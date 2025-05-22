Two Israeli embassy staff shot dead in DC. Congress To Seize Control Of AI.Iran, US to resume nuclear talks. Gazans Furious With Hamas.China Demands US Scrap Golden Dome. What REALLY Happened to Maui?

MAY 22, 2025

Two Israeli embassy staff shot dead outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. The shooter reportedly yelled "Free Palestine." Israeli and US officials condemn the act as antisemitic terror.

A man and woman were shot and killed in front of the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, on Wednesday evening, local media reported. Initial reports indicated that one of the victims was a staffer of the Israeli embassy in Washington. Later reports clarified that both were employed by the embassy. Eyewitnesses said the shooter shouted "Free Palestine" before carrying out the attack. The suspect has been named as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago.

...buried deep in the 1,116 page “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”

Buried deep in Congress’s 1,116-page “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” is a provision so sweeping, so dystopian, and so underreported that it’s hard to believe it was passed at all. Section 43201 of the bill, blandly titled the “Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology Modernization Initiative,” doesn’t just fund the federal government’s full-scale AI expansion—it removes every state’s right to regulate artificial intelligence for the next decade. Let that sink in: For the next ten years, no state in America—not even your state—will be allowed to create its own safeguards, protections, or liability standards for how AI is developed or deployed.

"We've worked five or six months straight on this, and it is time to get it done..."

After weeks of turmoil and negotiations, House Republicans are inching closer to passing their sweeping domestic-policy package, anchored by a multi-trillion-dollar suite of tax cuts, as Speaker Mike Johnson races to finalize the legislation ahead of the Memorial Day recess. Following a personal visit to Capitol Hill on Tuesday by President Donald Trump and a flurry of behind-the-scenes bargaining, House GOP leaders believe they are nearing a deal with key factions. The House Rules Committee convened late into the night and early morning hours Wednesday, preparing the reconciliation bill for floor action.

President Donald J. Trump has confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with videos of Julius Malema, leader of one of the largest parties in the South African legislature, calling for the murder of the country’s white minority.

Malema, previously the president of the youth wing of Ramaphosa’s party, the African National Congress (ANC), could be seen leading a packed stadium in chants of “Kill the Boer” and “Shoot to kill,” and performing impressions of a gun being fired. “Boer” refers to Afrikaners, mostly Dutch-descended, from South Africa’s Western Cape, but is commonly used to refer to all Afrikaners.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told reporters after his White House talks with President Donald Trump on Wednesday he told Trump that South Africa wants to boost its economy with investments from the United States.

He said at a news conference an improving South African economy would help address security issues in his country.

Some people might be wondering why a backwater nation like South Africa has become a flash point in the global debate over politics and culture. It’s really not that hard to understand once you recognize the core conflict, which is in part about racial division but also about the fundamental evils of the political left and socialism.

South Africa represents a perfect petri dish, a window into the minds of progressive authoritarians. The country is near the end point of the natural socialist evolution – From “hopeful humanist endeavor” to the communist slave plantation that all socialist adventures inevitably become. A key pillar of leftist authoritarianism is an obsessive desire to prevent people from walking away. In other words, citizens are seen as property of the collective and property of the greater progressive experiment. When citizens try to leave, this is treated as a crime beyond reckoning.

A federal judge has intervened after reports surfaced that at least a dozen criminal illegal aliens, including migrants from Burma, Vietnam, and Mexico, were deported to South Sudan earlier this week.

U.S. District Court Judge Brian Murphy on Wednesday blocked the deportations and ordered the return of the illegal immigrants to the United States. In a previous ruling in April, the Joe Biden appointee ordered the Trump administration to ensure illegal immigrants slated for deportations to third countries received “meaningful” due process, but declined to provide detailed instructions as to what that would entail. Late Tuesday, Judge Murphy issued an order instructing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to maintain custody of the deportees, who were alleged to be on a plane sitting on a South Sudanese runway.

President Trump on Wednesday evening said he is seriously considering taking mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac public.

The Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) guarantee a majority of US mortgages. Recall that government-sponsored Fannie and Freddie were placed under conservatorship in 2008. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) took control over the two mortgage giants during the 2008 liquidity crisis. President Trump said Fannie and Freddie are doing well and throwing off a lot of cash.

Democrat Rep. Ami Bera (CA) on Tuesday admitted that “maybe we should have asked questions” and that he thinks maybe Joe Biden wasn’t the one running the country during his presidency.

This comes as more and more questions arise surrounding who was really running the country, especially with the Biden autopen scandal, which revealed that many official actions during the sham Biden presidency were fraudulently signed with an automated signature. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) has alleged that staffers in Joe Biden’s administration engaged in a “cash for clemency” scheme, using an autopen to issue pardons in exchange for financial payoffs.

Secretary of State Pete Hegseth on Tuesday that he would order the Pentagon to engage in a “comprehensive review” of former President Joe Biden’s abrupt withdrawal from Afghanistan — with a particular focus on the failures that led to a suicide bombing at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport that killed 13 American Service members.

Hegseth noted that, under his command, the Department of Defense had already concluded an initial review of the Biden administration’s decisions — which included extending the 20-year Afghan War beyond a May 1, 2021, deadline set under the first administration of President Donald Trump — but that the situation necessitated further review to ensure justice for those killed.

The United States has formally accepted a luxury jet presented as a gift to President Donald Trump by Qatar during his visit to the country last week, reports said on Tuesday.

The Boeing 746 jet is worth an estimated $400 million.

The large-scale weaponization of space appears to be imminent as competition in orbit heats up between the U.S. and its adversaries.

New space-based interceptors called for in President Donald Trump’s Golden Dome missile defense initiative are all about addressing threats as quickly and as far away from the U.S. homeland as possible, according to U.S. Space Force’s top officer. The Golden Dome (formerly known as Iron Dome) plans come amid broader discussions and concerns about the weaponization of space. Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman talked about Golden Dome and other topics during an interview broadcast online as part of Defense One‘s State of Defense 2025: Air Force and Space Force virtual conference today. Golden Dome was first rolled out publicly in an executive order in January and proposes a huge expansion of America’s missile defense architecture.

"This highly offensive system violates the principle of peaceful use of outer space."

China has reacted fiercely to President Trump's newly unveiled plans to develop a cutting edge massive missile defense system to cover the entire territory of the United States, dubbed the "Golden Dome" - and which would utilize space. The plan is for space-based interceptors to be able to shoot down the most advanced missiles in the world. Trump touted that the hugely ambitious project would cost $175 billion and would be completed within three years; however, the Congressional Budget Office anticipates a price tag of $500 billion over 20 years. An allotted $25 billion for next year's budget will kick off the construction.

“You know who has to step in? It’s Canada, because they’re making it up there and shipping it down here...”

FBI Director Kash Patel says the flow of fentanyl into the United States is coming from his country’s northern neighbour. He says China, Russia, and Iran are partnering with cartels to smuggle the drug into the United States via Vancouver.

Patel told Fox News that the Chinese Communist Party and the regimes in Russia and Iran are responsible for the influx of fentanyl pouring into his country. He said hostile regimes like Beijing, Tehran, and Moscow are collaborating with criminal organizations to smuggle fentanyl across the Canada-U.S. border following President Donald Trump’s sealing of America’s southern border with Mexico.

Iran and the United States to hold their fifth round of nuclear talks in Rome this week, mediated by Oman. The discussions aim for a new agreement where sanctions relief would curb Iran's nuclear activities.

Iran and the United States are set to engage in a fifth round of nuclear talks in Rome this week, as efforts continue to forge a new agreement regarding Tehran's nuclear program, AFP reported on Wednesday. Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi confirmed the upcoming meeting on X, stating, "The 5th round of Iran-US talks will take place in Rome this Friday." Iran's foreign ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, affirmed Tehran's participation, noting agreement "to a proposal put forward by (mediator) Oman... to organise another round of Iran-US talks" in the Italian capital.

Iran has asked Oman to intervene and help persuade the United States to ease its hardline position in the ongoing nuclear negotiations, two diplomatic sources in Tehran told Iran International.

The Trump administration has ruled out any Iranian uranium enrichment, calling it a red line in negotiations with the Islamic Republic — a condition Iran considers unacceptable. Iran’s foreign ministry recently sent a message to Omani officials, urging them to implore Washington to soften its demands, the sources told Iran International on condition of anonymity. “Given the dependency of Iran’s financial markets—currency, gold, and stocks—on the outcome of the negotiations, the message emphasized that a diplomatic compromise is possible if the United States moderates its position,” one source said.

As US-Iran nuclear talks falter over enrichment, Israel is reportedly readying for a potential swift and sustained military campaign against Iranian nuclear facilities. Israeli intelligence now believes a deal is unlikely, prompting concerns about a closing operational window for a successful strike.

As US-Iran nuclear talks falter over enrichment, Israel is reportedly readying for a potential swift and sustained military campaign against Iranian nuclear facilities. Israeli intelligence now believes a deal is unlikely, prompting concerns about a closing operational window for a successful strike. Israel is reportedly preparing for a rapid military strike against Iran's nuclear facilities should negotiations between the United States and Iran collapse, according to two Israeli sources knowledgeable of the ongoing discussions, as reported by Axios.

IDF apologizes; says delegation deviated from approved route in combat zone

While Israel is already in the midst of a torrent of criticism, sanctions and threats over the IDF’s new offensive in Gaza, another storm of outrage erupted Wednesday after soldiers fired warning shots in the direction of a group of diplomats. The delegation from some two dozen countries visited the town of Jenin in Samaria (West Bank), where the IDF has been conducting intense counterterror operations that included the displacement of thousands of residents of the local refugee camp, which was the main terror hotbed in the region.

US secretary of state predicts more countries will join Abraham Accords by end of the year, while acknowledging Saudi Arabia has ‘certain conditions that are impediments’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that he is somewhat optimistic that a deal between Israel and Hamas will soon be reached that would see the release of all the hostages and end the war in Gaza, but he subsequently acknowledged that he has felt this way before. “I have some level of optimism that we may have breakthrough achievements here pretty quickly, hopefully on an end to this and the release of all the hostages,” Rubio told a congressional hearing.

Prime Minister Netanyahu holds first press conference in half a year; discusses war in Gaza, Iran, among other things.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a press conference in his office on Tuesday for the first time in half a year. The Prime Minister noted at the beginning of his remarks that Israel has a very organized plan for the war and emphasized that there are still 20 hostages who are certainly alive. He stressed that "if there is a chance for a temporary ceasefire to bring back hostages, we are ready for it." This being said, he stated that Israel will continue to hit Hamas with full force. "Operation Gideon's Chariots began three days ago. Ask the residents of Sderot and the Gaza envelope - their houses are shaking from the force of the IDF's fire."

In the recent days, a video was widely circulated on social media featuring part of a March 30, 2025 interview with senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri.

In the interview, which aired on a Libyan television channel, Abu Zuhri referred with indifference to the number of Palestinians who have been killed in the Gaza war, calling this "the price we have to pay," and remarked that the women of Gaza will compensate for the loss by "producing" more babies than those who have been killed. Abu Zuhri's remarks sparked considerable anger in the Gaza Strip. At a demonstration held in Khan Yunis on May 19, 2025 calling to end the war, protesters condemned Abu Zuhri and the Hamas movement, chanting: "Abu Zuhri, you despicable man! The children have a right to live! and "Out with Hamas!"[1]

Lebanese President and PA chairman announce agreement whereby Palestinian Arab factions will not use Lebanon as a launchpad for attacks against Israel, and unauthorized weapons will be removed from refugee camps.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas announced an agreement Wednesday that Palestinian Arab factions will cease using Lebanese territory as a launchpad for attacks against Israel, The Associated Press reported. The accord also stipulates the removal of all weaponry not under the authority of the Lebanese state. The announcement came during a meeting between the two leaders, marking Abbas's first visit to Lebanon in seven years. The discussions focused on Lebanon's efforts to establish authority across its territory, particularly in the south near the Israeli border, following the 14-month conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that concluded in late November with a US-brokered ceasefire.

(Worthy News) – A historic water spring that has supplied Damascus for thousands of years is now reduced to a trickle, following the driest winter Syria has seen in decades, raising alarms over worsening water shortages across the capital.

Ein al-Fijeh, a once-abundant spring flowing from the ruins of a Roman temple in the Barada Valley, now barely feeds the Barada River or the tunnels that once gushed during winter floods. “I’ve worked here 33 years, and I’ve never seen it this dry,” said Hassan Bashi, a site guard and technician.

News outlets have identified the victim as lawyer and former lawmaker Andrey Portnov, once an aide to Viktor Yanukovich

Former Ukrainian lawmaker and presidential adviser Andrey Portnov was fatally shot in a suburb of the Spanish capital, Madrid, on Wednesday, local media has reported. The circumstances of the murder suggest it may have been an “extrajudicial execution,” as Portnov may have had access to information that could threaten figures in Vladimir Zelensky’s administration, Rodion Miroshnik, Russia’s ambassador-at-large overseeing a special mission on alleged Ukrainian war crimes, has said.

The US president has said any decision on additional restrictions will be made solely by him

US President Donald Trump has pushed back on calls by Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky for tougher sanctions on Russia, saying the decision is his alone. Zelensky has continued to press for additional restrictions, accusing the Kremlin of failing to follow through on peace overtures. Western nations have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022 – measures Moscow has repeatedly condemned as illegal and ineffective.

A brigade idealized by French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, trained and equipped in France, has become an endless source of scandal.

Ukrainian and French media report on the mass desertion in the 155th Ukrainian mechanized brigade ‘Anne de Kyiv’, where almost a quarter has deserted. Le Figaro reported (translated from the French): “This unit was intended to be a successful combat force of the Ukrainian army. But since its deployment to the front, it has been multiplying controversies over equipment shortages, including drones, and mass abandonment of posts among its soldiers.

Dubbed SAFE, the deal will allow bloc members borrow in order to buy defense equipment and send military aid to Ukraine

EU ambassadors have approved a €150 billion ($169 billion) debt program to provide for the bloc’s rapid militarization efforts. The passing of the so-called SAFE (Support for Ammunition, military Financing and European defense) initiative was first announced on Wednesday by the Polish presidency of the EU Council. The agreement will allow EU states to bypass standard voting procedures in the European Parliament to allow members leverage low-interest debt to spend on military equipment including drones, ammunition and air defense systems. Non-EU countries, including the UK and Ukraine will also be able to participate in the program.

A newly released report alleges that the European Commission, the European Union’s unelected executive, has funneled the equivalent of around $736 million of taxpayer money into hundreds of projects designed to regulate online speech under the pretext of combating “hate speech” and “disinformation.”

The document, titled Manufacturing Misinformation: The EU-Funded Propaganda War Against Free Speech, was authored by Dr. Norman Lewis, a specialist in digital communication and regulatory policy, and published by the Hungarian think tank MCC Brussels. It accuses the Commission of promoting a “soft authoritarianism” by funding 349 projects through non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and universities.

«We have to ask ourselves why our social welfare systems have become unbalanced.

Social systems function in case of need because they are funded by contributions. But if there are significantly more payouts to transfer recipients who have never paid into the system—who have never contributed at all but still receive full benefits—then it’s obvious that the social welfare funds will falter. And that has been foreseeable for years. Through illegal migration, millions of people were let into our social welfare systems who had never paid in—and already, reserves worth billions have been used up.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a quiet street in Hoofddorp, a northern Dutch town near Amsterdam, turned into the scene of a bloody nightmare.

A stabbing rampage inside a residential home left two people dead and two police officers injured, in yet another grim reminder of Europe’s increasingly dire security situation. Emergency services rushed to the scene on Fanny Blankers-Koenlaan just after 6 a.m., responding to a call about a violent altercation. What they found was nothing short of horrific. Blood covered the pavement, and in a disturbing image that’s since gone viral online, a police cruiser was seen smeared in blood—a chilling symbol of how even law enforcement is no longer immune from such chaos.

Tommy Robinson has been charged with two new counts of harassment causing fear of violence, just one day after a judge ruled he could be released from prison early. The charges are linked to incidents in August 2024.

Robinson, currently incarcerated in His Majesty’s Prison (HMP) Woodhill in Milton Keynes, England, is also accused of refusing to provide the PIN code for his mobile phone during a July 2024 stop by Kent Police in Folkestone. The development comes as Robinson is set to be released next week after his sentence was reduced. He was initially jailed in October after he repeated allegations he had made against a Syrian migrant, Jamal Hijazi, previously ruled to be defamatory in a civil case. Robinson alleged Hijazi attacked girls at a school in Huddersfield, and produced a documentary defending these allegations after Hijazi successfully sued him, and a court issued an injunction barring Robinson from repeating the claims.

At this point in time, claiming victory or accepting defeat is premature. The negotiations to finalize the PABS Annex of the "Pandemic Agreement" are scheduled to resume by July 15, 2025.

According to government data tabled in Parliament, of 2,042 federal employees who applied for religious exemptions during the vaccine mandate, only 540 were approved. That's just 26 percent.

Tremors in Japan’s bond market may be a forewarning for a budget-busting financial crunch

When Lisa Nandy attends the World Expo in Osaka on Thursday, she will launch an initiative aimed at increasing ties between Britain and Japan. However, there is a potential link between the two countries that the Culture Secretary and her ministerial colleagues will be much less keen on. A dramatic lurch in the Japanese bond market has heightened fears that debt-heavy Western governments such as the UK and even the US could be in line for a budget-busting financial crunch.

A real-world example of what's at stake

To give a live example, Colorado’s monstrous bill HB1312 was signed into law last week. The bill criminalizes “deadnaming” and “misgendering” someone who claims a transgender identity. This bill is state-supported child abuse. And we cannot ignore the fact that this bill passed the legislature along party lines, with every Republican voting against it and nearly every Democrat voting for it. Courageous pastors like Chase Davis and Chris Goble led the charge against this bill, pleading with larger and more powerful Colorado-based Christian organizations to wield their influence to prevent the bill’s passage. Some of them reluctantly complied after being publicly shamed for their cowardice.

An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck off the coast of Crete, Greece, on Thursday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 77 km (47.85 miles), GFZ said.

On Tuesday morning, a magnitude 4.2 earthquake occurred just offshore of the Big Island of Hawaii; however, officials indicated that no tsunamis were anticipated as a result of this seismic event.

According to NBC News, the earthquake was recorded at approximately 9:37 a.m. local time (3:37 p.m. Eastern Time) and was situated around 5 miles southeast of the community of Pāhala, off the southern coast of the Big Island, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The office of Governor Josh Green communicated via social media platform X, stating, “A local earthquake has occurred — 4.0 magnitude off the Ka‘u coast of the Big Island.

It was one of the worst disasters in modern U.S. history… and then it just disappeared from the headlines.