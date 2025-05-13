End Times Headline News May 13 2025

Trump Implements Price Controls On Pharmaceuticals. Luna Introduces Bill to Repeal Patriot Act. Iran rejects US nuclear demand. Middle East on edge. Top 2 Vaccinated States Lead In 2025 Measles Cases

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

MAY 13, 2025

Here's what's in it...

President Donald Trump on Monday called on congressional Republicans to unify behind what he hailed as his "ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL," a sweeping legislative package that merges tax cuts, immigration reforms, and a raft of domestic priorities into a single reconciliation measure. "This week the Republicans are meeting in the Tax, Energy, and Agriculture Committees on major pieces of 'THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,'" Mr. Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, urging lawmakers to stand behind House committee chairs Jason Smith of Ways and Means, Brett Guthrie of Energy and Commerce, and Glenn "GT" Thompson of Agriculture. "We must WIN! But now, with the tremendous Drug and Pharmaceutical Cuts, plus massive incoming Tariff Money, our 'GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' just got much BIGGER and BETTER. The Golden Age of America will soon be upon us."

Trump says he also wants drug manufacturing to return domestically.

Everybody is so happy right now.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up more than 1,000 points today, the talking heads on television are bubbling over with optimism, and even many of President Trump’s harshest critics are cheering. It warms my heart to see everyone so happy, and so there is part of me that is not inclined to dump rain on everyone’s parade. But I am not going to tell people what they want to hear just to tickle their ears. I have got to tell the truth about the agreement that has just been made with China, and the truth is not all rainbows and lollipops.

US Representative Anna Paulina Luna has introduced a bill, the American Privacy Restoration Act, that aims to repeal the Patriot Act, passed in 2001.

The Florida Republican believes that what has in the meantime become the notorious post-9/11 legislation, has been abused by “rogue” intelligence officers to carry out mass surveillance in unlawful ways. Announcing the bill, Luna mentioned that the Patriot Act has over the last decades been used to interfere in elections, violate innocent Americans’ privacy by spying on them, and even “settle personal scores.” We obtained a copy of the bill for you here. According to the representative, the ability to misuse and abuse the Patriot Act in such a way turned it into a tool for what is known as “the deep state” – whereas her legislative proposal seeks to take away the ability of these permanent power centers to violate the Fourth Amendment, that should protect against unreasonable searches and seizures.

The Trump administration has ended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghan refugees, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Monday.

The move sets the stage for the potential deportation of tens of thousands of Afghans currently residing in the United States. Deportation protections will expire in 60 days, the minimum period allowed by law after such a notice is issued. “This administration is returning TPS to its original temporary intent,” Sec. Noem stated, adding: “We’ve reviewed the conditions in Afghanistan with our interagency partners, and they do not meet the requirements for a TPS designation. Afghanistan has had an improved security situation, and its stabilizing economy no longer prevents them from returning to their home country.”

Far-left protestors blocking the gates at Delaney Hall ICE facility in Newark, New Jersey, were arrested after a violent clash with police on Monday.

As TGP reported earlier, far-left ‘faith leaders’ created a human chain and blocked emergency vehicles from entering the Delaney Hall detention facility. Chaos erupted at the ICE detention facility after law enforcement asked the protesters to leave the property. Police cuffed protestors for obstructing the entrance to the facility and refusing to leave.

U.S. officials welcomed the first group of white South African Afrikaner refugees to the United States today. A total of 59 individuals, primarily families with children, arrived at Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C., under a new refugee program established by an executive order signed in February.

President Donald Trump is following through on his promise to extend a hand to one of the world’s most persecuted yet ignored minority groups — white South African Afrikaners. On February 7, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order halting all U.S. aid to South Africa, citing “government-sponsored race-based discrimination,” including racially discriminatory property confiscation.

A third American airport experienced massive delays this weekend in the latest of a string of air travel setbacks.

Planes at the airport in Austin, Texas were delayed for up to an hour and a half Sunday because of 'chronic understaffing' at the FAA’s air traffic control tower, reported KUT News. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has little more than half of the air traffic controllers the government says it's supposed to have. As of January, only 32 of the required 60 positions were filled at Austin's airport, staffing records showed. This follows major problems at Newark Airport, which has been hit with massive delays for two weeks. The incidents are the latest in a long line of disasters that the Trump administration blames on 'antiquated' FAA systems.

Trump characterized the change as a tribute to "American greatness"...

The Mexican government has filed a legal complaint against Google after the tech giant adopted U.S. government terminology labeling the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America" on its Maps platform for users inside the United States. President Claudia Sheinbaum announced the lawsuit this week, denouncing the renaming as an overreach of U.S. territorial claims and a disregard for Mexico's sovereignty over its own coastal waters. "Google is already being sued. There has already been a first resolution, and it is awaited," Sheinbaum said at a press conference. "What we are saying is that Google should put Gulf of America where it is Gulf of America, which is the part that corresponds to the territory of the United States, and put Gulf of Mexico to the territorial part that corresponds to Mexico and Cuba."

The U.S. Department of Defense on May 8 confirmed that approximately 1,000 service members who have identified as having gender dysphoria will begin the voluntary separation process under new guidance that reinstates a ban on military service for those diagnosed with or exhibiting symptoms of gender dysphoria.

“Today, the Department will issue guidance to the Military Departments and Services ending the accession of individuals with a current diagnosis or history of, or symptoms consistent with, gender dysphoria and all non-medically necessary treatment,” said Defense Department spokesman Sean Parnell. The new policy marks a significant shift in military personnel standards and reflects President Donald J. Trump’s directive issued earlier this year. "Approximately 1,000 Service members who have self-identified as being diagnosed with gender dysphoria will begin the voluntary separation process."

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, and his Middle Eastern itinerary also includes stops in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. The purpose of Trump’s visit is reportedly to strengthen Washington’s ties with the three affluent Arab states while securing vast business deals for U.S. defense companies.

However, while Trump advocates for peace in the Middle East, his visit could potentially trigger an historic regional arms race in this highly volatile region. The Trump-led delegation includes Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, Sikorsky CEO Paul Lemmo and leaders of other top American defense companies.

After report says Doha is planning to hand US president luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet on his upcoming visit, administration officials said preparing to legally defend move

WASHINGTON (AP) — US President Donald Trump is ready to accept a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet as a gift from the ruling family of Qatar during his trip to the Middle East this coming week, and US officials say it could be converted into a potential presidential aircraft. The Qatari government said a final decision hadn’t been made. Still, Trump defended the idea — which would amount to a US president accepting an astonishingly valuable gift from a foreign government — as a fiscally smart move for the country.

This report is part one of a forthcoming comprehensive study examining Qatar, the foremost sponsor of Islamist, particularly Wahhabi, and Muslim Brotherhood ideologies, terrorist organizations, and movements in recent decades.

Qatar's policies in support of such organizations and movements reflect its ideological and political identity and its religious commitment to globally spread these ideologies and to promote Islamist states and movements, as well as terrorist organizations and individuals. See Appendix A for the speech that then-Emir of Qatar Hamad Bin Khalifa Aal Thani gave at the inauguration of the mosque of Imam Muhammad Ibn Abd Al-Wahhab in Doha on December 16, 2011, and Appendix B for a conversation between Aal Thani and then-Libyan dictator Mu'ammar Al-Qadhafi in which the emir boasts of his Wahhabi heritage.

Following direct talks with US, terror group releases 21-year-old in overture as Trump to start Mideast trip; hostage families torn between elation, concern for remaining captives

American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander reunited with his parents in Israel on Monday, after being released by Hamas in a gesture of goodwill to the United States, as President Donald Trump was set to embark on a visit to the Middle East. Alexander, the last living hostage with American citizenship, was freed following direct talks between the US and Hamas in Qatar that were aimed at securing his release. The negotiations sidelined Israeli officials, who were updated only after the deal was struck. After arriving in Israel, the 21-year-old lone soldier embraced his teary-eyed parents, Yael and Adi, and his siblings, at an army facility near the Gaza border community of Re’im, following 584 days in Hamas captivity.

Hamas threatens: Continued ‘aggression’ could kill remaining hostages

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed Israel’s negotiation team to return to Qatar on Tuesday to continue negotiations with Hamas following the agreement to free dual U.S.-Israeli citizen and IDF soldier, Edan Alexander. Alexander was released on Monday evening after 584 days in captivity, in what Hamas described as a “gesture” to U.S. President Donald Trump. On Monday, Netanyahu met with the White House Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

Tehran won’t dismantle its entire atomic infrastructure to reach a new deal, President Masoud Pezeshkian has said

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has rejected a key US demand to dismantle his country’s nuclear infrastructure, during the latest talks in Oman. He insisted that Iran’s nuclear activities are for peaceful purposes only. Addressing a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Pezeshkian said Tehran is “serious” in its renewed engagement with Washington. “We are negotiating [seriously] because we desire peace.” However, he dismissed the US demand regarding nuclear infrastructure, calling it “unacceptable,” while stressing that Iran “will continue to pursue these peaceful activities in a powerful manner.”

Iran's Foreign Minister warns Britain, France, and Germany that using the UN snapback sanctions mechanism could lead to "irreversible" tensions and end Europe's role in the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a stark warning to European powers on Monday, cautioning that any move to trigger UN sanctions on Tehran could lead to a serious and potentially irreversible escalation in tensions, Reuters reported. Under the terms of a UN Security Council resolution that ratified the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers, Britain, France, and Germany—the so-called E3—retain the ability to reinstate international sanctions through the “snapback mechanism” should Iran be found in serious breach of the pact. That window remains open until October 18.

With Gulf help, Sharaa launches bid to get face time with Trump during his Mideast visit, with a pitch that includes a detente with Israel and US access to Syria’s oil and gas

DAMASCUS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) — A Trump Tower in Damascus, a detente with Israel and US access to Syria’s oil and gas are part of Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa’s strategic pitch to try to get face time with US President Donald Trump during his trip to the Middle East, according to several sources familiar with the push to woo Washington. Jonathan Bass, an American pro-Trump activist who on April 30 met Sharaa for four hours in Damascus, along with Syrian activists and Gulf Arab states has been trying to arrange a landmark — if highly unlikely — meeting between the two leaders this week on the sidelines of Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The head of the UN-backed government’s security force has reportedly been killed

Armed clashes erupted in Libya’s capital, Tripoli, on Monday evening following reports of the assassination of a senior military commander. According to Al Jazeera, Abdul Ghani al-Kikli, head of the UN-backed government’s Stability Support Apparatus (SSA), was killed in a firefight in southern Tripoli. The incident reportedly took place inside the headquarters of the 444th Combat Brigade after “failed negotiations.” Local media reported fighting and troop movements in the Abu Salim and Mashrou neighborhoods. Al Jazeera cited witnesses as saying that soldiers from the 111th and 444th brigades stormed the SSA headquarters, with gunfire and explosions heard in various parts of the city.

The US president has called the potential negotiations in Istanbul a “very important” event

US President Donald Trump has said he expects a “good result” from possible direct talks between Moscow and Kiev, suggesting he may participate himself. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, the US president called the potential talks a “very important” event. A resumption of direct negotiations between the two sides, which was proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, could take place in Istanbul, Türkiye on May 15. “I think you may have a good result at the Thursday meeting in Türkiye between Russia and Ukraine. I believe the two leaders are going to be there. I was thinking about flying over. I don’t know where I’m going to be on Thursday, I’ve got so many meetings, but I was thinking about actually flying over there,” Trump said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the "way forward for a ceasefire" in Ukraine with European counterparts, including the foreign ministers of Britain and France, and the EU's foreign policy chief, the State Department said on Monday.

Ukraine's foreign minister Andrii Sybiha and his German and Polish counterparts were also on the call, according to the readout.

French President Emmanuel Macron suffered an embarrassing moment during a train ride into Ukraine on Sunday.

Reporters filmed Macron during a train ride from Poland to Ukraine with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The three leaders were on their way to Kiev to discuss the ongoing war with Russia and potential peace talks when the cocaine rumors began to catch fire on social media. Rumors quickly began to spread that Macron possessed cocaine after he quickly grabbed a crumpled-up tissue. Others speculated that Merz tried to cover a straw or a spoon.

What’s happening in the United Kingdom?

A mere few hours after a fire broke out in a North London house belonging to Keir Starmer – an incident that has aroused strong suspicions of arson and is being investigated by Counterterrorism police – another fire sent the transportation system into chaos. Many London Underground services have been suspended after a fire broke at an electrical substation on Monday afternoon, causing a partial blackout that affected its operations.

In Rome, the French opposition leader Marine Le Pen warned of a broader campaign by EU elites to suppress dissent across the continent...

Marine Le Pen used a visit to Rome on Saturday to denounce what she called a growing “democratic scandal” within the European Union, following her recent conviction that has barred her from running in France’s next presidential election. Speaking alongside Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, the French nationalist leader warned that her case was part of a wider pattern of political suppression aimed at silencing sovereignist movements across Europe.

"We are calling on Canada to be a leader in the international global system."

Amnesty International is calling on Canada to take in illegal immigrants fleeing the United States, citing humanitarian concerns as the US continues with its mass deportation efforts. "We are calling on Canada to be a leader in the international global system, the multilateral system," said Agnès Callamard, secretary general of Amnesty International. "That includes, of course, the Refugee Convention." Blacklock’s Reporter says that Callamard argued the convention prohibits returning individuals to situations that threaten their lives, with the implication being that the US is not a safe place for an illegal immigrant to be. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have pledged to deport millions of illegal immigrants from the country.

That raises serious questions about what’s really driving these outbreaks - and whether the mainstream “solution” is making the problem worse.

Texas and New Mexico have had the sharpest increase in measles (MMR) vaccination so far in 2025 - they’ve also had the most measles cases. That raises serious questions about what’s really driving these outbreaks - and whether the mainstream “solution” is making the problem worse.

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

MAY 12

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

MAY 13

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

America's seventh biggest bank will shut 38 branches in the coming weeks as it continues to roil from massive penalties related to failures in its anti-money laundering controls.

TD Bank has filed notice with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to close locations across 10 states on June 5. Closures will include six each in New Jersey and Massachusetts, five in New York, four in New Hampshire and Maine, and three in Pennsylvania and Florida. Of the bank's roughly 1,100 branches across the US, it also plans to shutter two locations each in Connecticut, Virginia and South Carolina, and one in Washington D.C. It comes as banks are shutting branches across the US, leaving communities without access to vital services. Experts are warning that 2025 could be the worst year yet for closures.

Last time, $840 billion got sucked out in 5 months, all from excess cash in ON RRPs. But after $2.26 trillion of QT, ON RRPs are nearly gone.

Back on April 3, 2025, cash in the government’s checking account, the Treasury General Account (TGA) at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, had plunged to $296 billion, from over $800 billion in mid-February. Then came the flood of tax receipts, and by April 16, the TGA balance had shot up to $639 billion, and by April 30, to $678 billion. Then, the balance began to decline again. On May 8, the closing balance was already down by $100 billion, to $576 billion, according to the Treasury Department. The flood of tax receipts likely moved the out-of-money date into August.

Airlines are taking steps to ensure that they can keep flying even after the outbreak of a nuclear war.

Jets could continue to fly following an atomic blast under special insurance policies being drawn up to address the possibility of conflicts escalating in Ukraine and Kashmir. Current policies that date back to the 1950s would force the grounding of all civil aircraft worldwide in the event of a single nuclear detonation, based on the assumption that this would lead to the outbreak of a third world war. The escalating conflict between India and Pakistan over Kashmir has raised global concerns, with fears of a potential nuclear confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

The line between wearable tech and surveillance blurs further with Meta’s rumored “SuperSensing” upgrade.

According to reports, work may be underway to add facial recognition capabilities to Ray-Ban Meta “AI-powered” smart glasses, as well as the same class of earphones, equipped with cameras. If and when this feature is added to the wearables – and articles based on a story published by The Information are careful to use “might” and “would” as qualifiers – depending on how it is implemented, it could raise significant privacy concerns. One of them would be the ability to scan and identify people close to the person wearing the glasses while requiring no consent. Meta had the opportunity to incorporate facial recognition into the first generation of these smart glasses but decided against it.

As artificial intelligence (AI) weaves its way into the fabric of daily life, its presence in education is sparking both innovation and controversy.

A recent article from Futurism highlights a growing trend: teachers are increasingly turning to AI tools to grade student work, driven by the widespread use of AI by students themselves. With nearly 86% of university students using AI tools like ChatGPT, some educators are adopting a “fight fire with fire” approach, using AI to evaluate assignments. However, this practice raises critical questions about fairness, accuracy, and the future of education. The integration of AI in grading is not a uniform practice but a spectrum of approaches. Some teachers, frustrated by students submitting AI-generated work, have embraced tools like Writable, which uses ChatGPT to provide feedback on essays.

A once-every-500-years earthquake in the Pacific Northwest could shake for five minutes and cause 100-foot tsunami waves. New research says that would be just the start of the horrors.

When an earthquake rips along the Cascadia Subduction Zone fault, much of the U.S. West Coast could shake violently for five minutes, and tsunami waves as tall as 100 feet could barrel toward shore. But that’s just the start of the expected horrors. Even if coastal towns in Northern California, Oregon and Washington withstand that seismic onslaught, new research suggests, floodwaters could seep into many of these vulnerable communities for good. That’s because entire coastal shorelines are expected to drop by as much as 6½ feet when the earthquake strikes, according to new research published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Joe Rogan, a self-described atheist, has questioned the logic of the Big Bang theory, saying the resurrection of Jesus Christ seems more believable.

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with TikTok personality Cody Tucker, Rogan said he does not buy the idea that the universe began from a tiny, dense point that suddenly expanded into everything. The podcaster criticized how people doubt Jesus’ resurrection while accepting the Big Bang as scientific truth. In a recent discussion, the individual expressed a steadfast commitment to religious faith, stating, “I am adhering to the teachings of Jesus.

In a groundbreaking excavation at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, archaeologists from Sapienza University of Rome have uncovered evidence that aligns remarkably with the biblical description of Jesus Christ’s tomb.

The findings, led by Professor Francesca Romana Stasolla, include remnants of an ancient garden with olive trees and grapevines, corroborating the Gospel of John’s account of a garden near the site of Jesus’ crucifixion and burial. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, revered by many Christians as the site of Jesus’ crucifixion, burial, and resurrection, has been under excavation to explore its historical layers. Recent archaeobotanical and pollen analyses revealed seeds and pollen from olive trees and grapevines beneath the church’s floor, dating back roughly 2,000 years to the pre-Christian era.