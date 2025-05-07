End Times Headline News May 6 2025

Trump Bans Federal Funding For Gain-of-Function Research. Trump Says No Easing on China Tariff Talks. Israel strikes Yemen. Witkoff: Iran nuclear progressing. UN Going Broke Without Your Tax Dollars

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

MAY 06, 2025

President Donald Trump on Monday afternoon signed an executive order stopping federal funding for dangerous gain-of-function research in high-risk countries like China and Iran, as well as in nations with insufficient research oversight.

Joined in the Oval Office by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and National Institutes of Health official Jay Bhattacharya, Trump underscored his commitment to protecting America’s public health and national security. The order equips U.S. research agencies to identify and terminate funding for biological research—both ongoing and future—that could threaten public safety or national security. It specifically targets federally funded studies abroad that risk triggering another pandemic, focusing on gain-of-function experiments like those conducted on bat coronaviruses by the EcoHealth Alliance and China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow reacted to NIH moves on animal experimentation.

Marlow said, “I’m glad the Beagles are free. … They were basically Beagle torture and we had funded it. So, just cruel stuff…and it was a big thing where there was a journal that reported that the NIH was funding research of insects eating Beagles alive, and then they had the story retracted and claimed that there’s erroneous information, but I just wonder if it was a big pressure campaign. Because Bhattacharya said he came in and blocked the Beagle experiments, so if there were no Beagle experiments, why would he need to block Beagle experiments?”

"The back-end costs of treating chronic diseases are bankrupting states through Medicaid..."

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has issued a dire warning about the United States’ chronic disease crisis, declaring that poor nutrition is fueling a healthcare cost surge that threatens to bankrupt the nation. During a recent Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. outlined plans to reform the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) with Rollins, targeting sugary drinks and junk food that the USDA chief argues drive an unprecedented obesity epidemic.

In a recent interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, President Donald J. Trump downplayed the idea of pursuing a third presidential term, despite previously appearing open to the idea.

“It’s something that, to the best of my knowledge, you’re not allowed to do,” he said. He noted that “many people” are selling ‘Trump 2028’ merchandise, but “this is not something I’m looking to do.” “I’m looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican,” he added, highlighting Vice President J.D. Vance as a “fantastic, brilliant guy,” and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as “great.”

President Donald J. Trump has stated that he will maintain tariffs on Chinese imports, resisting any reduction to bring Beijing to the negotiating table.

In an interview with NBC’s Meet The Press recorded at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump emphasized that China’s economy is suffering significantly. “They’re getting absolutely destroyed. Their factories are closing. Their unemployment is going through the roof,” Trump remarked to host Kristen Welker. Trump made it clear that he does not intend to ease the tariffs, which are designed to protect American producers from cheap Chinese imports, merely to initiate talks. When asked directly by Welker if he would drop the tariffs for negotiation purposes, Trump responded with a definitive “No.”

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has ordered a sweeping purge of senior Pentagon leadership, demanding a 20% reduction in four-star generals and admirals across all branches, according to a memo obtained by CNN.

Hegseth’s memo frames the cuts as “critical” for “removing redundant force structure to optimize and streamline leadership.” As of February 2025, the U.S. military has 38 active-duty four-star officers across its branches: 11 in the Army, 3 in the Marine Corps, 8 in the Navy, 12 in the Air Force, 3 in the Space Force, and 1 in the Coast Guard.

United Airlines pulled 35 round-trip flights a day following a radar outage at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey last week.

Last Monday air traffic controllers lost communication with planes flying in and out of Newark for about 90 seconds. National Air Traffic Controllers Association told Bloomberg News that Newark “temporarily lost radar and communications with the aircraft under their control, unable to see, hear, or talk to them.” “Air traffic controllers guiding planes bound for Newark Liberty International Airport lost radar and radio communication for more than a minute early last week before flights at the key hub were snarled for days, according to people familiar with the matter,” Bloomberg reported.

Illegal aliens will get a “beautiful flight” out of the United States if they voluntarily self-deport under a new program spearheaded by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), President Donald Trump says.

On Monday, as Breitbart News reported, DHS announced a financial incentive program that will provide illegal aliens with $1,000 only after they verify that they have self-deported to their home country using the CBP Home mobile app. Several European countries, such as Germany and Denmark, have imposed similar policies that have been very successful in helping to reduce illegal immigration.

In a brazen attack captured on video, members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua and its offshoot, Diablos de la 42, targeted New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers in Times Square following a Friday night boxing match. The altercation unfolded as officers attempted to stop the gang members from robbing two young people.

A 12-year-old illegal immigrant is believed to be the ringleader of the robbery ring. The three suspects were apprehended by police on Sunday and are believed to be responsible for several other robberies that have occurred in Central Park. Notably, the suspects were living at Manhattan’s Row Hotel, one of many sites housing illegal immigrant asylum seekers at public expense.

New York City officials unveiled a $1.6 million initiative on Sunday to install up to 500 panic buttons in bodegas, aiming to enhance security amid rising violent incidents. Mayor Eric Adams announced the plan during a press conference outside a deli in The Bronx, emphasizing the need for increased safety measures.

“Instead of just having the cats keeping away the rats, we’re going to have a direct connection with the police to keep away those dangerous cats that try to rob our stores,” Adams said, adding: “The bodegas are important, and what this is going to do is add an extra layer of safety. Number one, for those who actually have the panic buttons and the direct communication to the police. But second, the element of surprise—500 of these devices throughout the entire city.”

The Trump administration announced Monday that it is stopping all federal grants to Harvard University.

The Harvard Crimson reported: The United States government will no longer award grants to Harvard, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon announced in a letter to University President Alan M. Garber ’76 on Monday. In the three-page letter, McMahon alleged that Harvard had “engaged in a systemic pattern of violating federal law” — citing a flurry of decisions and Harvard affiliates who she accused of refusing to meaningfully address campus issues. She accused the University of flouting the Supreme Court’s 2023 decision overturning its use of race-based affirmative action in admissions.

President Trump offered up a cryptic response when asked who is behind the Nord Stream pipeline explosion.

On Monday President Trump announced that DC will host the 2027 NFL draft. The Commanders owner said over a million people are expected at the National Mall. The President took some questions from reporters after he delivered remarks. A reporter from Zero Hedge asked President Trump about the Nord Stream pipeline that was blown up more than 2 years ago. “Two and a half years ago the Nord Stream pipeline blew up. You said Russia did not blow up its own pipeline. Will you launch a formal investigation into who blew it up?” the Zero Hedge reporter asked President Trump.

NATO and the European Union have launched programs aimed at preparing the collective West for a direct military conflict with Russia, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said.

"Incited and patronized by London and Paris, the European elites continue to make loud statements about the need to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia," Shoigu said in his article "On the Importance of the Lessons of the Great Patriotic War for Ensuring National Security in Modern Geopolitical Conditions" for the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

Temporary halt to all flights at key international hub serving Moscow

Russia says its military repelled a fresh drone attack on Moscow, with the capital's mayor Mayor Sergei Sobyanin describing that anti-air defense systems intercepted "four drones flying towards Moscow." International reports highlight that the attack appears "intended to unsettle Moscow’s preparations for events marking the end of the Great Patriotic War, commonly known as World War II elsewhere, on May 9." This year's commemoration events, happing throughout the country - but to include world leaders visiting Moscow - mark the 80th anniversary.

The European Union will publish plans on Tuesday to ban new Russian gas deals by the end of the year, and phase out existing contracts with Moscow by end-2027, three EU officials told Reuters.

The European Commission will on Tuesday publish a "roadmap" of how it plans to end Russian fossil fuel imports by 2027. The roadmap will include a commitment to propose, in June, a ban on new Russian gas import deals and spot contracts by the end of 2025, the officials said.

George Simion, a nationalist figure and supporter of President Donald J. Trump, has emerged victorious in the first round of Romania’s presidential election redo.

The courts canceled the first attempted election, in which NATO skeptic Calin Georgescu won the first round, on the dubious pretext that Russia had influenced voters through TikTok videos. Georgescu was eventually barred from running again in the do-over. Simion, 38, leads the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR), a party known for its right-wing stance. His win comes amid a wave of anti-establishment sentiment sweeping the nation.

Marcel Ciolacu has stepped down after a shock presidential rerun that saw right-wing firebrand George Simion take the lead in the first round

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has announced his resignation and effectively disbanded the country’s pro-EU ruling coalition, after a Eurosceptic right-wing candidate emerged as the frontrunner in the first round of presidential elections. With over 95% of votes counted in Sunday’s presidential vote rerun, George Simion, leader of the right-wing Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), is projected to secure 40.52% of the vote, according to the news site G4 Media. He is well ahead of his pro-EU challengers, former Senator Crin Antonescu and Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan, who both hovered slightly above 20%.

Alexander Dobrindt made the remark after the country’s domestic security service officially labeled the right-wing party “extremist”

Incoming German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has spoken out against banning the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, days after the country’s domestic security service (BfV) officially designated it a “confirmed extremist entity.” Several other senior center-right politicians have echoed his opinion. While the BfV’s decision announced last Friday grants the authorities the unrestricted right to surveil the AfD’s activities, the power to declare a party unconstitutional lies exclusively with the Federal Constitutional Court.

A state government in Germany has banned members of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) from taking part in foreign business trips. The move comes after Germany’s domestic spy agency declared the AfD a right-wing extremist organisation last week.

The German state of Hesse announced it would not include AfD members in foreign business trips due to the labelling of the party as extremists. The state’s Europe Minister, Manfred Pentz, announced the exclusion of the AfD members on May 4. Pentz stated, “After the classification of the AfD, I decided not to invite representatives of this party to my foreign business trips for the time being.”

The Reform Party, led by Nigel Farage, is poised to leverage its recent electoral success to challenge immigration and environmental policies in England.

Following a significant triumph in local council elections at the beginning of May, the party has articulated plans to prevent illegal immigrants from being housed in areas under its control and to contest the central government’s climate initiatives. Zia Yusuf, the chairman of Reform, emphasized the party’s commitment to utilizing “every instrument of power available” at the council level to halt the dispersal of asylum seekers throughout England. Many migrants are arriving illegally via safe countries like France, making it highly unlikely they were genuinely in danger prior to entering Britain. The party’s strategy includes legal injunctions, judicial reviews, and leveraging planning laws to counteract the central government, controlled by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s leftist Labour Party.

A local hero tried to stop him but was nearly killed. Police tasered and arrested the attacker—who was supposed to be deported but mysteriously released. Meanwhile, leftist activists complained the taser was “brutal.” Bologna residents live in fear.

Bangladesh’s increasing alignment with China and Pakistan could imperil India’s Great Power plans

Bangladeshi Major General (retired) A.L.M. Fazlur Rahman, who serves as chair of the National Independent Commission of Inquiry investigating the 2009 Bangladesh Rifles massacre, posted on Facebook that Bangladesh should occupy India’s Northeastern States if India goes to war with Pakistan. He later explained that preparing for this scenario might deter India, which could in turn prevent Pakistan’s possible defeat, thus averting the existential threat that India would then pose to Bangladesh.

Measures include air raid warning sirens and the training of civilians

The Indian Home Ministry has on Monday ordered several states to hold mock security drills on May 7 in order to ensure effective civil defense in the event of a hostile attack. The drills come amid tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the April terrorist attack in Kashmir. The measures reportedly include the use of air raid warning sirens, the training of civilians and students on protective civil defense protocols and the implementation of crash blackout procedures, according to a statement from the ministry.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with the Pakistani army chief and also held consultations with other senior Pakistani officials to discuss the need for cooperation between the countries to improve security and stability, according to Arab reports.

These talks apparently come against the backdrop of growing tensions between Pakistan and its neighbor, India.

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff says nuclear talks with Iran are “moving in the right direction,” expresses hope for a breakthrough on a Gaza hostage deal ahead of President Trump’s regional visit.

US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, said on Monday that the United States is pushing for renewed diplomatic efforts with Iran and working tirelessly to secure the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza—aiming for progress before President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to the region. Speaking to Axios' Barak Ravid as he participated in the Israeli Embassy’s reception in honor of Israel’s Independence Day, Witkoff confirmed that Washington is looking to resume nuclear negotiations with Tehran imminently.

IDF says 50 munitions dropped on Hodeidah port, nearby concrete factory, in a ‘blow’ to Houthi economy and military; Israeli officials: Attack coordinated with US

The Israeli Air Force on Monday evening carried out airstrikes in the Houthi-held port city of Hodeidah in Yemen in response to the Iran-backed terror group’s ballistic missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport that left several injured a day earlier. According to the military, the strikes carried out by some 20 IAF fighter jets targeted Houthi infrastructure along the coast of Yemen, including at the Hodeidah port and a concrete factory near the nearby city of Bajil, some 2,000 kilometers from Israel.

PM says military will no longer withdraw from seized territory; IDF spokesman says new ‘wide-scale attack’ will move ‘majority’ of Gazan population to areas ‘sterile of Hamas’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the military will stay stationed in whatever areas of the Gaza Strip are captured until all the goals of the war are reached, a day after the cabinet voted to intensify combat operations against the Hamas terror group. In a video posted on his personal X account, Netanyahu said that “last night we sat late into the night in the cabinet and decided on an intensified operation in Gaza.” “This was the recommendation of [IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir] — to move, as he put it, toward the defeat of Hamas,” he continued.

US President says America will help ensure Gazans receive food, blames Hamas for situation when asked if the US supports Israel's decision to expand combat operations in Gaza.

US President Donald Trump commented today (Monday) on the expansion of IDF operations in the Gaza Strip. “We're going to help the people of Gaza get some food. People are starving, and we're going to help them get some food," Trump said when asked if he supports Israel's decision. "A lot of people are making it very, very bad. If you look, Hamas is making it impossible because they're taking everything," he added.

Israel is establishing a system to distribute aid to Gazans in the area under IDF control, where civilians will be supplied only after screening.

Israel is establishing a system to distribute aid to Gazans in Rafah, between Morag and Philadelphi Corridors, in an area under IDF control, where civilians will be admitted only after strict screening. According to the report, three different distribution centers will be established in Rafah, which will be the aid hub for all of Gaza. One of the goals of the move is to expedite the transfer of civilians from the north of the strip to the south. The distribution of aid will be carried out using a single representative from each Gazan family, who will be authorized to come to the distribution centers and take the aid in a measured amount for their family only.

Canada wants to lean into its British roots most obviously to reject any thoughts of American alignment. Newly elected Prime Minister Carney has invited the King to open the next session of Parliament.

They couldn't run a lemonade stand, and they dream of ruling the world?

What does it really matter whether Russia or Ukraine controls Crimea, or who runs the West Bank if ANOTHER group serves as overlords for the whole damn planet? If you thought the American and EU bureaucracies were unresponsive to the concerns of ordinary workaday folks, just imagine the ivory towers the DAVOS types would rule from. Just this week, we’ve got yet another example of a technocrat who clearly thinks he’s one of the ‘enlightened few’ who ought to be ruling all the rest of us ‘poor schlubs’… for some reason. Jeffrey Sachs, speaking to an audience in Cyprus, said the quiet part out loud.

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

MAY 6

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

·

MAY 5

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

US banks filed to shut 42 local branches in just under a month — leaving dozens of communities with fewer services.

Between April 1 and April 26, major lenders including Bank of America, Chase, and U.S. Bank were among the 14 banks to notify the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) closure plans. Banks are required to alert the OCC before shutting down a branch. The agency then publishes the filings in a weekly report. While the listings indicate intent to close, they are not final confirmations. Scroll down to see the full list with addresses.

Rite Aid is filing for bankruptcy — again. Just seven months after emerging from Chapter 11, the drugstore chain is running out of money again and seeking a new owner.

Filing for bankruptcy protection allows it to negotiate with lenders to reduce its debts. Announcing the move on Monday, Rite Aid said it will keep its 1,245 stores open during the bankruptcy process and will work to ensure customer prescriptions are transferred to other pharmacies as it seeks a sale. Retail expert Neil Saunders said the second bankruptcy was inevitable because the chain's lack of money means it cannot keep store shelves stocked. This poor shopping experience means shoppers don't return.

Most people have no clue how their stuff moves around the world.

But a few years ago, when a gigantic containership got stuck in the Suez Canal, lots of people suddenly found themselves captivated by supply-chain logistics. This was Ryan Petersen’s chance to geek out. As the founder and chief executive of Flexport, which helps companies move all kinds of stuff from wherever it’s made to wherever it’s sold, Petersen was perfectly situated to explain the traffic jam in a clear way. Once the boat was unstuck, he even published a children’s picture book called “The Big Ship and the Little Digger,” turning the complexities of ocean freight and global trade into simple language that anyone could understand. Now he’s doing it again to make another crisis accessible—and not for a bunch of children.

The CL1 computer is the first in the world that combines human neurons with a silicon chip. It could be used in disease modeling and drug discovery before it expires after six months.

A new type of computer that combines regular silicon-based hardware with human neurons is now available for purchase. The CL1, released March 2 by Melbourne-based startup Cortical Labs, is "the world’s first code deployable biological computer," according to the company’s website. The shoebox-sized system could find applications in disease modeling and drug discovery, representatives say. Inside the CL1, a nutrient-rich broth feeds human neurons, which grow across a silicon chip. That chip sends electrical impulses to and from the neurons to train them to exhibit desired behaviors. Using a similar system, Cortical Labs taught DishBrain (a predecessor to the CL1) to play the video game Pong.

North America has lost nearly 3 billion birds since 1970.

A report from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology shows that bird populations across every U.S. habitat are plummeting, with 229 species in urgent need of help. And the impacts go far beyond bird-watching, pointing to deeper risks for ecosystems, economies, and human health. What's happening? The 2025 State of the Birds report, released in March by a coalition led by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and detailed in a university release on Phys.org, found that bird populations continue to decline.

Heavy rainfall triggered flash floods in southern Jordan on May 4, affecting the Shoubak District and Petra in Ma’an Governorate. The floods caused casualties and prompted emergency evacuations in multiple locations, including popular tourist sites.

Among those caught in the floods was a group of 18 holidaymakers in Wadi Al Nakhil, including 14 Czech nationals and several Belgian family members. A Belgian mother and her son, who were swept away by floodwaters, were found dead on May 5 following a difficult search operation. Two other children from the same family survived, while the rest of the group was rescued unharmed.