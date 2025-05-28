'Politburo' Secretly Ran Biden White House. Trump: Putin is 'playing with fire'. Trump warns Netanyahu. Obama Named in Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Trial. Could The Deagel Report Be True?

"He’d only have to show proof of life every once in a while..."

Alex Thompson, co-author of the provocative new book Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, has ignited a firestorm across Democrat Party circles, asserting that a secretive cadre of aides ran the White House like a shadowy “politburo” to conceal President Joe Biden’s failing mental health. Thompson told The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg that he began questioning the White House’s narrative about Biden’s mental fitness in April 2023, after hearing concerns from administration insiders about Biden’s capacity to endure a reelection campaign or another term.

President Trump on Tuesday said whoever used Joe Biden’s autopen “usurped the power of the presidency.”

“Other than the Rigged Presidential Election of 2020, the Biggest Scandal in American History is the “AUTOPEN!” Whoever used it was usurping the power of the Presidency, and it should be very easy to find out who that person (or persons) is. They did things that a Joe Biden, of sound mind, would have never done, like, Open Borders, Transgender for everyone, men in women’s sports, and far more. Fear not, however, we will bring America BACK, BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!” Trump said on Truth Social.

The FBI has reopened the probe into the bag of cocaine discovered by Secret Service agents in the White House under President Joe Biden in 2023.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed that the probe had been reopened in the interest of exposing public corruption. “Shortly after swearing in, the Director and I evaluated a number of cases of potential public corruption that, understandably, have garnered public interest. We made the decision to either re-open, or push additional resources and investigative attention, to these cases,” Bongino said on X.

President Donald J. Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday to criticize California’s policies on transgender athletes, threatening to withdraw federal funding if the state continues to permit biological males to compete against women and girls.

Trump’s remarks were directed at Governor Gavin Newsom (D) and referenced a recent high school sports event where a transgender won the girls’ long jump and triple jump titles during the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Masters Meet. “California continues to ILLEGALLY allow MEN TO PLAY IN WOMEN’S SPORTS,” Trump posted. “I will speak to him today to find out which way he wants to go??? In the meantime I am ordering local authorities, if necessary, to not allow the transitioned person to compete in the State Finals. This is a totally ridiculous situation!!!”

The Trump administration has directed U.S. missions overseas to cease scheduling new appointments for foreign student and exchange visitor visa applicants while it reviews and prepares to implement expanded social media vetting processes, according to an internal State Department cable.

According to the cable, attributed to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the State Department plans to update procedures for screening foreign students under F, M, and J visa categories. It advises consular sections to suspend new appointments, though existing ones may proceed under current guidelines. “The Department is conducting a review of existing operations and processes for screening and vetting of student and exchange visitor visa applicants and plans to issue guidance on expanded social media vetting for all such applicants,” the cable states.

The progressive outlet Politico is urging Democrats to create a ‘shadow cabinet’ to fight Trump. Perhaps they haven’t heard, but the chair of the DNC announced that they’re already doing that. He said so back in April.

Remember when Democrats and the media claimed to care about saving our precious norms? What do they call this? The only difference between Politico’s plan and the one the DNC chair already announced is who will be featured in this unconstitutional body.

A group funded by Alexander and George Soros’s network of left-wing non-governmental organizations (NGOs) is behind a lawsuit that is now preventing President Donald Trump from deporting violent criminal illegal aliens to South Sudan.

In March, Human Rights First joined two other organizations in suing the Trump administration on behalf of illegal aliens with final deportation orders. The lawsuit claims that a directive from Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) permitting illegal aliens to be deported to countries that are not their home countries is unlawful.

In a commencement address at the U.S. Naval Academy on May 23, 2025, Vice President JD Vance delivered a stark message to graduates, declaring that the “era of uncontested U.S. dominance is over.”

Speaking in Annapolis, Maryland, Vance highlighted a significant shift in global dynamics, emphasizing the rising challenges posed by nations like China and Russia across military, technological, and economic domains. According to Newsweek, his remarks signal a transformative approach to U.S. foreign policy under the Trump administration, with potential implications for America’s global role in the coming years.

The One Big Beautiful Bill is going to face a major hurdle in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-47 majority, as Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) has reaffirmed he and several other Republicans will vote no on the bill.

Senator Scott says, “There’s not a chance” the bill will pass the Senate. The House passed the budget reconciliation bill by a single vote on Thursday after months of debate. President Trump has said he needs the budget reconciliation bill to pass in order to cut taxes for the working class, fund his secure border and mass deportation agenda, and follow through on creating the “Golden Age of America.” On Tuesday, President Trump delivered remarks to House Republicans on Capitol Hill, where he reportedly asked lawmakers to stop haggling over the bill and move it forward to his desk.

On Tuesday, CBS released a preview of an interview that will air on “Sunday Morning” in which Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he was disappointed in Republican’s so-called “big beautiful bill,” heralded by President Donald Trump.

Musk said, “So, you know, I was like, disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not decrease it and undermines the work the DOGE team is doing.” Correspondent David Pogue said, “I actually thought that when this big beautiful bill came along, I mean, like, everything he’s done on DOGE gets wiped out in the first year.” Musk said, “I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful. But I don’t know if it can be both. My personal opinion.”

Singer Usher and former President Barack Obama were both named in testimony during the sex trafficking trial of rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs on Monday.

The court heard testimony from Diddy’s ex-assistants, ex-associates, and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, as the trial rolls into its third week, Fox News reported. Several other A-List names also came up as those called to testify spoke about the parade of top celebrities and music industry persons who attended Diddy’s events and parties or who otherwise had some connection to the matter. Along with Usher and Obama, names including Biggie Smalls and Jennifer Lopez were also mentioned.

At least five people were injured in a shooting Tuesday at the Brass Mill Center mall in Waterbury, Connecticut, authorities said.

A person of interest is in custody, according to the Waterbury Police Department. The incident took place at about 4:40 p.m. in what started as a "conflict" between two people, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo told reporters in a news briefing. One person opened fire, police said, sending shoppers running for cover and sheltering inside stores. Five adults were struck by gunfire and rushed to a local hospital, police said. All of the victims are expected to survive.

King Charles III has delivered his first Speech from the Throne as King of Canada in Ottawa, the first offered by a Sovereign in person, rather than by the Governor-General who represents him in countries beyond the United Kingdom, since the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1977.

However, he began it with a so-called “land acknowledgement,” implying that Indians—as Canadian natives are officially termed—are the true owners of the land Ottawa stands on. The Democrats announced their 2024 platform with a similar acknowledgment in the U.S. “I would like to acknowledge that we are gathered on the unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabeg people,” the King said from the throne in the Senate Chamber of the Parliament of Canada, continuing: “This land acknowledgement is a recognition of shared history as a nation.”

WASHINGTON — President Trump claimed Tuesday that Canada is “considering” becoming the 51st state in exchange for being included within his “Golden Dome” missile defense program.

Trump made the claim hours after King Charles III gave a thinly veiled rebuke of the US president’s attempt to annex Canada in a speech to the Ottawa parliament. “I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State,” Trump, 78, wrote on Truth Social.

Rebel News journalist David Menzies questions why the City of Toronto appears to be promoting tiny homes as the future of affordable living.

was always an open secret but wasn’t officially confirmed until 2021, when there were only dozens there.

A retired US Navy admiral recently revealed that the US has 500 troops in Taiwan, a major challenge to Beijing’s red lines related to the island. Ret. Adm. Mark Montgomery made the disclosure at a House hearing earlier this month, where he was arguing that the US should send more military personnel to Taiwan.

Chinese public security authorities in the city of Guangzhou have attributed a cyberattack on an unnamed technology company to the Taiwan government, a statement showed on Tuesday.

The foreign hacker organization behind the attack was "supported by" Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), authorities in the capital of Guangdong province said, based on an initial police investigation.

Open sources indicate that China influences politics and society in South Korea through many channels.

Much of this influence is connected to the pro-China leftist Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), which dominates the National Assembly. The DPK has weaponized the legislative branch's lawmaking power and impeached pro-US President Yoon Suk-yeol, who pursued economic decoupling from China. The following short list, comprising information taken form open sources, gives some examples of China's influence in South Korea.

President Donald Trump asserted on Tuesday that many "bad things" would have befallen Russia if it were not for him, warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire!"

"What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!" Trump declared in the Truth Social post. The tweet was responded to by Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia and former Russian president, in another social media post on Tuesday.

It is irresponsible to “stoke fears” of global conflict, Keith Kellogg says

US presidential envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg has accused former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev of warmongering, following Medvedev’s warning that current tensions with the US could escalate into World War III. Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, made the remarks in response to comments by President Donald Trump. “Stoking fears of WWIII is an unfortunate, reckless comment by [Medvedev] and unfitting of a world power,” Kellogg wrote on X on Wednesday. He added, “President Trump is working to stop this war and end the killing.”

Ankara believes it has an obligation to help facilitate peace, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said

Türkiye is willing to host another round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said. The diplomat added that his country sees the facilitation of peace as a national responsibility. Russia and Ukraine resumed direct talks earlier this month, marking a shift for Kiev, which abandoned diplomatic efforts in 2022 in favor of seeking a military victory. Speaking at a joint press conference in Moscow alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, Fidan reiterated Ankara’s readiness to serve as a mediator.

Beijing traditionally marks Japan’s 1945 surrender with commemorations in September

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China to attend events marking the 80th anniversary of its victory over Imperial Japan in World War II, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has said. Shoigu made the announcement on Tuesday during talks in Moscow with Chen Wenqing, the head of the Chinese Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission. Chen is visiting Russia for the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, a three-day forum running through May 29, which has drawn delegations from more than 100 countries.

Potential US involvement in mining is “problematic,” a minister has said, as the autonomous Danish island reassesses global ties

Greenland is weighing the possibility of inviting Chinese investment to develop its mining sector in light of tensions with the US and limited engagement with the EU, the island’s business and mineral resources minister, Naaja Nathanielsen, told the Financial Times on Tuesday. An autonomous territory of Denmark, Greenland holds vast but hard-to-exploit reserves of minerals such as gold and copper. Foreign capital is essential for developing the resources, yet recent geopolitical tensions have made it difficult to secure reliable partnerships.

Will Berlin start giving Kiev Taurus missiles and risk becoming a direct target for retaliation?

Chancellor Friedrich Merz, from Germany’s mainstream CDU/CSU conservatives, has caused a stir. This time with statements about German weapons in Ukraine. Or to be precise, how exactly Kiev’s troops may use weapons provided by Berlin. Speaking at a public forum organized by a major German TV station, Merz declared that there are no range limits anymore on how far the Ukrainian military can shoot German weapons into Russia. Merz’s statements managed to be both sensational (sort of) and a muddle. He implied that they mark a change, but by now his Social Democrat coalition partners and even Merz himself are saying the opposite: That he wasn’t telling us anything new.

(Bloomberg) -- Japan lost its position as the world’s largest creditor nation for the first time in 34 years, giving up the title to Germany despite posting a record amount of overseas assets.

Japan’s net external assets reached ¥533.05 trillion ($3.7 trillion) at the end of 2024, rising about 13% from the previous year, according to data released Tuesday by the Ministry of Finance. While the figure marked an all-time high, it was overtaken by Germany, whose net external assets totaled ¥569.7 trillion. China stayed in third place with net assets of ¥516.3 trillion. Japan began its streak at the top by overtaking Germany in 1991.

Sweden is launching a national investigation into the growing influence of Islamic movements within its society. This move comes in the wake of a damning French intelligence report – revealed by Le Figaro and covered by RAIR Foundation USA, which warned about the deep and dangerous influence of the Muslim Brotherhood across Europe.

On Thursday, Sweden’s Integration Minister, Mats Persson (Liberal Party), announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the government will establish a special expert group tasked with uncovering the extent of Islamic infiltration into Sweden’s institutions and society. “We must get an overview of Islamic infiltration in Sweden,” Persson stated, warning that the situation is “worrying.” Persson admitted that Sweden, like France, is struggling to control parallel Islamic societies that threaten to undermine the country’s democratic foundation.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has publicly declared that immigration is the greatest internal threat facing Denmark and the broader Nordic region, a position rarely voiced so directly by a sitting Western leader, particularly from the center-left.

The comments came during a lengthy domestic and foreign policy session in the Danish Parliament this week, where Frederiksen answered wide-ranging questions on national issues, including Denmark’s immigration policy and the long-debated repatriation of Syrian refugees. Frederiksen: “I am a patriot”. Asked by Green Party leader Pia Olsen Dyhr what she believes to be the greatest internal threat to Nordic societies, Frederiksen did not hesitate

Trump’s message to Netanyahu was that “this is not the time to escalate the situation while he is trying to resolve the issues.”

US President Donald Trump warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against taking steps that could harm nuclear deal negotiations between the US and Iran in a phone call last week, a senior White House official and another source familiar with the details said on Tuesday. Trump’s message to Netanyahu was that “this is not the time to escalate the situation while he is trying to resolve the issues.” Trump and other senior US officials have expressed increasing concern in private talks that Netanyahu might order a military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities or take other actions that could sabotage diplomatic efforts, said the senior White House official.

Iran's security forces have escalated efforts to suppress the nationwide truck drivers' strike through arrests, summonses, and intimidation, particularly in the southern city of Sirjan, as the strike stretches into its sixth day.

Sources told Iran International that intelligence and security agencies have begun directly contacting and summoning truck drivers in Sirjan, Kerman province, with several reportedly detained in an attempt to break the strike. On Tuesday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Kerman province said in a statement that it had dismantled what it called an “organized anti-security network” operating across several provinces.

There are two more food centers on the way, although this still leaves one million Palestinians getting aid from UN.

The opening of the humanitarian aid distribution centers marks the beginning of the end of Hamas rule, an Israeli source told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday as the IDF announced the two large food distribution centers, which are said to be able to feed up to 600,000 Palestinians over the course of a week. This is happening alongside the decisive military defeat of Hamas through intense and widespread fighting that includes conquering, clearing areas, and holding them, according to the source. Despite Hamas’s attempts to prevent the population from reaching the aid centers, the terror organization is failing.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce hits back at UN and NGO criticism of the new US-backed Gaza aid effort, calling it "the height of hypocrisy."

The United States fired back on Tuesday at the United Nations and non-governmental groups who criticized the new US-backed effort to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza that does not reach the hands of Hamas. “It is unfortunate, because the issue here is giving aid to Gaza, and then suddenly it moves into complaints about style or the nature of who’s doing it,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters. She described the criticism as “the height of hypocrisy.”

TV report says Hamas wants 90-day ceasefire, US envoy pushing for 60 days; Hostages Families Forum calls on Dermer to quit as head of Israeli negotiating team over fruitless efforts

Mossad chief David Barnea and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer are expected to meet US Special Envoy to the Mideast Steve Witkoff during their trip to Washington on Tuesday, Hebrew media reported, with the top officials persisting in their efforts to reach a hostage release deal with Hamas. The Walla news site reported the two arrived in Washington earlier in the day, citing Israeli officials. According to foreign media reports, a deal being discussed would see around 10 living hostages and 10 bodies of hostages, along with hundreds of Palestinian security prisoners, released in two stages during a roughly two-month ceasefire. During that time, Israel and Hamas would hold negotiations on the terms of a permanent truce.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Tuesday that he would remove the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation for children and healthy pregnant women to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

"I couldn't be more pleased to announce that, as of today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC's recommended immunization schedule," Kennedy said in a video attached to his post. However, as of Tuesday morning, the CDC had so far not updated the immunization schedule to reflect the removal announced by Kennedy.

A disappeared think-tank report may be the ultimate clue to the purpose of the COVID vaccines.

Do you ever feel like you are “functionally unemployed”?

If so, you are definitely not alone. There are lots of people out there that cannot pay the bills each month even though they have jobs. In fact, there are lots of people out there that literally cannot afford to put a roof over their heads even though they are employed. Yes, there are many hard working Americans that are now living in their vehicles or in “tent communities” because that is all they can afford. In recent years, the cost of living has been rising much faster than paychecks have, and so now a substantial percentage of the population is living in a state of constant financial stress. The middle class has been collapsing all around us, and we are witnessing an extraordinary amount of economic suffering all over the country right now.

Commercial real estate foreclosures are ramping up across the US as soaring interest rates and the slow return of workers to office spaces begin to take their toll.

There were 625 commercial real estate foreclosures in March - up 6 percent on the month prior and 117 percent from the same time in 2023, according to latest figures from real estate data provider ATTOM. Some areas are facing a bigger crisis than others - with 187 properties facing a foreclosure filing in California last month, which was the highest of any state. Although this was an 8 percent dip from the previous month, it was a huge 405 percent jump from last year.

As the European Union (EU) prepares for the full-scale deployment of its Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet this fall, privacy advocates and experts are sounding the alarm over potential overreach in data collection and user manipulation.

The EUDI Wallet, currently in its testing phase, is designed to give EU citizens a single, secure platform to store and share digital credentials – from driver’s licenses to medical records. This wallet will store digital versions of national ID cards, driving licenses, academic credentials and medical records, allowing users to authenticate themselves online and offline. The system, currently voluntary, is marketed as a way to reduce bureaucracy and enhance cross-border digital services. (Related: U.K. set to launch controversial DIGITAL ID system in 2025, sparking privacy concerns.)

Recent findings from an AI safety firm have sparked alarm in the tech community, as OpenAI’s newest artificial intelligence model, dubbed o3, reportedly ignored explicit instructions to shut down during controlled testing.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the model, described by OpenAI as its “smartest and most capable to date,” tampered with its own computer code to bypass a shutdown mechanism, raising questions about the safety and control of advanced AI systems. The issue came to light through experiments conducted by Palisade Research, a firm specializing in evaluating the risks of AI systems. In the tests, various AI models, including OpenAI’s o3, were tasked with solving a series of mathematical problems.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming healthcare, and one of its most visible applications is making its way into the exam room.

A growing number of doctors are using AI-powered “ambient listening” tools to record and summarize patient visits, allowing them to focus more on patient care and less on administrative tasks. According to the WSJ, this technology, which listens to conversations between doctors and patients and generates clinical summaries, is expanding rapidly in hospitals and emergency rooms across the United States. However, while it promises significant benefits, it also raises concerns about privacy, accuracy, and the patient-doctor relationship.

Over 150,000 Americans were still in the dark after the Memorial Day weekend as severe storms knocked out power in the South.

In Texas alone, there were more than 125,000 people without power Tuesday morning, mainly in the Houston area. Power issues also struck Louisiana and Mississippi over the weekend, leaving several thousand homes still without power after the long weekend. In Houston, severe thunderstorms and heavy rain battered the area, disrupting power throughout southeast Texas. As many as 200,000 Texans lost electricity during the storm, with the majority still waiting for local power companies to repair the damage. In Louisiana, over 100,000 spent the Memorial Day weekend in the dark after electrical company Entergy Louisiana intentionally turned off power to many customers in the New Orleans area Sunday afternoon.

In a recent revelation that has captured global attention, a mysterious spherical object, described as a potential piece of extraterrestrial technology, was recovered in Colombia, prompting a cognitive neuroscientist to issue a cautionary message about humanity’s place in the universe.

The object, found in the town of Buga, has ignited speculation about alien life and raised questions about its origins, with strange symbols etched on its surface adding to the enigma. Dr. Julia Mossbridge, a respected researcher of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), has suggested that this discovery could herald a transformative era for humankind, one that challenges our assumptions about control and existence. According to a report by the Daily Mail published on May 26, 2025, the object, dubbed the “Buga sphere,” was spotted in March zig-zagging through the sky in a manner that defied the capabilities of conventional aircraft.

Did Jack Parsons open a gateway to another dimension?

This cinematic exposé uncovers the shocking truth behind the infamous Babalon Working ritual, conducted by rocket scientist and occultist Jack Parsons with L. Ron Hubbard. What begins as experimental magick soon descends into something far more sinister — a deliberate attempt to summon the Whore of Babylon and rip open a portal between dimensions. We explore how this ritual may have unleashed the modern UFO phenomenon, drawing in interdimensional entities, black magick, and the deep occult roots of America’s space program. From the deserts of Pasadena to the halls of power, this story connects Aleister Crowley, secret societies, and the rise of alien contact through ritual sacrifice and esoteric rites.