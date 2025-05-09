End Times Headline News May 9 2025

American Cardinal Announced As New Pope. India, Pakistan conflict intensifies. Trump Calls for 30-Day Ceasefire Between Russia and Ukraine. DHS Admits "We can't find 95% of Biden's missing kids"

MAY 09, 2025

American cardinal Robert Prevost - a fierce opponent of same-sex marriage and gender studies in classrooms, yet past Trump & Vance critic - has been selected as the new pope, and will be named Leone XIV, ending a two-day conclave in Rome.

The voting cardinals have made their way out to the balconies of St. Peter's Bascilica waiting for the new pope, as chants of "Leone, Leone, Leone" could be heard from the crowd. Prevost (now Leone XIV), has previously expressed disappointment that some Western media held "sympathy for beliefs and practices that are at odds with the gospel," in particular, the "homosexual lifestyle" and "alternative families comprised of same-sex partners and their adopted children," according to the NY Times.

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost—now Pope Leo XIV—was elected the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, becoming the first pope from the United States.

Robert Francis Prevost was elevated to the rank of cardinal on September 30, 2023, by Pope Francis during a consistory held at the Vatican. He was assigned the title of Cardinal-Deacon of Santa Monica degli Agostiniani. While the corporate media hails Leo XIV as a centrist, a deeper dive into his public statements and social media activity reveals a different story: this pope is unabashedly pro-open borders and has openly criticized conservative leaders—most notably, Vice President J.D. Vance—for standing up for American sovereignty.

As the world dives into the background of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, now known as Pope Leo XIV, it is being revealed that he has a disturbing background of allegedly covering up for priests accused of sexually abusing children despite formerly being in charge of investigating such cases.

Pope Leo is the first American-born pontiff in the history of the Vatican, but sadly his legacy is beginning with a shroud of darkness due to his controversial connections to colleagues charged with molesting kids. During his time as provincial of the Augustinian Province of Chicago from 1999 to 2001, Prevost allowed a known accused pedophile named Father James Ray to live at St. John Stone Friary, which was just around the corner from a Catholic elementary school.

The Indian army also said Pakistani troops had resorted to "numerous cease fire violations." Pakistan denied the accusations.

Pakistan's armed forces launched "multiple attacks" using drones and other munitions along India's entire western border on Thursday night and early Friday, the Indian army said, as conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors intensified. The old enemies have been clashing since India struck multiple locations in Pakistan on Wednesday, which it said were "terrorist camps" in retaliation for a deadly attack in its restive region of Kashmir last month, in which it said Islamabad was involved.

The sharp rhetoric and tightened security come against the backdrop of a decades-long rivalry between India and Pakistan, which have fought three wars since gaining independence in 1947.

[Islamabad] The US Embassy and consulates in Pakistan have issued a security alert for American personnel in Punjab province and its capital, Lahore, warning them to restrict their movements due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan. The advisory reflects growing concern over a volatile situation that has already resulted in dozens of casualties and widespread disruption. “We are aware of reports of military strikes by India into Pakistan. This remains an evolving situation, and we are closely monitoring developments,” the US mission stated Thursday.

President Donald J. Trump is calling for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, threating that the United States and its partners will impose crippling sanctions on whichever of the two nations either refuse the agreement or violate it.

The America First leader outlined the ceasefire proposal in a post on Truth Social late Thursday, May 8, 2025. “The U.S. calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. Hopefully, an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both Countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations,” Trump wrote, continuing: “If the ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions.”

The Ukrainian leader has called for the hostilities to be stopped for at least 30 days after a phone call with US President Donald Trump

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has announced that Kiev is ready for a “complete ceasefire” without any preconditions. A truce could be implemented “from this very minute,” he stated in a message published on his official Telegram channel following talks with US President Donald Trump on Thursday. According to Zelensky, the discussions focused on ways to “bring a real and lasting ceasefire closer,” as well as the “situation on the front lines” and ongoing “diplomatic efforts.” He maintained that the truce should last for at least 30 days, claiming it would “create many opportunities for diplomacy.”

Vance: we've tried to consistently advance the ball...

The Trump administration is pushing forward with seeking to forge a peace deal in Ukraine, despite recent warnings it could give up trying to mediate if progress isn't made, as well as seeking to repair bilateral US-Russia relations. "With a frost covering Europe's energy relations with Russia, officials from Washington and Moscow have held discussions about the U.S. helping to revive Russian gas sales to the continent," Reuters has cited eight sources to say. Europe, other than a couple holdout countries like Hungary and Slovakia, drastically slashed its Russian gas imports soon after February 2022 and the start of the Ukraine war. Gazprom subsequently posted a $7 billion loss in 2023.

The two leaders have signed dozens of cooperation documents covering a wide range of areas following the talks

Russia and China have signed nearly three dozen agreements following negotiations between presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in Moscow. The two leaders talked for more than seven hours, according to TASS. The documents ranged from joint statements on strengthening the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the two nations as well as declarations in support of the global stability and international law to agreements covering agricultural export regulations and bilateral cooperation in space.

The day marking the triumph in the Great Patriotic War is one of Russia’s most revered holidays

Military parades and other ceremonial events paying tribute to the valor and sacrifice of the Soviet people are taking place across Russia, with the centerpiece event kicking off in Moscow at 10am local time. Thousands of troops and dozens of military vehicles will parade through Moscow’s iconic Red Square on May 9 to mark the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany and its collaborators. For over a decade, Victory Day has also featured a massive civilian march known as the Immortal Regiment, during which people carry portraits of their relatives who fought the Nazis.

Around 50 of the nation’s biggest corporations have signed an open letter on the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazism

Dozens of Germany’s most prominent enterprises have acknowledged their responsibility for allowing Nazi tyrant Adolf Hitler to rise to power. In a letter published in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the corporations, including Siemens, Uniper, and Volkswagen, have admitted that their forebearers’ greed and silence contributed to Nazi crimes. “The Nazi seizure of power in 1933 would have been unthinkable without the failure of the decision-makers of the time in politics, the military, the judiciary, and the economy,” the collective statement marking the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII in Europe said.

The German domestic spy agency has suspended its labelling of the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as a right-wing extremist organization following pressure from the Trump administration and a new lawsuit.

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution announced it would be suspending the classification on May 8 until a court decides on the outcome of the pending lawsuit. The AfD is appealing the classification at the Cologne Administrative Court to reverse the spy agency’s decision. If the court does not rule in favour of the party, the spy agency will be able to surveil party members and use informants to infiltrate it at scale.

Estonia’s actions are “extremely disruptive,” Robert Fico has said

Slovak Prime Minister Rober Fico has accused the government of fellow EU member-state Estonia of trying to thwart his visit to Moscow for the Victory Day parade on May 9. The event marks the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany by the Soviet Union. Estonia closed its airspace to Fico’s plane on Wednesday. The Baltic state’s foreign minister, Margus Tsahkna, claimed that “Russia is a country that launched and continues a war in Europe” and “participation in propaganda events organized by them should be ruled out” for EU representatives.

In a bold stand against the chief representative of the globalist elite in Brussels, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated Hungary will not be dragged into war by the unelected bureaucrats of the European Union, and it will not support Ukraine’s fast-tracked accession into the EU at the expense of Central European prosperity.

Speaking with unflinching clarity, Orbán denounced European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s renewed push to deepen EU involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, calling it a “scandal” and warning that Europe is being driven off a cliff, the Hungarian news portal Mandiner reported. “Ursula von der Leyen wants to drag Europe into war,” Orbán declared, adding, “It is in Europe’s interest to follow the example of the United States and come out of the war. We can no longer pour European people’s money into a bottomless bag.”

First Ramadan in churches, now kindergarten children taken to mosques to pray facing Mecca. In silence, European identity is being dismantled.

In a shocking incident that has Italians furious, young children from a Catholic kindergarten in Treviso were reportedly led in Islamic prayer during a school trip, without their parents knowing or giving consent. This disgraceful display of cultural submission has triggered a national debate about parental rights and religious freedom.

The European Union (EU) has declared its intention to contest the United States’ reciprocal tariff policy at the World Trade Organization (WTO). This announcement was made during a press conference held by EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic at the EU Council building on May 7, 2025.

The European Commission has initiated a public consultation on possible countermeasures targeting U.S. imports valued at $107.4 billion, should negotiations with Washington falter. The proposed list includes a wide array of agricultural and industrial goods, notably bourbon and tequila, which have been contentious points between the transatlantic partners. President Donald J. Trump had previously threatened to impose a 200 percent tariff on EU alcohol imports, escalating tensions.

The European Commission is taking Czechia, Spain, Cyprus, Poland, and Portugal to the EU’s top court for failing to implement key parts of the bloc’s controversial tech law...

The European Commission announced on Wednesday that it is referring five member states to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) for failing to properly implement the Digital Services Act (DSA), Brussels’ flagship legislation aimed at regulating online platforms. The countries facing legal action are Czechia, Spain, Cyprus, Poland, and Portugal. According to the Commission, these member states either failed to appoint a national Digital Services Coordinator (DSC) or failed to empower those bodies with the authority required to enforce the DSA.

Amid shock in Israel at Trump’s deal with Yemeni terror group, ambassador indicates in TV interview that US will only respond to Houthi attacks on Israel if American citizens hurt

The United States’ actions against the Iran-backed Houthi rebel attacks on Israel depend on whether they harm American citizens, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said in an interview, part of which was broadcast by Channel 12 news on Thursday. “The United States isn’t required to get permission from Israel to make some type of arrangement that would get the Houthis from firing on our ships,” Huckabee said in a clip from the full interview, set to air on the Israeli network this weekend.

Defense minister says country must be able to defend itself without American support, warning Tehran it will get the Hamas, Hezbollah treatment unless attacks from Yemen stop

Israel threatened Yemen’s Houthi rebels with “heavy” military strikes and warned the group’s Iranian sponsors that they would suffer the same fate as other regional foes of Israel if attacks on the country did not halt. Speaking two days after the United States announced that it had reached a ceasefire with the Yemeni terror group, Defense Minister Israel Katz called for Israel to be capable of defending itself even if deprived of American support, as some Israeli officials privately expressed concerns over the ramifications of the US deal.

Under former President Joe Biden, nuclear talks were an element of a wider US-Saudi deal tied to normalization and to Riyadh's goal of a defense treaty with Washington.

The United States is no longer demanding Saudi Arabia normalize ties with Israel as a condition for progress on civil nuclear cooperation talks, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit next week. Dropping the demand that Saudi Arabia establish diplomatic relations with Israel would be a major concession by Washington. Under former President Joe Biden, nuclear talks were an element of a wider US-Saudi deal tied to normalization and to Riyadh's goal of a defense treaty with Washington.

Republican Senator stated that he would not support the Trump administration's move if it waives the demand for normalization as a condition for a security agreement with Saudi Arabia.

US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) addressed reports last night (Thursday) that the Trump administration has decided to drop the demand for normalization with Israel as a condition for a security agreement with Saudi Arabia. "I have been working on and supportive of normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel for years. This historic agreement would effectively end the Arab-Israeli conflict and allow the region to march toward the light and away from darkness, building on the historic Abraham Accords," Graham wrote on X.

"If you make a mistake, we’ll act on you in a way that you forget the True Promise 1 and 2," Salami told Iranian media.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps chief Hossein Salami said that Iran would seriously retaliate against Israel and the US if the two countries struck Iran. "I’m issuing a serious warning: if you make one wrong move, we will open up the gates of hell on you," he said. "Sit down and stay in your place ... we have made extensive preparations. These are serious warnings to Zionist officials, to US officials. The criminal prime minister of the Zionist regime talks a lot these days, threatens Iran," he said, according to Iran International.

Nuclear talks between Iran and the United States are faltering over whether Iran will be permitted to enrich Uranium and fluctuating US demands, two diplomatic sources in Tehran told Iran International.

Despite Tehran agreeing to expanded inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the dispute over enrichment has cast doubt over the timing and direction of the next round of negotiations, originally scheduled to resume this week after being delayed in Oman. “Iran has accepted strict and intensive inspections by IAEA inspectors, and the two sides have reached an understanding on verification and control mechanisms,” an Iranian diplomatic source familiar with the talks said on condition of anonymity.

One thing is becoming clear: Mark Carney went to great lengths to make sure Brookfield paid as little tax as possible in Canada. Ezra Levant travels to investigate the bike shop Brookfield calls its headquarters in Bermuda.

U.S. stock markets experienced a boost on Thursday following President Donald J. Trump’s announcement of a trade agreement with the United Kingdom.

At closing, the Dow Jones had gained 254 points, or 0.6 percent. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 also rose 0.6 percent, and the Nasdaq closed up 1 percent. After weeks of what Trump critics tried to frame as a market decline, the blue-chip Dow Jones narrowly missed exit correction territory, strongly suggesting that the volatility has been driven by a much-needed market correction. Notably, the market gains are also throwing cold water on fears that the United States has entered a bear market.

It is believed that President Donald J. Trump will soon tap former judge, prosecutor, and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro as the new Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

The move comes as the push to confirm the current interim prosecutor, Ed Martin, has stalled out in the U.S. Senate after drawing opposition from Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), an establishment figure often accused of catering to the political goals of multinational corporations over Americans. Earlier on Thursday, after signing a landmark trade deal with the United Kingdom, President Trump addressed the current situation with Martin’s nomination, expressing his frustration with the senators opposing his pick but signaling that the White House would be moving on to another choice.

The O’Keefe Media Group on Thursday released undercover video of US Attorney General Pam Bondi revealing previously undisclosed information about Jeffrey Epstein.

In an April 28 recording Pam Bondi revealed to a stranger in a DC restaurant that there are ‘tens of thousands of videos of little kids’ for the FBI to comb through. “Do you know when the Epstein files are going to be released?” a concerned citizen asked Pam Bondi. “We hope soon.” When pressed for more information Bondi added, “No. You know what it is? There are tens of thousands of videos, and it’s all with little kids.” “That’s where they’ve [the Department of Justice] been working. People don’t understand, but that’s what they’ve been working on going through,” Bondi said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was asked about his former running mate Nicole Shanahan’s claims that someone is “controlling his decisions,” and that she did not mean President Donald Trump, during an interview on Fox News on Thursday.

Shanahan made the stunning claims in response to President Donald Trump’s nomination of Casey Means as surgeon general on Wednesday…“It’s very strange. Doesn’t make any sense. I was promised that if I supported RFK Jr. in his Senate confirmation that neither of these siblings would be working under HHS or in an appointment (and that people much more qualified would be),” Shanahan wrote.

MAY 9

MAY 8

According to AvKARE, the distributor, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), over 1.8 million cartons of eye drops have been recalled across the United States due to manufacturing issues that may have compromised their sterility.

The recall notices from AvKARE and the FDA did not specify the exact manufacturing issue but noted a “lack of assurance of sterility,” which could result in products of unacceptable quality. The notices warned that using these eye drops may pose health risks, including serious eye infections that could lead to temporary vision loss or permanent blindness. In 2023, the CDC reported 50 infections across 11 states linked to eye drops contaminated with antibiotic-resistant bacteria, resulting in one death and several cases of permanent blindness.

Bill Gates, the technologist turned philanthropist, has warned that global aid cuts will likely see millions more vulnerable people die in the next four to six years.

In an interview with Reuters as he pledged to give away his fortune more quickly than planned, giving his foundation $200 billion spending power to 2045, he said he was surprised by the abrupt cuts to aid by governments this year, but expected they would come back to caring about children's survival over the next 20-year period.

"I’d love for him to go in and meet the children that have now been infected with HIV because he cut that money..."

Update (1257ET): Elon Musk responded to Gates on Thursday, saying "Gates is a huge liar" in response to Gates' assertion that "DOGE will cost 2 million lives." …Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has reignited his ongoing feud with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, accusing the world’s richest man of “killing the world’s poorest children” through funding cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) overseen by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

MAY 9

Container ships from Asia take 30–50 days to reach U.S. West Coast ports, but current demand for container space from China is 60–65% below normal.

Without faster shipping or a reversal of President Trump’s China tariffs, the consumer retail sector—70% of U.S. GDP—faces significant damage. Retail shelves at stores like Walmart and Target are already thinning. U.S. shoppers should act quickly to purchase essentials, as product shortages are emerging. The issue isn’t just higher import prices but a lack of goods clearing U.S. customs. According to Market Watch, Weak consumer sentiment is dragging down economic data, with BNY’s Adam Vos noting its broader implications.

There’s a civil war going on in America right under your nose, and you may not even realize it. The weapons being used aren’t bullets; they are building permits. “Epic City,” which stands for “East Plano Islamic Center,” is a 279-acre development outside Dallas. They’re not just building houses. They’re building a beachhead for Islamic conquest in the heart of Texas.

Saumik Amin, owner of the real estate brokerage firm responsible for the development, went on the Muslim podcast “Righteous and Rich” to discuss the plans for the Islamic city. “It’s 279-acre land. [It will have] a Masjid, homes—a total Muslim village,” Amin detailed. “The streets, ‘Khalid ibn al-Walid,’ ‘Tariq ibn Ziyad’, [will be named after] all the great conquerors.”

New Mexico was rocked by back-to-back earthquakes just five minutes apart.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 3.6 and 3.1 magnitude quakes beginning at 12:24pm local, with the epicenter less than 10 miles south of Eunice. The region sits on top of the Alamogordo fault that formed around 30 million years ago. This ancient fault is part of the Rio Grande Rift, a 600-mile long geological feature stretching from southern Colorado to north Mexico, which is actively widening up to two millimeters a year and causing earthquakes. It is unknown if the Rio Grande Rift triggered Thursday's earthquakes. Eunice is also located in the heart of the Permian Basin, an area experiencing a significant oil and gas boom, including fracking.

For years on this show we've documented how the Biden administration became the largest trafficker of children in the world.