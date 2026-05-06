End Times Headline News May 4 2026

Trump announces operation to free ships trapped in Hormuz. Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized. Alliance Fracture Is Now Global. EU crime report. A BETRAYAL of Britain. The Book of Enoch Changes Everything

May 04, 2026

The plan contains three main stages with a 30-day phase aimed at transforming a ceasefire into a complete end to the war. It was presented as a rebuttal to the US’s nine-point peace plan.

US President Donald Trump said that he had reviewed the Iranian’s latest peace proposal and that it was “not acceptable,” in an interview with Kan News on Sunday. This comes after Al-Jazeera reported the details of Iran‘s 14-point plan earlier that day. The plan contains three main stages with a 30-day phase aimed at transforming a ceasefire into a complete end to the war. It was presented as a rebuttal to the US’s nine-point peace plan.

President Trump announces “Project Freedom” to safely escort neutral ships out of the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a humanitarian gesture amid positive discussions with Iran.

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the United States will lead a humanitarian operation, starting on Monday morning, to free dozens of neutral foreign vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz, an area engulfed in regional tensions primarily involving Iran. In a detailed Truth Social post, the President emphasized that the ships belong to countries uninvolved in the Middle East conflict and described the effort as a goodwill measure benefiting global commerce, the region, and even Iran itself.

Senior Iranian lawmaker warns that any US interference in the Strait of Hormuz would violate the ceasefire, responding to Trump’s announcement of operation to free trapped foreign vessels.

A senior Iranian lawmaker responded on Sunday to US President Donald Trump’s announcement of an operation to free ships trapped in the Strait of Hormuz, warning the US against interfering in the operation of the Strait. “Any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire,” said Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s national security committee. “The Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf would not be managed by Trump’s delusional posts. “No one would believe Blame Game scenarios!” he added.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff confirms that America is in active conversation with Iran as efforts continue to negotiate an end to the conflict.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed to CNN on Sunday that the United States is engaged in direct dialogue with Iran as both sides consider possible negotiations to bring the war to a close. Witkoff, a central figure in American negotiating efforts, joined President Donald Trump at the Doral golf club for the PGA Cadillac Championship. He was spotted leaving Trump’s viewing stand at the tournament shortly after a spokesperson for Iran’s foreign minister announced that the US had replied to Tehran’s most recent proposal and that Iranian officials were now examining the American response.

“Our request is basic and urgent: send her to a hospital in Tehran immediately...”

Narges Mohammadi, the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and prominent Iranian human rights activist, remains in critical condition in a hospital in Zanjan, northwestern Iran, after collapsing in prison last week with severe cardiac distress. She was transferred by ambulance to the local hospital’s coronary care unit on Friday, May 1, 2026, following repeated episodes of loss of consciousness, extreme chest pain, and blood pressure fluctuations, the NY Times reports.

Hezbollah fires rockets and drones at troops, no injuries caused; IDF razes 80-meter tunnel in south Lebanon, strikes gunmen and seizes arms

A Hezbollah lawmaker on Sunday said that the terror group will be able to “thwart” the objectives of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, as the Iranian proxy fired several rockets and drones at IDF troops operating across the border despite a declared ceasefire. Speaking at an event honoring killed Hezbollah operatives, Hassan Fadlallah said that “these negotiations with all their results do not concern us, and we will not implement them.”

Israel is considering renewing its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as efforts to secure the group’s disarmament appear to have stalled, officials indicated following a security cabinet meeting on Sunday.

The situation in the Gaza Strip was at the top of the agenda during the weekly meeting, with serious plans being made to resume fighting in order to forcibly disarm Hamas and take control of the remaining parts of the Strip. “Hamas is not standing by the agreement on disarmament. We are holding discussions with mediators,” an Israeli official told the Kan public broadcaster on Saturday evening.

The Kingdom of Jordan has carried out airstrikes in Syria targeting drug smugglers near Sweida.

For at least the third time in a year, the Kingdom of Jordan has carried out airstrikes in Syria, targeting drug smugglers near Sweida. This is an important development because Jordan is very cautious in its use of power and the kingdom is a close friend of the West, an ally of the Gulf states, and it has peace with Israel. As such, its decision to carry out strikes is more than a military incident; it is a message. Jordan has a redline. It doesn’t want the smuggling to continue. This is not just a message to the drug smugglers; it is also a message to the Druze authorities in Sweida, and it could be seen as a message to Israel, which has backed the Druze in Sweida. Damascus and Amman don’t want the drug smuggling to continue.

An alliance of Somali pirates and Houthi militias?

The oceans have become increasingly more dangerous, with military conflicts targeting cargo ships in the Black Sea, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, the Strait of Hormuz… and around the Horn of Africa, where there’s an ongoing resurgence of activity by Somali Pirates. Yesterday (2), an oil tanker was hijacked off the coast of Yemen and diverted toward Somalia’s waters. The attack was reportedly carried out by armed Somali pirates, but some Yemenis with ties to armed groups – and even to the Houthi militia – were also suspected of participating in the attack.

During a multinational war games exercise known as African Lion, two U.S. service members have been reported missing in southwestern Morocco.

The games, which began in April, span four countries, including Tunisia, Ghana, and Senegal. An official statement from U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) states, “Two U.S. service members participating in African Lion 2026 were reported missing near the Cap Draa Training Area, near the city of Tan Tan, Morocco, May 2, 2026.” “U.S., Moroccan and other assets from African Lion immediately initiated coordinated search and rescue operations, including ground, air, and maritime assets.” “The incident remains under investigation and the search is on-going.”

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who also previously served as President Trump’s lawyer, has been hospitalized in critical condition.

A spokesman for Giuliani shared that he had been hospitalized for unspecified reasons, adding that he is in critical but stable condition. “Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition,” the statement said. “Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak. We do ask that you join us in prayer for America’s Mayor — Rudy Giuliani,” the statement added.

President Donald Trump’s disapproval rating has spiked to a record high of 62%, according to a new poll conducted by the Washington Post.

The new data come as midterm elections are exactly six months away. Trump’s approval rating is now 37%, down two percentage points from the 39% figure recorded on Feb. 22. The 62% disapproval rating is the highest of his two terms in office and just a few percentage points below the disapproval rating for his handling of “the situation with Iran,” which is 66%. Trump said on Sunday on Truth Social that the U.S. will help guide stranded ships out of the Strait of Hormuz in a “humanitarian gesture” called “Project Freedom,” one day after receiving a new peace proposal from Iran. The conflict started just over two months ago on Feb. 28.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said it’s time for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to “move on” from the central bank after his term expires in mid-May, deriding Powell’s decision to stay aboard as a governor.

“It’s Chair Powell’s decision to stay as a governor if he wants. I think it violates all norms. They would say that one other governor did stay that was at the request of the president. The president has not requested that Chair Powell stay,” Bessent said on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures. Powell, who has sparred with President Donald Trump throughout the first year-and-a-half of Trump’s second term over interest rates, announced on Wednesday that he would stay on the Fed’s Board of Governors after his term as chairman ends on May 15. The move robs Trump of another nomination to the board as Trump-appointed Kevin Warsh comes on board as chairman, pending Senate confirmation.

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said that the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey went beyond his Instagram post.

Host Kristen Welker said, “A grand jury has indicted the former FBI director for this Instagram post. I want to put it up. I think a lot of folks have seen it at this point. 86 47 and sea seashells, which the indictment says, quote, a reasonable recipient who is familiar with the circumstances would interpret as a serious expression of an intent to do harm to the president of the United States. How does that image of seashells amount to a serious threat against the president’s life?”

There’s so much bad news for Democrat controlled cities it’s becoming difficult to keep up...

Many people are familiar with the “blue state exodus” over the past several years, but are they aware of the blue city business exodus? It might be one of the biggest economic stories in modern US history, and Democrats are trying to keep it as quiet as possible. There is a blood letting going on in blue cities; a financial disaster in the making. And, like most financial disasters, it will probably be ignored until the house of cards comes crashing down completely. For this examination let’s look at three very different examples, all facing similar crises. We start in New York City, where taxes have been consistently increased in order to offset the loss of billions in public revenues due to citizens leaving. NYC has experienced a net loss of around 220,000 residents since 2021, but it’s not the number of residents that is most important. Rather, it is the wealth of those residents that matters.

Engines powered down, all flights were cancelled, and 17,000 people found themselves out of work in the early morning hours of Saturday as beleaguered Spirit Airlines abruptly announced it was finished — out of business with all operations ended.

The low-budget carrier known for its bright yellow planes and cheap seating made the announcement at 2 a.m., reportedly cancelling 277 Saturday flights and leaving passengers with no one to talk to. The airline was unable to secure enough funding from the federal government to save it from bankruptcy. “There’s no workers here, so everybody’s just lost,” one traveler told Los Angeles’s NBC affiliate in front of an empty ticket counter. “Nobody’s there, and I’m kinda confused.”

The report outlined alleged biased actions across more than 17 federal agencies...

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on April 30 released a 500-page report detailing alleged anti-Christian bias on the part of the Biden administration. According to the report by the DOJ’s Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias, the former administration’s prosecutions, policies, and practices constituted bias throughout multiple agencies, in accordance with the administration’s priorities. The task force is chaired by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. “No American should live in fear that the federal government will punish them for their faith,” Blanche said. “As our report lays out, the Biden Administration’s actions devastated the lives of many Christian Americans.”

In the mid-1970’s, New York was gripped with fear as an unknown murderer roamed the streets.

During his murder spree, David Berkowitz often approached victims sitting in cars and fired through the windshield or window. He left taunting letters to police and columnist Jimmy Breslin, signing them “Son of Sam” (he claimed a demon-possessed dog named Sam told him to kill). He was arrested in August of 1977, confessed to murdering six victims and wounding seven others. Now, thanks to two woke bills being pushed in Albany, cell doors could swing open for Berkowitz and other notorious killers.

Kremlin concedes: “The Urals are now within reach, be vigilant.“

Ukraine has been demonstrating deeper targeting reach inside Russia, as several key oil sites have come under direct drone attack this week, resulting in significant destruction. This as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday announced “a new stage in the use of Ukrainian weapons to limit the potential of Russia’s war.“ The massive Tuapse complex on Russia’s Black Sea coast has been hit no less than three times in under a month, sparking a series of massive fires that in some cases took days for emergency crews to extinguish. In some cases, targets in the Urals - nearly 1,000 miles away from the Ukraine border - have been hit. Transneft’s oil pumping and distribution facility in the city of Perm was struck this week, which lies very far into Russian territory.

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have visited Moscow several times, but not Kyiv. The reason? Witkoff reportedly finds it inconvenient to take the train.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine’s airspace has been closed, meaning that trains are the only option for getting to Kyiv. They have problems having to take the train. It’s difficult for Witkoff, a source with insight tells The Kyiv Independent. Negotiations between the US, Russia and Ukraine have been on hold for over two months while the US has been preoccupied with the war in Iran. However, both Witkoff and Kushner have previously visited Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The U.S. president’s military threats against Cuba have reached an “unprecedented dangerous level,” according to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

The international community should decide whether “such a criminal act should be allowed to satisfy the interests of a small but influential group, eager to exact revenge and dominate,” Diaz-Canel writes on X. He adds that “No aggressor, no matter how powerful, will find surrender in Cuba.” During a speech in Florida on Friday, Trump threatened that the United States would take control of Cuba “almost immediately.” But first, he would “finish the job” in Iran.

President Donald Trump is set to travel to Beijing in mid-May for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the first U.S. presidential visit to China in eight years, and a meeting already delayed once by the Iran war.

The pair will obviously discuss the U.S.-Iran conflict and the resulting energy shock, which has hit Asia fastest and hardest. There is no shortage of issues for the two leaders to discuss, including Taiwan, trade, AI chip controls, rare earths, and sanctions. One important topic the two leaders will likely spend time on is the energy shock and the maximum pressure campaign imposed by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control on Chinese independent “teapot” refineries, particularly in Shandong Province, due to their continued purchases and refining of Iranian crude.

President Donald Trump has said that far more troop reductions are in the offing after the Pentagon announced on Friday that some 5,000 U.S. soldiers would be withdrawn from bases in Germany over the coming year.

In a press gaggle on the tarmac of the Palm Beach airport on Saturday evening, President Trump said of his planned troop reductions in Germany: “We’re going to cut way down. And we’re cutting a lot further than 5,000.” The U.S. leader had previously planned to bring back around 9,500 soldiers from Germany during his first term in office; however, his successor, Joe Biden, reversed the decision before it could be enacted. At present, approximately 36,000 troops are stationed in Germany and around 80,000 across Europe.

There’s never going to be enough missiles for the number of military conflicts going on.

US officials have informed some European ‘allies’ – including the UK, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, and Norway – that some contracted weapons deliveries will be ​delayed ⁠as the Iran war continues to deplete weapons ​stocks. The Pentagon has warned the countries to expect serious delays for several missile systems. Financial Times reported: “The delays are partly driven by acute concerns about US inventory levels given the high volume of weapons used in the past two months in Iran. The American military has already been forced to move weapons from other regions, including the Indo-Pacific, to make up for the shortfalls. But the Iran war has also deepened concerns about whether the US has a sufficient stockpile of weapons to deter Beijing or defeat China in any future conflict over Taiwan.”

Western focus was, in 2026, on whether U.S. President Donald Trump would fulfill his threat to withdraw the United States from NATO. Eastern and Southern focus was on whether the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS alliance were even functioning.

In the U.S.–NATO standoff, it may take more complex political maneuvering for Trump to achieve a breakup of the alliance. Certainly, he could withdraw the U.S. military from European basing, but Congress in 2023 approved legislation that would prevent any president from withdrawing the United States from NATO without approval from the Senate or an act of Congress. The measure, spearheaded by Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and, ironically, Marco Rubio (R-Fla.)—now Trump’s secretary of state—was included in the annual National Defense Authorization Act signed by President Joe Biden.

Ben Leo delivers a hard-hitting critique of the UK government’s handling of the ongoing small boats crisis. He questions whether current policies are genuinely aimed at stopping crossings, or if political considerations are taking priority over decisive action.

Over 1,100 institutions have signed up to charity scheme promoting ‘everybody’s welcome’ messaging...

British kids as young as five are now being read picture books that paint small boat crossings in glowing terms and urge them to open the door to unlimited migration. While record numbers of illegal arrivals strain housing, schools and public services, left-wing charities are using taxpayer-backed programmes to turn classrooms into recruitment centres for open borders ideology. More than 1,100 schools and nurseries across the UK have signed up to the Schools of Sanctuary programme, run by the City of Sanctuary network. The scheme requires schools to complete a “rigorous” award process to prove they are “working collaboratively to strengthen community approaches to welcoming refugee children and families.” Once awarded, they pay a minimum donation of £75 to £300.

Knife crimes by migrants are plaguing all of Europe.

Spain is in the process of legalizing half a million illegal migrants, while the violence by Muslim extremists continues to increase. A knifeman who reportedly shouted ‘Allahu Akhbar’ stabbed a teenage girl to death in front of horrified bystanders in Barcelona, in what authorities believe was a random street killing. This same man also reportedly stabbed a man before being detained by police.

In Spain, the data shows that foreigners commit per capita 500% more rapes and 414% more murders than Spanish citizens

New data released by Eurostat on Wednesday reveals a staggering rise in reported sexual crimes across the European Union, with Spain showing an increase far beyond the continental average. Spain has seen one of the most significant shifts in reporting, according to Spain’s La Razon outlet. In 2024, the country registered “5,222 violations” compared to only “1,239 in 2014.” This represents a “322 percent increase,” a figure that sits “well above the 150 percent average in the EU.”

Marion Maréchal warns of leadership of successive French governments who stand idly by as France self-destructs...

A new poll from the presitigous ifop polling firm shows that a large majority of French citizens believe in a core tenent of the Great Replacement. Specifically, 60 percent of French people told ifop they believe we are witnessing “a replacement of the French population by non-European populations, mainly from the African continent.” The poll also found that 66 percent see it as a bad development, compared to 9 percent who see it as a good thing. Two weeks ago, Marion Maréchal, leader of Identité Libertés, posted to X: “60% of French people think that we are witnessing ‘a replacement of the French population by non-European populations mainly from Africa’ according to @IfopOpinion. To our greatest misfortune, our rulers are among the 40%.”

Welcome to the south of France in 2026. To put it simply, France doesn’t feel like France anymore. In this video, we explore the true Marseille. France’s second largest city has been left to rot.

“No chancellor before me has had to endure something like this,” Merz claims in a new interview

In what would be a monumental turn of events in German politics, the governing coalition is beginning to show some serious cracks, with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hinting that snap elections could come in the future. While touting Germany’s planned healthcare reforms and a deal on the 2027 budget on Wednesday that his volatile coalition could still govern, he also raised doubts when he was asked about his coalition’s ability to survive to the end of its term, stating that “no one can guarantee anything.” During the press conference, Merz said the government’s healthcare reform, approved by the Berlin cabinet following months of intense debate, was “one of the most significant social welfare reforms of recent decades.”

“I wanted my daughter’s murderer to go to prison. It should be a sentence with no possibility of ever being…

The mother of a 16-year-old Ukrainian refugee pushed to her death in front of a train by an Iraqi migrant has said she no longer believes in Germany’s justice system after he was spared prison and sent to a psychiatric hospital. Liana K. was killed at Friedland station in Lower Saxony in August 2025 after Muhammed A., a 31-year-old rejected asylum seeker from Iraq, shoved her onto the tracks in front of a moving freight train. The teenager, who had fled the war in Ukraine, had been speaking to her grandfather at the station moments before the attack.

Europe’s population is no longer replacing itself.

Across the continent, fertility rates have fallen below the 2.1 births per woman needed to maintain stable population levels, with no country meeting that threshold as of 2024. The map below, via Visual Capitalist’s Gabriel Cohen, shows the number of live births per woman across Europe using the most recent data from Eurostat, FRED, and the UK’s Office for National Statistics. From Ukraine (0.99) to Spain (1.1), some of Europe’s largest countries now rank among those with the lowest birth rates, highlighting how widespread the decline has become.

Historically speaking, crawling to communists for help has never been a good idea; there’s always a catch.

By extension, making trade deals with China and the CCP from a position of weakness usually ends with diplomatic concessions instead of mere economic concessions. That is to say, the Chinese are less interested in economic benefits, and more interested in political submission. Canadians are about to speed run this lesson after Prime Minister Mark Carney’s “new strategic partnership” formed with China early this year. The announcement has been heralded as a pragmatic reset in Canada-China relations after years of tensions, aimed at diversifying Canada’s trade amid U.S. tariffs under Trump. The goals of the deal include increased bilateral trade, agricultural agreements, currency swaps and energy exports.

Hundreds of vocal gun owners (and their non-gun owning allies) assembled at Cambridge Civic Square in Cambridge, Ont. last Friday. And they were there to send a clear message to Mark Carney’s gun-grabbing Liberals. Namely, “Back off!”

Richard Dur writes, “Seventeen babies were born alive in Alberta following labour-induced late-term abortions in 2025 and left to die.”

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May 1

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Three people are dead, and several others are seriously ill after a Hantavirus outbreak aboard a cruise ship in the Atlantic.

Hantavirus is transmitted to humans by mice and rats, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). According to South African media, the MV Hondius cruise ship departed from Argentina and sailed to Cape Verde. “Hantavirus infections are typically linked to environmental exposure (exposure to infected rodents’ urine or feces). While rare, hantavirus may spread between people, and can lead to severe respiratory illness and requires careful patient monitoring, support and response,” The WHO said.

FDA doctor reportedly identified dozens of statistically significant signals using new techniques

The effort to promote COVID vaccines to the general public took many forms. Experts like Anthony Fauci downplayed the extreme difference in risk between age groups, asserting that everyone should be vaccinated, regardless of youth or a lack of other health-related risk factors. The former CDC director, Rochelle Walensky, made the completely unsupported claim that “vaccinated people don’t carry the virus” and “don’t get sick,” promises that were false at the time and proved humiliating later.

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Apr 30

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May 2

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May 1

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May 3

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On the surface, today’s Q1 GDP print was unremarkable: Real GDP grew 2.0% annualized in the first quarter, somewhat below consensus expectations of 2.3% and reflecting a surprisingly small rebound in government spending after the shutdown drag in Q4.

Federal government spending contributed only half as much to real GDP growth in Q1 (+0.6%) as it subtracted in Q4 (-1.2%), implying that the level of real federal government spending in Q1 is 2.2% below its level in 2025Q3. Inventory accumulation also contributed less to Q1 growth than we had anticipated (+0.4pp vs. our expectation of +1.2pp). Net exports subtracted 1.3% from GDP after boosting it dramatically in early 2025 as imports surpassed exports. Consumer spending rose 1.6%, somewhat above consensus expectations, but as we noted earlier, much of this has been due to “stimulus” refunds which are now over, and which pushed spending growth far higher than income growth.

No one will be surprised to hear that inflation has picked up. But new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis confirms it.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCEPI), which is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, grew at an annualized rate of 8.3 percent in March 2026, up from 4.6 percent in the prior month. The PCEPI grew at an annualized rate of 5.6 percent over the last six months and 3.5 percent over the last year. Much of the observed increase over the last two months is related to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has pushed up energy prices. The price index for energy goods and services grew 11.6 percent in March — or 271.8 percent annualized. The price of energy has grown 14.4 percent over the last year.

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May 4

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Brussels just told Meta that asking users their birthday isn’t a verification system and the fix means every social media account becomes either a behavioral surveillance file or a government ID check.

Brussels has decided Meta isn’t monitoring its users hard enough. The European Commission issued a preliminary finding on April 29 that Facebook and Instagram violate the Digital Services Act because the company can’t reliably stop children under 13 from creating accounts, opening Meta to fines that could reach 6 percent of its global annual turnover, a sum potentially north of $12 billion. The official complaint is clearly a regulator demanding more identity checks, more verification, more friction at the door.

Compliance sits at 27% and the model says it has further to fall.

Australia’s under-16 social media ban has been in force for four months and the headline finding from a new working paper out of the University of Chicago’s Becker Friedman Institute is that around three-quarters of the teenagers it targets are ignoring it. The paper, “Why Bans Fail: Tipping Points and Australia’s Social Media Ban,” surveyed 746 Australian teenagers between March and April 2026. Among 14- and 15-year-olds covered by the ban, only about 27% are complying. The other 73% are still using Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, X, YouTube, Reddit, Twitch, Threads, or Kick, the ten platforms the law designates off-limits to anyone under 16.

Utah is poised to become the first U.S. state to explicitly target virtual private networks as part of its online age verification requirements, with the measure taking effect on May 6.

Signed into law by Governor Spencer Cox on March 19, Senate Bill 73—formally known as the Online Age Verification Amendments—aims to close loopholes that allow minors to bypass restrictions on accessing material deemed harmful. The legislation establishes that individuals physically located in Utah are considered in-state users for the purposes of age checks, even if they employ a VPN or proxy to disguise their IP address. Covered websites hosting a substantial portion of restricted content now face potential liability if they fail to enforce verification under these conditions.

According to a report from The Guardian, innocent customers across the UK are being wrongly accused of shoplifting by Facewatch, a live facial recognition system rapidly expanding in retail stores, leaving them shamed in public with little recourse to clear their names.

In one incident last February, retired health and safety professional Ian Clayton entered a Home Bargains store in Chester for a routine lunchtime shop. A staff member abruptly ordered him to put down his items and leave, informing him that Facewatch had identified him as a known shoplifter. Stunned and escorted out past the tills, Clayton was handed a QR code and left standing outside with no further explanation.

According to a report from Newsweek, four-legged robotic security units powered by artificial intelligence are now actively patrolling Atlanta’s streets, apartments, parking lots, and construction sites.

These autonomous machines represent a bold push to bolster public safety amid rising concerns over theft and break-ins, but their rollout has ignited fresh worries about privacy and the expanding role of private technology in law enforcement. A video showing one of the robot dogs in action has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the mechanical unit stops when a driver honks, turns toward the camera, emits a dog-like sound, and even waves—prompting surprised and amused reactions from onlookers.

According to a report from Biometric Update, a new Censuswide survey conducted for Handwave indicates strong potential for palm-based biometric payments to gain mainstream traction in the United States, particularly if data security concerns are addressed.

The poll of 2,001 Americans highlights how frustration with traditional checkout methods is driving interest in faster, contact-free alternatives. Palm vein technology, noted for its distinctiveness and hygienic advantages over fingerprints, is positioned as a solution that could transform everyday transactions. “Consumers are signalling that speed, convenience and hygiene will define the future of payments, but trust is the tipping point,” said Oskars Lakševičs, chief revenue officer at Handwave.

The recent probe into a collection of missing scientists has reignited the debate over a decades-old string of deaths among those researching UFOs.

There have been at least 11 deaths and disappearances among prominent scientists, nuclear officials and experts linked to UFOs, such as retired Major General William Neil McCasland, since 2022. Federal investigators have been looking into the cases, with FBI Director Kash Patel saying that the bureau is ‘spearheading the effort’ to uncover any possible links between cases. However, UFO researcher Timothy Hood and others have alleged that there was a much older series of deaths, including mysterious ‘suicides,’ stretching back to the late 1940s - also known as the dawn of the UFO era.

Bigfoot, go home!

Ohioans are battening down the hatches as locals fear a not-so-friendly neighborhood Sasquatch is making a comeback after a half-century of silence — with a new brood in tow. Northeast Ohio, the gloomiest corner of the Buckeye State, has been ripe with Bigfoot sightings since March. Some residents suspect a whole family of Sasquatches is moving into the region after a particularly brutal winter, Fox 8 reported. Many anonymous witnesses shared pictures of hulking footprints scattered primarily between Akron and Youngstown in Portage County. Most of the prints are an estimated 17 inches in length—which can only match a creature that is at least 7-feet tall or more. Believers who were brave enough to take their findings to the media described a creature between 6 and 10 feet tall completely covered in dark fur, the outlet reported.

The earliest inscription declaring Jesus as God, uncovered in Israel, has revealed more secrets about early Christian history.

The 1,800-year-old mosaic, discovered by an inmate of the Megiddo prison in 2005, features the ancient Greek writing: ‘The god-loving Akeptous has offered the table to God Jesus Christ as a memorial.’ Together, there are several Greek inscriptions on the mosaic, with one naming the Roman centurion Gaianus, who researchers believe was an army officer who helped fund or support the 203 AD worship site where the mosaic was found. Researchers continue to analyze the mosaic, saying in a recent study that the presence of a Roman centurion suggests Christianity had spread into the ranks of the Roman military far earlier than many historians once believed.

What if one of the most controversial books in biblical history revealed the true story of fallen angels, giants, forbidden knowledge, and the corruption of mankind?