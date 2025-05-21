End Times Headline News May 21 2025

Trump accuses Biden’s advisors of treason. Report: Israel poised for Iran nuclear attack. Oil prices rise. Medvedev: Ukraine has ‘one last chance’. W.H.O. Adopts Pandemic Treaty.

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

MAY 21, 2025

The US president has claimed that aides took advantage of his “cognitively impaired” predecessor

US President Donald Trump has accused senior aides to his predecessor of committing “treason at the highest level” by allegedly exploiting Joe Biden’s cognitive decline to implement unauthorized policies that he would never have supported himself. In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, Trump claimed that Biden never advocated for open borders and that the surge in illegal immigration was orchestrated by staffers who effectively “stole” the presidency by taking control of the autopen – a device used to replicate a person’s signature.

Jill Biden should face charges if she pushed her husband to run for the presidency despite knowing about his cancer, Leo Terrell says

Jill Biden should face ‘elder abuse’ charges if she pushed her husband Joe to run for the presidency despite knowing about his cancer, Donald Trump’s DOJ lawyer Leo Terrell has said. Last weekend, the former US president’s office revealed that he has been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer. The announcement met with mixed reactions, with some offering condolences to Biden and his family, while others alleged the diagnosis had been long known but deliberately withheld from the public.

On Tuesday a Biden spokesperson claimed Joe Biden’s last underwent a Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test, a common way to detect prostate cancer, back in 2014.

“President Biden’s last known PSA was in 2014. Prior to Friday, President Biden had never been diagnosed with prostate cancer,” a Biden spox said on Tuesday afternoon. Even CNN isn’t buying it. “He was President of the United States and didn’t get tested? I find this very surprising,” a CNN anchor said in disbelief.

The Department of Defense has selected a design for President Donald Trump’s “Golden Dome” missile defense initiative, Trump announced on May 20.

“I’m pleased to announce that we have officially selected an architecture for this state-of-the-art system that will deploy next-generation technologies across the land, sea, and space, including space-based sensors and interceptors,” Trump told reporters at the White House. In his first week in office, Trump signed an executive order directing the Department of Defense to devise a plan to implement his missile defense proposal. “It should be fully operational before the end of my term. So we'll have it done in about three years,” the president said. Trump said the plan the Department of Defense has selected should cost about $175 billion to complete.

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News economics editor John Carney talked about the Republican tax and spending bill.

Carney stated that the total amount of debt isn’t the issue, it’s the interest rate on it that creates pressure and causes long-term issues. He added that even if tax cuts decrease revenue, they won’t cause interest rates to increase and that’s what we’ve seen over the past forty years where, even as the debt and deficit increased, interest rates didn’t until they were recently increased to deal with inflation.

The United States’ national debt has reached an unprecedented $36.2 trillion, sparking intensifying concern from economists and financial institutions.

The escalating debt burden has prompted warnings that the country’s long-standing fiscal credibility may be at risk, especially as growth in the economy may no longer be sufficient to sustain rising interest payments and public spending. One of the most significant recent developments came from Moody’s Investors Service, which downgraded the U.S. credit rating from Aaa to Aa1. This move reflects growing skepticism about America’s fiscal trajectory and its ability to manage its mounting debt. In its statement, Moody’s acknowledged the U.S.’s strong economic and financial institutions but concluded that these strengths “no longer fully counterbalance the decline in fiscal metrics.”

The Senate passed the No Tax on Tips Act with a unanimous consent vote Tuesday, sending the standalone bill to the House of Representatives.

The bill allows taxpayers to claim a 100% deduction on tipped wages. The House is currently weighing the proposal in the larger Trump-backed “Big Beautiful” budget reconciliation bill, for which some Republicans in both chambers have shown opposition. On Tuesday, President Trump delivered remarks to House Republicans on Capitol Hill, where he reportedly asked lawmakers to stop haggling over the bill and move it forward to his desk.

U.S. immigration authorities have begun issuing substantial fines to illegal immigrants who have failed to leave the country after being ordered to do so, with penalties reaching as high as $1.8 million.

Wendy Ortiz, a 32-year-old Salvadoran illegal immigrant living in Pennsylvania, was among those fined. Ortiz allegedly left her home country a decade ago. “It’s not fair,” Ortiz told reporters. “Where is someone going to find that much money?” Her attorney, Rosina Stambaugh, has requested a 30-day extension to contest the fine, citing Ortiz’s lack of a criminal record and the supposed dangers she faces if deported. Notably, Ortiz failed to show up for her asylum hearing and later ignored a deportation order, though she claims she never received notification of either.

House Republicans have launched an investigation into the Chinese-American Planning Council (CPC), a New York-based nonprofit, over allegations of aiding illegal immigrants in evading federal immigration enforcement.

The nonprofit, which has received more than $1.4 million in federal grants since 2022, is also facing scrutiny for financial ties to entities linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The investigation, led by House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) and Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-OK), follows the release of undercover footage reportedly showing CPC staff advising attendees on how to avoid U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) apprehension.

The Justice Department opened a criminal investigation into former New York governor – and current NYC Mayoral front-runner – Andrew Cuomo over his testimony on nursing home deaths during the Covid pandemic.

Last month House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) sent a resubmitted criminal referral to Attorney General Pam Bondi, demanding the Department of Justice pursue charges against disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for lying under oath during pandemic-era investigations. The letter, addressed directly to AG Pam Bondi, accused Cuomo of violating 18 U.S.C. §1001, a federal statute prohibiting false statements to Congress

The O’Keefe Media Group released first-ever footage of the mysterious gold-domed building interior of Jeffrey Epstein’s temple following his arrest.

The footage received by OMG shows a 360 degree view of Epstein’s temple with a celestial ceiling, astrological figures and bizarre statues. Many of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes were committed on his private island Little St. James in the Caribbean.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expresses profound doubt regarding the efficacy of nuclear talks with the United States, warns the US against "speaking nonsense."

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday cast significant doubt on the prospects of achieving a breakthrough in nuclear talks with the United States, amidst an ongoing diplomatic stalemate over Tehran's uranium enrichment activities, AFP reported. "We don't think it will lead to any outcome. We don't know what will happen," Khamenei declared during a speech, firmly asserting that denying Iran's right to enrich uranium constitutes "a big mistake."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave an expansive view of negotiations with Iran on Tuesday, telling a Senate Committee that the United States rules out Iranian enrichment and could maintain missile and terrorism related sanctions after any deal.

Iranian enrichment. "Once you know how to enrich at any level, all you need is time to be able to enrich at a higher level. And they've already proven the ability to enrich at a higher level. In fact, they have and are doing so now," Rubio said on Tuesday. "They claim that enrichment is a matter of national pride. It is our view that they want enrichment as a deterrent, they believe that it makes them a threshold nuclear power, and as a result, becomes untouchable," Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "That is the crux of the situation we're facing right now."

Iran hosted senior Hamas officials for talks in Tehran, signaling renewed support amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hosted Hamas officials Basem Naim and Osama Hamdan this week, according to Iranian state media. Iran’s IRNA state media noted that Naim is the “former Health Minister in the Gaza Strip, and Osama Hamdan, [is] a member of Hamas’s politburo.” The meeting is important because Iran has not been publicly hosting major Hamas delegations since Ismail Haniyeh was killed by an exploding pillow while staying at a guest house in Tehran in July 2024.

New US intelligence cited by CNN indicates Israel is preparing to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, risking regional conflict and divergence with Trump's diplomatic efforts. Deep internal disagreements within the US government persist on the likelihood of such a strike.

New intelligence obtained by the United States suggests that Israel is actively preparing for a potential military strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, even as the Trump administration continues to pursue a diplomatic resolution with Tehran, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing multiple US officials. Such an Israeli strike would mark a significant break from President Donald Trump's diplomatic approach and carries the substantial risk of escalating regional tensions, the officials said.

Crude oil prices rose Tuesday night, following a report that Israel is gearing up for a possible strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

CNN, citing multiple U.S. officials, reported that the U.S. has obtained intelligence suggesting Israel is making preparations, including munitions movements and air exercises, for a potential airstrike on Iranian nuclear sites. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for July CLN25 +1.76% briefly spiked 3.5% on Tuesday night, above $64 a barrel, before settling back to around $63 a barrel, up 1.6%. Brent crude for July BRNN25 +1.64% last topped $66 a barrel, up 1.5%.

United Arab Emirates and Israel reach an agreement to facilitate the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid from the Gulf country to Gaza. The development comes amidst heightened international pressure on Israel regarding the humanitarian situation.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Tuesday an agreement with Israel to permit the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid from the Gulf nation to Gaza, Reuters reported, citing state news agency WAM. This accord emerges amid escalating international scrutiny concerning the humanitarian conditions in the Strip. The agreement was solidified during a phone conversation between UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa’ar.

Israeli officials said that there were no indications that Hamas would shift its position in ceasefire and hostage deal negotiations.

Hamas is refusing to agree to a deal based on the Witkoff proposal, despite Israel's agreement to the deal, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Tuesday evening. "Israel agrees to the American proposal for the return of the hostages, which is based on the Witkoff framework," the statement read. "This proposal was recently conveyed to Hamas through the mediators, but so far it continues to cling to its refusal." The statement confirmed that senior-level negotiators will return to Israel, while a working team will remain in Doha.

President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, which focused primarily on strengthening U.S.-Gulf alliances and economic agreements, sparked great disappointment among the Palestinians when they saw that the visit failed to include an end to the Gaza war and advanced no political initiative regarding their cause.

Many writers in the Arab and Palestinian press expressed their astonishment that the Palestinian cause was "conspicuous in its absence" from Trump's visit and lamented that the Arab leaders had disregarded their traditional commitment to the Palestinian issue as they shamelessly promoted only their own countries' interests.

Scott also emphasized that he finds Qatari influence on US campuses to be despicable. Qatar "can't continue to support Hamas."

US President Donald Trump is going to do "everything he can to expand peace and build relationships not just for America but for Israel," Florida Sen. Rick Scott said when asked what supporters of Israel should make of the president's trip to Qatar. Speaking at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, Scott added that he does not trust Qatar and said that the country's hosting of Hamas leaders is "despicable." He also said that he worked last year on the House Committee on Armed Services to bring about a review of why the US has a military base in Qatar.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio last Thursday met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and other ruling Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) officials in Antalya, Turkey - just as President Trump controversially greeted Syria's new ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa (Jolani) in Riyadh.

Rubio's was the first such US meeting with a Syrian foreign minister in fifteen years, the State Department later said. Following this, Rubio on Tuesday went before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to defend the administration's dropping of all Syria sanctions, in order to "give them a chance" - as Trump said of Syria while on his Gulf visit. Rubio sounded an alarm, warning that the already war-torn country could be weeks away from civil war and collapse of the HTS government

Moscow is prepared for unconditional negotiations with Kiev based on realities on the ground, the former president has said

Authorities in Kiev have one last opportunity to preserve some kind of statehood after the Ukraine conflict inevitably resolves, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said, urging Kiev to engage in peace talks. Speaking at an international legal forum in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, Medvedev - who serves as the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council - admitted that Moscow doesn’t like the current political regime in Kiev “at all.”

President Donald Trump has warned that placing further economic pressure on Moscow could hinder peace efforts

The EU and UK imposed new sanctions on Russia on Tuesday, escalating their campaign to pressure Moscow while ramping up support for Kiev. The sanctions were announced shortly after a call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump. Following the conversation, Trump warned that imposing additional economic restrictions on Moscow could hinder efforts to achieve peace in the Ukraine conflict.

The bloc is “the champion of meaningless measures,” Rostec told RIA Novosti

Russian state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec has dismissed the latest EU sanctions as ineffective, calling the bloc “a champion of meaningless measures.” On Tuesday, the European Council approved the bloc’s 17th round of restrictions targeting Russian individuals and companies, including Stan, a machine tool manufacturer that is part of Rostec. Commenting on the package, Rostec told RIA Novosti that the West “just can’t stop trying” to bring down Russian industry.

Australia seeks to turn theoretical wealth into actual poverty by taxing imaginary money. We hope the world is paying attention...

I’ve spent years warning about the economic dangers of policies that attempt to tax wealth before it’s realized, and now, like a slow-motion train wreck, we’re about to witness exactly why those warnings matter. Australia’s new move to tax unrealized capital gains is one of the most reckless policy decisions I’ve ever seen — and keep in mind, I had front row seats to an “Inflation Reduction Act” that added more than $1 trillion in spending. Taxing unrealized gains is equal parts outright f*cking mathematically insane and cut-and-dry authoritarian. And while I’m appalled by the policy itself, there’s a perverse part of me that’s almost glad it’s happening in Australia first—because the disastrous results will be on full display for the world to see.

As mainstream Australian conservatives become indistinguishable from their Labor opponents, a split in the coalition may give them hope

Political developments over the past few weeks in Australia suggest that we may be witnessing the embryonic emergence of a new populist party in this country. The conservative Liberal/National party coalition suffered a devastating and catastrophic loss at the recent Australian federal election. The incumbent Labor party government won 93 seats in the House of Representatives, while the coalition managed to win only 43. Then this week, in an extraordinary development, the National party refused to renew its coalition agreement with the Liberals that has been in place for decades.

No one has the right to meddle in another nation’s elections, George Simion stated

Right-wing EU critic George Simion has said he would challenge the result of Romania’s presidential election, claiming it was compromised by “foreign interference,” flagging France and Moldova in particular. Sunday’s runoff saw pro-EU Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan defeat his Euroskeptic rival with 54% of the vote in the second round of Romania’s presidential election. The rerun was ordered after Romania’s Constitutional Court annulled the results of the November election, in which independent candidate Calin Georgescu, an EU and NATO critic, finished first with 23% of the vote.

Pavel Durov has pledged to testify on the country’s election after defeated candidate George Simion asked to annul results over alleged fraud

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has promised to come to Romania and testify on the alleged foreign interference into the country’s presidential election. Durov promised to “help” the Romanian democracy in a post on X on Tuesday, responding to a message by George Simion, a Eurosceptic right-wing candidate who narrowly lost the election. Simion claimed the polls were subject to “external interferences by state and non-state actors,” including France and Moldova, and urged the country’s Constitutional Court to immediately annul the results.

Led by a Socialist government and devoted to ‘Net-Zero’ climate fantasies, Spain has of late become increasingly unstable country when it comes to its unreliable infrastructure.

Not even a month ago, the country was plunged into darkness by a massive blackout, and today (20) a widespread internet and phone outage caused alarm in the population. The Telegraph reported: “Spain was hit by phone and internet blackouts on Tuesday morning, just weeks after a power failure plunged the country into darkness. Landline and mobile services were brought down across the country after a botched system upgrade by Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica.”

Two separate stabbing attacks in Germany over the weekend left eight people injured, including an 11-year-old girl, with migrants reportedly identified as the suspects in both incidents

In the first attack, five soccer fans, aged between 22 and 27, were injured outside a bar in Bielefeld, North Rhine-Westphalia, on the morning of May 18. The assailant, armed with a knife and a cane sword, reportedly attacked the group indiscriminately. Four of the victims sustained serious injuries but managed to fight back, forcing the attacker to flee.

Anti-grooming gangs activist Tommy Robinson is expected to be released from prison in the coming week after the High Court reduced his 18-month sentence for contempt of court by four months.

The decision was made during an appeal hearing on Tuesday, where Robinson sought to “purge” the final four months of his sentence. Robinson had been sentenced in October for breaches of a 2021 injunction that prohibited him from defending allegations he made against Jamal Hijazi, a Syrian migrant, who previously won a libel case against him. Despite the libel case having been a civil matter, the Attorney General’s Office went out of its way to bring a prosecution for criminal contempt when Robinson produced a documentary defending his allegations against Hijazi. The judge in the case ultimately handed down a prison term longer than most pedophiles receive.

ICNA Dallas’ event, ‘From Marxism to Islam: The Revolutionary Road of Allah,’ revealed a calculated convergence between radical leftist movements and Islam, known as the Red-Green Alliance, aimed at destabilizing American values by merging revolutionary rhetoric with Islamic ideological agendas.

DALLAS, TX – A controversial event titled ‘From Marxism to Islam’ recently took place at the Islamic Association of North Texas (IANT), hosted by the controversial ICNA Dallas. The event openly promoted the concept of transitioning from Marxist ideology to Islam, drawing attention from concerned community members and activists who warn that this reflects a deeper ideological collaboration between radical left-wing and Islamic movements, known as the Red-Green Alliance.

While campaigning on a strong counter-tariff mandate, Prime Minister Mark Carney quietly exempted the United States days before the election.

Alberta’s separatist movement is gaining momentum following Prime Minister Mark Carney’s recent election victory.

The World Health Assembly, the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) body made up of its state members, formally adopted the Pandemic Agreement on Tuesday, an international legal document that commits signatories to sharing medical technology, expanding vaccination campaigns, and promoting “equity.”

The highly controversial Pandemic Agreement — at one point referred to as the “W.H.O. convention, agreement, or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response” because drafting parties could not agree on what it was — was conceived of as a binding document first discussed in 2021 to address the W.H.O.’s disastrous response to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will not approve COVID-19 vaccines for many Americans absent trial data showing that the benefits outweigh the risks, top agency officials said on May 20.

“Moving forward, the FDA will adopt the following Covid-19 vaccination regulatory framework: On the basis of immunogenicity—proof that a vaccine can generate antibody titers in people—the FDA anticipates that it will be able to make favorable benefit–risk findings for adults over the age of 65 years and for all persons above the age of 6 months with one or more risk factors that put them at high risk for severe Covid-19 outcomes,” such as asthma or cancer, FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and Dr. Vinay Prasad, head of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, wrote in a New England Journal of Medicine article.

The leaked home addresses of Coinbase users raise significant concerns amid increasing crypto-related crimes in 2025.

A recent data breach at crypto exchange Coinbase has raised concerns about user safety after hackers gained access to sensitive information, including home addresses. Coinbase, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange, confirmed that less than 1% of its transacting monthly users were affected in an attack that may cost the exchange up to $400 million in reimbursement expenses, Cointelegraph reported on May 15. However, the “human cost” of this data breach may be much higher for users, according to Michael Arrington, the founder of TechCrunch and Arrington Capital.

Moody’s just cut America’s credit rating...but markets have seen this movie before. Will history repeat…or is something very different this time? Let’s investigate.

On Friday, May 16, 2025, after markets closed, Moody’s downgraded the United States’ credit rating, citing ballooning national debt. The announcement sent ripples through financial circles, with some again proclaiming the end of American economic dominance. But is this truly a harbinger of collapse, or just another chapter in a familiar story? This isn’t the first time the U.S. debt rating has been cut…Standard & Poor’s did it in 2011, and Fitch followed in 2023. Each time, doomsayers predicted catastrophe, yet markets defied these extreme expectations.

The temblor was about 5 miles southeast of the community of Pāhala, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

A magnitude-4.2 earthquake rumbled just offshore of the Big Island of Hawaii on Tuesday morning, but officials said no tsunamis were expected. The earthquake was about 5 miles southeast of the community of Pāhala, just off the southern shore of the Big Island, at 9:37 a.m. local time (3:37 p.m. ET), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The office of Gov. Josh Green said on X, "A local earthquake has occurred — 4.0 magnitude off the Ka‘u coast of the Big Island. Shaking may have been felt in some areas, but No Tsunami was generated."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Could a monster earthquake sink a portion of Northern California? A new study calculates the risk of where and how much land could sink, but experts say there's something else closer to home that we should be concerned about.

The Cascadia fault line is the focus of the new study conducted by Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. It breaks down the flooding potential a 9.0 earthquake could bring to the Pacific Northwest and the Northern California coastline. It's a fault about 700 miles long, running from Northern California all the way up to Vancouver, British Columbia, capable of producing a massive quake - which was last seen in 1700.