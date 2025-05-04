Seemorerocks

Angie
24m

It is NOT "open season on Jews" in Canada. This is more gaslighting using the false equivalency of anti-genocide protesters with antisemitism.....a huge portion of which ARE THEMSELVES, JEWISH. Cracking down on peaceful protest is part of the global Agenda. Don't fall for it.

Moreover, these fake victims of "antisemitism" remained silent during the overt persecution of rightfully non-compliant Canadians who refuse Covid-19 biofascism which Alberta Premier, Daniel Smith called "The worst discrimination in my lifetime."

#Zionism is not Judaism

© 2025 Robin Westenra
