anymore lying, most particularly from Donald Trump and his entourage...”

Isn’t it obvious what’s at the heart of this Jeffrey Epstein psychodrama? The country is sick unto near-death with official secrecy, cover-ups, black ops, stonewalling, and never-ending games of political hide-the-salami — especially when those salamis are directed up the Republic’s own rear end. The worst victim of sexual abuse is America herself. Can’t somebody please make it stop? And so, over the weekend, psychodrama devolved to soap opera as President Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green acted-out their lovers’ quarrel on every public channel of news and gossip until, finally, Mr. Trump pulled one of his trademark ju-jitsu moves and yielded to all that implacable forward motion to release the Epstein files. What the public really wants is to find out which celebrities, politicians and otherwise, were having sex with underage girls so said celebrities can be frog-marched out of public life.

“Paying large amounts of dollars back to the people...”

President Donald Trump on Sunday said that he’s spoken with congressional Democrats about a plan to hand people cash that they can use to purchase their own health insurance. “I’ve had personal talks with some Democrats,“ Trump told reporters in West Palm Beach, FL before returning to DC, adding that he talked to the dems “about paying large amounts of dollars back to the people.“ Trump appears to be talking about a plan floated by Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) - chairman of the Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee, and Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who want to overhaul Obamacare by creating individual accounts that would direct money to people rather than insurance companies. Last week Trump told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that he supports the idea.

If there’s any good that’s come from the government shutdown, it’s exposing all the fraud being committed to exploit the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

To be sure, there are millions of needy Americans who were hurting from being deprived of SNAP as they tried to support children and keep their families from going hungry. This is not about them. This is about the other people — the individuals who dip into this program unjustly at the expense of the taxpayer. Just the News reported that Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Steven Vaden has indicated his agency is engaging in data collection relating to SNAP across several states to see where funds for the program are going. So far, what he’s uncovered is not promising.

Acting FEMA Chief David Richardson resigned on Monday, according to CBS News.

David Richardson, a Marine Corps veteran and assistant secretary for DHS’s Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, was appointed to assume the duties of FEMA Administrator in May after Cameron Hamilton was abruptly removed from the post. “Mr. Richardson led FEMA through the 2025 hurricane season, delivering historic funding to North Carolina, Texas, Florida, New Mexico and Alaska, and overseeing a comprehensive review that identified and eliminated serious governmental waste and inefficiency, and refocused the agency to deliver swift resources to Americans in crisis,” a DHS spokesperson said in a statement.

The political assassination of Charlie Kirk continues to impact America. Charlie’s conservative nonprofit organization, Turning Point USA, has seen a surge in membership.

There are reports across the country of increased church attendance, as lapsed congregants contemplate the sacrifice Charlie made to spread a Christian message. Conservative and Christian Americans are expressing themselves more boldly on social media platforms and college campuses. An equally important, though darkly troubling, consequence of his murder has been the deluge of mockery and hatred from leftists celebrating Charlie’s death. Antifa-aligned groups show up on college campuses to attack Turning Point staff and prevent students from hearing Charlie’s arguments. Prominent Democrats continue to pretend that violent leftist rhetoric had nothing to do with his murder.

Russia, China abstain as 13 other UNSC members vote in favor • Israel’s UN envoy Danny Danon: Int’l community must commit to disarming Hamas, Israel will make sure it happens

The United Nations Security Council voted on Monday in support of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan and for a UN mandate to establish the International Stabilization Force (ISF) that is expected to be deployed to the Gaza Strip. Out of the 15 UNSC members, 13 voted for the proposal, while Russia and China abstained. The five permanent members of the UNSC are the US, UK, Russia, China, and France. 10 other countries hold temporary membership. Currently those positions are held by Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, and Somalia.

US President welcomes the UN’s approval of his Gaza plan, calling it a “historic” vote: This will lead to further peace all over the world.

US President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed the approval at the UN Security Council of the resolution on his 20-point for Gaza. “Congratulations to the World on the incredible Vote of the United Nations Security Council, just moments ago, acknowledging and endorsing the BOARD OF PEACE, which will be chaired by me, and include the most powerful and respected Leaders throughout the World,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Hamas condemns the UN’s approval of Trump’s Gaza plan, rejecting international oversight and insisting resistance remains “a legitimate right tied to ending the occupation”.

Hamas on Monday night condemned the UN Security Council’s approval of the resolution backing US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza. “The resolution imposes an international guardianship mechanism over the Gaza Strip, which our people, its forces, and factions reject,” the terrorist organization said in a statement quoted by Channel 12 News.

While Farghali noted that it is typical of the Muslim Brotherhood to “exploit Gaza and Palestine for money.”

The Muslim Brotherhood allegedly stole half a billion dollars in donations for the Gaza Strip in a single campaign, Egyptian researcher Maher Farghali reported on Sunday. While Farghali noted that it is typical of the Muslim Brotherhood to “exploit Gaza and Palestine for money,” the difference with this incident is that the theft was condemned by Hamas. The association Waqf al-Ummah/Ummet Vakfı, founded by the Muslim Brotherhood, is said to have been responsible for taking half a billion, which it raised in a single fundraiser in the name of “Gaza.” Waqf al-Ummah has operated out of Turkey since 2013 and is overseen by religious figures.

Israel-Syria security talks have stalled, according to Kan 11 News, with Israel rejecting Syria’s demand for full withdrawal from post-Assad positions.

Negotiations toward a security agreement between Israel and Syria have reached a deadlock, Israeli sources told Kan 11 News on Monday. According to the sources, Israel has rejected Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s demand for a full Israeli withdrawal from all positions captured by the IDF in Syria following the fall of former President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime. The sources added that Israel would consider withdrawing from some of those positions only in exchange for a comprehensive peace agreement with Syria - not merely a security arrangement - and that no such agreement appears to be on the horizon at this time.

Riyadh has sought to purchase the advanced aircraft, and the matter is expected to be discussed alongside the kingdom’s potential entry into the Abraham Accords.

US President Donald Trump said the US intends to sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, a statement issued ahead of his meeting at the White House on Tuesday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Earlier, a senior White House official told Reuters that Trump was inclined to support the sale of the American-made F-35 jets to Saudi Arabia. Trump and the crown prince are expected to review the prospective deal as well as steps toward normalization with Israel.

Iran’s military and economic setbacks have deepened this year after it was worsted in a US-Israeli war and hit by mounting sanctions, two prominent experts told an Iran International panel, drawing parallels with the waning days of the Soviet Union.

“I do think there are people inside of Tehran who say in their quiet moments, we’re a fading regime,” said Norman Roule, a veteran of the Central Intelligence Agency for over 30 years who once oversaw its Iran desk. “We’re not so far off from the Soviet Union in our final days, our leadership is not going to crawl into the grave when the Supreme Leader dies with him, and we need to survive,” he added. “How do we modulate these dials, and how do we play this?”

Cloud seeding involves spraying particles such as silver iodide and salt into clouds from aircraft to trigger rain

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have launched cloud seeding operations to induce rainfall as the country faces its worst drought in decades, state media reported. “Today, a cloud seeding flight was conducted in the Urmia Lake basin for the first time in the current water year,” which begins in September, the official IRNA news agency said late Saturday. Urmia, in the northwest, is Iran’s largest lake, but has largely dried out and turned into a vast salt bed due to drought. IRNA added that further operations would be carried out in the provinces of East and West Azerbaijan. Cloud seeding involves spraying particles such as silver iodide and salt into clouds from aircraft to trigger rain. Last year, Iran announced it had developed its own technology for the practice.

A powerful car bomb exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10, 2025, killing 13 people and injuring over 30 others in one of the city’s busiest tourist areas. The blast occurred when a Hyundai i20, packed with ammonium nitrate-based explosives, detonated in the afternoon.

Forensic analysis by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) confirmed the vehicle was parked deliberately near the monument’s entrance to cause maximum casualties. As investigators unraveled the plot, a disturbing picture emerged: a sophisticated “white-collar” terror module comprising highly educated medical professionals, operating under the direction of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) handlers based in Pakistan. This attack was the culmination of Pakistan’s systematic efforts to rebuild the terrorist infrastructure that India had sought to dismantle just six months earlier through Operation Sindoor.

At approximately 4:00 AM on November 17, 2025, armed gunmen attacked the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Danko Wasagu, Kebbi State, Nigeria. The assailants, carrying rifles, killed Vice Principal Hassan Yakubu Makuku and injured a security guard, identified locally as Ali, before abducting 25 girls.

The attackers fled towards Zamfara State, according to a teacher who spoke on condition of anonymity. Residents reported that the bandits infiltrated the area through Zamfara forests, bypassing two military checkpoints near the school. “One of the checkpoints is in Damarke… it is about seven kilometers from the school,” a local resident said. The Nigerian Police Force confirmed the incident, stating: “Police tactical units deployed in the school engaged them in a gun duel. Unfortunately, the suspected bandits had already scaled through the fence of the school and abducted twenty-five students from their hostel to an unknown destination.”

New Delhi has said it will engage with all stakeholders in Dhaka after former leader Sheikh Hasina received a death sentence

Bangladesh has urged India to “immediately hand over” former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Interior Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, both sentenced to death by a court in a crimes against humanity case. ”We call on the Indian government to immediately hand over these two convicted individuals to the Bangladeshi authorities,” the country’s interim government said in a statement on Monday. “This is also an obligation for India under the existing extradition treaty between the two countries.”

“No space” for ambiguity on Taiwan issue: Beijing

China and Japan are experiencing their most intense diplomatic tensions in years after Beijing issued economic warnings in response to recent comments by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about a potential Taiwan conflict. As we featured previously, Takaichi had suggested that any Chinese use of force against Taiwan could be considered a “situation threatening Japan’s survival” - which could justify Tokyo supporting allied nations in defense of the self-ruled island. Beijing reacted swiftly, with a Chinese state broadcaster over the weekend having cautioned that the country is “fully prepared for concrete countermeasures,” which could include sanctions, trade repercussions, and even the suspension of all diplomatic or military engagement - as cited in Bloomberg. All of this comes after NATO scrapped highly provocative plans to open a ‘NATO office’ in Japan.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius earlier claimed that Russia could attack the US-led military bloc as soon as next year

Russia does not want a conflict with NATO but could be forced to take measures to ensure its security in response to the bloc’s increasingly “militaristic” rhetoric, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. Peskov was commenting on remarks by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who last week told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that Russia could attack a NATO member “as early as 2028” or even next year. Pistorius used the claim to press Germany to speed up its militarization drive and overhaul its armed forces. “This militaristic rhetoric is increasingly heard from European capitals,” Peskov told reporters on Monday, stressing that “such statements do not improve the situation” and only escalate tensions.

Germany’s ruling coalition parties, the CDU/CSU and the SPD, have reached a compromise on a new military service model following months of negotiations, marking a significant shift in the country’s defence policy.

The agreement establishes a hybrid system centred on voluntary military service, with the potential for mandatory call-ups if recruitment targets are not met, driven by heightened security threats from Russia’s war in Ukraine. Last week, we noted in an article that, through a defence pact with European Union (“EU”) member countries, the European Commission was attempting to build an EU army and intelligence unit. As the pact is being expanded to include non-EU countries, such as the UK and Canada, we asked whether this was the beginning of a one world army, or one of the regional armies, that would be centrally controlled by a world body or its selected regional agents.

Finland reduced bilateral relations to “zero” by joining the US-led military bloc, the Kremlin has said

Finland has launched large-scale military exercises 100km from the Russian border, the Finnish Defense Forces (FDF) has said. The new NATO member’s ‘Northern Strike 225’ artillery firing drills, which kicked off on Monday, will continue for a week at the Rovajarvi shooting range in the north-eastern part of the country, the FDF said in an earlier statement. The war games brought together three Finnish brigades, the country’s border guards, and a Polish multiple rocket launcher battery, according to the statement.

A $100 million corruption scandal has infuriated the public and put Kiev’s Western backing at risk, the outlet has reported

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky is scrambling to secure support from Western backers after being weakened by a $100 million corruption scandal involving a close ally, French newspaper Le Monde has reported. The revelations of widespread corruption in Kiev could provide significant arguments for European politicians advocating for reduced aid to Ukraine and opposing its EU accession, the outlet wrote on Monday. The anti-corruption probe by Ukraine’s Western-backed National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) uncovered an alleged $100 million embezzlement scheme involving the state-owned nuclear energy firm Energoatom.

The EU loves talking about freedom.

Just look at one of its recent press releases, launching something called the European Democracy Shield, which promises to protect everything from “free people” to “free elections” to — this being Brussels — “a vibrant civil society”. All admirable stuff, perhaps, at least on paper. In reality, though, the Democracy Shield is just the latest vision in unfreedom: suppressing dissent and policing speech under the pretext of defending democracy from foreign interference and fake news. As part of the Democracy Shield, the Commission proposes the creation of a Monitoring Centre that would identify and remove “false content” and “disinformation” from the internet.

Asylum for Brits seeking to flee Starmer’s free speech crackdown...

The Trump White House is mulling political asylum for British free speech activists branded “thought criminals” under Keir Starmer’s regime, in one example offering refugee status to those prosecuted for silent protests outside abortion clinics as well as expressing online dissent. The transatlantic intervention, said to be largely influenced by Elon Musk continually pointing to cases of the UK punishing people for “thought crimes,” signals America’s readiness to shield allies from creeping authoritarianism. Administration insiders are intently exploring the option of offering visas and refugee status, focusing on figures like Livia Tossici-Bolt, prosecuted in March 2023 for holding a sign near a Bournemouth abortion clinic reading “Here to talk if you want,” and Adam Smith Connor, convicted for a vigil outside Poole Magistrates Court.

The United Kingdom’s Labour government has unveiled plans to overhaul the country’s asylum laws, ostensibly to make it more difficult to seek asylum and attain permanent residence in Britain.

The changes were unveiled by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood in Parliament this weekend, with Starmer stating: “These reforms will block endless appeals, stop last-minute claims and scale up removals of those with no right to be here.” Labour’s leadership is billing the changes as the most comprehensive and sweeping in the history of modern Britain. Asylum seekers, under the new policies, will face a quadrupled length of time before they can receive permanent settlement in the United Kingdom. Additionally, refugee status will now only be temporary.

Political Editor Christopher Hope asks Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood about the potential for civil unrest should Labour’s plan to tackle immigration fail.

No prison time

An abusive father from Bangladesh has been convicted for abusing his then 14-year-old daughter in the city of Cesena because she refused to wear the Islamic veil. The victim, now 17, said her 50-year-old father subjected her to routine beatings with a cane, insults, and social restrictions over her defiance. Judge Ramona Bizzarri ordered the father to be given nine months of probation, perform community service, and pay €2,000 to his daughter. If the man does not reoffend in the nine-month period, he will not be sentenced to prison time.

“Either we f**k, or I won’t give you back your phone”

A 17-year-old migrant from the African country of Guinea along with a 13-year-old accomplice, both of which have extensive criminal records, are accused of assaulting, raping, and extorting a 16-year-old girl in Paris. The victim was found by a passerby crying near the Cité des Sciences in Paris on September 30, 2025,. The Paris prosecutor’s office reported that she alleged being raped in the facility’s underground parking area by two teenage boys, ages 13 and 17. The two boys had stolen her phone and subjected her to a horrifying ordeal just moments before she was found. Based on details reported by French newspaper Valeurs Actuelles, the girl had skipped school that Tuesday to visit the Cité des Sciences et de l’Industrie in La Villette by herself in the late afternoon, following Snapchat exchanges with one of the teens. She only vaguely knew the teen when she decided to meet him.

Since Prime Minister Mark Carney has opted to recognize a Palestinian state, several Canadian cities have now raised the Palestinian flag in their respective cities.

The budget vote served as a confidence vote for the minority Liberals.

Canadians avoided a return to the polls as MPs on Monday night voted in favour of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s budget. The budget vote served as a confidence vote for the minority Liberals, who needed the support of another party — or at least a few MP’s outside their party — to get required votes to pass the budget. The budget motion passed 170-168, with all Liberals and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May voting in support. “Tonight, the House of Commons voted for the adoption of the 2025 Budget,” Carney said in a statement posted to social-media platform X following the vote. “We must now work together to implement this plan, in order to protect our communities, offer new opportunities to Canadians, and build a strong Canada.”

Ezra Levant discusses how Mark Carney is attempting to implement World Economic Forum-style socialism in Canada.

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Nov 16

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Nov 17

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Nov 18

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Read full story

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Nov 18

.

Read full story

A fresh wave of selling hit Wall Street on Monday — the latest blow to Americans’ retirement savings as stocks and crypto continue their steep November slide.

The Dow lost 1.2 percent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq lost just under one percent. Bitcoin slid nearly three percent below $92,000, continuing a painful 25 percent slide since hitting records in early October. The sell-off has dragged CNN’s Fear & Greed Index sharply lower. The gauge — which tracks seven indicators including market momentum and stock price strength — dropped to 14 out of 100 by late Monday. It’s the weakest reading since April, when President Donald Trump imposed higher-than-expected tariffs.

Don Coxe called it Financial Heroin twenty years ago.

I was lucky enough to trade research with the BMO strategist back then, and he saw the trap before anyone. After 2008, central banks printed money to stabilize markets. But in doing so, they created a dependency that would define the next fifteen years. Zero percent rates became negative rates, and trillion-dollar deficits became standard operating procedure. Each crisis demanded bigger doses. Politicians promised the spending would generate growth that would pay down the debt. That promise died eighteen months ago when the Fed started losing money for the first time in its history.

(The Epoch Times)—Google LLC is accused in a civil lawsuit of using its artificial intelligence program Gemini to collect data on users’ private communications in Gmail as well as Google’s instant messaging and video conference programs.

Until around Oct. 10, the Gemini AI assistant required the user to deliberately opt into its feature. After that date, the feature was allegedly “secretly” turned on by Google for all its users’ Gmail, Chat, and Meet accounts by default, enabling AI to track its users’ private data in those platforms “without the users’ knowledge or consent,” according to the complaint filed Nov. 11 in federal court in San Jose.

A new era of streaming begins where every click demands a face, and privacy becomes the price of admission.

British Twitch users are waking up to a new form of surveillance disguised as “safety.” The platform, owned by Amazon, has begun enforcing a requirement that forces viewers to undergo facial recognition scans before accessing mature-rated streams in the United Kingdom. The change, made to satisfy the UK’s controversial Online Safety Act, effectively links biometric identification to entertainment and sets a precedent that privacy advocates have long warned could normalize state-aligned digital tracking. The rollout marks the most invasive version of age verification yet seen on a major streaming service.

It seems US didn’t coordinate Starshield’s unusual spectrum use with other countries.

About 170 Starshield satellites built by SpaceX for the US government’s National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) have been sending signals in the wrong direction, a satellite researcher found. The SpaceX-built spy satellites are helping the NRO greatly expand its satellite surveillance capabilities, but the purpose of these signals is unknown. The signals are sent from space to Earth in a frequency band that’s allocated internationally for Earth-to-space and space-to-space transmissions. There have been no public complaints of interference caused by the surprising Starshield emissions. But the researcher who found them says they highlight a troubling lack of transparency in how the US government manages the use of spectrum and a failure to coordinate spectrum usage with other countries.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), has predicted that the company’s humanoid robot Optimus could revolutionize the global economy even if it significantly reduces the need for human labor.

Despite the technical challenges surrounding the robot’s production, Musk’s ambitious vision for Optimus continues to unfold. Although not yet ready for mass production, Tesla has demonstrated its capabilities at events, including handing out candy on Halloween and performing Kung Fu with actor Jared Leto. During a recent Tesla shareholder meeting, Musk expressed confidence in the robot’s potential to eradicate poverty, stating, “Optimus will actually eliminate poverty.” He went on to suggest that the robot could also transform the criminal justice system, explaining how Optimus could monitor and prevent crime rather than relying on physical incarceration.

Meta promoted its artificial intelligence’s new “free AI creator tools” on Instagram with a piece of content that appears to show an AI-generated video of President Donald Trump kneeling before a demon.

A screenshot of the AI-generated video, showcased in an advertisement for the tool, showed what looked like Trump shaking hands with a Satan-like figure before kneeling before it, according to a video captured on the platform that was reviewed by The Daily Wire. The promotion read: “Meta AI: Try free AI creation tools” and featured a “Get app” button. Meta AI launched “Vibes” in September, which the company describes as “a new feed in the Meta AI app and on meta.ai where you can create and share short-form, AI-generated videos.”

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court is considering whether a Portland District Court judge violated constitutional limits by preventing a mother, Emily Bickford, from taking her 12-year-old daughter to church or introducing her to Bible teachings. The dispute, Bickford v. Bradeen, has drawn national attention because it touches on the intersection of parental rights, religious liberty, and judicial power in family law cases.

The lower court’s December 13, 2024, order gave the child’s father, Matthew Bradeen, exclusive authority over all religious decisions. The judge relied on testimony that the child experienced emotional turmoil connected to material presented at Calvary Chapel, the church Bickford attends. Expert witnesses described the church’s imagery, such as depictions of “fallen angels” and messages about “eternal suffering,” as sources of anxiety and confusion for the child. The judge concluded that exposure to these Christian teachings risked “psychological harm.”

A stunning 1,500-year-old Christian floor mosaic depicting scenes of creation and divine order has been unearthed in Turkey, providing insight into early biblical traditions.

The mosaic is decorated with animals, plants, and the four classical elements — air, water, earth, and fire — alongside inscriptions mentioning church leaders. The natural imagery appeared to mirror biblical themes, with the animals and plants recalling God’s creation in Genesis and the four elements representing the harmony and order of the world described in Scripture. The inscriptions highlighting church officials indicate that early Christians in Urfa actively preserved these traditions, honoring sacred sites linked to biblical history while incorporating familiar Old Testament symbolism into their worship. The fifth-century mosaic, uncovered at Urfa Castle during the final stage of 2025 excavations, was constructed between 460 and 495 AD.

To inhabit the islands, it is assumed that technological advancements in seafaring, beyond what was considered possible during the Paleolithic era, or in the Old Stone Age, were necessary.

Archaeologists and historians have long been stumped by an unsolved mystery concerning the well-inhabited islands of Southeast Asia, which were populated long ago. To inhabit the islands, it is assumed that technological advancements in seafaring, beyond what was considered possible during the Paleolithic era, or in the Old Stone Age, were necessary. These experts pondering the question may have a shocking new answer, as new research suggests that the ancient people of the Philippines and the ISEA may have mastered seafaring well before anyone else.

What did Jesus really know about the Book of Enoch and the Nephilim giants? Does the Bible hint at “extraterrestrials” cohabiting with mankind in a forgotten golden age? Glenn Beck sits down with ‪@TimothyAlberino‬ for a mind-blowing conversation that connects the dots from Genesis 6 to the coming post-human apocalypse.