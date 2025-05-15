End Times Headline News May 14 2025

U.S. Inks $142 Billion Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia. Trump lifts sanctions on Syria. Israel targets Mohammed Sinwar. Orbán Exposes EU's Destructive Agenda. Researchers Claim to Have Found Noah’s Ark

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

MAY 14, 2025

The United States and Saudi Arabia reached a $142 billion arms deal, President Donald Trump shared on Tuesday.

Trump’s announcement came during his speech at the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, amid his state visit to the Middle East. “In addition to purchases of $142 billion of American-made military equipment by our great Saudi partners, the largest ever, this week, there are multibillion dollar commercial deals with Amazon, Oracle, AMD…Uber, Qualcomm, Johnson & Johnson, and many, many more,” the president said. The commander-in-chief touted the quality of American military products moments earlier. “Nobody makes military equipment like us; the best military equipment, the best missiles, the best rockets, the best everything. Best submarines — by the way, most lethal weapon in the world.”

While the media focuses on the billions being invested and jobs 'created' in a deal tailor made for America-first soundbites, what's the hidden agenda, the story behind the story? Lets break it down.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — President Trump called on Saudi Arabia to recognize Israel during a speech to the oil-rich kingdom’s leaders on Tuesday — saying “you’ll be greatly honoring me” by doing so.

Trump frequently referred to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman by name during his speech at the Saudi-US investment forum as the country’s de facto ruler watched from the front row, flanked by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. “With the historic Abraham Accords that we’re so proud of, all the momentum was aimed at peace, aimed very successfully,” Trump said.

US President Trump announces the lifting of US sanctions on Syria following the Assad regime’s fall, calling it “a chance at greatness” for the war-torn country.

In a landmark shift in American foreign policy, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the United States will lift sanctions on Syria, following the fall of the Assad regime last December. Trump made the declaration during an address at the US-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh, where he praised the new Syrian leadership and emphasized the importance of offering the war-torn nation a fresh start. “Syria, they’ve had their share of travesty, war, killing in many years,” Trump stated, as quoted by CNN. “That’s why my administration has already taken the first steps toward restoring normal relations between the United States and Syria for the first time in more than a decade.”

Speaking before Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other top Saudi and US officials, President Donald Trump spent much of a lengthy speech on Tuesday criticizing Iran while urging a deal over its disputed nuclear program.

Tehran as obstacle to regional peace. "The only thing still standing between this region and its unbelievable potential was a small group of rogue actors and violent thugs seeking constantly to drag the Middle East backward and into havoc, mayhem and indeed, into war. Unfortunately, instead of confronting these destructive forces, the last US administration chose to enrich them and empower them and give them billions and billions of dollars.

Iran indicated Tuesday that it would be willing to accept temporary limits on uranium enrichment as part of a nuclear deal with the U.S. — accepting the same terms that were in President Barack Obama’s deal in 2015.

The Trump administration is insisting, at least publicly, on the dismantling of Iran’s enrichment program. The Times of Israel reported: Iran is open to accepting temporary limits on its uranium enrichment, its deputy foreign minister said Tuesday, while adding that talks with the United States have yet to address such specifics. Tehran and Washington held their fourth round of nuclear talks on Sunday — their highest-level contact since the United States pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018 during Donald Trump’s first term as US president. “For a limited period of time, we can accept a series of restrictions on the level and volume of enrichment,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi.

Sirens sounded in Jerusalem and central Israel after the Houthis launched a missile. At the same time President Trump delivered an address in Saudi Arabia, which is in the missile's flight path.

Sirens sounded on Tuesday afternoon in Jerusalem, Gush Dan, the Coastal Plain, and other areas due to a missile launched by the Houthi terrorist rebels in Yemen. The long-range missile was intercepted by the Hetz Missile Defense System. MDA updated that no calls were received besides several cases of shock and individuals who were injured on the way to a shelter. The Houthis launched the missile as US President Donald Trump delivered an address to the neighboring Saudi Arabia, which is in the missile's flight path.

According to assessments, the leader of Hamas' military wing was present in the underground facility attacked beneath the European Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip.

It is unknown whether he is among the six killed. Other senior Hamas officials were also present at the site. Today (Tuesday), the IDF carried out a significant and targeted strike in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, with the target being Mohammed Sinwar, the leader of Hamas' military wing. Sinwar is the brother of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was eliminated last October north of Rafah. According to Palestinian reports, six people were killed in the strike.

The assassination attempt occurred as the Israeli delegation for hostage and ceasefire talks arrived in Qatar on Tuesday evening.

If Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar has indeed been assassinated, it would make it easier to reach a hostage and ceasefire deal, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday evening. "[Mohammed] Sinwar was the most extreme figure in terms of negotiation positions for reaching a deal," the official said. "If he is out of the picture, it should ease the efforts to reach an agreement." The assassination attempt occurred as the Israeli delegation, led by “M” from the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the Coordinator for Hostages and Missing Persons, Gal Hirsch, arrived in Qatar on Tuesday evening.

WASHINGTON — Steve Witkoff, the senior adviser and assistant to President Donald Trump who is helping lead major peace negotiations worldwide, told Breitbart News exclusively last week at the White House that he believes there is “big energy” for what he expects will be a likely expansion of the Abraham Accords in a matter of months not years.

Witkoff’s comments came as the last major part of his exclusive on-camera sit-down interview with Breitbart News and just before Trump’s visit to the Middle East this week. Trump is in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar this week. He is meeting with a number of Arab world leaders, including Syria’s new leader, while there. Witkoff is accompanying Trump on the trip, and met with the Iranians this weekend in Oman for a fourth round of talks with them on denuclearization.

The controversy over an offer by Qatar to donate a VIP-configured 747-8 to the United States has united strange bedfellows.

It was, of course, pounced upon by Democrats and other Trump adversaries who seek to attack anything Trump-related. But the offer was also harshly criticized by opponents of the Qatari regime, some of them strong supporters of both Trump and Israel, like Mark Levin and Laura Loomer.[1] On Truth Social, President Trump mocked cynical Democratic criticism of his decision to accept a plane to use for Air Force One. Trump said they are "losers" since he got it for free.[2]

Oil, guns, Gulf Sheikhs, bread, butter

Oil, weapons, the United States, and the Gulf Arab monarchies... the foundation of relations, the 'bread and butter' going back at least half-a-century which is still going strong. With President Donald Trump kicking off his Mideast tour in Saudi Arabia, and set to travel to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates next, the State Department has unveiled a weapons sale of over $1.4 billion to the United Arab Emirates. "The sale, which the State Department said was approved and notified to Congress, includes $1.3 billion for Chinook helicopters and $130 million for parts and support for F-16 fighter jets," CNN writes.

President Donald Trump said in an interview broadcast on Tuesday that he could see himself dealing directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the final details of a US-China trade deal.

"Yeah, I can see that. I mean, I'm not sure that it'll be necessary," Trump told Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity in an interview conducted on Monday on Air Force One as Trump flew to Saudi Arabia.

The US president has also offered to personally attend the potential peace negotiations in Istanbul

US President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to send his senior envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg to Türkiye this week to attend the potential talks between Moscow and Kiev, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources. The talks, which are expected to be held in Istanbul on Thursday, were originally proposed last week by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who offered to resume direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev without any preconditions in order to reach a lasting settlement to the Ukraine conflict.

President Putin will decide when the lineup of Moscow’s delegation for the negotiations will be announced, spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said

Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul later this week are still possible, and Moscow is making preparations should they take place, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said. On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to resume direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev to find a lasting settlement to the conflict that would address its root causes. He suggested that the talks could take place in Türkiye’s largest city on Thursday.

“Don’t you arrest people for tweeting things like this?”

In a jaw-dropping display of political hypocrisy, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared Monday that it is “common sense” that migrants should speak English, posting on X that “If you want to live in the UK, you should speak English.”

This from the same Labour leader whose government has overseen the harassment and even arrest of Brits for expressing similar sentiments, branded as potential “hate crimes” under draconian speech laws.

If we had any doubts about the fact that a series of arson attacks is targeting places and property associated with UK Labour leader and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, now there’s not much room for that, after the disclosure that, besides his house in North London, an apartment where he used to live and a car formerly owned by him were ALSO hit by fire incidents.

The Telegraph reported: “The Toyota Rav 4, which was parked in the same street as Sir Keir Starmer’s family home, was destroyed in a suspicious fire last Thursday. It can now be revealed that the car was once owned by the Prime Minister, but it is believed that it was later sold to a neighbor. Two days after the vehicle blaze, a flat once owned by Sir Keir in Islington in the 1990s was also damaged in an alleged arson attack.”

Europe is falling apart. What’s going on?

In this short excerpt of a talk, Hungarian PM, Viktor Orban, gave at an undisclosed location and uploaded today, the Hungarian Prime Minister explains in plain terms the nature and purpose of Islamic immigration to the West.

“First come the migrants, then the papers, then the votes. The left is attempting to engineer Europe’s political future, one citizenship at a time. This isn’t integration -it’s substitution – let’s not pretend we’re blind to it. We won’t trade our Christian roots for a manufactured future.”

'Canada’s new Ministry is built to deliver the change Canadians want and deserve,' Carney said in a statement

Prime Minister Mark Carney revealed his new cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall Tuesday morning. The inner circle includes many new faces and just 28 ministers. “Canada’s new Ministry is built to deliver the change Canadians want and deserve,” Carney said in a statement. “Everyone is expected and empowered to show leadership – to bring new ideas, a clear focus, and decisive action to their work.” Carney also announced 10 secretaries of state. Here’s the full list of Carney’s new team.

Her appointment ends speculation that the longtime Liberal minister was on her way out following the election.

Chrystia Freeland will remain in cabinet under Prime Minister Mark Carney, taking on the position of Minister of Transport and Internal Trade. Her appointment ends speculation that the longtime Liberal minister was on her way out following the election. The cabinet marks the prime minister’s second cabinet overall—but his first since winning a mandate. The new cabinet features a smaller team compared to the previous government under Justin Trudeau. The cabinet is also, notably, is not gender neutral, as was done under Trudeau. Carney retained several familiar names from Trudeau’s team, including Dominic LeBlanc, Melanie Joly, Francois-Philippe Champagne, and Anita Anand. Freeland, who previously served as deputy prime minister and finance minister, joins this core group of senior ministers.

The Bank of Canada just quietly admitted what we’ve all been suspecting — our financial system is under extreme stress.

As leftist Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum refuses to grant permission for US forces to go after the Cartels in their territory, and also does not decisively act against them, the criminal organizations continue to run unchecked, killing and maiming non-stop – including politicians.

A SECOND Veracruz state politician from Sheinbaum’s own party was killed in the run-up to June elections – this time a female mayoral candidate gunned down by ‘suspected cartel gunmen’ during a livestream.

Representative Shri Thanedar (D-MI) has filed a privileged resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives to impeach President Donald J. Trump, setting the stage for a potential chamber-wide vote. The resolution, introduced Tuesday afternoon, forces House leadership to address the measure within two legislative days.

Thanedar’s resolution accuses Trump of multiple offenses, including obstruction of justice, bribery, corruption, and abuse of trade powers. “Donald Trump has unlawfully conducted himself, bringing shame to the presidency and the people of the United States,” Thanedar stated. He also criticized the Elon Musk-fronted Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), denouncing it as a “flagrantly unconstitutional creation.”

The decision comes as Harvard’s president recently said the university will not alter its principles...

Harvard University is facing another crushing financial blow - this time losing an additional $450 million in federal grants - as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on elite schools it accuses of fostering anti-Semitism and political bias, which for some reason seems like the only topic to which the 1st Amendment does not apply. The decision, announced Monday by the Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism, brings the total value of frozen and canceled grants and contracts to a staggering $2.65 billion. The task force, established in February under a Trump executive order, blasted Harvard for repeatedly failing "to confront the pervasive race discrimination and anti-Semitic harassment plaguing its campus."

The judge holds that Tren de Aragua gang was engaging in the type of ‘predatory incursion’ that the Alien Enemies Act mentions...

A federal judge in Pennsylvania has said that President Donald Trump validly invoked the Alien Enemies Act in March as part of an effort to deport Venezuelan gang members. More specifically, U.S. District Judge Stephanie Haines held that the gang - Tren de Aragua (TdA) - was engaging in the type of “predatory incursion” that the Alien Enemies Act mentions. In an opinion on May 13, Haines noted that TdA has been designated a foreign terrorist organization.

Dugan, 66, was indicted on May 13.

A federal grand jury has indicted Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan, who has been charged with helping an illegal immigrant evade ICE when federal agents showed up to her courtroom earlier last month.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Dugan, 66, was indicted on May 13 after a hearing that lasted throughout the day. She was previously charged with obstructing a federal agency as well as concealing a person to prevent an arrest from taking place. The two-page indictment details the case, and she is facing up to six years in prison as well as a $350,000 fine.

The O’Keefe Media Group on Tuesday released never-before-seen footage of Jeffrey Epstein’s private island mansion.

Many of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes were committed on his private island Little St. James in the Caribbean. The O’Keefe Media Group released video showing a creepy image of a baby in a sink holding a phallic toy near Epstein’s kitchen table. Click here to view the new O’Keefe video in case footage is deleted or censored.

Secret footage allegedly showing Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre, recorded by notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is reportedly on the verge of being released by the Department of Justice, a source told The US Sun.

It can be recalled that Attorney General Pam Bondi was caught on hidden camera by O’Keefe Media Group, stating that the FBI is currently reviewing “tens of thousands of videos” seized from Jeffrey Epstein’s properties—many featuring “little kids.” “Do you know when the Epstein files are going to be released?” a concerned citizen asked Pam Bondi. “We hope soon.” When pressed for more information, Bondi added, “No. You know what it is? There are tens of thousands of videos, and it’s all with little kids.”

In a sprawling warehouse on the outskirts of Shanghai, dozens of humanoid robots are tirelessly performing tasks such as folding T-shirts, making sandwiches, and opening doors.

Operating 17 hours a day, these robots, developed by Chinese startup AgiBot, are part of a massive data-collection effort to train artificial intelligence (AI) models that could transform manufacturing. As China faces trade tensions with the United States, a declining population, and slowing economic growth, the nation is betting heavily on AI-powered humanoid robots to reshape its industrial landscape and maintain its position as the world’s manufacturing powerhouse.

Apple has taken a significant step toward integrating brain-computer interface (BCI) technology into its ecosystem, partnering with startup Synchron to develop a system that allows users to control devices like iPhones and Vision Pro using brain signals.

This collaboration, reported by The Wall Street Journal, aims to enable individuals with conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or spinal injuries to navigate Apple devices through thought alone, marking a potential leap in accessibility and human-computer interaction. At the core of this partnership is Synchron’s innovative device, the Stentrode, a stent-like implant placed in a vein atop the brain’s motor cortex. Unlike traditional BCI systems that require invasive brain surgery, the Stentrode is inserted through a minimally invasive procedure, making it a less risky option for patients.

A trove of unearthed government documents has detailed a secret face-to-face encounter with aliens beings more than 60 years ago.

More than 50 pages of CIA files, which the FBI continues to say are fakes, claimed that a secret government program established communications with UFOs in 1959. Project Sigma, started in 1954, used a binary computer language sent along radio signals into space to make contact with alien life. Just five years after the interstellar connection, an official from the US Air Force met the extraterrestrials who received these messages. The files claimed that on April 25, 1964, a single intelligence officer met with two aliens at a prearranged location in the New Mexico desert - the same state that the famous Roswell UFO crash allegedly took place.

Researchers from Noah’s Ark Scans have unveiled findings from the Durupinar Formation, a site in Turkey believed by some to be the resting place of Noah’s Ark. Using ground-penetrating radar (GPR), the team identified angular structures and a 13-foot tunnel running through the center of the formation, with features resembling hallways and rooms.

Andrew Jones, an independent researcher with the project, explained that the scans revealed three distinct layers beneath the surface, consistent with the Biblical description of the Ark having three decks. “What’s left is the chemical imprint, pieces of wood, and in the ground, the shape of a hall,” Jones recently told the media. The formation, located 18 miles south of Mount Ararat, was first revealed in 1948 after heavy rains and earthquakes washed away surrounding mud. The Bible describes Noah’s Ark as a massive wooden vessel that saved mankind and animals from a catastrophic flood over 4,300 years ago, coming to rest on the “mountains of Ararat.”

Residents of numerous areas around Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, report feeling an earthquake shortly after a 6.3 magnitude quake struck the island of Crete in Greece.

Residents in both Cairo and Alexandria reported noticeably feeling the tremor despite the epicenter’s distance.

NRIAG confirmed that no casualties or material damage had been reported. Meanwhile, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported a lower magnitude of 6.1 for the same earthquake, placing the epicenter approximately 38 km south-southwest of Karpathos, Greece. Head of the Seismology Department at NRIAG Sherif El-Hady stated that the earthquake’s epicenter lies about 420 kilometers south of Crete from the nearest Egyptian city—a safe distance that does not warrant concern.

Before he became Pope Leo XIV, Robert Francis Prevost spent nearly two decades in Peru—a land shrouded in mystery, giants, Nephilim legends, and megalithic wonders. What secret knowledge did he uncover about the vast Chinkana tunnels beneath Cusco? Did he discover evidence of ancient giants, hidden artifacts, and lost civilizations tied directly to biblical Watchers?