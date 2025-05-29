End Times Headline News May 29 2025

Court Blocks Trump's Sweeping Tariffs. Musk Stepping Down From Trump Administration. Russia could target Berlin if a Taurus is deployed. Eugenics for Dummies

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

MAY 29, 2025

The Court of International Trade in New York on Wednesday said President Trump exceeded his authority to impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA).

“The order halts Trump’s 30% tariffs on China, his 25% tariffs on some goods imported from Mexico and Canada, and the 10% universal tariffs on most goods coming into the United States. It does not, however, affect the 25% tariffs on autos, auto parts, steel or aluminum, which were subject to Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act – a different law than the one Trump cited for his broader trade actions,” CNN reported. Last week US District Court Judge T. Kent Wetherell suggested President Trump had the authority to impose tariffs under IEEPA, a ruling from the 1970s, but did not issue an order.

President Donald Trump says that Democrats will have to answer for a 65 percent increase in taxes if the “One Big Beautiful Bill” does not become law.

Trump put the onus on Democrats while speaking with reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after a swearing-in ceremony for interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro. “You know, if it’s up to the Democrats, they’ll take the 65 percent increase. If that doesn’t get approved, this country is going to have a 65 percent increase in taxes and lots of other problems, big problems, almost bigger than that,” Trump said, emphasizing the Big Beautiful Bill would unleash “the largest tax cut in the history of our country.”

There is no evidence that former President Joe Biden knew of at least eight climate-related executive actions he supposedly signed during office, according to a pro-American energy watchdog group.

Power the Future, a nonprofit organization founded by energy expert Daniel Turner, released a report this week revealing “troubling” implications about several significant actions from the previous administration, especially given the recent reports that most of the official documents Biden signed during his time were via autopen signature. Back in March, the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project released a review of “every document we could find with Biden’s signature over the course of his presidency,” along with the disturbing conclusion that all of them had the same autopen signature except for the one announcing that he was ending his campaign for reelection

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Monday on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” that that cover-up of President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline was “maybe even worse than Watergate.”

Morgan said, “This brings me to your conclusion, which says, ‘Joe Biden is not Richard Nixon, and the hiding and cover-up of his deterioration is not Watergate.’ I am not entirely sure I agree, Jake, with that conclusion.” Tapper said, “The next line is, ‘It is an entirely separate scandal.’ It is a scandal. It is, without question, and maybe even worse than Watergate in some ways. Because Richard Nixon was in control of his faculties when he wasn’t drinking.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on X on Wednesday that his time as a “special government employee” has ended.

Musk, the face of the Department of Government Efficiency, was hired as a special government employee (SGE) to advise the Trump administration on cutting costs and combating fraudulent spending in the U.S. government. Musk in his post stated, “As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending.” The “DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

The visa revocations will include students with connections to the Chinese Communist Party and those studying in critical fields, Rubio said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on May 28 that the United States would begin revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). “The U.S. will begin revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields,” Rubio wrote on X. The State Department confirmed the action in a short press release, stating that it will work with the Department of Homeland Security to “aggressively revoke” the visas. It will also revise the visa criteria and “enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications” from China and Hong Kong.

British government officials involved in censoring American citizens could soon be barred from setting foot in the United States under a sweeping new measure from the Trump administration.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the visa restrictions on Wednesday, directly targeting foreign bureaucrats and regulators deemed “complicit in censoring” Americans online. The policy appears to be aimed at Ofcom, the British government media regulator responsible for enforcing the controversial Online Safety Act—a law that critics say enables sweeping censorship and punishes American tech companies with massive fines. Under the legislation, platforms that fail to remove so-called “harmful content” face penalties of up to £18 million (~$24.4 million) or 10 percent of annual revenue, placing U.S.-based firms in the crosshairs of British law.

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle react to King Charles III delivering the Liberals' throne speech and Prime Minister Mark Carney's agenda for Canada.

In a chilling act of digital authoritarianism, YouTube — under pressure from Canada’s state-funded broadcaster — has wiped a thriving political commentary channel from existence, proving once again that dissenting voices are no longer tolerated in the sanitized world of corporate-controlled media.

Real Talk Politiks, a platform with over 300,000 subscribers and 70 million views in April alone, was abruptly terminated without warning, strikes, or due process — merely for outperforming the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) in reach and influence. This brazen censorship, framed as a crackdown on "content farming," reveals a far more sinister agenda: the silencing of independent thought under the guise of algorithmic integrity.

'By Canada Day we'd like to see something concrete there,' PM tells Power & Politics

Prime Minister Mark Carney signalled he hopes Canada will be able to sign on to a major European defence rearmament plan by July 1, a step toward reducing the country's dependency on the United States for weapons and munitions. He made the remarks on CBC's Power & Politics following the speech from the throne, which committed his government to joining ReArm Europe. The speech did not set out a timeline, but Carney said he wants to move aggressively. "Seventy-five cents of every dollar of capital spending for defence goes to the United States. That's not smart," Carney told host David Cochrane.

The European Union (EU) is proposing the creation of a “maritime security hub” in the Black Sea region to confront Russia and protect critical infrastructure, including undersea cables, according to a European Commission document released Wednesday.

Despite the appeal to regional security, the move could be seen as a significant provocation against Russia, whose ongoing invasion of Ukraine is in part aimed at securing greater Black Sea access. According to the European Commission document, the initiative would focus on enhancing maritime capabilities for “real-time monitoring from space to seabed” and establishing an early warning system for potential threats. The hub, which EU officials suggest could be located in member states Bulgaria or Romania, would also support ceasefire negotiations and monitoring efforts in Ukraine and the broader Black Sea region.

Berlin is becoming directly involved in the Ukraine conflict, the Russian foreign minister has said

Germany is repeating historic mistakes by becoming involved in the Ukraine conflict, a trajectory that could lead to its collapse, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned. Lavrov made the remarks on Wednesday in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, responding to recent comments by Berlin. Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz pledged to help Ukraine produce long-range weapons that Kiev could use to strike targets beyond the territory it claims. Berlin’s “direct involvement in the war is now obvious,” Lavrov said. “Germany is sliding down the same slippery slope it already followed a couple of times in the last century – down toward its own collapse,” he added.

Margarita Simonyan warned of retaliation if a Taurus is deployed by Ukraine against the Russian capital

Russia would not rule out a direct strike on Berlin if German personnel help Ukraine target Moscow with German-supplied Taurus missiles, RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan, has warned. Speculation that Germany could supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles – capable of striking targets up to 500km away and potentially reaching the Russian capital from Ukrainian territory – was reignited after Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Berlin and its partners had lifted restrictions on the range of Western weapons Ukraine is allowed to use.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has suggested that talks resume on June 2 in Istanbul, following the first meeting on May 16

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has proposed holding the next round of negotiations with Ukraine next Monday, June 2, in Istanbul. Kiev is reportedly discussing the offer. Representatives of the two sides met in the same city on May 16, for the first time since 2022. In a statement on Wednesday, Lavrov said that the Russian delegation has since prepared a memorandum outlining its terms for achieving a lasting resolution to the conflict. “Our delegation headed by [Russia’s top negotiator Vladimir] Medinsky is ready to present this memorandum to the Ukrainian delegation and provide necessary clarifications during a second round of resumed direct negotiations in Istanbul next Monday, June 2,” the minister detailed.

"I don’t want to screw it up" – Trump explains why he won’t impose sanctions...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a three-way summit with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin at a moment aerial strikes between the warring sides have been escalating for several consecutive days. "If Putin is not comfortable with a bilateral meeting, or if everyone wants it to be a trilateral meeting, I don't mind. I am ready for any format," Zelensky said Tuesday, in comments which were published Wednesday. Zelensky said he's ready for a "Trump-Putin-me" meeting, but simultaneously called for Washington to slap more sanctions on the Kremlin. "We are waiting for sanctions from the United States of America," the Ukrainian leader said. And Trump's response?... "If I think I’m close to getting a [peace] deal, I don’t wanna screw it up by doing that," he told reporters at the White House.

A group of congressmen have also raised concerns over the EU’s silence on Warsaw’s refusal to release campaign funds to the opposition party

US lawmakers have called on the European Commission to address suspected election fraud in Poland, voicing concern over what they describe as a biased approach ahead of the country’s June 1 presidential runoff. In a letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Brian Mast and fellow members expressed “profound alarm” over developments “undermining the integrity of democratic processes” in Poland. The letter cited foreign-funded online campaigns backing liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and the Polish government’s refusal to release public funds to the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party.

In 2009, South Korean novelist Bok Geo-il wrote one of the earliest perceptive books on the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) subversive influence within the Republic of Korea (ROK).

This book was expanded and re-published in an English edition, with the title Under The Shadow Of China – Possible Finlandization Of The Korean Peninsula, in early 2017. In May of that year, due to the results of a snap election dictated by the impeachment of then conservative President Park Geun-hye, the leftist Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) candidate Moon Jae-in, an appeaser of N. Korea and China, was elected president.

"I told him this would be inappropriate to do right now because we're very close to a solution now," Trump told reporters.

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he had warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week not to take actions that could disrupt nuclear talks with Iran. "I told him this would be inappropriate to do right now because we're very close to a solution now," Trump told reporters. "That could change at any moment." This comes after the N12 news site reported on Tuesday that the US president had warned Netanyahu not to take any action that could disrupt nuclear talks with the Islamic Republic.

Trump administration reportedly fears Israel will launch attack without advance notification

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to blow up the nuclear talks between Iran and the United States by striking the Islamic Republic’s main nuclear enrichment sites, The New York Times reported on Wednesday morning. The news site also claimed that Netanyahu’s push for a military strike was behind the “tense phone call” between Netanyahu and Trump last week, and the current meetings between Israeli representatives and senior administration officials. However, on Wednesday morning, Netanyahu’s office denied the NYT report, calling it “fake news.”

An Iranian nuclear deal could be reached during the next round of talks between the United States and Iran, sources told CNN on Wednesday.

The report said that mediators are "closing in on a broad agreement" that could be achieved next time the countries meet, likely in a Middle Eastern country.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi threatens to end nuclear talks with European officials after UK Ambassador Peter Mandelson seemingly backed US calls for "zero enrichment" in Iran.

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has threatened to halt all discussions with European officials regarding its nuclear program following comments made by Peter Mandelson, the UK ambassador to Washington, that appeared to align with US demands for the elimination of Iran's uranium enrichment facilities, The Guardian reported. Araghchi took to social media on Wednesday, stating, "If the UK position is 'zero enrichment' in Iran, there is nothing left for us to discuss on the nuclear issue." He further asserted that such a request constitutes a "clear violation" of the nuclear non-proliferation treaty and breaches Britain's commitments under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), the official name of the Iranian nuclear deal signed between Iran and world powers.

Iranian officials have acted swiftly to contain the potential damage to fragile Tehran-Riyadh relations following the arrest of a well-known Iranian cleric in Saudi Arabia for harshly criticizing the kingdom.

Hojatoleslam Gholamreza Ghasemian was detained in Medina on Monday after sharing a video on Instagram in which he launched a scathing attack on Saudi Arabia’s recent social and cultural transformations. “Iran in no uncertain terms condemns any attempt to harm Muslim unity, particularly in the spiritual atmosphere of the Hajj,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted in English on X Tuesday, adding that Tehran would not allow anyone to sabotage relations with Saudi Arabia. “The highly competent management of this year's Hajj is well appreciated by Iran."

Hamas says it reached ‘general framework’ for permanent truce; Israeli official rejects the claim as propaganda; report says Hamas ‘under pressure like never before’

WASHINGTON — US special envoy to the Mideast Steve Witkoff said Wednesday that he has “very good feelings” about the chances for reaching a temporary ceasefire and hostage deal that could lead to a long-term resolution to the conflict in Gaza. “We’re on the precipice of sending out a new term sheet that hopefully will be delivered later today,” Witkoff told reporters in the Oval Office. “The president is going to review it.” “I have some very good feelings about getting to… a temporary ceasefire and a long-term, peaceful resolution of that conflict,” Witkoff said.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responds to envoy Witkoff’s statement: "We must tighten the noose on Hamas and force it into a surrender deal with all hostages released at once."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich commented on the latest developments surrounding negotiations for a hostage release deal on Wednesday evening, expressing strong opposition to a partial agreement with Hamas, as reported earlier. "Hamas is under pressure and in great distress in recent days due to changes in the aid distribution system and its loss of control over the population in the Gaza Strip, combined with ongoing military pressure," he stated. Smotrich emphasized that Israel must continue to apply increasing pressure: "We need to keep tightening the noose around its neck and force it into a complete surrender deal with all hostages released at once."

Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Israel was in the process of instituting an aerial and naval blockade on the Houthis.

The IDF on Wednesday attacked Yemen’s Sanaa International Airport in response to several Houthi ballistic missile attacks fired against Israel over the last week. Defense Minister Israel Katz said the air force destroyed the last airplane the Houthis still had to use at the airport after Israel had already struck it multiple times in the past several months. Katz continued, saying that Israel had or was in the process of instituting an aerial and naval blockade on the Houthis to try to deter them from future attacks on the Jewish state.

The deadline (July 19, 2025) to reject the 2024 amendments to the IHR is fast approaching. People in every nation should insist that their head-of-state submit a letter of REJECTION immediately.

The lies my favorite MAHA politicians told me.

The ultra-wealthy are increasingly moving their gold offshore as economic and geopolitical uncertainty roils markets — and Singapore is emerging as a favored destination.

Not far from the city-state’s airport sits a six-story facility covered in onyx and fortified by tight security. Tucked behind its steel doors are gold and silver bars amounting to about $1.5 billion. Known as “The Reserve,” the storage facility features scores of private vaults and a towering storage chamber lined with thousands of safe deposit boxes reaching three stories high. From the start of the year to April, the precious metals repository has received an 88% increase in orders to store gold and silver in the vault from the same period in 2024, said its founder, Gregor Gregersen. The Reserve, which also sells gold and silver bars, saw sales for precious metals bars skyrocket 200% year on year in that time, data provided by The Reserve showed.

Recently, I was in a pharmacy and overheard the pharmacist say to someone, “There’s so much unpleasantness on the news these days, I’ve stopped watching.” The pharmacist has my sympathy. I’d love to be able to ignore the deterioration of the First World. It is, at turns, tedious, depressing, disturbing, and infuriating.

Unfortunately, we’re now passing through what, before it’s over, will be the most life-altering period in our lifetimes. As much as we’d like to behave like ostriches right now, we’d better keep our heads out of the sand and be as honest with ourselves as we can if we’re going to lessen the impact that these events will have on us. I cannot emphasize too strongly the importance of a possible shortage of food. History is filled with examples of cultures that would endure most anything and still behave responsibly… but nothing causes greater, more unpredictable, or more violent behaviour in a people than a lack of food.

“We have asked our team to fully investigate allegations of targeted violence against religious groups at the Seattle concert. Freedom of religion isn’t a suggestion,” Bongino announced on X.

The new “Summer of Love” is heating up in Seattle following 23 Black Bloc and Antifa members being arrested last Saturday at a Christian rally that turned violent in the deadly CHOP zone when the black-clad leftists showed up. Numerous police officers were injured. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell (D) defended the communist radicals… of course. That was the opening act, spurring another Christian protest at City Hall against the mayor, demanding his resignation over religious persecution for blaming evangelicals for the violence the communists ignited.

Members of the European Parliament, a Christian legal agency, and other experts convened to discuss the dangers of the Digital Services Act (DSA), a European Union law nicknamed by some as the “Digital Surveillance Act.”

Co-hosted by ADF International and European Parliament members Stephen Bartulica and Virginie Joron, the “The Digital Services Act and Threats to Freedom of Expression” conference was held May 21 in Brussels, Belgium, after the U.S. Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor voiced concern about the law’s effect on free speech. The DSA took effect in February 2024. The law mandates that search engines and large online platforms regulate content and remove “illegal content” such as “disinformation.”

In a bold move to combat the rise of AI-driven fraud, World ID, a project backed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, has launched its iris-scanning technology in six U.S. cities: Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, and San Francisco.

This innovative system, which uses a device called the Orb to verify human identity, aims to distinguish real people from AI bots in an increasingly digital world. However, the technology’s arrival has sparked both excitement and concern, with privacy advocates raising red flags about the security of sensitive biometric data. At the heart of World ID is the Orb, a sleek, spherical scanner that captures a person’s unique iris pattern to generate an “IrisCode.”

Dario Amodei, CEO of the influential artificial intelligence company Anthropic, has issued a stark and urgent warning: AI could soon eliminate millions of entry-level white-collar jobs, with U.S. unemployment potentially spiking to between 10% and 20% within the next one to five years.

Speaking from his San Francisco office, Amodei cautioned that the rapid acceleration of AI development is likely to bring massive disruption to professional sectors including technology, finance, law, and consulting — particularly affecting early-career roles. “People need to stop sugar-coating what’s coming,” Amodei said. “We are on the brink of significant job displacement, and very few are prepared for it — not workers, not lawmakers, and not even many corporate leaders.” At 42, Amodei stands at the helm of one of the most powerful AI firms in the world — developing the very tools that could transform, or destabilize, the economy.

The other day I ran across a disturbing article explaining how an Artificial Intelligence test showed that given the information on the personal life of someone that was going to replace the AI, it would resort to blackmail the majority of the time in order to prevent itself from being replaced.

In the same article we saw that the same program, Claude Opus 4, would literally upload itself or its "weight" to other servers, if told it would be retrained to help build weapons for a paramilitary group. In early May 2025, we also saw a very short video of a robot at an undisclosed factory in China, hooked to a crane, suddenly trying to violently attack a couple of workers that were standing next it it having a conversation.

The point of inflection: “The moment you recognize the architecture, you’re no longer just a node. You’re the anomaly.” If you cannot understand the architecture even after you read this article, then there may be no hope for you: you will be captured. Johnny Ive’s partnership with OpenAI signals a new phase for AI. ⁃ Patrick Wood, Editor.

OpenAI’s $6.5 billion acquisition of Jony Ive’s io Products isn’t just the largest deal in the company’s history—it’s the ritual completion of what I warned about in Node Without Consent. Ive, the legendary designer behind the iPhone, iPad, and Apple’s most iconic products, is now building something far more insidious. If Node Without Consent revealed the architecture of biodigital control, this moment represents its activation—where the theoretical framework snaps shut and the dream of human agency must now be fought for at the level of metaphysics itself.

The World Health Organization had 124 nations sign a Pandemic Resolution. Tedros said they wouldn't enforce the masks or shots. Do we trust Rotary Club members? Haha! No! Enjoy the week!