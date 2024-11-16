End Times Headline News. November 15 2024

Trump Nominates RFK Jr. For HHS Secretary. Jamie Dimon is not in the running. Musk met Iran's UN ambassador. Lebanon ceasefire soon? China opens port in Peru. Canadians don't have an appetite for bugs

NOV 15, 2024

"He’s going to help make America healthy again..."

The 70-year-old Kennedy has been a longtime health advocate who Trump said he would let "go wild," should he win the November 5 election.

"He’s going to help make America healthy again. … He wants to do some things, and we’re going to let him get to it," Trump said during his victory speech. "Go have a good time, Bobby."…That said, Politico suggested that Kennedy "may still face a steep slope to confirmation" over his fight against overvaccination, and his book accusing former NIH official Anthony Fauci of conspiring with Bill Gates and drugmakers to sell COVID-19 vaccines. Kennedy says he isn't taking vaccines away from anyone - he just wants to ensure they're safe.

Kash Patel, one of the leading figures in discrediting the Democrats’ Russia Collusion Hoax and defending Trump, is reportedly being considered for the role of FBI Director in the next Trump Administration.

It was previously reported that according to GOP sources, Kash Patel was rumored to be in consideration for the head of the CIA. However, President Trump announced on Tuesday that John Ratcliffe would be the new Director of the CIA. Still, as The Gateway Pundit reported, Patel is rumored to be in consideration for head of the FBI. GOP Sources have also independently confirmed this to The Gateway Pundit. Additionally, Congressman-elect Abe Hamadeh, when asked Wednesday if Kash Patel would have a place in the Trump Administration, told The Gateway Pundit, “He’ll do amazing at the FBI,” noting that “he’s been very loyal to President Trump since the first Russia Collusion Hoax.”

President Trump announced on Thursday that he has chosen his personal lawyer Todd Blanche to serve as Deputy Attorney General.

“I am pleased to announce that Todd Blanche will serve as Deputy Attorney General in my Administration. Todd is an excellent attorney who will be a crucial leader in the Justice Department, fixing what has been a broken System of Justice for far too long. Todd prosecuted gangs and other federal crimes as a Chief in the Southern District of New York United States Attorney’s Office, clerked for two Federal Judges, and graduated with Honors from law school, while working full time at the SDNY. Todd is going to do a great job as we, Make America Great Again,” Trump said.

The president-elect said he won't invite the JPMorgan CEO to be part of his administration

As President-elect Donald Trump finalizes some high-level roles in his incoming administration, JPMorgan Chase chief Jamie Dimon is not in the running. “I respect Jamie Dimon, of JPMorgan Chase, greatly, but he will not be invited to be a part of the Trump Administration,” Trump said Thursday in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. “I thank Jamie for his outstanding service to our Country!”

One of the United Nations (UN) plans, the version of which the organization adopted in August after a long process, is now awaiting approval of member countries.

But it has also been opposed by free speech and privacy advocates all along, and is now in danger of failing to garner support from a major UN backer and bankroller, the United States. The UN’s cybercrime treaty has to be ratified in parliaments of those countries that sign it. The outgoing White House is likely to pledge just so – but the new Senate is not expected to rubber-stamp the move. The UN scheme had faced opposition from rights supporters who said over and over that the language is poorly defined, broad, therefore prone to misuse, and stemming from that, open to being used as a new, “improved” mass surveillance tool on a global scale.

Two federal judges postponed trials for January 6 defendants on Thursday after Trump won the 2024 presidential election in a landslide.

Judges Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee and Rudolph Contreras, an Obama appointee, delayed the trials because they don’t want to use resources if Trump is going to pardon J6ers as promised. According to the Justice Department, approximately 944 January 6 defendants – mostly peaceful first-time offenders – have received sentences for their activity at the US Capitol. Approximately 562 January 6 defendants have been sentenced to prison.

The Pentagon is in “absolute disarray” with “generals scrambling” due to the incoming Trump administration’s plans to fire woke senior military leaders who prioritized diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) over combat readiness, according to sources.

One source compared it to a hornet’s nest being kicked over and that “DEI pages are starting to disappear off the main websites.” “They’re being archived as we speak. They are full-bore focused on cleaning up anything DEI-related,” the source said. Another source said people are trying to find out if they are on the list to be cut. “They are in panic mode,” the source said.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a United Kingdom-based nonprofit group that purports to combat online hate and misinformation, has joined the growing ranks of far-left media figures and organizations that have deleted their X (formerly Twitter) accounts.

Following President-elect Donald J. Trump’s landslide victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election—in part aided by a Super PAC funded by X owner Elon Musk—several high-profile Democrat-aligned media personalities, including Joy Reid and Don Lemon, have left the platform. CCDH has long been at the center of a network of radical progressive activists and organizations pushing to censor the voices of populists and conservatives online under the guise of countering political misinformation and hate speech. In 2020, the group was partially responsible for Google’s decision to ban The Federalist and ZeroHedge from generating revenue through Google Ads.

The announcement follows vows by some Democratic Party leaders to uphold policies related to access to abortion, climate, diversity programs, and LGBT issues.

The governors of Illinois and Colorado, both Democrats, have announced the formation of a new alliance to resist President-elect Donald Trump’s policies, just weeks before he is set to assume office. The alliance, named “Governors Safeguarding Democracy” (GSD), is being billed as a nonpartisan coalition of governors who will work together to prevent “authoritarianism” and the “undermining of democratic institutions,” including executive agencies, elections, and state courts, according to a Nov. 13 statement announcing the group.

A Houston resident told an informant about his plans to become a suicide bomber, officials said

A Houston man has been indicted for attempting to provide material support to Islamic State (formerly ISIS) terrorists, the US Department of Justice announced on Thursday. Anas Said, 28, has admitted to planning a terrorist attack from his apartment in Houston, the authorities said. Said was born in the US, but spent his childhood in Lebanon before returning to America at around the age of 14, attorney for the Southern District of Texas, Alamdar Hamdani, told reporters at a press conference on Thursday. Said was arrested by the FBI last week, after having been on the agency’s Houston Joint Terrorist Task Force radar since 2017. When confronted by FBI agents, he smashed his phone on the ground before he was wrestled to the ground, officials said.

Venezuelan gang TDA is now in every city in Tennessee. They're running human trafficking and aren’t afraid to attack anyone who stands in their way.

There are a lot of deep state swamp rats who are trying to bring down President Trump. Roger Stone, on Monday, warned that he is worried about the security and safety of President Trump and that there are deep state forces that are trying to keep him from putting his hand on the Bible.

Two Iranian officials tell The New York Times that Elon Musk met Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in New York to discuss ways to reduce tensions between Iran and the United States.

Elon Musk, who was named by US President-elect Donald Trump as one of the leaders of the Department of Government Efficiency, met with Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, in New York on Monday, The New York Times reported, citing two Iranian officials. The officials said that the session focused on ways to reduce tensions between Iran and the United States. The meeting, reportedly lasting over an hour, took place at a confidential location, and was characterized as “positive” and “good news” by the Iranian officials, who spoke anonymously. When asked about the meeting, Steven Cheung, Trump’s communications director, stated, “We do not comment on reports of private meetings that did or did not occur.” Musk did not respond to a request for comment.

IAEA chief, in Tehran for talks about Iran’s atomic program, urges against attacks on Iranian nuclear installations, calls for diplomacy to resolve outstanding issues

Iran said on Thursday that it was willing to hold nuclear talks with world powers but will not negotiate “under pressure and intimidation,” as International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi met with the Islamic Republic’s top diplomat. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was “willing to negotiate” based on the “national interest” and “inalienable rights.” Grossi, who arrived in Tehran late on Wednesday, was expected to negotiate with the country’s top nuclear and political officials, according to Iran’s official IRNA news agency.

In the week since Donald Trump won the US election, Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian and his foreign policy chiefs have talked about the importance of engaging with Washington. Their wording may vary, but the message is one: that tensions with the US must be managed.

Pezeshkian, his right-hand man Javad Zarif, and Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi appear to have recognized that the era of American leniency toward Tehran under president Joe Biden is nearing its end. In most countries, comments from a president and a foreign minister would be the ultimate reflection of that state’s foreign policy. Not in Iran. On the biggest and most consequential questions in Tehran—whether or not to attack Israel, whether or not to support Hezbollah, whether or not to move toward nuclear weaponization, and of course, whether or not to talk to the Americans—on all these questions, Pezeshkian and his team hold little or now sway.

Iranian Prince Reza Pahlavi said on Thursday that the opportunity was ripe for the end of the nearly half-century rule of the Islamic Republic that replaced his father, saying he was ready to assume temporary leadership.

"Global and regional developments have presented us with a new opportunity to reclaim and save our beloved Iran," Pahlavi said in a video message on X, without elaborating. "At your call, I am ready to guide this change and lead the transitional period. My ability stems from your strength," he added, saying he was dedicated to "establishing a national government in Iran and garnering maximum global support to achieve it."

Despite US confidence, both sides continue to hold to demands unacceptable to the other side

With the Biden administration pushing for a last foreign policy success, and the Trump team seeking to end wars before President Donald Trump takes office in January, efforts to reach a diplomatic agreement to end the fighting in Lebanon have advanced rapidly in recent weeks. However, despite U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein saying Tuesday he believes there is a shot “of securing a ceasefire deal in Lebanon soon,” recent comments by Hezbollah, Lebanese officials and the French foreign minister have dampened the hopes again. The hopeful comments from Hochstein, who is leading U.S. mediation efforts in the talks, came after Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer visited the U.S. on Monday and talked with all the senior foreign policy officials.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Wednesday that Turkey has cut its ties with the State of Israel.

"A Republic of Turkey that is headed by Tayyip Erdoğan can't continue to develop its relationship with Israel. We have no such intention," Erdoğan told media representatives amid media reports that Turkey maintains “secret financial ties” with Israel. "We have cut trade and ties with Israel, period," the Turkish president said, according to the Turkish TV channel TRT Harber. However, Israeli officials in Jerusalem said they were not aware of the diplomatic status change. While Turkey recalled its ambassador from Israel in protest of the Gaza War, the Turkish embassy in Tel Aviv is still operating.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Peruvian president Dina Boluarte on Thursday inaugurated a huge port in the Peruvian city of Chancay, celebrating an infrastructure project that is expected to attract $3.6 billion in investment and will create a direct route from China across the Pacific Ocean to South America.

The port opening, which comes ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum and Xi’s final meeting with President Joe Biden, underscores China’s growing clout in a region that once looked primarily to the United States for economic opportunity. “China is ready to work hand in hand with our Peruvian friends with one heart and with the same goal and steer the ship of our friendship toward an even brighter future,” Xi wrote in an editorial published in the El Peruano newspaper ahead of his arrival in Peru.

US President Joe Biden will raise concerns with other leaders over the introduction of North Korean soldiers into Russia, his national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday, calling it a significant development.

Sullivan told reporters traveling with Biden to Peru for private meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the heads of Japan, South Korea and Brazil during a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, that he expected a "coordinated set of policy decisions" in response to the North Korean issue. Sullivan said the leaders of the US, Japan and South Korea were working to institutionalize trilateral ties as an "enduring feature of US policy," and said the three countries would set up a secretariat for the grouping.

Kiev has denied that it wants to build a weapon similar to the one the US dropped on Nagasaki

Ukraine has denied having any plans to develop a nuclear arsenal to deter Russia in the event that the flow of US military aid dries up. On Wednesday, The Times reported that officials in Kiev believe they could quickly create a plutonium-based atomic bomb similar to the one the US dropped on Nagasaki in 1945, by raiding Ukraine’s nuclear energy facilities to obtain fissile material. “Creating a simple atomic bomb, as the United States did within the framework of the Manhattan Project, would not be a difficult task 80 years later,” a document by Ukraine’s Center for Army, Conversion and Disarmament Studies stated, as quoted by the British newspaper.

Russian forces have had limited success in regaining settlements...

This week the Ukrainian government has warned its allies that the army faces nearly 50,000 Russian troops now deployed to Kursk province. Ukrainian forces have held hundreds of square kilometers of territory inside Russia since a surprise blitz move across the border in early August. Rather than Moscow choosing to relocate sizeable forces from Donbass to defend Kursk, which Kiev was hoping for as a strategic way to weaken Russian front lines in the east, the Kremlin has been patient. It appears a final big push to force out the Ukrainians is underway. President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed this in Monday statements. He said that Ukrainian troops "continue to hold back" the "nearly 50,000-strong enemy group" in Kursk.

The former leader of the right-wing National Rally has rejected claims of embezzlement, calling the case politically motivated

French prosecutors have asked a judge to slap former National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen with a five-year prison term and a ban from running for public office in an embezzlement case. Le Pen and 24 other current and former members of the right-wing National Rally are accused of using €3 million ($3.3 million) in European Parliament money intended for payments to parliamentary assistants to fund work on internal party business from 2004 to 2016, in violation of EU law. All of the defendants have denied any wrongdoing.

British Journalist Allison Pearson of The Telegraph has found herself under an unexpected police investigation following a social media post she made last year.

According to Pearson, the inquiry began with a knock on her door at 9:40 am when two officers informed her that she was under scrutiny for allegedly inciting racial hatred in a post on X. Yet, they won’t tell her what the supposedly offending post was. Pearson recounted the visit in an article, describing her surprise as the officers delivered the news. “I was accused of a non-crime hate incident. It had to do with something I had posted on X a year ago. A YEAR ago? Yes. Stirring up racial hatred apparently,” she recalled one officer telling her. Despite her attempts to understand the specifics, the officers refused to reveal the details of her alleged offense or identify the complainant, noting only that the individual in question was designated as “the victim.”

Make Orwell fiction again. UK police are questioning citizens & arresting Conservative journalists for old social media posts. Guess all other crimes are solved.

Massive police repression in Germany as war against free speech and basic human rights ratchets up under left-liberal government

After a 64-year-old pensioner retweeted a meme of Green Economy Minister Robert Habeck, in which Habeck was described as an “idiot,” Bavarian police raided the man’s house and arrested him. The crime has even been recorded as a “politically motivated right-wing crime.” The man is accused of distributing a photo of Habeck via retweet, where Habeck is described as an “idiot.” The Bamberg prosecutor’s office indicates that this constitutes a federal criminal offense of “hatred.”

On this free episode of The Ezra Levant Show, a long-form interview with David Menzies on his Sunday arrest by Toronto Police.

Two Ottawa teens allegedly plotted to bomb a pro-Israel rally on Parliament Hill before they were arrested by the RCMP, according to documents obtained by Global News.

The boys, both minors, were arrested in December and February over what police called a terrorist plot against the Ottawa Jewish community. Specifics of their plan were not disclosed at that time, but newly released allegations filed in court detail their suspected target. “They are alleged to have formed a plan last fall to violently attack Jewish persons in Ottawa, possibly through the detonation of an explosive device at a pro-Israel rally,” the Department of Justice wrote.

NOV 14

NOV 14

"I expect inflation to continue to come down toward our 2 percent objective, albeit on a sometimes-bumpy path."

On a day when producer prices confirmed what consumer prices warned yesterday - that the inflation genie is not back in the bottle - Fed Chair Jay Powell will be interviewed by WaPo reporter Catherine Powell at the Dallas Fed, presumably to reassure the world that he is 'independent', is not about to be fired by Trump, and that everything is awesome on the rate-cutting path. Traders should expect Powell to reiterate the points he made at the FOMC press conference last week when he refused to provide specific guidance regarding the December meeting, stressed data-dependency and noted the Fed does not want to see further cooling in the labor market.

Advance Auto Parts reported a third-quarter loss, slashed its full-year outlook, and announced plans to close stores and distribution centers by summer 2025.

The top automotive aftermarket parts provider for professionals and do-it-yourself consumers was pressured by soft demand for vehicle parts, as elevated inflation and broader economic pressures left fewer consumers repairing their vehicles. For the third quarter ending October 5, Advance Auto reported a narrowed quarterly loss of $6 million, or 10 cents per share, compared to $62 million, or $1.04 per share, in the same quarter one year ago. Analysts tracked by FactSet had forecast a profit of 49 cents per share for the quarter, making the loss a notable surprise.

We live in a world where every essential human need—money, food, health, education, and even information—is controlled and manipulated by artificial systems.

his matrix of artifice began with central bankers creating fiat currency: declaring something’s value, enforcing its use, and creating dependency. This template manufactured scarcity where none naturally exists, ensuring reliance on their systems. We see this pattern everywhere: money created from nothing yet always in short supply, abundant food made artificially scarce, natural healing rebranded as ‘alternative,’ wisdom replaced by credentials.

Pope Francis 'is not interested in the salvation of souls, whom he actually encourages in sin and public scandal,' writes Archbishop Viganò. 'His 'sympathy' for the workers of iniquity is flaunted, just as his aversion for those who faithfully serve Our Lord is flaunted.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Our Lord associated with sinners in order to convert them: think of Magdalene, who was an adulteress, or of Zacchaeus, who was a tax collector on behalf of the Roman Empire. The effect of the Lord’s presence alone converts these souls, who abandon the path of sin and are converted to Him. “Go and sin no more.”

The workforce reduction at a London, Ontario, facility that received $8.5 million in government funding appears to be a sign that Canadians do not have an appetite for bugs.

(LifeSiteNews) – It appears Canadians’ taste for eating food made from bugs is not in high demand after news broke that a farm given millions by the federal government to raise crickets for “human and pet consumption” laid off two-thirds of its staff. The cricket farm in London, Ontario, run by the Aspire Food Group just broke ground on a new 150,000-square-foot facility last year. The company said it was cutting shifts and going from 150 workers to 50. In comments made to the trade news outlet AgFunderNews, company CEO David Rosenberg said the layoffs are due to making “improvements to its manufacturing system.” The fact the company is already cutting costs in dramatic fashion comes only a short time after Canada’s federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contributed $8.5 million to it in 2022.

The judge in the case put the brakes on the sale

(Update 2020ET): Just when you thought the least funny website on the planet, The Onion, had prevailed in the Infowars auction, the judge in the case put the brakes on the sale after it was revealed that the (anti-Jones) bankruptcy trustee did not accept the highest bid, and instead allowed the Sandy Hook families to 'assist' by pledging their massive judgement towards the auction - which Jones says is illegal…According to Jones, there should be some sort of a hearing to discuss this early next week. He believes that the judge is likely to order a new auction for sometime in January, where a Jones-allied group will have the opportunity to buy the company without the trustee picking their own winner regardless of actual bid. The saga continues...

Norwegian sailors who set out for a routine fishing expedition made an unexpected and utterly sensational catch earlier this week when they managed to entangle an American nuclear-powered attack submarine.

The Øygutt, or 'Island Boy', a humble 10-metre-long fishing vessel, left port on the stunning village of Sommarøy high above the Arctic Circle on Monday. Having scooped hundreds of kilos of fish in a lucrative haul worth some £1,500 that morning, they redeployed the nets for a second load. But moments later the trawling equipment was torn clean off the side of the ship by the unsuspecting USS Virginia - a 7,800-ton, 115-meter-long fast-attack behemoth.

The Pentagon has released a new report on UFOs that revealed hundreds of documented incidents of unidentified and unexplained aerial phenomena (UAPs).

While there is no evidence to suggest that these UAPs - the government's term for UFOs - are of extraterrestrial origin, some defy explanation, including a near-miss between a commercial airliner and a mysterious object off the coast of New York. The report comes as public interest in UAPs has skyrocketed, prompting the US government to work to provide some answers about these strange objects. It was published one day after House lawmakers called for greater government transparency during a hearing on UAPs.

Civil Guard specialists are still searching the Albufera area for missing persons. The search for the missing in Valencia continues.

This afternoon, heavy flooding struck Albufeira, Portugal, causing widespread disruption and damage.