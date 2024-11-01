End Times

Iran to strike before US elections? Germany to shut Iranian consulates. North Korea Test Launches ICBM. Lara Logan Election Bombshell. Biden's CREEPY Halloween Party Tucker: 'I was mauled by a demon'.

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

NOV 01, 2024

Knesset Member Avigdor Liberman calls for pre-emptive strike and 'clear defeat'

Iran is considering launching a retaliatory response to Israel’s strike before the U.S. elections next Tuesday, Nov. 5, CNN reported on Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. news site reported that a “high-ranking source” told them Israel’s recent strike on Iran will be met with a “definitive and painful” response. “The response of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the aggression of the Zionist regime will be definitive and painful,” the source told CNN. The source also claimed that Iran’s response “will probably take place before the day of the US presidential election.”

The attack is expected to be carried out from Iraq using a large number of drones and ballistic missiles, Axios reported.

Israeli intelligence suggests Iran is preparing to attack Israel from Iraqi territory in the coming days, possibly before the US presidential election on Nov. 5, Axios reported on Thursday, citing two unidentified Israeli sources. The attack is expected to be carried out from Iraq using a large number of drones and ballistic missiles, the Axios report added. The report said that carrying out the attack through pro-Iran militias in Iraq could be an attempt by Tehran to avoid another Israeli attack against strategic targets in Iran.

The security threat facing Israel from Jordan appears to be growing, with the ongoing and increasing efforts by Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) to destabilize the Jordanian kingdom in the service of Iran and to transform the country – entirely against its will – into a base for terrorist activity against Israel.

Recently there was a significant escalation of this subversive activity against Jordan when, on October 18, 2024, two members of the Jordanian MB, Husam Abu Ghazala and Amar Qawas, breached the Jordan-Israel border to the south of the Dead Sea disguised as Jordanian soldiers, and opened fire on two Israeli soldiers. Immediately after the attack, spokesmen for the Jordanian MB and its political arm – The Islamic Action Front party – confirmed that the attackers belonged to the movement.[1] These unprecedented announcements reveal the involvement of the MB in terrorist attacks against Israel from Jordanian territory, which until now have been carried out by individuals unaffiliated with any organization.

Israeli and four foreign nationals killed in Metula orchard; pair, reportedly mother and son, killed in olive grove near Haifa; IDF hits Hezbollah sites in Syria, warns Baalbek

Hezbollah rocket attacks on northern Israel killed seven people in agricultural fields near Metula and Haifa Thursday, marking what appeared to be the deadliest day in months for civilians inside Israel. The deaths, which raised the number of civilians killed in the last year of cross-border attacks on northern Israel to 39, were likely to loom large in meetings between Israeli officials and US mediators hoping to end over a month of fighting, as the military continued to expand its strikes on Hezbollah sites deep inside Lebanon.

Israeli TV reports progress in Israel-US talks; WSJ says Hezbollah and Lebanon unlikely to agree to Israel’s demand for ‘active enforcement’ of ceasefire; Blinken: More work to do

Top Israeli officials and senior Biden aides made significant progress in their meetings aimed at securing a ceasefire in Lebanon, according to a Channel 12 report on Thursday that said Israel is seeking a side letter from the US in which Washington will commit to allowing Israel freedom of action to respond to any violation of the ceasefire deal by Hezbollah. A US official told The Times of Israel that US special envoy Amos Hochstein and White House Mideast czar Brett McGurk’s meetings with top Israeli officials in Jerusalem on Thursday were “substantive and constructive and focused on a number of issues in depth, including Iran, Lebanon, Gaza, and securing the release of hostages.”

As Qatari interlocutors reportedly try to coax terror group back to negotiating table with various short-term ceasefire offers, senior official says demands haven’t changed

Hamas on Thursday rejected any proposal for a temporary halt to more than a year of fighting in Gaza and reiterated its insistence on a lasting ceasefire, as American, Egyptian, and Qatari mediators tried to coax the Palestinian terror group back to the negotiating table. “The idea of a temporary pause in the war, only to resume aggression later, is something we have already expressed our position on. Hamas supports a permanent end to the war, not a temporary one,” senior Hamas official Taher al-Nunu told AFP. Mediators seeking to broker a Gaza ceasefire were expected to present Hamas with a proposal for a truce of less than a month, a source with knowledge of the talks told AFP on Wednesday.

The US and a handful of its allies began bombing Houthi targets in Yemen in January after the militia closed the Red Sea down to Israeli-linked commercial shipping via a campaign of hijackings, drone and missile attacks. Nearly ten months into the campaign, the Pentagon has yet to achieve its stated aim of “degrading” Houthi capabilities.

Yemeni television reported Thursday that the US-UK coalition had launched fresh strikes on the strategic Houthi-controlled port city of Hudaydah this morning, saying the strike targeted an area in the city’s al-Hawak district near Hudaydah University.

Berlin had vowed Tehran will face consequences for executing a German-Iranian terror suspect

Germany will close all three Iranian consulates on its soil in response to Tehran’s execution of a German-Iranian dual citizen for terrorism offenses, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced on Thursday. Berlin will seek EU sanctions against those involved in the execution of Jamshid Sharmahd, who was reportedly put to death on Monday for “planning and orchestrating a series of terrorist acts,” according to Iranian state media.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate has been accused of FARA violations

The UK-based Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has colluded with Washington to censor Americans and worked to influence the current presidential election on behalf of Democrats as an unregistered foreign agent, America First Legal has alleged. The pro-Republican legal group has formally requested the US Department of Justice to investigate CCDH as “agents of a foreign principal” that must comply with the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

The Ukrainian leader is trying to drag Western countries into a war with Russia, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Vladimir Zelensky is trying to drag Western countries into a war with Russia by means of his ‘victory plan’, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday. He was responding to a question on recent media reports about Kiev’s demand that the US provide Tomahawk cruise missiles. The New York Times reported this week that Zelensky had secretly asked Washington for Tomahawks in order to strike targets deep inside Russia. Kiev has long called on the West to lift restrictions on the use of such weapons.

Such an outcome may not address the concerns of all nations in Eurasia, the Russian foreign minister has warned

Russia envisions a resolution of the Ukraine conflict that meets the interests of all nations in Eurasia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, commenting on remarks by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who said it could end in a “draw.” According to Lavrov, the term ‘draw’ does not properly describe the outcome sought by Moscow. Lukashenko shared his thoughts at a Eurasian security conference in Minsk, which Lavrov and other foreign officials attended. Russia's top diplomat was asked about the Belarusian leader’s reasoning, which Lukashenko said was based on recent contacts with “smart representatives” of the West.

The Pentagon says it stands ready to back South Korea with nuclear weapons

North Korea is increasingly back in the news amid soaring tensions on multiple fronts, especially following accusations that it sent some 10,000 of its troops to Russia to prepare for possible deployment to fight in Ukraine. Pyongyang on Thursday test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time in almost a year. What's more is that the flight is widely being described as a North Korean rocket's longest ever flight time. Given that nuclear warhead-capable ICBMs can reach several thousands of miles away, such a missile would have the capability of hitting the continental United States. And the timing has not been lost on anyone, coming a mere days before the US presidential election.

The US Republican presidential candidate is participating in a charity event in Arizona

Conservative journalist Tucker Carlson is conducting a live interview with US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump just days before Election Day. Trump has joined Carlson in Glendale, Arizona for a charity event aimed to raise money for the victims of hurricanes Milton and Helene. Americans will go to the polls on November 5, choosing between Trump and his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris. The high-stakes election has been described as one of the most contentious and controversial political cycles in recent memory, with both candidates trading insults and accusing each other of wrecking the country.

Journalist Lara Logan joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the leftist plan to incite supporters to commit false flag terror attacks to then blame their political opposition.

Authorities say they are holding a planned evacuation drill Monday on the ground of the U.S. Capitol complex. U.S. Capitol Police issued an alert over the weekend and again on Monday morning.

“This morning, at approximately 10:00 am, we will have a campus-wide evacuation exercise. The ¨ is in coordination with our Legislative Branch partners,” they posted on X. “Expect temporary street closures to include Constitution Avenue, Independence Avenue, and D Street, NE.”

Earlier in the day, a video went viral of voters in Kentucky having 'issues' with an electronic voting machine that selected "Kamala Harris" when the voter had pressed on "Donald Trump"...

Admittedly, we have seen a few of these style of clips over the past few weeks and viewed it with the same level of skepticism we usually do. However, this time is different because the local County Clerk just issued a statement on Facebook confirming the issue "did occur"... but not before he had denied it occurred. According to the Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown, the machine was taken out of service while waiting for a rep from the AG's Office.

President Trump on Thursday sued CBS News for $10 billion for deceptively editing its ’60 Minutes’ interview with Kamala Harris.

“President Trump brings this action to redress the immense harm caused to him, to his campaign, and to tens of millions of citizens in Texas and across America by CBS’s deceptive broadcasting conduct,” the lawsuit stated, according to Fox News.

Howard Lutnick, co-chairman of President Donald J. Trump’s transition team, has said that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will not be head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in a restored Trump administration. However, he defended the former Democrat’s position on vaccine safety, suggesting he wants data, not a Cabinet position.

Lutnick told CNN he had a two-and-a-half-hour meeting with RFK Jr. and that Kennedy had informed him that vaccines were being released for years without any product liability. He explained Kennedy’s concerns around the historical rate of autism in the United States, noting it now afflicts one in 34 young boys.

The European Union has warned its “citizens” (the slave class) to prepare for a nuclear disaster. A report on the matter further warned that households under rulership should also be prepared for cyberattacks and the use of chemical weapons.

A report published on Wednesday by former Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, says that EU citizens should start stockpiling three days’ worth of goods in order to be ready for various potential disasters, including a nuclear conflict. The initiative is part of the EU’s push to make the bloc more resilient in the face of supposedly mounting threats, ranging from natural disasters to a major military conflict, according to a report by RT.

A new report has called on Brussels to coordinate the intelligence gathering activities of member states

An EU report has called on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to create a “fully fledged” intelligence agency to coordinate the clandestine activity of member states. However, even proponents of the idea admit it would be costly and unpopular. Penned by former Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and published on Wednesday, the report outlines the EU’s readiness for war, and makes a multitude of vague recommendations. Officials in Brussels are advised, for example, to cultivate a “preparedness culture,” and to “strengthen civil-military coordination frameworks.”

Following Germany's lead, the Netherlands will also reintroduce more border controls.

The Dutch government has reached an agreement on a new package of striking asylum measures. And strict border controls are part of it. The Netherlands will introduce border controls at the border with Belgium and Germany starting in late November. The Dutch radical right-wing party PVV of Geert Wilders had been pushing for months for the introduction of a series of strict asylum measures with an emergency law.

"If there was ever any doubt, this action makes clear that the Chinese government will use supply chains as a weapon..."

America's largest drone company and supplier of unmanned aircraft to the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been thrown into a supply chain crisis after Beijing imposed sanctions, barring it from sourcing drone parts from Chinese suppliers, according to a new Financial Times report. This is another wake-up call for American companies heavily reliant on China, highlighting the urgent need to 'friend-shore' or 'reshore' critical supply chains away from the world's second-largest economy. Sources familiar with the situation told FT that Beijing imposed sanctions on Skydio to prevent it from sourcing battery components from Chinese firms.

The group infiltrated correspondence between Microsoft and government officials in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Cyber threat actors from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) have been implicated in multiple breaches of networks associated with federal government agencies and departments, according to a report from the national cybersecurity agency. “Over the past four years, at least 20 networks associated with Government of Canada agencies and departments have been compromised by PRC cyber threat actors,” said the National Cyber Threat Assessment 2025-2026, released Oct. 30 by the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security.

Tamara Ugolini discusses concerns surrounding Health Minister Mark Holland's focus on regulating natural health products while disregarding the risks of pharmaceutical drugs.

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

NOV 1

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

OCT 31

"The moment where I really started to get red-pilled on the whole vax thing was the sickest that I've been in the last 15 years, by far, was when I took the vaccine...I was in bed for two days, my heart was racing"

Fed policy error leaves panicked homebuyers on the sidelines

This wasn't supposed to happen...Treasury yields have taken off rather dramatically since The Fed slashed rates by 50bps in mid-September...as the market seems to be screaming 'policy error' rather loud (or political pandering if you squint a little). But it's not just Wall Street that is questioning The Fed's actions, Main Street is hurting even more as mortgage rates have soared back near recent highs - crushing the optimism that The American Dream is back for some.

No, I am not going to begin talking about what happened yesterday with ASML.

Before we get there, we need to start from the 11th of October when this article (of course totally ignored by MSM and Social Media busy broadcasting the latest phenomenal predictions Jensen Huang was spitting out non-stop) appeared on the web: $2 H100s: How the GPU Rental Bubble Burst. This is the article TLDR: Don’t buy H100s. The market has flipped from shortage ($8/hr) to oversupplied ($2/hr), because of reserved compute resales, open model finetuning, and decline in new foundation model co’s. Rent instead

Crews searched for bodies in stranded cars and sodden buildings Thursday as residents salvaged what they could from their ruined homes following monstrous flash floods in Spain that claimed at least 158 lives, with 155 deaths confirmed in the eastern Valencia region alone.

More horrors emerged Thursday from the debris and ubiquitous layers of mud left by the walls of water that produced Spain’s deadliest natural disaster in living memory. The damage from the storm late Tuesday and early Wednesday recalled the aftermath of a tsunami, with survivors left to pick up the pieces as they mourn their loved ones. Cars were piled on one another like fallen dominoes, uprooted trees, downed power lines and household items all mired in mud that covered streets in dozens of communities in Valencia, a region south of Barcelona on the Mediterranean coast.

Dr Warren Hern has been carrying out late stage abortions for decades. In 1988 someone tried to shoot him, and his clinic in Boulder, Colorado, is regularly bombarded by protesters accusing him of being a ‘murderer.’

But Dr Hern, who is now 86 years old, says he will keep carrying out abortions after 32 weeks — the only physician who publicly admits to doing so — to protect women’s health. He says that since Roe V Wade was overturned, he’s performing more late-term terminations than ever before. It is likely that this is because abortion bans in many states are leading women to seek abortion care elsewhere. The presidential election next week is the first since the reversal of Roe and access to abortion is a top issue among voters, especially women.

President Biden's Halloween Party is even worse than we thought.

Tucker Carlson said that he was “physically mauled” by a demon a year and a half ago that left him bleeding and with still-visible scars on his body from “claw marks” in a clip posted by the “Christianities?” YouTube channel on Thursday.

Asked by his interlocutor, John Heers, if he thought “the presence of evil is kickstarting people to wonder about the good?” Carlson answered “That’s what happened to me,” before recounting the story. “I had a direct experience with it,” said Carlson.