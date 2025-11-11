End Times Headline News November 11 2025

Senate Passes Bill To End Shutdown. Trump Will Sue BBC. NY City Enters A Death Spiral. Thailand suspends ‘Trump-brokered’ peace. ‘Britain is being GROOMED’. 3I/Atlas Is Worse Than You Think

And then we get to do this again in January!

Update (2135ET): The Senate has finally approved a long-sought funding package to end the government shutdown, after eight Democrats crossed the aisle to back the bill - which will keep the lights on until Jan. 30 when we get to do this all over again. The legislation now heads to the House for approval. The final version also includes three year-long funding bills for several federal agencies and programs that don’t have to do this dance in January, and reinstates federal workers who were laid off during the shutdown. In exchange for the Democrats’ support, Republicans promised to hold a vote by mid-December on extending enhanced Obamacare tax credits which were central to Democrats’ demands.

President Trump on Monday said the United States would lose $2 trillion if the Supreme Court does not rule in his favor in a lawsuit challenging his authority to impose sweeping tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA).

Last week, Trump said, “we’d have to pay back trillions of dollars” if the Supreme Court rules against his tariff authority. “I can’t imagine that anybody would do that kind of devastation to our country,” he added. On Monday, he put out another statement on Truth Social, slamming the “Radical Left Lunatics” who are challenging him in court. “The actual Number we would have to pay back in Tariff Revenue and Investments would be in excess of $2 Trillion Dollars, and that, in itself, would be a National Security catastrophe,” Trump said.

A new bombshell thread from investigative reporter DataRepublican on X exposes a disturbing glimpse inside what appears to be a State Department-led color revolution operating through USAID, foreign NGOs, and left-wing organizations funded by billionaire George Soros.

According to newly surfaced recordings shared by DataRepublican on X, former USAID employees openly discussed moving internal groups off federal systems into encrypted Signal chats ahead of the presidential inauguration, and then linking up with international partners to ‘mobilize against authoritarianism.’ The recordings themselves, taken from what appears to be a USAID virtual meeting, capture staff boasting about building “coordination structures” with Johns Hopkins University, international “democracy and conflict mitigation spaces,” and “colleagues from around the world” who had “dealt with this directly.”

Lawyers acting on behalf of U.S. President Donald Trump have given the UK state broadcaster the BBC until Friday night to take action over the “false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory” fabricated speech they broadcast, or else face legal action for $1 billion (£750 million) in compensation.

Controversy over a leaked internal BBC document, which revealed that top executives at the state broadcaster had been aware of ethical issues surrounding their reporting on several key areas, including U.S. President Donald Trump, but appeared not to have acted meaningfully on them, continues with the threat of legal action now having been issued. A legal letter to the BBC from lawyers acting on behalf of President Trump demands a “full and fair retraction”, an immediate apology, and compensation by Friday, or the corporation will face a lawsuit.

The United States Supreme Court has declined to take up a case that could have resulted in a potential challenge to same-sex marriage. Notably, Democrat lawmakers—in their criticism of the high court—have consistently claimed the justices would not pass on the chance to overturn the Obergefell decision and effectively undo gay marriage.

On Monday, the court denied out of hand an appeal filed by former Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis, seeking to mitigate the hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines and damages stemming from her refusal to issue same-sex marriage licenses. By rejecting the appeal request, the Supreme Court ended one of several avenues by which it could take up a challenge to Obergefell.

When people are literally fighting against the government, what else are we supposed to call it? Earlier today, I wrote an article about the death spiral that New York City has now entered. But of course Chicago has been in a death spiral for a long time.

As conditions in the Windy City have deteriorated, there has been a mass exodus of wealthy taxpayers and law-abiding citizens. Meanwhile, mass immigration has fueled the explosive growth of Chicago gangs. Recently, FBI Director Kash Patel admitted that there are now “110,000 gang members” living in Chicago. They outnumber the police by about a 10 to 1 margin, and there are many neighborhoods that are simply not safe for anyone to go into at night.

The largest gang in the city of Chicago is known as the Latin Kings. It has more than 25,000 members, and the leaders of the gang have just issued a “shoot on sight” order for any federal agents that are involved in immigration enforcement operations in the city…

Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) has announced that the state budget cannot accommodate the free buses program proposed by socialist New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (D). Hochul, who endorsed Mamdani in his campaign, made the comments during a political conference in Puerto Rico on Saturday.

“I cannot set forth a plan right now that takes money out of a system that relies on the fares of the buses and the subways,” Hochul stated. She also highlighted a $3 billion Medicaid deficit and federal funding cuts as obstacles to implementing Mamdani’s proposals. “Our ambitions are big, and I believe in them, and I want to accomplish them. We also have to figure out—now I’m in the hole $3 billion already on Medicaid cuts,” Hochul said.

What will the loss of hundreds of thousands of law-abiding citizens mean for New York City? It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to answer that question.

When large numbers of law-abiding citizens leave any area, conditions get worse. And when conditions get worse, that motivates even more law-abiding citizens to leave. Meanwhile, the election of Zohran Mamdani will make the Big Apple a magnet for criminals, gang members, radical Islamists, economic parasites, far left political activists and those that have entered this country illegally. New York City has entered a horrifying death spiral, and there is little hope that this death spiral can be reversed any time soon. According to a poll that was taken just before Mamdani’s victory, 9 percent of the entire population of New York City indicated that they would “definitely” leave if Mamdani won…

In the span of one election, CAIR’s decades-long blueprint for political domination has come to life — forty-two Muslim candidates, backed by a Hamas-linked network, have seized key offices across America, proving that the Muslim Brotherhood’s plan to infiltrate from mosque to city hall is no longer a warning, but a reality.

They told us the plan. Now we’re watching it unfold — in real time. This week, terror-linked Islamic organizations are celebrating a stunning milestone: a record forty-two Muslim candidates elected to public office across the United States, the most significant wave of Muslim political victories in American history. According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ (CAIR) own data, the newly elected officials span at least nine states — New York, Virginia, Michigan, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. The list includes five mayors, four state legislators, two judges, and dozens of city council, county, and school board members.

British Islamist journalist and commentator Sami Hamdi has toured the U.S., Canada, and West, attending and often speaking at events sponsored by Islamist organizations including by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), and worldwide.

He was detained by ICE on October 26, 2025 during a U.S. speaking tour. He had spoken at the CAIR annual gala in Sacramento the previous day and was en route to speak at CAIR Florida. As of this writing, he remains in detention in California. In its October 27 announcement of Hamdi’s detention, the Department of Homeland Security included the MEMRI TV clip of statements made by Hamdi 10 days after the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. The DHS added: “The U.S. has no obligation to host foreigners, like Sami Hamdi, who support terrorism and actively undermine the safety of Americans. And we won’t.”

Hardliners and conservative commentators in Iran celebrated Zohran Mamdani’s election as New York’s first Muslim mayor as a symbolic victory for Islam over the West and a sign of America’s decline.

State-affiliated outlets such as the conservative daily Hamshahri and Nour News framed the win as “America Against America,” interpreting it as proof of deep divisions within the U.S. establishment and the “collapse of the old order” marking the beginning of the end of “Trumpism.” Conservative and state-run media emphasized that Mamdani’s win reflected both a moral and political defeat for America and Israel, with Asr-e Iran describing the election as a “crossing of the mental barriers” created after 9/11 and the erosion of the “Jewish lobby’s” power over U.S. politics.

Iran will not accept Western demands to curb its nuclear and missile programs even at the risk of another war, security chief Ali Larijani said on Monday, accusing the United States and its allies of seeking Tehran’s submission.

Larijani told a Tehran conference that Western concern over Iran’s nuclear activities was “only a pretext,” adding that calls to restrict Tehran’s regional influence and missile capabilities were aimed at weakening the Islamic Republic. “(Iran) will not retreat from its path of independence and dignity, even at the cost of full confrontation,” the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said.

Iran exported more than 2.2 million barrels of crude oil per day in October, marking its highest level since 2018 when US President Donald Trump launched his so-called maximum pressure campaign against Tehran, data from shipping trackers show.

Data released on Monday by the US-based advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) shows that Tehran shipped 6.86 billion barrels of oil in October — nearly 2.2 million barrels per day — valued at about 4.4 billion dollars. According to the tracker, roughly 90 percent of Iran’s exports were destined for China. Separately, TankerTrackers reported on Sunday that Iran’s oil exports reached a record 2.3 million barrels per day in October, the highest level in seven years for the sanctions-hit theocracy.

President Donald Trump hinted that Syria could possibly join several agreements, which include joining an anti-ISIS coalition and the Abraham Accords, after meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Monday.

While taking questions from reporters in the Oval Office, Trump was asked how his meeting went with Sharaa. Trump described Sharaa as a “very strong leader” and a “tough guy.” Trump also indicated that his administration wanted to “see Syria be successful.” “Could you update us on your meeting? Did you come to any agreements?” a reporter asked Trump.

If President Trump is going to normalize him on US soil at the White House of all places…

Syian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, whose al-Qaeda name is Abu Mohammad al-Julani, is being welcomed in Washington Monday where he’s meeting President Trump at the White House, which is a first for any Syrian head of state in history. But just before this, some 100 influential Christian leaders sent a letter to President Trump calling on him to raise the issue of minority rights and protection of Syria’s ancient Christian community. The letter was led by Dede Laugesen, president of Save the Persecuted Christians. The letter, submitted to the White House Friday, highlighted that Trump has made the protection of persecuted Christians in foreign lands like the Middle East and Africa a priority, and that the issue must be pressed firmly with Sharaa. Former member of Trump’s cabinet, Dr. Ben Carson, was among those who signed the urgent letter.

Following his meeting with Trump at the White House, Syrian President al-Sharaa tells Fox News that Syria is no longer a threat but a US ally.

In a landmark interview with Fox News, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa spoke candidly about his historic visit to the White House on Monday, his evolving relationship with the United States, and Syria’s future role in the region. “This is the first time a Syrian president visits the White House since the establishment of Syria in the 40s of the last century,” al-Sharaa noted in the interview, which followed his meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office. “After the fall of the former regime, Syria has entered into a new era. And this will build on a new strategy with the United States.”

Although Israel knows the exact location of the trapped terrorists, it will not attack the tunnel directly or eliminate them. The decision stems from US concerns that such an action could collapse the ceasefire. Washington also received a signal from Hamas about its position on the weapons issue, while the US has made a clear decision about Turkey’s involvement.

The meeting between White House adviser Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu focused almost entirely on the Gaza issue. The Americans want to begin talks on the second phase of the Trump plan, and remove the obstacle posed by the terrorists trapped in tunnels in southern Gaza. Netanyahu and Kushner agreed that the issue would be resolved jointly, and that Israel would not take significant action without first informing Washington.

The US intention is to establish the anti-Hamas militias as a force for maintaining order in the Gaza Strip, one that if proves effective, will be granted additional authority. Alongside Abu Shabab, the Americans have also made contact with a lesser-known figure: Husam al-Astal.

The international task force based in southern Israel is maintaining regular contact with several militia and clan leaders in the Gaza Strip to help maintain order and organization in the newly designated humanitarian zones, as well as to assist in distributing food and supplies to displaced Gazans in both the southern and northern parts of the Strip. The aim is to build these militias into a local order-enforcing force which, if successful, would later receive broader powers throughout the Strip. Two of these militias are led by Husam al-Astal and Yasser Abu Shabab, clan-backed militias operating in southern Gaza that have been engaging in daily clashes with Hamas terrorists.

Increasingly intense strikes are signaling Jerusalem’s impatience with Lebanon’s efforts to disarm the terror group, but pressure may not be enough to stave off a fresh military op

A year after Israel halted its invasion of Lebanon with a highly favorable ceasefire, another IDF operation against Hezbollah looks increasingly inevitable. Under the year-old deal, brokered by the US and France, the Iran-backed terror group was to be relieved of its arms and prevented from rebuilding its fighting forces. Instead, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned in public comments during last week’s cabinet meeting, Hezbollah has continued trying to rearm. Israel would do whatever is necessary to prevent that from happening, he threatened.

A jihadist terror group affiliated with al Qaeda is on the brink of seizing control over the African nation of Mali. Late last week, the group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin—which translates as Support Group for Islam and Muslims—settled in for a long-term siege of the country’s capital, cutting it off from access to food and electricity.

Already, JNIM—which was formed in 2017 after the merger of several al Qaeda groups—has seized large swaths of Mali. Areas under JNIM’s control have been subjected to barbaric Islamic law, with a popular TikTok star in the country, Mariam Cisse, having been kidnapped and beheaded by the group in a public square last Friday.

Iraq has halted all cash & crude payments to Russia’s Lukoil...

Russian energy corporation Lukoil has declared force majeure at Iraq’s West Qurna-2 oil field as a result of US sanctions on the firm, four sources told Reuters on Monday. “Iraq has halted all cash and crude payments to Lukoil,” the sources said. The Russian energy firm operated Iraq’s West Qurna-2 oil field, which produces 480,000 barrels per day (bpd). Lukoil holds a 75 percent stake in the field, one of the largest in the world. It also holds a 50 percent stake in Egypt’s West Esh El-Mallaha (WEEM) oil fields and a 10 percent stake in the UAE offshore Ghasha project, while maintaining a network across Europe and Central Asia.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has led to a domestic fuel crisis, as Ukraine’s repeated drone strikes on oil facilities, as well as international sanctions, have constrained Russia’s largest industry.

In September, Russia’s gasoline production fell by almost a quarter, forcing the Kremlin to impose a ban on gasoline exports until 2026, and to seek to import gasoline from the People’s Republic of China and Belarus. Since 2022, Ukraine has dramatically reshaped its military production industry and become a world leader in drone technology, enabling it to mass-produce drones at a significantly lower cost than Russia can repair its domestic infrastructure.

Businessman Timur Mindich is reportedly a key figure in an anti-graft probe into a “high-level criminal organization”

A long-time ally of Vladimir Zelensky fled Ukraine on Monday, shortly before anti-graft officers carried out raids on his home and the homes of his associates, Ukrainskaya Pravda has reported. The operation conducted by the Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) is reportedly part of a wider investigation by the FBI. Sources cited by the outlet said Timur Mindich fled hours before the raids. The report suggested he may have been tipped off in advance by a senior official at the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) who had access to high-profile cases handled by NABU.

Well, that didn’t take long. Japan’s new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, has been compared to the legendary Iron Lady, Margaret Thatcher.

She’s living up to that comparison by bluntly telling a parliamentary committee on Friday that if communist China were to blockade Taiwan, it would threaten Japan. For daring to speak the truth, a Chinese consul general threatened to cut off her head on social media before deleting the post.

Kash Patel flew to Beijing to discuss the fight against fentanyl smuggling, according to the agency

FBI Director Kash Patel made an unannounced visit to China last week to discuss “fentanyl and law enforcement issues,” Reuters reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the trip. According to Reuters, Patel arrived in Beijing on Friday and stayed for about a day. He reportedly held talks with Chinese officials on Saturday. Neither side has officially confirmed the talks. The report comes after US President Donald Trump met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a regional summit in South Korea last month. Following the meeting, Trump lifted tariffs on imports from China that his administration had linked to fentanyl. The two powers are engaged in what the US president has called a trade war.

Eight people are confirmed dead after a vehicle exploded near a crowded metro station in New Delhi

Eight people have been confirmed dead and dozens more injured by a car blast in a densely populated area of India’s capital, New Delhi, on Monday. The incident took place outside the Red Fort metro station at about 7pm local time during the evening rush hour, according to local media reports. Several news outlets have placed the death toll at nine. Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha told the media that the blast occurred in a “slow moving vehicle that stopped at the red light.” He noted that there were passengers inside. The blast led to many nearby vehicles also catching fire. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a “huge fireball” and a “very loud” explosion.

The two Southeast Asian nations signed a peace deal last month, which the US president took credit for

Thailand has suspended a peace deal with Cambodia reached just over two weeks ago that US President Donald Trump claimed to have helped broker. Bangkok announced the decision on Monday after four Thai soldiers patrolling the border with Cambodia were injured by a landmine, which Thai authorities allege was recently laid. One soldier reportedly lost a foot in the incident. The neighboring Southeast Asian countries inked a peace deal late last month in Malaysia. following a five-day-long military flare-up in a long-simmering colonial-era border dispute. Trump was present for the signing and took credit for the initiative.

The country “must become capable of peace, not war,” activist groups have declared amid plans for a nationwide day of action in December

German activists have announced plans for nationwide protests against the potential return of military conscription, saying the country must become “capable of peace, not war.” Germany is poised to reinstate mandatory military service as the government seeks to boost its armed forces. Conscription has been suspended since 2011, but a new law set to take effect on January 1 will begin with a voluntary model that could pave the way for a broader draft. The potential return to conscription is driven by a critical personnel shortage in the armed forces, with young people increasingly opting for civilian careers over the military.

The former French president was sentenced to five years for criminal campaign conspiracy three weeks ago

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was granted conditional release from prison on Monday, less than three weeks after he began serving a five-year sentence over a plot to obtain secret campaign funds from the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. Sarkozy, who was found guilty of criminal conspiracy to finance his 2007 election campaign in September, has been moved to house arrest. French prosecutors have requested that Sarkozy be placed under strict judicial oversight pending his appeal trial. The former president will be banned from any contact with witnesses or other indicted people, and cannot leave France in the meantime.

It was approved with broad support (21 countries in favor while Belgium and Bulgaria abstained).



The final law will still require negotiations with the European Parliament.

The Visegrad Group states voted against, citing unrealistic costs, risks to industrial competitiveness and insufficient flexibilities.

Europe can no longer ignore the people. Poland is not a colony of Brussels. When leaders ignore the people, the people react.

Admit to spending TENS OF THOUSANDS On taking down St George’s Crosses and Union Jacks

Local councils in England have admitted spending tens of thousands of pounds to take down “unauthorised” English and Union Jack flags put up on lampposts by citizens protesting mass illegal immigration. Figures gleaned from Freedom of Information requests sent to 380 local authorities across the country show that councils have spent at least £70,000 just to take down Union Jack and St. George’s flags placed on street fixtures with cable ties. The FoI requests came courtesy of a leftist political activist Pablo O’Hana, who prompted backlash earlier in the year after he filmed himself removing flags from a bridge in Manchester.

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Nov 11

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Nov 11

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Read full story

Canada foresees a rise in permanent residency and amnesty seekers by 2026, raising concerns about national identity. With immigrants making up 23% of the population, a decision is vital for Canada’s protection.

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Nov 11

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Nov 10

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Nov 9

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

“Like climate change, the threat of pandemics is a shared threat that demands a shared response.” “We’re shaping a framework that will help to make the world safer when—not if—the next pandemic strikes.” Make no mistake: When they talk about “shared global threats” requiring a “shared global response”, you can be certain you’re dealing with fake existential crises manufactured as pretexts to advance “multilateralism”—which is their little euphemism for global governance, administered by unelected technocrats.

When the biometric digital ID and digital-programmable money are implemented, there will be no going back. Freedom as we know it will be dead.

Something very serious is happening in America’s financial system and almost nobody is talking about it.

Across the country, ordinary people are waking up to find their bank accounts completely wiped out. Paychecks, savings, gone overnight. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is quietly injecting billions of dollars into the system to keep struggling banks alive. Even federal banks are running dry. Military workers are reporting missing paychecks. And yet… the mainstream media stays silent. Why? Because they don’t want panic. But the truth is, panic might already be setting in.

Sam Altman’s mentor, the Silicon Valley investor Paul Graham, once gave his protégé a vivid endorsement.

“You could parachute him into an island full of cannibals and come back in five years, and he’d be the king,” Graham said in 2008 in a blog about the qualities entrepreneurs need to raise money from investors. At the time, Altman was just 23 and running a now-defunct smartphone app. Despite his apparent qualities, neither he nor Graham could have predicted that 17 years later, Altman would be at the forefront of what would become perhaps the most expensive infrastructure project in history. OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company Altman runs that is behind ChatGPT, has convinced investors to part with tens of billions of dollars to fund plans to spend $1.4tn (£1.1tn) on data centres and AI chips over the next eight years.

The lawsuits may target Roblox, but the real battleground is whether digital ID systems become the price of admission to everyday online life.

Texas has become the latest state to take legal action against Roblox, joining a growing number of attorneys general who accuse the gaming platform of failing to protect children. The case also renews attention on the broader push for online age verification, a move that would lead to widespread digital ID requirements. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit on November 6, alleging that Roblox allowed predators to exploit children while misleading families about safety protections. We obtained a copy of the lawsuit for you here.

As Europe’s top agencies chafe at democratic restraints, the line between efficiency and accountability grows dangerously thin.

Europol’s deputy executive director, Jürgen Ebner, is urging the European Union to relax its own legal restraints on artificial intelligence, arguing that the rules designed to protect citizens are slowing down police innovation. He wants a system that allows the agency to skip lengthy rights checks in “emergency” situations and move ahead with new AI tools before the usual data protection reviews are complete. Ebner told POLITICO that criminals are having “the time of their life” with “their malicious deployment of AI,” while Europol faces months of delay because of required legal assessments.

Your favorite Italian-origin fusilli and macaroni are poised to disappear from U.S. supermarket shelves.

Italy’s biggest pasta exporters say import and antidumping duties totaling 107% on their pasta brands will make doing business in America too costly and are preparing to pull out of U.S. stores as soon as January. The combined tariffs are among the steepest faced by any product targeted by the Trump administration. “It’s an incredibly important market for us,” said Giuseppe Ferro, La Molisana’s chief executive, whose family-run pasta factory sits on the edge of the southern Italian town of Campobasso. “But no one has those kinds of margins,” he said, shaking his head as the sweet, nutty smell of freshly ground wheat berries permeated his factory.

In a bold and controversial move, Silicon Valley startups funded by prominent tech figures are advancing research into genetically engineered babies, aiming to eradicate hereditary diseases but raising alarms about ethics, safety, and the potential for “designer” children.

This story, originally reported by The Wall Street Journal, highlights how companies like Preventive are navigating legal restrictions while backed by billions from investors such as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong. Preventive, a San Francisco-based company founded earlier in 2025 by gene-editing scientist Lucas Harrington, has raised $30 million to pursue embryo editing. Harrington, who earned his doctorate under CRISPR pioneer Jennifer Doudna, positions the firm as a public-benefit corporation dedicated to the “responsible advancement of genome editing technologies applied before birth to benefit humanity,” as stated in its charter.

At least 25 earthquakes have struck off the coast of Japan in the last 24 hours, with some reaching strengths over 6.0 in magnitude.

The largest in the series was recorded as a 6.8 magnitude and prompted a tsunami warning that lasted several hours before being canceled, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quakes ranged in strength from a 4.5 magnitude, with many reaching magnitudes over 5.0, that could cause damage and possible loss of life. The cluster sat about 75 miles off the coast of the Iwate Prefecture, with one earthquake striking further north near the Hokkaido Prefecture.

This investigation connects the dots between:

✅ Avi Loeb’s claim that 3I/ATLAS shows 9 anomalies suggesting alien technology

✅ Jeremy Corbell’s 2024 warning about a government lie involving an “approaching craft”

✅ CIA officer John Ramirez stating 2027 is when “disclosure” happens

✅ Project Blue Beam conspiracy theories about faked alien invasion

✅ Biblical prophecy warning of “great signs and wonders” to deceive humanity

✅ The Beast System infrastructure being built NOW (digital currency, surveillance, social credit)

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Nov 11, 2025