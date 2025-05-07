India fires missiles towards Pakistan. US-Houthi truce. Alberta could hold secession referendum. Pentagon chief to slash top brass. Rep. James Comer Claims Epstein Files May Have Been DESTROYED

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

MAY 07, 2025

India confirms it fired missiles towards Pakistan amid heightened tensions between the two countries following a series of terrorist attacks in Kashmir.

India confirmed on Tuesday that it launched missiles towards Pakistan, amid heightened tensions between the two countries following a series of terrorist attacks in Kashmir. Pakistani security officials said the missiles struck locations in Kashmir and in the country’s eastern Punjab province. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. India’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that it had targeted at least nine sites “where terrorist attacks against India have been planned.”

Islamabad has vowed retaliation as the most intense fighting in years broke out between the nuclear-armed rivals

India has launched “Operation Sindoor,” targeting what it called “terrorist infrastructure” in Pakistan and Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir region, in retaliation for a deadly terrorist attack in Baisaran Valley. Islamabad condemned the strikes as a “heinous provocation” and vowed retaliation. New Delhi said it hit at least nine targets early Wednesday morning, insisting that the strikes were directed at “terrorist camps” and not the Pakistani armed forces or civilians.

Days before India’s ‘Operation Sindoor,’ Islamabad suspended the 1972 agreement with New Delhi that aimed to establish lasting peace between the two neighbors

India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on the night of May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan in retaliation for a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgram, Kashmir last month. New Delhi stated that it hit at least nine targets. “Our actions have been focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution,” the Indian government said in a statement.

"You know they’ve been fighting for many, many decades—and centuries, actually, if you really think about it. I just hope it ends very quickly."

President Donald Trump was asked about rising tensions between Pakistan and India in the Oval Office on Tuesday, to which he said he hoped that the conflict "ends very quickly." A reporter asked for Trump’s reaction to the attacks between the two nations, to which Trump said, "it’s a shame, we just heard about it as we were walking in the doors of Oval. Just heard about it. I guess people knew something was gonna happen based on a little bit of the past. They’ve been fighting for a long time. You know they’ve been fighting for many, many decades—and centuries, actually, if you really think about it. I just hope it ends very quickly."

Sudan has cut diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), after repeatedly accusing the Gulf nation of backing the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the country's civil war.

The announcement comes after the RSF were blamed for three days of attacks on the usually safe city of Port Sudan. On Tuesday, Sudan's Defence Minister Yassin Ibrahim accused the UAE of violating his country's sovereignty through its "proxy", the RSF. The UAE has repeatedly denied allegations that it is giving financial, military and political support to the paramilitary force.

A US F-18 fighter jet was lost in the Red Sea on Tuesday after tipping off the flight deck of the Harry S Truman aircraft carrier, in the second such incident in about a week, two US officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The officials said the fighter jet failed to come to a proper halt after landing on the carrier. One of the officials said that both members of the crew had ejected before the jet plunged into the water and had been recovered by a rescue helicopter.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump just announced in the Oval Office that the Houthi terrorists in Yemen have told American officials that they will stop all of their attacks, including on international shipping in and around the Red Sea.

“We will take them at their word and stop our bombing of Houthi targets,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, at Trump’s side during a meeting with Canada’s new prime minister, called the Houthi decision an “important development.” Not yet clear is whether the Houthis have also agreed to stop firing ballistic missiles at Israel.

US Senator Lindsey Graham urges Israelis to do what they have to do to protect their airspace, after Trump announced a halt in US strikes on the Houthis.

US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday urged Israelis to do what they have to do in order to defend themselves from Houthi attacks. His call came after US President Donald Trump announced that the Houthis had agreed to stop attacking American vessels and the US had agreed, in turn, to stop attacks on the Houthis. The Iranian-backed rebels later stressed that while they had agreed to stop attacks on US targets, they would continue attacks on Israel.

An apparent truce to a blazing Yemen front in Iran's regionwide confrontation with Israel and the United States could deal a fillip to flagging Iran-US talks that had been dogged by the uptick in fighting.

US President Donald Trump made the shock announcement in the White House on Tuesday that he was calling off a bombing campaign on Yemen's Houthis after the Iran-backed group "capitulated" by agreeing to halt attacks on shipping. Oman said on Tuesday it was mediating a Houthi-US ceasefire deal, but adding to the fog of war, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti was quoted by Bloomberg as saying after Trump's announcement that it would continue its campaign until Israel halts attacks on Gaza.

President Donald Trump plans to announce that the United States will begin officially referring to the Persian Gulf as the “Arabian Gulf” or the “Gulf of Arabia” during his visit to Saudi Arabia next week, the Associated Post reported.

The move, which comes amid a broader effort to deepen ties with Persian Gulf Arab states, marks a break with long-standing international convention and is likely to provoke a sharp response from Iran, which shares the longest coastline along the body of water. Two US officials familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the announcement would be made while Trump visits Riyadh as part of a regional tour that includes Qatar and the United Arab Emirates—countries that have long pushed for the geographic name change.

This comes after a member of Israel's hostage deal negotiation team told The Jerusalem Post.

US President Donald Trump told reporters that there are only 21 living hostages remaining in Gaza, announcing that three had died in captivity. "They said that only 24 are living, and I now correct... I say 21 because as of today, it's 21. Three have died. So this, this is a terrible situation," Trump told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday after he met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. He did not follow up to say which hostages have supposedly died.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ordered the Department of State to close the Office of Palestinian Affairs and merge it with the United States Embassy in Jerusalem, according to several reports.

Tammy Bruce, a spokesperson with the Department of State, confirmed during a hearing that U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee would be taking “the steps necessary to implement the merger over the coming weeks,” according to CNN. “This decision will restore the first Trump term framework of a unified US diplomatic mission in Israel’s capital that reports to the US ambassador to Israel,” Bruce said. “Ambassador (Mike) Huckabee will take the steps necessary to implement the merger over the coming weeks.”

Is the path to America’s Golden Age paved through the Kingdom of Black Gold?

Some of the United States’ most powerful business leaders will descend on Riyadh for the Saudi-US Investment Forum - dubbed “MAGA in the Desert” - to boost investment in America as President Donald Trump prepares for a highly anticipated visit next week to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates to deepen ties with key regional players, according to the New York Post.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will visit Paris on Wednesday, his first trip to Europe since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in December, as he seeks international support for his efforts to bring greater stability to his war-shattered country.

Sharaa, who will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, received an exemption from the United Nations to travel to Paris as he remains on a terrorism sanctions list for his previous leadership of the Islamist armed group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a former al-Qaeda affiliate.

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney had their first meeting at the White House since Canada's federal election. Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle react to the key moments from the meeting between the U.S. and Canadian leaders.

Alberta’s Danielle Smith has said a vote on separation will be held next year if a petition gains enough support

Alberta could hold a public referendum on breaking away from Canada next year if a citizen-led petition gets the required number of signatures, the province’s premiere, Danielle Smith, said on Monday. The western province has long clashed with the federal government over legislation limiting fossil fuel development and promoting clean energy, which Alberta officials say unfairly targets their economy. Smith’s announcement comes days after the Liberal Party secured a fourth consecutive term in the federal election, deepening political divides between Ottawa and oil-rich Alberta.

See, it wasn't all that difficult.

Just hours after China admitted that it had been secretly engaging in pre-trade talks with the US despite repeatedly claiming otherwise including most recently on Friday when China’s foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said that “China and the U.S. have not held consultations or negotiations on the issue of tariffs,” adding that “the United States should not confuse the public” - even though we now know that active consultations were being held to prepare the upcoming tariff negotiation in Switzerland, Beijing - no longer needing to save face - immediately proceeded to cut rates and ease financial conditions to prop up its struggling economy.

The United States and the United Kingdom are set to sign a bilateral trade deal this week, marking significant progress in President Donald J. Trump‘s efforts to renegotiate global trade and its impact on American workers.

It is believed the deal is one of 17 being prioritized out of over 100 negotiations and will increase pressure on the European Union (EU) to reach an agreement as well. Among the concessions being made by the British are reductions in their digital services tax aimed at multinational technology companies based in the United States. The Labour government, under Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, is also believed to be poised to cut its tariffs on American automobiles and steel imports and reduce trade duties on American agricultural goods.

Just between us: if Labour leader Keir Starmer had run in UK’s last General Elections with a platform of ‘cutting fuel subsidy for poor pensioners and releasing dangerous criminals from jail to make room’, he would never have achieved a landslide victory like he did.

But once elected, among many scandals and in parallel to other deranged Globalist policies, that’s exactly what he did. Now, after getting crushed by Nigel Farage’s Reform UK in the latest local elections, Starmer is considering reinstating the winter fuel payment for thousands of pensioners ‘in a move to restore public goodwill.’ Everyone around him agrees that the decision last July to cut the winter fuel allowance from all but the very poorest pensioners has been a disaster.

Friedrich Merz, the leader of Germany‘s notionally conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU)—formerly led by Angela Merkel—did not secure enough votes in the Bundestag to become Chancellor in an initial ballot.

This marks the first time since World War II that a candidate for Chancellor has failed to win on the initial ballot in the German legislature. Merz required a majority of 316 votes to succeed but fell short by six votes, obtaining only 310 out of 630. His coalition, which includes the CDU, its Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU), and the leftist Social Democrats, holds a slim majority with 328 seats. The secret ballot nature of the vote means it is unclear who within his coalition did not support him, although he managed to push through with 325 votes on his second attempt.

Europe is losing patience with Brussels. Enough is enough.

A crime against nature and common sense. We all saw the result: blackouts.

Russia and Ukraine launched overnight air attacks on each other's capitals on Wednesday, with swarms of drones destroyed on their approach to Moscow and Russian missiles and drones sparking fires in several apartments in Kyiv.

Falling debris from destroyed drones sparked fires in apartments and buildings across three of Kyiv's districts, Ukraine's military administration said on social media, just hours after Russia sent missiles to the Ukrainian capital.

Russian forces will, however, give an “adequate response” to any attacks by Ukraine, spokesman Dmitry Peskov has warned

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 72-hour Victory Day ceasefire proposal is still valid and Moscow’s forces have been given orders to halt military activity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. At the same time, he warned that if Ukraine chooses not to honor the truce and attempts to strike Russian military positions, an “adequate response will be given immediately.”

Trump admin moving forward with a Joe Biden-era plan to move a retired Patriot missile system...

The Donald Trump administration is moving forward with a Joe Biden-era plan to move a retired Patriot missile system from Israel to Ukraine. Washington will upgrade the air defense platform before transferring control to Kiev. The New York Times reported the move on Sunday, citing four current and former US officials who confirmed that Trump planned to go through with sending a Patriot system to Kiev, despite his stated objections to continuing what he calls "Biden’s war" in Ukraine.

The United States may deport migrants to Libya for the first time this week, three US officials said on Tuesday, despite Washington's past condemnation of its human rights practices and harsh treatment of detainees.

Two of the officials said the US military could fly the migrants to the North African country as soon as Wednesday, but stressed that plans could still change.

Illegal aliens in Washington, D.C., have been alerted to upcoming U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) inspections at various workplaces, via Pablo Manriquez, founder of MigrantInsider.com.

Manriquez, a Chilean-born pro-migration advocate, shared that sources informed him of planned ICE checks at Subway restaurants and among Door Dash and Uber Eats drivers, among others, on Tuesday and Wednesday. This information leak has drawn criticism from Tricia McLaughlin, spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ICE’s parent agency. McLaughlin expressed concern over the potential danger posed to law enforcement, stating, “It is sickening that this ‘reporter’ is putting law enforcement lives at risk and doing the bidding of violent criminal aliens and gang members.”

The Supreme Court gave President Donald Trump a big win on Tuesday by allowing him to exclude openly transgender individuals from the military.

In a brief order, the Supreme Court justices granted an emergency request from the Trump administration to “lift a nationwide injunction blocking the policy,” according to NBC News. The court lifted the temporary injunction, and while litigation may continue, it is likely that the policy will stay in place. “The application for stay presented to Justice Kagan and by her referred to the Court is granted,” the order said. “The March 27, 2025 preliminary injunction entered by the United State District Court for the Western District of Washington, case No. 2:25-cv-241, is stayed pending the disposition of the appeal in the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and disposition of a petition for a writ of certiorari, if such a writ is timely sought.”

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has ordered a 20% reduction in the number of four-star generals

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday ordered the active-duty military to reduce its number of four-star generals and flag officers by 20% in order to improve efficiency. In a memo, Hegseth announced that the measure would be followed by a second round of reductions of 10% among top officers across all branches of the armed forces, including the National Guard. The reductions come in addition to the dismissal of more than half a dozen top generals since January, as the administration of US President Donald Trump is trimming excess spending from the federal budget through its newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In a new interview with Benny Johnson, House Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) revealed what may be the most damning development yet in the fight to uncover the truth behind Jeffrey Epstein’s sinister global sex-trafficking and blackmail network: the Epstein files may have already been destroyed—and the federal government might be complicit.

Comer, who has spearheaded numerous high-profile investigations into Biden family corruption and the weaponization of federal agencies, made it clear: he believes the Department of Justice no longer has the files—if it ever did. Comer believes the files are already destroyed to cover up the deep state.

Canadian taxpayers unknowingly funded a $54 million covert COVID-era advertising campaign designed to shape public behaviour, but despite promises of a detailed report outlining the tactics used, public health now claims it was never produced.

If a large asteroid was heading toward our planet or a nuclear war was imminent, there are underground facilities where our leaders would be able to take shelter in order to ensure that the U.S. government continues to operate.

But as far as the general public is concerned, we would be on our own. There are no shelters for us, and we would not be allowed inside the underground facilities where our leaders would be hiding. Surprisingly, we have just learned that the underground facility where congressional leaders took shelter in the aftermath of 9/11 is “getting an upgrade”…

Over the last several decades, the global economy has become more interconnected than ever, but now everything is changing.

The flow of goods between the number one economic power on the planet and the number two economic power on the planet is absolutely imploding, and that is going to have enormous implications on both sides of the Pacific. I have written quite a bit about the dramatic decline of U.S. imports, but the numbers show that U.S. exports are falling precipitously as well. According to CNBC, there has been a 51 percent decline in exports at the Port of Portland and a 28 percent decline in exports at the Port of Tacoma…

Current indicators suggest that while there are no imminent shortages of goods in United States stores, the ongoing deterioration in global shipping may soon lead to such shortages.

This situation presents challenges for the White House, which is urging American consumers to be patient as trade officials expedite efforts to finalize numerous trade agreements. Cargo volumes at major U.S. ports, including those in Los Angeles, Long Beach, California, and New York-New Jersey, have either declined or are projected to decline significantly, primarily due to reduced shipments from China, the leading exporter to the United States. U.S. import booking volumes have decreased 35% since late March, including a 26% decline from the week ending April 21 to the subsequent week.

Expected to be 33 times the size of New York City

A climate scientist working as an adviser on Saudi Arabia's Neom project has warned that the new city could change local environments and weather systems, including the path of wind and sand storms. The $500+ billion megacity - which organizers claim will be 33 times the size of New York City - is planned to include a 170km straight-line city, an eight-sided city that floats on water, and a ski resort with a folded vertical village, amongst other grandiose projects.

University of Zurich researchers secretly deployed AI bots on Reddit to manipulate users’ opinions on controversial topics.

In a shocking breach of trust, researchers at the University of Zurich conducted a secret AI-driven social experiment on Reddit users—without their knowledge or consent. The study, which involved AI-generated comments designed to influence opinions on hot-button issues, has sparked outrage among the platform’s community and drawn sharp condemnation from Reddit’s legal team. The experiment targeted r/ChangeMyView, a debate subreddit with 3.8 million members, where users post controversial opinions and invite counterarguments. Over several months, AI-powered bots—posing as real people—flooded discussions with over 1,700 deceptive comments.

Maybe time to stop asking it for tax and legal advice?

OpenAI, the world's most valuable artificial intelligence company, is likely being targeted by espionage from multiple nation-states, warns Josh Steinman, a former Trump National Security Council staffer and cybersecurity company founder.

A startling new video has captured a clear image of what one witness believes was a giant UFO flying over California.

The April 27 video taken by an unnamed resident in Twentynine Palms followed what appears to be a brightly-lit hexagonal craft as it flew over the desert. The UFO reportedly appeared out of nowhere around 10:27 pm PT while the witness was staying at a remote cabin. According to the report the witness made to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) two days later, the suspected spacecraft was moving very slowly and irregularly, like it was in a daze. 'It seemed to move arbitrarily with no clear path. The movements were jerky and at varying speeds,' the witness wrote in their NUFORC report. The large object also appeared to pulsate, giving off a bright light from its edges, as it moved through the sky for approximately 15 minutes.

A mysterious green fireball flew across the sky in southern Washington over the weekend, with hundreds of people witnessing and commenting on the strange phenomenon.

People spotted the green fireball throughout the Pacific Northwest, including Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, and Alberta, Canada. “I’ve never seen anything quite like this,” a witness from Jackson, Wyoming commented on an American Meteor Society post, obtained by The Seattle Times. “It was like a firework falling down from the sky!” Some initially believed it was a falling aircraft due to its size. “I’ve seen shooting stars before, but nothing like this. The intensity of the brightness was so much stronger,” another person from Jackson commented. “It’s a clear night with perfect air quality.”

A strange peak in the middle of the Amazon rainforest may actually be the largest pyramid ever built in the ancient world.

Known as Cerro El Cono, this massive, pyramid-shaped formation is cloaked in mystery due to both its striking structure and the extreme difficulty of reaching it. The 1,310-foot-tall, pyramid-shaped hill sits in Peru’s Sierra del Divisor National Park, near the Ucayali River in the Amazon. Unlike other mountains, however, this extremely steep peak has a set of distinct flat surfaces - like the Great Pyramid of Giza - which have been covered by vegetation over the centuries. Moreover, this one great peak sticks out from the completely flat rainforest around it, adding to the speculation that Cerro El Cono may not be a natural formation.

They've been planning this for a very long time.