End Times Headline News May 26 2025

Trump Delays 50 Per Cent EU Tariffs. It Wasn’t Biden’s White House. Merkel: Europe will be ‘destroyed’. Putin Escaped Ukraine Drone Assault. Is AI Going To Kill All Of Us? Contrails vs Chemtrails

MAY 26, 2025

U.S. President Donald J. Trump said Sunday evening that he has agreed to delay additional tariffs on the European Union after receiving a call from EU chief Ursula von der Leyen requesting an extension to come to a trade deal.

After President Trump branded the EU “very difficult to deal with” and warned that due to its intransigence, it could face a potential 50 per cent tariff by June 1st, Brussels appears willing to negotiate. Taking to Truth Social on Sunday, the president said: “I received a call today from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, requesting an extension on the June 1st deadline on the 50% Tariff with respect to Trade and the European Union.

President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill could face significant hurdles in the Senate after barely passing in the House last week, as GOP Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) says he has the votes to stop the bill.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the House passed the budget reconciliation bill by only one vote on Thursday after months of debate. President Trump has said he needs the budget reconciliation bill to pass in order to cut taxes for the working class, fund his secure border and mass deportation agenda, and follow through on creating the “Golden Age of America.” On Tuesday, President Trump delivered remarks to House Republicans on Capitol Hill, where he reportedly asked lawmakers to stop haggling over the bill and move it forward to his desk.

The block will remain in effect for the time being, Chief Justice John Roberts ruled.

The Supreme Court on May 23 temporarily blocked lower court orders requiring the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to respond to freedom of information requests in a pending lawsuit. President Donald Trump issued Executive Order 14158 on Jan. 20, implementing DOGE, an advisory body that recommends cost-cutting measures for federal agencies. The executive order directed the entity to “implement the President’s DOGE Agenda, by modernizing Federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity.” Chief Justice John Roberts issued what’s called an administrative stay that puts lower court orders on hold while the justices consider how to handle the case. Roberts did not provide reasons for his decision.

The 2024 regulation would have required steep emissions cuts from coal and gas plants using carbon capture technology...

An EPA spokesperson told The Epoch Times that the agency has been reconsidering the Biden administration’s power plant emissions regulations, commonly referred to as “Clean Power Plan 2.0,” since March. The Biden-era Clean Power Plan marks the third major attempt by the EPA to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. It follows the Obama administration’s original Clean Power Plan, which required power plants to shift toward lower-carbon sources of electricity.

Massachusetts Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Stone Creem (D) introduced a bill this year to create a commission with the goal of reducing the number of miles driven by residents in their cars because of ‘climate change’, with an ultimate goal to “reduce the need for personal vehicles.”

The 82-year-old Creem wants the state government to promulgate regulations that could fine residents for driving too much and force them into riding public transportation, using bikes paths and walking.

A new book by CNN anchor Jake Tapper and journalist Alex Thompson alleges that a small inner circle of political operatives and family members—dubbed the “politburo”—exerted significant control over the White House during Joe Biden’s presidency, particularly as the former president’s mental and physical health reportedly declined.

The book, titled Original Sin, claims that this group effectively operated as the true leadership behind the scenes, shaping policy, managing communications, and at times shielding Biden from staff, the cabinet, and the public. The core group included longtime political allies Mike Donilon, Steve Ricchetti, Bruce Reed, and Ron Klain, as well as Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, and son, Hunter Biden.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that there were “more than 1.4 million illegal aliens on Medicaid.”

Johnson said, “We are not cutting Medicaid in this package. There‘s a lot of misinformation out there about this.” He continued, “The numbers of Americans who are affected are those that are entwined in our work to eliminate fraud, waste and abuse. And what do I mean by that? You got more than 1.4 million illegal aliens on Medicaid. Medicaid is not intended for non-U.S. citizens. It‘s intended for the most vulnerable populations of Americans, which is pregnant women and young single mothers, the disabled, the elderly. They are protected in what we‘re doing because we‘re preserving the resources for those who need it most.”

Video showing an armed Afghan refugee and translator named Jamal Wali, 36, who pulled a gun on three Virginia officers, resulting in one of them dispatching him to hell, has been released by the Fairfax County Police Department.

Video showing an armed Afghan refugee and translator named Jamal Wali, 36, who pulled a gun on three Virginia officers, resulting in one of them dispatching him to hell, has been released by the Fairfax County Police Department. After working as a translator for the military in Afghanistan, Wali fled to the US legally in 2014.

A former Los Angeles deputy mayor — tasked with overseeing public safety — has agreed to plead guilty to faking an anti-Israel bomb threat on city hall last year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California announced the forthcoming plea this week after Brian K. Williams, 61, was charged with a single felony count of making an explosives threat, which could carry a ten-year prison term. Prosecutors say Williams sent a text message to Mayor Karen Bass and other high-ranking city officials on October 3, 2024, that he just received a call from someone who threatened to bomb City Hall, writing “it might be in the rotunda.

A US Citizen was arrested for attempting to firebomb the US Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv and for threatening to assassinate President Trump.

According to the Justice Department: Joseph Neumayer, a dual U.S. and German citizen was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport by FBI special agents and a complaint was unsealed in the Eastern District of New York charging Neumayer with attempting to destroy, by means of fire or explosive, the Branch Office of the United States Embassy located in Tel Aviv, Israel. “As alleged in the complaint, Neumayer arrived in Israel in April 2025. On May 19, Neumeyer, 28, arrived outside of the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv carrying a dark-colored backpack. Without provocation Neumeyer spit on an Embassy guard as he walked past. Neumeyer managed to break free as the guard attempted to detain him, leaving behind his backpack

Less about Gaza and more about collapsing capitalism?

There are troubling reports that the Ontario Food Terminal—the largest wholesale fruit and produce hub in Canada, moving 2 billion pounds annually—has been disrupted by far-left activists chanting "Free Palestine." "Masked protesters stage a blockade at the Ontario Food Terminal, preventing freight trucks from accessing Canada's largest wholesale fruit and vegetable distribution center," citizen journalist "CarymaRules" wrote on X early Sunday morning, adding, "The demonstration began shortly before 2:00AM, ahead of the day's scheduled deliveries."

Following a three-day hearing, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms applied for a stay of proceedings against Chris Barber, a prominent individual in the 2022 Freedom Convoy.

US President Donald Trump calls Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “crazy” for his attacks on Ukrainian cities and warns that any attempt at a total takeover of Ukraine would “lead to the downfall of Russia.”

The comments are a rare rebuke to Putin, and come after a record number of Russian drones killed at least 13 people across Ukraine, despite a prisoner exchange and a US push for a truce. “I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!” Trump says in a post on Truth Social.

Moscow has claimed that that a “massive” Ukrainian drone attack targeted Vladimir Putin’s helicopter as the Russian leader visited the embattled Kursk region earlier this week.

Russian air defence officer Yury Dashkin said on Sunday that Putin’s helicopter was at the “epicentre of an operation to repel a massive drone attack” on Tuesday, state media RT reports. The alleged attack came as the Russian leader visited the Kursk region, which saw the most significant incursion into Russian territory since the Second World War after Ukraine’s forces launched a daring counterinvasion last summer.

The EU and UK will also try to persuade Washington to continue intelligence sharing with Kiev, according to the news agency’s sources

Western European leaders are looking into the possibility of purchasing American weapons and giving them to Ukraine once the arms transfers approved by the previous administration of US President Joe Biden run out, Bloomberg has reported on Saturday. US President Donald Trump reiterated earlier this week that Washington could “walk away” from the Ukraine conflict if the American-brokered talks between Moscow and Kiev do not deliver any meaningful results. “This is a European situation. It should have remained a European situation,” he said.

The US president has vowed to impose a 50% duty on imports from the EU, citing stalled trade negotiations

The German economy could lose up to €200 billion by the end of 2028 if tariffs of 50% remain in place until the end of US President Donald Trump’s term in office, according to a German Economic Institute (IW) report published on Friday. The US is Germany’s main trading partner, with total goods exchange valued at €253 billion ($287 billion) in 2024, according to official data. At €17.7 billion, Germany’s export surplus in the trade of goods with the US was the highest among all of its trading partners in the first quarter of 2025.

The former German chancellor believes the EU won’t survive without open borders

Tighter national migration and border control policies could spell doom for the European Union, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned, following Berlin’s recent move to curb the influx of asylum seekers. Merkel made the remarks at the ‘Southwestern Press Forum’ event in Neu-Ulm last week, where she appeared to present her memoir, Freedom. “I do not believe we can decisively combat illegal migration at the German-Austrian or German-Polish border… I have always advocated European solutions,” Merkel said when asked about the latest measures adopted by Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s cabinet.

Ailing King Charles will travel tomorrow to British Commonwealth member Canada, for a two-day visit in which he will deliver a Tuesday speech before the Canadian parliament.

Charles, who is the Head of State in Canada, has sparked fear among British officials of ‘causing offence to US President Donald Trump’ with his speech open that nation’s parliament.

A landmark French intelligence report has revealed that the Muslim Brotherhood has constructed a vast, foreign-funded, ideologically driven infrastructure across France – spanning mosques, schools, digital media, and parallel local governance systems – with the ultimate goal of replacing secular democratic rule with Sharia, and warns that this same model is being replicated in Western nations, including the United States.

A newly declassified 73-page intelligence report commissioned by the French Interior, Foreign Affairs, and Armed Forces ministries has revealed the extent of the Muslim Brotherhood’s infiltration and ideological influence in France. Submitted to Senator Bruno Retailleau and unveiled by Le Figaro, the report confirms that the Brotherhood has built a widespread, coordinated network designed to advance political Islam and gradually supplant French secular governance with Sharia. The report states: “Brotherhood-linked networks are now deeply implanted in the education, cultural, social, and economic life of certain territories.”

George Simion says citizens have the right to defend their vote peacefully amid fraud allegations

Romanian presidential candidate George Simion has called on supporters to engage in peaceful protest against what he claims was a fraudulent election, warning that the country narrowly avoided a “bloodbath” caused by “demonic plans” allegedly orchestrated by his Western-backed political opponents. The conservative EU critic lost a run-off vote last Sunday to pro-Brussels Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan by a single-digit margin. Simion has contested the outcome, alleging “external interferences by state and non-state actors,” but Romania’s Constitutional Court rejected his petition.

South African opposition figure Julius Malema led his Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party on Sunday in chants of “Kill the Boer,” “Shoot to kill,” and “Kill the farmer,” while President Cyril Ramaphosa stayed quiet.

Malema posted footage of his own chant on X, including the incendiary words of the chant in his post. The chant, which South African courts have refused to ban despite its potential for violent incitement and its apparent violation of the South African Constitution’s ban on hate speech, came up last week in Ramaphosa’s meeting in the Oval Office with U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump made Ramaphosa sit through a video, including footage of Malema leading the chant, after the South African leader pushed back on Trump’s claims of “genocide” in his country.

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that U.S. negotiators had "very good" talks with an Iranian delegation over the weekend as he seeks a deal to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

"I think we could have some good news on the Iran front," Trump told reporters at the Morristown, New Jersey, airport as he prepared to return to Washington after a weekend at his Bedminster golf club.

In light of the significant gaps emerging in the U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations – Iran insists on the right to enrich uranium on its territory however it wishes, while the U.S. wants to prohibit it from doing so in any way, shape, or form – senior Iranian officials are threatening the U.S. and Western interests.

In a speech at the Tehran Dialogue Forum on May 18, 2025, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian threatened to block the passage of oil from the Persian Gulf to the West, in response to the U.S., which, he said, seeks to steal other countries' resources and to foment conflict among the Islamic nations. The next day, on its front page, the regime mouthpiece Kayhan clarified Pezeshkian's statements , saying that he had "threatened the West with closure of the Strait of Hormuz" (see Appendix for additional MEMRI reports on senior Iranian officials' threats to close the Strait of Hormuz).

Anationwide truck drivers’ strike in Iran entered its fourth day on Sunday, with protests spreading to dozens of cities and major highways despite a police crackdown and arrests.

The Union of Iranian Truckers and Heavy Vehicle Drivers said in a statement on Sunday that police used pepper spray on protesting drivers and arrested several of them. Launched on May 18 in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, the coordinated protest has since spread widely across the country, with truckers pledging to hold out for a full week or longer if their demands remain unmet. Drivers are demanding better working conditions, higher freight rates, and relief from high insurance costs and fuel restrictions.

The ceasefire would come as part of a deal that would include the release of Israeli hostages held by Gazan terror organizations, sources told Sky News Arabia.

US President Donald Trump wants to end the war in Gaza "as quickly as possible," he told reporters on Sunday before boarding Air Force One on his way back from New Jersey to Washington. Trump stated, "We want to see if we can stop it. And we've talked to Israel, we want to see if we can stop this whole situation as quickly as possible," he added that he hopes there'll be good news on that issue. Additionally, anonymous "knowledgeable sources" cited by Sky News Arabia claimed that there is a growing likelihood that Trump will announce a ceasefire in Gaza in the coming days.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation says it will begin delivering aid to the Strip today, expressing regret over the resignation of its CEO who stepped down yesterday.

“We were disappointed to learn of Jake Wood’s sudden resignation as Executive Director of GHF. He has been a passionate advocate for the need to safely deliver humanitarian assistance to Gazans without diversion or delay, and achieved real progress for the entire humanitarian community in the short time he was involved in this effort. The fact that aid is beginning to trickle back into Gaza is a testament to his work,” the board says in a statement.

Some are skeptical about a $200 million tower in Damascus with the Trump name, while others believe it could herald a new era of stability and economic development in Syria.

In a surprising development that caught the attention of political and economic circles alike, the United Arab Emirates-based Tiger Real Estate Group announced its intention to build a skyscraper bearing the name of US President Donald Trump in the Syrian capital of Damascus. The announcement followed Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on Syria, which reportedly came in response to a direct request from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the recent Riyadh summit.

Parents with questions became potential suspects in a bureaucratic algorithm built to profile dissent.

Once upon a pandemic, in the era of sourdough starters and Zoom fatigue, the US federal government took a break from misplacing pallets of money overseas to focus on a more pressing threat: suburban moms with Facebook accounts and questions about vaccine mandates. In a tale that feels ripped from the fever dreams of a high school civics teacher, newly unearthed intelligence documents show that under President Joe Biden, dissenting Americans weren’t simply annoying to the administration; they were suspicious. The Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, and the National Counterterrorism Center got together for what must’ve been a bureaucratic bake-off of paranoia, whipping up a December 13, 2021 bulletin that redefined domestic extremism.

The manufacturer of the replicon mRNA Covid “vaccine” in Japan, Meiji Seika Pharma, has brought a lawsuit against a member of the Japanese parliament, Kazuhiro Haraguchi. Haraguchi had commented that the Covid injections are “akin to a biological weapon,” a statement which the Meiji Pharma president claimed was beyond the bounds of acceptable expression.

However, statements like Haraguchi’s about the dangers of the Covid mRNA injections are now commonplace in many nations, and drug companies do not seem to be suing people for making them, at least in the US. Instead, state attorneys general in Kansas and Texas have been suing Pfizer for misrepresenting its Covid injections.

MAY 24

MAY 25

MAY 26

The penny coin is getting phased out, a cost-cutting move that could ripple through consumer behavior, retailers' pricing strategies and cash transactions.

Why it matters: It'll be harder to make sense out of cents and get exact change after the one-cent coin's upcoming demise. The penny's removal may impact how prices are rounded, potentially affecting both businesses and consumers — especially those who rely on cash…The big picture: President Trump directed the Treasury to stop producing new pennies back in February. The U.S. Treasury confirmed Thursday the U.S. Mint will stop making the coins early next year.

The anti-fraud measure would let borrowers opt to unblock credit access, a senior Interior Ministry representative has said

The Russian Interior Ministry is mulling the idea of a blanket ban on issuing credit to citizens as part of broader efforts to protect them from fraudsters. The proposal would require individuals to apply for personal exceptions online or through official centers, a senior official said on Friday. Deputy head of the Investigative Department Danil Filippov announced the proposal during the Positive Hack Days cybersecurity forum in Moscow. “We already have many laws that allow citizens to voluntarily block access to credit,” he said. “But we are putting forward a different concept – not voluntary restriction, but a total ban, with the option of individual unblocking.”

A Christian prayer rally organized by On Fire Ministries at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle was marred by violent clashes, leading to dozens of arrests.

According to the Daily Mail, The event, part of the “Mayday USA” initiative and associated with the “#DontMessWithOurKids” movement, aimed to promote “Biblical truth and values,” according to the group’s Facebook page. However, the rally was met with fierce opposition from counterprotesters, resulting in hours of unrest in the Democrat-run city. The Christian activists from On Fire Ministries held their prayer rally at Cal Anderson Park, located in Seattle’s prominent LGBTQ+ neighborhood.

AI technology has been developing at an exponential rate, and it appears to be just a matter of time before we create entities that can think millions of times faster than we do and that can do almost everything better than we can. So what is going to happen when we lose control of such entities?

Some AI models are already taking the initiative to teach themselves new languages, and others have learned to “lie and manipulate humans for their own advantage”. Needless to say, lying is a hostile act. If we have already created entities that are willing to lie to us, how long will it be before they are capable of taking actions that are even more harmful to us? Nobody expects artificial intelligence to kill all of us tomorrow.

In a courtroom without fingerprints or DNA, a young woman's brainwaves became the key evidence against her.

Aditi Sharma, 24, was accused of poisoning her fiancé in 2008. She denied it. But investigators turned to a controversial technology called Brain Electrical Oscillation Signature Profiling (BEOS), a type of brain scan some call 'mind reading.' They placed a cap with electrodes on her head, played specific phrases about the crime, and claimed her brain revealed recognition and guilt, even as her mouth said otherwise. With no physical proof, the judge largely relied on the BEOS test to convict her.

Scientists probing 'alien mummies' in Peru have shared new findings they claim prove the specimens are '100 percent real.'

Dozens of these mysterious, mummified bodies were discovered in the Nazca desert by journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan, sparking years of investigation into their origins. But outside scientists who claimed to analyze them found the specimens were simply dolls made with animal bones. Now, the team has released a new analysis detailing how two of the mummies, known as Maria and Montserrat, may have died more than 1,200 years ago. The report noted that both are female. Maria was estimated to be between 35 and 45 years old at death, while Montserrat was between 16 and 25.

In this video, we reveal a terrifying geological emergency unfolding beneath Florida’s coastline, where the ocean floor is cracking, shifting, and collapsing in unprecedented ways. Massive underwater sinkholes and voids are appearing without warning, raising urgent questions about the region’s long-term stability. Scientists now warn that these changes could reshape the entire southeastern U.S. coastline. Stay tuned—because what’s happening beneath Florida is accelerating, and it could affect millions.