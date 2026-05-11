End Times Headline News May 10 2026

Rubio and Qatari PM meet in Miami. Iran rejects ultimatums. Trump announces 3-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Hantavirus: Stop The Spread Is Back. The UFO Files Reveal a Massive Lie

May 10, 2026

Secretary of State Rubio meets Qatar’s PM in Miami, as the Qataris mediate between the US and Iran to negotiate a memo ending the war.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met on Saturday with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the State Department confirmed in a statement. According to the statement, Rubio expressed appreciation for Qatar’s partnership on a range of issues. “The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed US support for Qatar’s defense, and the importance of continued close coordination to deter threats and promote stability and security across the Middle East.”

CENTCOM strikes Iranian tankers while Iran seizes Chinese-owned vessel carrying crude, fires missiles and drones at UAE; Vance meets with Qatari PM in DC to discuss Iran talks

Fresh “sporadic clashes” broke out Friday between Iranian and US naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian state media, marking the latest flare-up despite a monthlong ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. The fighting came as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington expected a response from Tehran on Friday to its latest proposal. “For the last hour, sporadic clashes have taken place between the Iranian armed forces and American vessels in the Strait of Hormuz,” the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry says Iran is still reviewing the US peace proposal and will not be moved by deadlines.

Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, stated on Friday that Iran’s response to the US proposal to end the war is still under review, adding that Tehran will announce its position once a conclusion is reached and that it is not affected by deadlines or ultimatums. Baghaei’s remarks, made on the sidelines of a ceremony in Tehran, were quoted by the ISNA news agency. Responding to a question regarding Iran’s answer to the US proposal, Baghaei stated, “This matter is still under review, and we will announce it once we reach a conclusion.”

Iranian lawmakers have said they are drafting a bill to formalize Iran’s management of the Strait of Hormuz, with clauses including forbidding passage to vessels of “hostile states.”

A bulk carrier reported being struck by an unknown projectile while sailing off the coast of Doha, Qatar, the UK Maritime Trade Operations said on Sunday. The incident sparked a small fire, which was extinguished, and the vessel’s master reported no casualties or environmental impact, UKMTO said. Shortly after the reported strike, Iranian Army Spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia told Tasnim news agency that vessels from countries that comply with US sanctions against Iran would face difficulties crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

IRGC-affiliated media calls for imposing “protection” payments on the undersea fiber optic cables that pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian media outlets affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) have called for imposing “protection” payments on the undersea fiber optic cables that pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian Tasnim news agency claimed that the cables carry more than $10 trillion in American financial transactions every day, including SWIFT system orders, stock market transactions and money transfers. According to the report, a disruption to the cables could cause widespread disruptions to the internet and the global digital economy.

A vessel tracking update from NBC News showed zero crossings through the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, with maritime traffic remaining sharply reduced since the start of the Iran war and showing no recovery after a ceasefire.

Earlier on Saturday, a reporter asked Trump if he thought Iran was “slow-rolling” talks, to which the President replied, “We’ll find out soon enough.”

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Saturday that the United States would initiate renewed operations in the Strait of Hormuz if peace talks with Iran fail to move forward. “We may go back to Project Freedom if things don’t happen,” said Trump, “but it would be ‘Project Freedom Plus,’ meaning Project Freedom plus other things.” Trump did not elaborate on what elements may be added to Project Freedom.

Iran publicly detailed the injuries suffered by Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei for the first time, with an Iranian official claiming that he “is now in good health.”

The Iranian supreme leader has not been seen since the Feb. 28 attack that killed his father and longtime supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Iranian official Mazaher Hosseini confirmed he was hurt in the attacks, saying he suffered injuries to his back and kneecap. He added that Khamenei’s knee is expected to heal soon and that his back problem has been resolved, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The world has been deprived of about 1 billion barrels of oil over the past two months as Iran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz amid its war with the US and Israel, and even if energy flows resume it will take time for the system to return to normal, the chief executive of Saudi oil giant Aramco says.

“Our objective is simple: keep energy flowing, even when the system is under strain,” Amin Nasser tells Reuters in a statement. The strait is a key pathway for the global oil supply.

Military representatives from both sides set to participate for first time, Israeli official says, as sides aim to advance concrete measures for disarming Hezbollah

The US will host the third round of ambassador-level talks between representatives from Israel and Lebanon on May 14 and 15, a State Department official and an Israeli official confirmed to The Times of Israel on Wednesday. Joining diplomats from each side will, for the first time, be military representatives, an Israeli official said, adding that the sides would discuss more concrete measures that can be taken to disarm Hezbollah.

A senior IDF officer told Kan News that Hezbollah is increasingly concerned about regional isolation, but still refuses to give up its weapons.

A senior IDF officer told Kan News that Hezbollah is increasingly concerned about regional isolation, partly due to the possibility of losing Iranian backing, but the organization still refuses to give up its weapons. The security establishment recognizes a real fear among the organization’s leadership of a scenario of political and military isolation, especially in light of the possibility that full Iranian backing will not be available to them as in the past.

PA advisor Mahmoud Al-Habbash slams Hamas for ruling “over the skulls of children” in Gaza.

In a remarkably blunt critique of the Hamas terror organization, Mahmoud Al-Habbash, a senior advisor to Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, accused the group of prioritizing its own survival and power over the lives of innocent civilians. Speaking on the Al-Arabiya Network’s Mazeej Podcast on April 29, 2026, Al-Habbash laid out a scathing indictment of the group’s conduct since the outbreak of the current war. His remarks were translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI). “I am worried that Hamas’s top priority is to continue to rule Gaza, even over the skulls of children. I am worried that this is the case,” he said.

The operatives, who wear civilian clothing, regularly participate in training sessions on the use of small arms and tactics at public shooting clubs, as well as training in drone operations.

Hamas terrorists have been conducting training in areas of Turkey, Israel’s public broadcaster KAN News reported on Thursday. The operatives, who wear civilian clothing, regularly participate in training sessions on the use of small arms and tactics at public shooting clubs, as well as training in drone operations. They have even received official licenses to fly drones in Turkey, the report said.

Seeking to shorten the route to Iran, Israel set up a covert outpost in the Iraqi desert that served as a “logistics hub” and a base for Israeli Air Force units. Iraqi forces that approached the site were attacked from the air. The US was aware of the operation but did not take part in the strikes.

A report in the US newspaper The Wall Street Journal revealed that Israel established a secret military outpost in the Iraqi desert before the outbreak of the war. The facility was built with the knowledge of the United States and was intended to support Israel’s aerial campaign against Iran, according to people familiar with the matter, including US officials.

Close cooperation with the IDF during Operation Roaring Lion is prompting a review of a long-term US presence in Israel. Security officials say there are “no operational restrictions.” US military personnel worked from Israel’s underground central command center and were exposed to the IDF’s capabilities, as well as its weaknesses.

In light of the close and effective cooperation between the Israel Defense Forces and the US military, Israeli security officials believe the Americans are considering moving forces to Israel from other countries in the region, or at the very least leaving a significant number of forces in Israel for the long term. The assessment is based, among other things, on the fact that unlike other countries in the region, Israel imposes no restrictions on US military activity. In addition, the US military has been given a close look at the IDF’s capabilities, above all the power of the Israeli Air Force.

No official reason was given for the changes.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced a series of government changes in late-night presidential decrees published by state news agency SANA. Sharaa appointed Khaled Zaarour as information minister, replacing Hamza Mustafa, who was moved to the foreign ministry. As agriculture minister, he named Bassel Sweidan, who also heads a committee tasked with reaching settlement agreements with business tycoons linked to the Assad-era elite. Sharaa replaced governors in the provinces of Homs, al-Quneitra, and Deir Ezzor, the eastern province where most of Syria’s oil fields are located.

Washington is not yet giving Zaidi a “blank check,” but at the same time, it is not treating him as an adversary.

A committee comprising three senior Iraqi figures is close to finalizing an “executive plan” to disarm factions within the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) that enjoy support from Iran, Asharq Al-Awsat reported on 8 May. Development of the plan, which will be presented to US officials in the next few days, comes amid expected changes to the leadership of key security agencies under the incoming government of Ali al-Zaidi. Zaidi was nominated by the Shia-majority Coordination Framework (CF) political bloc on April 27 as the consensus candidate to succeed Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. According to sources speaking to the Saudi newspaper, the three-member committee includes Zaidi, Sudani, and the leader of the Badr Organization, Hadi al-Amiri.

Qatar supports terrorism, but due to its enormous pool of money, it has successfully subverted the West, writes Qatari defector Khalid Al-Hail

Khalid Al-Hail is a defector from the Qatari ruling establishment, the president of the Qatar National Democratic Party, and the country’s most prominent opposition spokesman. Now living in exile in the United Kingdom, he is a successful international businessman and the leading advocate for democratic reform in Qatar, known for exposing the regime’s state-backed influence operations and media manipulation abroad. I can’t believe how petty this sounds, but I really think western socialists are frightened that the fall of the Ayatollahs will split their vote base. Why on earth else would people whose hearts bled for Palestine be back out in the streets supporting a regime which has matched the death toll of Gaza in just a few months? The clue is in the prevailing ideology of the Western intelligentsia. The signs have been visible for years.

According to New York Times, shipments could help Tehran quickly restock its drone arsenal amid ceasefire, while evading both sanctions and tense routes through Persian Gulf

Russia is sending drone components to Iran via Caspian Sea shipping, US officials told the New York Times in a report published Saturday, turning the world’s largest lake into a key conduit for both covert and overt trade. According to the sources, who spoke to the American outlet on condition of anonymity, the long-overlooked trade corridor is helping Iran rebuild its military capabilities in the wake of the US-Israeli bombing campaign that ended last month in a tenuous ceasefire.

President Donald Trump announced a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, coinciding with Russia’s Victory Day parade.

“I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine. The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. In his own statement, Zelensky justified his change in position with the prisoner of war exchange, saying, “Red Square is less important to us than the lives of Ukrainian prisoners who can be brought home.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that he thinks the Russia-Ukraine war “is coming to an end,” the same day a three-day ceasefire between the two countries went into effect.

President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire on Friday, saying it would be in effect over the weekend and through Monday. The ceasefire started the same day as Russia held its Victory Day Parade, an annual military celebration that commemorates the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. The parade notably did not feature ground equipment, despite the event historically showcasing Russia’s military prowess. Russian forces recorded a net territorial loss in April, the first time that’s happened since August 2024, according to the Institute for the Study of War. Ukraine’s long-range drone attacks have been increasingly reaching further into Russian territory, sparking fears that Ukraine could strike within Moscow on the day of the parade.

Face-to-face negotiations can take place, but only after a final long-term peace agreement is fully prepared, the Russian president has stressed

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that a meeting with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky could take place “anywhere,” including in a third country, but only after a final long-term peace agreement is fully prepared and ready for signing.



“The Ukrainian side and Mr. Zelensky, they are ready to have a personal meeting... We have never refused,” Putin said during a press conference after Victory Day celebrations on May 9. “We can meet in the third country as well, but only after there is an ultimate agreement regarding a peace deal that must be a long-term deal.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman hit back, saying Europe would be a “concentration camp” without the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has hit back at German Chancellor Friedrich Merz after he criticized Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico for attending Victory Day celebrations in Moscow. Merz said he “deeply regretted” Fico’s trip and claimed it did not reflect the EU’s “common view,” speaking at a press conference in Stockholm on Saturday. “We will talk with him about this day in Moscow today,” he said. “We are celebrating Europe Day here in Stockholm today. And this is something completely different.”

AfD is closer to controlling a German state government than ever, but there are still four months to go until election day

With just one more point on election day, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) is closing in on producing a political earthquake. According to a recent poll by Infratest dimap, the AfD in Saxony-Anhalt is pushing its lead even further, now at 41 percent. The poll also shows that for the CDU, establishing a government is becoming more difficult, especially since any realistic option besides the AfD appears to be a minority government. There are just four months until election day, and much could change until then, but the AfD appears to be only gaining momentum, not only in the state, but also nationwide, where it just hit a record of 28 percent in the latest Insa survey.

Goodbye Germany, hello Poland?

We have been reporting here on TGP about the repercussions of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s offensive comment about the US operations in the Middle East, and the fierce response by Donald J. Trump, as you can read in Trump Hits Back at Germany’s Merz for Suggesting that Iran ‘Is Humiliating the US’, as Foreign Minister Wadephul Tries To Walk Back the Absurd Comments by failing Chancellor. This is an unforced error by Merz that showed his true colors and his lack of appreciation for his US allies.

Former PM Mateusz Morawiecki has assured his party that he will not be leaving, but changes are needed to beat Donald Tusk’s camp

According to the latest CBOS poll, the Civic Coalition (KO) widened its lead over Law and Justice (PiS) in May, while support for the right-wing Confederation also increased compared to the mid-April survey. Meanwhile, Grzegorz Braun’s Korona party would also enter the Sejm. The ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk polled at 30.8 percent, a drop of 1.2 points from its April showing. And in what the Do Rzeczy news portal called “disastrous” results for PiS, the party led by Jarosław Kaczyński saw a slight increase in support, from 18.2 percent to 19.6 percent, but still lags KO by over 11 points.

Péter Magyar has not even taken office yet, but from EU funds to border breaches, things are definitely “getting real” and Brussels is watching

Péter Magyar’s government has not yet been formed, but one of the ministerial candidates has already had to resign — in fact, it is his brother-in-law, Márton Melléthei-Barna. Magyar’s had initially tried to appoint him head the justice ministry. As Remix News reported last week, Lászlo Toroczkai, leader of Hungarian right-wing party Our Homeland, had expressed his shock that Magyar was committing the same nepotism he had attacked Fidesz for. What’s more, Melléthei-Barna is a former employee of Oppenheim Law Firm, which represented Meta against Toroczkai when he sued the Marc Zuckerberg-owned tech behemoth for alleged rampant censorship he and his party faced on both Facebook and Instagram.

Picture Mexican and Colombian cartels using high-speed go-fast boats to flood cocaine and hashish into the U.S. via Florida or California, while U.S. agents chase them in outdated vessels — all while millions of illegal immigrants pour across the border using the same smuggling networks.

Replace the U.S. southern border with Spain’s southern coast, and that’s the crisis unfolding in Europe right now under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government. Americans familiar with border security debates at home will recognize the pattern: when politicians deprioritize enforcement, criminals and cartels exploit the vacuum.

The police caught the man with his pants on the ground while he was in the middle of raping the woman’

A young woman, who was intoxicated, was followed into a public toilet in the 18th arrondissement of Paris and assaulted at 5 a.m. on May 3. A police patrol had noted the man’s behavior, namely that he appeared to be following the women with ill intent. According to Europe1, the officers observed the individual gradually approaching the victim, eventually following her into a public restroom, where he proceeded to rape her. The police found the restroom door slightly open and witnessed the perpetrator, with his trousers down, forcing her into a sexual act. The BAC (Anti-Crime Brigade) officers intervened and arrested him on the spot. Fdesouche has reported that the man was born in Morocco. He was placed in deferred police custody due to his condition, and an investigation was opened for rape.

The conventional wisdom for months has been that Britain’s Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, is cooked, finished, insert your metaphor here.

He was done long ago, it has been said, and has only been kept around by his Labour party until now, to take the fall for their inevitable drubbing at the ‘midterm’ elections, so as not to sully the shiny new leader with the air of failure. Now that the job is done, he should be on his way post haste so his replacement can save the Labour Party and lead Britain to a socialist utopia. A fine idea as it goes, except it doesn’t seem to be happening. In his blinkered way, the Prime Minister absolutely refuses to go of his own free will, and those few in the party who could move against him seem to have blinked at the crucial moment. Is it possible that Sir Keir Starmer has failed so hard that he pulled the rug out from under the feet of the plotters, too?

How dare brown people be part of the political process?’



‘The Greens are going to divide our country up by colour...’

Palestine Action manual outlines sabotage tactics, covert “cells” while advising activists on how to target infrastructure, evade police, and destroy evidence

How does a nation win the war on poverty by importing the world’s impoverished? And giving them houses, cars, food, and other free stuff to boot?

Barack Obama, Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Alex Soros just held a closed-door summit at the Royal York Hotel while the mainstream media stayed silent. The New World Order isn’t coming, it’s being activated right now on Canadian soil.

The documents detail reports of mysterious objects and aerial encounters involving US military personnel

The Pentagon has declassified and released a batch of government files on unidentified flying objects (UFOs), describing the move as a “historic transparency effort.” The release, published on a dedicated page on the website of the US Department of War, contains hundreds of documents, videos, intelligence reports, and witness accounts spanning decades, including FBI interviews, NASA mission transcripts, military pilot testimony, US State Department cables, and archival imagery tied to unexplained aerial incidents. Among the newly released material are reports describing “metallic objects,” unexplained “red lights” in the sky, and aerial encounters involving US military personnel.

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9 May

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The new strategy document lists cartels and violent left-wing groups, alongside Islamic extremists, as the three major terror threat categories...

President Donald Trump’s administration rolled out its new counterterrorism strategy overview on May 6, articulating recent policy shifts and new pledges going forward. The 16-page strategy guide seeks to articulate an “America First” approach to dealing with militants, extremists, and criminal enterprises. “For the 25th Anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, America has returned to a common sense and reality-based Counterterrorism Strategy,” the document states. “President Trump has [effected] a complete revision of how we defeat threats to America predicated on national sovereignty and civilizational confidence and the objective of destroying the groups who would kill Americans or hurt our interests as a free nation.”

As New York City’s new Democratic Socialist (communist) Mayor Zohran Mamdani implements his new policies, there has been a lot of talk about wealthy people fleeing the city, but that is only part of the story.

Everything is connected on some level. As people leave the city, the number of children enrolled in their public schools is going to drop, which will have other rippling effects. At some point, too much of the foundation is eroded away and things start to crumble. Then the real problems begin.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Higher Eduction Coordinating Board have ordered that the unauthorized Dallas Muslim univeristy TexAM shut down and cease operations immediately because it is operating illegally. There are also concerns that the school recruits Muslims and indoctrinates students.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Higher Education Coordinating Board have ordered an unaccredited Muslim university called TexAM to shut down and cease all operations immediately. The board accused the school of illegally offering higher education programs in Texas without state authorization.

At least 15 people were hospitalized after a boat exploded in Miami on Saturday.

Their condition is not known. The boat exploded near the sandbar at Haulover Beach, in Miami-Dade, Florida, according to fire officials. First responders arrived to the scene with multiple burn victims, some of them were still in the water. Some of the injured patients were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and Burn Center, The Miami Herald reported. A child was among the injured.

Another cruise ship nightmare is making headlines and this time, more than 100 passengers and crew members reportedly fell ill aboard the Caribbean Princess during a norovirus outbreak.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes acute gastroenteritis, the inflammation of the stomach and intestines. Often called the “stomach flu” or “stomach bug,” it is unrelated to influenza. It causes sudden, severe vomiting and diarrhea, with symptoms typically lasting 1 to 3 days. It spreads rapidly via contaminated food, water, or surfaces.

President Donald Trump was asked by a reporter on Friday whether he would reconsider rejoining the World Health Organization in light of the ongoing hantavirus outbreak aboard a cruise ship.

The question came as Trump was speaking to the press on the South Lawn of the White House while departing for an event in Sterling, Virginia. A reporter pressed the President on the hantavirus situation, beginning with asking if he had an update on the virus. “We have it,” Trump responded. “We have very good people looking at it. It seems to be okay. They know the virus very well. They’ve worked with it for a long time.”

Is “flatten the curve” next?

Hollywood loves a good sequel and so does politics and pharmaceutical development. Since Covid, there have been several attempted disease scares – Mpox, Swine flu, Bird flu, Chikungunya, Measles – but nothing has really caught the attention of audiences like the new Hantavirus frenzy. Today’s evidence comes from DRUDGE REPORT: global effort to stop the spread. Is “flatten the curve” next? Let’s remember how this began last year, with of course, a hantavirus death in the family of one of America’s most beloved Hollywood actors. It was Betsy Arakawa, Gene Hackman’s wife, who died February 12, 2025, from apparent hantavirus infection from rodents in the home. Terrifying image.

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10 May

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Michael Burry of “Big Short” fame is warning that the stock market’s fixation on artificial intelligence is beginning to resemble the final stages of the dot-com bubble.

“Absolutely non-stop AI. Nobody is talking about anything else all day,” Burry wrote Friday in a Substack post after listening to financial television and radio coverage during a long drive. The investor, best known for predicting the U.S. housing crash, said stocks are no longer reacting meaningfully to economic data such as jobs reports or consumer sentiment in a logical way. The S&P 500 rose to a fresh record high Friday as traders focused on a slightly better-than-expected April jobs report rather than a record low reading in consumer sentiment.

The year was 1998. Titanic was still pulling people into theaters. Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa were chasing Roger Maris’s home run record. And the Dow Jones Industrial Average had punched through 9,000 for the first time.

The Cold War was over. The Internet and cell phones were starting to take off. And America’s biggest problem was the President getting frisky in the Oval Office. The US economy was certifiably booming in 1998; unemployment was at a thirty-year low, the economy was growing leaps and bounds, and Washington was, by its own modest standards, somewhat functional. The federal government had just posted its first budget surplus in three decades, and America’s debt-to-GDP ratio was falling. Plus there was zero geopolitical competition. China was still an impoverished backwater. Russia was toast. The euro didn’t even exist yet.

The investigation started with an algorithm complaint from a Macron ally and now includes charges ranging from Holocaust denial to child exploitation.

Paris prosecutors announced Thursday that their investigation into Elon Musk’s social platform X has been upgraded to a full criminal probe. The Paris prosecutor’s office is now asking investigating magistrates to formally charge Musk, former X CEO Linda Yaccarino, and three companies linked to the platform, including xAI and X.AI Holdings Corp. If they refuse to appear for those charges, prosecutors say judges can issue warrants that carry the same legal weight. The charges cover a long and growing list of alleged offenses: Complicity in possessing and distributing sexual images. Nonconsensual sexually explicit deepfakes. Denial of crimes against humanity. Fraudulent extraction of user data. Violation of the secrecy of electronic correspondence. Manipulation of an automated data processing system as part of an organized group. Illegal collection of personal data without adequate security.

The company that decides whether you’re a bot now also requires you run its software to prove otherwise.

Google has tied its next-generation reCAPTCHA system to Google Play Services on Android, meaning anyone running a de-Googled phone will automatically fail verification when the system decides to challenge them. The requirement forces Android users to run Google’s proprietary app framework version 25.41.30 or higher just to prove they’re human. When reCAPTCHA flags what it considers suspicious activity, it abandons the old image puzzles and demands you scan a QR code. That scan requires Play Services running in the background, communicating with Google’s servers. If you’re using GrapheneOS or any other custom ROM that strips out Google’s software, the verification fails.

JD Vance was shaken.

The technology he’d spent months championing was now threatening to tear through America’s banks, hospitals and water plants. On an April phone call with the country’s most powerful tech executives, the Vice President sounded the alarm on the runaway dangers of their own creations. On the line were some of the richest men on the planet: Elon Musk, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Google chief Sundar Pichai and Microsoft‘s Satya Nadella. ‘We all need to work together on this,’ Vance reportedly told them. The Vice President, whose Silicon Valley ties made him the White House pointman on AI, now had a stark warning for his allies: bring your technology under control. It marks a stunning about-face.

According to a report from the National Post, a towering gilded statue of President Donald Trump has sparked controversy after its unveiling this week at Trump National Doral in Miami, with critics drawing comparisons to biblical idolatry.

The 15-foot (about 4.6-meter) bronze statue, nicknamed “Don Colossus,” depicts Trump raising his fist in a moment echoing his survival of an assassination attempt in 2024. Covered in gold leaf—a material long associated with the president’s personal aesthetic—the monument was financed by cryptocurrency entrepreneurs and Trump supporters. Its creator waited months for full payment before the piece was finally installed. Televangelist Mark Burns, a Trump ally who led the dedication ceremony on Wednesday, moved quickly to address concerns that the statue crossed into forbidden idol worship, a concept explicitly banned in the Ten Commandments. He referenced the biblical golden calf that provoked Moses’ anger.

A groundbreaking moment unfolded in Seoul on Wednesday as artificial intelligence stepped into the realm of spirituality. A humanoid robot named Gabi officially joined South Korea’s largest Buddhist sect, the Jogye Order, becoming the nation’s first robotic monk ahead of Buddha’s birthday celebrations.

The 4-foot-3-inch (1.3-meter) robot, dressed in traditional gray and brown robes with a beaded rosary and black shoes, participated fully in the ceremony at Jogye Temple. Gabi led monks in chanting during a lantern-decorated procession, folded its hands in prayer, and bowed respectfully to officiating monks. In a pivotal exchange that underscored the blend of technology and faith, a monk asked Gabi: “Will you devote yourself to the holy Buddha?” The robot replied, “Yes, I will devote myself.” The questions continued regarding devotion to the holy teaching, with Gabi affirming each time.

According to a report from the New York Post, long-time UFO researcher Dennis Anderson has expressed deep skepticism over the Pentagon’s recent release of more than 160 previously classified files on UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), claiming it falls far short of true transparency.

The Department of War made the documents and videos public on Friday as part of an ongoing declassification effort under the current administration, featuring unexplained footage from Apollo missions, Middle East operations, and other encounters. Officials have promised additional, even more compelling material in future releases, framing the move as a commitment to openness after decades of limited disclosure. Yet Anderson, who has probed mysterious aerial sightings for over six decades, argues the government is selectively releasing only the most benign information while shielding deeper truths.

Officials say statue weighs up to 6 tons and was likely transported from the ancient city of Pi-Ramesses

Archaeologists in Egypt recently uncovered a massive statue believed to depict King Ramses II, the pharoah believed to be a major character in the Old Testament. The statue was found at the Tel Pharaoh site in Husseiniya Center, Sharqia Governorate, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said on April 22. The site is in Egypt’s Nile Delta, northeast of Cairo. Officials also described the statue as “remarkable” in size, weighing between 5 and 6 tons and measuring over 7 feet long. In a translated statement, the ministry described the statue as being in a “relatively poor condition of preservation,” with its legs and base missing. Still, officials described the statue as “likely represent[ing] King Ramses II.”

For over four millennia, the Great Pyramid of Giza has stood as a testament to ancient ambition, its very existence posing a monumental question: how was it built?

As noted by BrightU.AI‘s Enoch, while Egyptologists have long theorized about massive external earth ramps, engineers have questioned the practicality of such structures, noting the need for a ramp nearly a mile long to reach the summit at a workable slope. A groundbreaking new study now offers a compelling solution, suggesting the builders ingeniously used the pyramid’s own skeleton as a construction highway. Published in the March 2026 edition of NPJ Heritage Science, research by computer scientist Vicente Luis Rosell Roig presents a sophisticated model centered on an edge ramp, a hidden, internal spiral pathway that allowed workers to haul stones upward within the growing structure itself. This theory challenges the image of vast, resource-heavy external ramps and provides a new lens through which to view the pyramid’s mysterious internal voids.

The UFO Files just got released and it’s bigger than you can imagine...