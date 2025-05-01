End Times Headline News May 1 2025

Ukraine and US sign minerals deal. Zelensky Threatens Russian WW2 Victory Parade. Pentagon chief warns Iran. Wildfires rage around Jerusalem. "Where are the 349,000 missing children?"

MAY 01, 2025

The two countries have agreed to establish a joint “reconstruction” investment fund.

Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement on Wednesday that will direct a portion of the revenues from the development of Ukraine’s natural resources into a joint investment fund. Kiev hopes the deal will incentivize US President Donald Trump to maintain military and financial aid amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. The US has been attempting to broker a ceasefire since February, as Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky and other top officials in Kiev have accused the Trump administration of promoting “pro-Russian” narratives.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a thinly veiled threat against Russia’s upcoming Victory Day parade, set for May 9. Zelensky stated that Russia was worried about attacks on the event, and was right to be.

Set to be attended by thousands of Russian civilians, including elderly Second World War veterans, and world leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping, the May 9 Victory Parade celebrates the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany and its allies in the Second World War. In a video published on April 30, Zelensky stated, “Right now, they are worried about whether they can hold their military parade—and rightly so. But what they should be worried about is that this war is still ongoing.” Some have pointed out that a large contingent of military personnel and equipment will take part in the parade, with pro-Ukrainian social media accounts calling for outright missile or drone strikes on a “legitimate military target.”

Susie Wiles, the White House Chief of Staff, says President Donald J. Trump‘s first 100 days in office have been notably productive. Speaking to the New York Post on Tuesday, Wiles noted the America First leader has signed 142 executive orders since January 20 and mentioned the administration’s focus on trade agreements and curbing illegal immigration.

However, the first-ever female White House Chief of Staff did express consternation regarding the lack of progress in reaching a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, suggesting peace may not be achievable in the time frame President Trump wants. “The President has devoted 100 days and his very top people to Russia and Ukraine, and if peace is not achieved, it will be because it can’t be achieved. It just cannot,” Wiles said. She continued: “I don’t know whether that will be the case or not. I mean, it may well be that we can make some headway in the next couple of weeks, but nobody would have tried it but Donald Trump.”

The journalist argued it is “obvious” that Kyiv was behind the plot to kill the U.S. president in Florida

Ukraine was involved in a plot to assassinate US President Donald Trump during his 2024 reelection campaign, American journalist Tucker Carlson has claimed. In September 2024, pro-Ukraine activist Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested after setting up a firing position with a rifle near Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was spotted by Secret Service agents before he could open fire and was detained following a brief manhunt. “It’s very obvious that the Ukrainians were involved in the attempted assassination on the golf course in Florida,” Carlson said on The Megyn Kelly Show on Tuesday.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to represent India at the annual Red Square parade

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be among high-profile foreign guests at the World War II Victory Day commemoration in Moscow on May 9, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. The country will instead be represented by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, sources close to the Indian government told RT. The announcement comes amid soaring tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad over an April 22 terrorist attack in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Kanwal Sibal has told RT that Islamabad has a policy of denying its role in terrorist attacks

New Delhi must send a much stronger signal to Pakistan over its support of terrorist activities, former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal has told RT. Sibal’s comments come after several high-level Pakistani officials claimed that India was planning an imminent strike in the wake of last week’s terrorist attack in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. “India does not want war, but this can’t carry on,” Sibal said. “At some stage, this situation has to be handled in a way where Pakistan gets a serious message that it has to change its ways and has to give up the option of using terrorism as an instrument of state policy.”

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militarization of Europe and aggressive rhetoric on the part of NATO and the EU hinder the success of Russia and the United States' efforts to reduce strategic risks, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Today we continue to consistently convey to the Americans the need to work together on comprehensive reduction of strategic risks, which should have positive impact on the international security. However, militarization of Europe and aggressive rhetoric of NATO and the EU hinder achievement of positive results in this area," Shoigu said at the meeting of high representatives of BRICS countries in charge of security issues, which is taking place in Brasilia.

April 30 (Reuters) - The European union is preparing a "plan B" on how to keep economic sanctions against Russia should the Trump administration abandon Ukraine peace talks and seek rapprochement with Moscow, EU's high representative for foreign and security policy, Kaja Kallas told the Financial Times on Wednesday.

"We see signs that they are contemplating whether they should leave Ukraine and not try to get a deal with the Russians because it’s hard," she told the FT.

It is time to demand that religious freedom not be used as a shield to wage ideological warfare on Western soil.

A newly released compilation by MEMRI TV exposes a chilling and deeply troubling reality: imams and Islamic scholars preaching in Western mosques are openly spewing hatred against Christians, demonizing Christianity, and calling for Islamic conquest—right from the pulpits of Canada, the United States, and Europe. The video, published on April 18, 2025, draws from MEMRI’s “Sermons by Imams in the West” project and includes sermon clips from October 7 onward. These are not stray comments or isolated incidents. They are consistent, unapologetic, and increasingly militant declarations of ideological supremacy, designed to inspire hostility, reject coexistence, and accelerate Islamization through conversion, takeover, and domination.

Diversity in full swing!

The new platform reflects an ambition to project power across broader maritime domains...

North Korea's recent unveiling of the Choe Hyon-class multipurpose destroyer signals a major transformation in its naval strategy, carrying profound and complex implications for regional and global security. The construction of this 5,000-ton warship marks a deliberate departure from Pyongyang's traditional coastal defense doctrine, historically centered around small, fast attack craft optimized for littoral engagements. Instead, the new platform reflects an ambition to project power across broader maritime domains, signaling a strategic evolution towards an expeditionary, blue-water navy.

On April 26, 2025, on his Truth Social account, U.S. President Donald Trump called for allowing free passage for U.S. ships through the Suez Canal, writing: "American Ships, both Military and Commercial, should be allowed to travel, free of charge, through the Panama and Suez Canals! Those Canals would not exist without the United States of America." He added that he had "asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio "to immediately take care of" the issue.[1]

It should be noted that the Suez Canal is a major source of revenue and foreign currency for Egypt, with about 10% of world trade flowing through it in recent years.[2] Trump's demand that Egypt allow its vessels free passage through it is aimed at compensating the U.S. for its protection of shipping through the canal via its activity against the Houthis in the Red Sea. Since the Houthis began attacking vessels linked to Israel in the Red Sea as part of their support for Hamas, marine traffic there has significantly decreased and Egypt has lost nearly $7 billion in revenue.[3]

While both Tehran and Washington have said they are set on pursuing diplomacy, they remain far apart on a dispute that has rumbled on for more than two decades.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Iran on Wednesday that it will face consequences for supporting the Houthis, even as the United States has relaunched talks with Iran over its nuclear program. The United States and Iran have so far held three rounds of indirect talks, mediated by Gulf state Oman, aimed at sealing a deal that would block Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon but also lift crippling economic sanctions imposed by Washington. The two sides will reconvene in Rome on Saturday.

Some fear that handling both Hamas and Iran will be too much for Steve Witkoff.

Trump administration insiders are reportedly concerned that the United States’ special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, is not capable of dealing with Iran, Hamas or Russia, the insiders told the New York Post on Wednesday. “Nice guy, but a bumbling f***ing idiot,” a member of Trump’s first administration said of Witkoff. “He should not be doing this alone.” Some of the anxieties surrounding Witkoff’s capabilities reportedly came from his admission during a Fox News interview that he thought the US had successfully brokered a one month extension on the last hostage deal.

IDF helps fire service, police fight wildfires in Jerusalem hills as towns evacuated, Jerusalem-Tel Aviv road closed; dozens suffer smoke inhalation, burns, but nobody seriously hurt

As darkness fell Wednesday evening, the Fire and Rescue Service’s Jerusalem District commander warned of long, critical hours ahead, as firefighters battled out-of-control forest fires raging on the outskirts of Jerusalem with no signs of slowing down. The fires in the Jerusalem hills area erupted on Wednesday morning, with the Fire and Rescue Service reporting blazes in at least five locations. The flames spread quickly, as a stifling heatwave and strong winds made it difficult to bring the blazes under control.

Police apprehend East Jerusalem man with lighter, cotton wool, flammable materials; right-wing officials urge West Bank lockdown amid Palestinian social media calls to start blazes

An arson suspect was arrested Wednesday, as authorities were probing whether major brush fires west of Jerusalem were started intentionally and as calls appeared on Palestinian social media to start more blazes. However, authorities said Wednesday evening it was too early to determine the cause of the fires. A 50-year-old resident of East Jerusalem’s Umm Tuba neighborhood was arrested on suspicion of attempting to set fire to vegetation in southern Jerusalem, police said.

Switzerland will begin enforcing a new law on May 15 prohibiting Hamas and its affiliates. The law enables authorities to crack down on terror-linked activities and financing within the country.

Switzerland is set to implement a newly ratified law on May 15 that prohibits Hamas and any organizations affiliated with it, the federal government confirmed Wednesday, according to a report in JNS. The decision comes in the wake of the October 7, 2023, terror attack on Israel and represents a marked expansion of the country’s legal tools against Islamist extremism. Passed by the Swiss parliament in December, the legislation aims to empower federal authorities to restrict and deter any activity linked to Hamas within Swiss territory. "The necessary tools to take action against Hamas activities or support for the organization in Switzerland" are now in place, the government stated.

IDF carries out ‘warning strike’ on ‘extremist group’ near Damascus, vows to defend brothers of Israel’s Druze community

Following clashes on Tuesday in the town of Jaramana, southeast of Damascus, which saw over a dozen people killed, the Israeli government promised to act to protect the Druze community in Syria. The clashes broke out after armed Sunni militant groups entered the predominantly Druze town, in response to an audio recording purportedly featuring Sheikh Marwan Kiwan, a Druze cleric, insulting the Prophet Muhammad. The fighting erupted when the armed Sunni gunmen from the nearby towns entered Jaramana and began attacking Druze residents.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is looking to make a trade deal and will visit the White House within the next week.

Trump said he had congratulated Carney on Monday's election win when the Canadian leader called on Tuesday.

“Hockey and nostalgia doesn’t pay the bills… that hockey and nostalgia, it’s not going to keep Canada together."

As federal Liberals celebrated a 4th consecutive mandate, separatist energy in Alberta has surged. A new unofficiall petition circulating online is calling for the province—and potentially other western regions—to break away from Canada, citing economic hardship and political alienation. The Change.org petition calls to frustrated Albertans: “Support the West, all of the west. Saskatchewan! Alberta! B.C! Manitoba! Anyone wanting change! Let your voice be heard.” It states that Alberta’s voice is ignored in Ottawa and warns of deepening crises, including high office vacancy in Calgary, rising unemployment, and a spike in suicides among young men.

Shipments of goods from China to the U.S. are dropping sharply with the Trump administration's steep tariffs in place, leading major U.S. retailers to warn about impending supply shortages.

The trade war between China and the U.S. has escalated over the past few weeks, with each nation hiking its import duties multiple times in a tit-for-tat. While Trump has given other countries a 90-day pause on the tariffs, as their leaders pledged to negotiate with the U.S., China has remained the exception. U.S. import duties on Chinese products now stand as high as 145%. China, meanwhile, has hit back with 125% tariffs on U.S. products.

Hundreds of angry Chinese workers are marching in the streets of China’s industrial cities to protest layoffs and unpaid wages after President Donald Trump’s tariffs forced their factories to shut down.

Unemployment was already a big problem for China’s faltering post-pandemic economy, particularly youth unemployment, and now analysts are predicting Trump’s tariffs could wipe out more than 16 million jobs. Radio Free Asia (RFA) on Tuesday quoted Goldman Sachs analysts who predicted communications, apparel, and chemical manufacturers would be especially hard hit. One of the biggest strikes and protest marches occurred last week at a factory that produces sporting goods. A company representative hastily hung up the phone when RFA called to ask about the current status of the labor dispute.

US growth has dipped by an unforeseen 0.3% in the first three months of Donald Trump's presidency, according to initial data. Stocks fell in reaction to the news.

The US Commerce Department on Wednesday said the world's largest economy declined by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to preliminary data. The first gross domestic product (GDP) figures for US President Donald Trump's second term had been highly anticipated, especially after the sweeping tariffs he has implemented since taking office. US stock index futures dropped after the GDP reading raised worries of a US slowdown amid a global trade war.

For years, our economy and our financial markets have been artificially propped up. Since 2008, politicians in Washington have added about 26 trillion dollars to the national debt, and bureaucrats at the Fed have pumped trillions of freshly created dollars into the financial system.

If we could go back and undo just those two things, we would be living an economic horror show right now. Piling up the largest mountain of debt in the history of the world has enabled us to live way, way, way beyond our means. On a personal level, if you borrowed and spent millions of dollars that you did not have, you would also be able to live a lifestyle that you do not deserve. Debt is extremely seductive, because it is a way to make the present a lot more pleasant. But there is always a price to be paid in the end.

"Hopefully we don't have to go that way."

During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, President Donald Trump was asked about what his administration was considering in regards to mitigate rulings against the administration when it comes to deportations. Trump suggested that the suspension of the writ of habeas corpus was one way to go about this. "One way that's been used by three highly-respected presidents. We hope we don't have to go that route, but there is one way that's been used very successfully by three presidents," Trump said. "Hopefully we don't have to go that way," he added.

‘He’s not out of it altogether. He’s just not physically present as much as he was,’ Susie Wiles said.

A top Trump administration official confirmed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, is no longer working from the White House. “Instead of meeting with him in person, I’m talking to him on the phone, but it’s the same net effect,” White House chief of staff Susie Wiles told the New York Post in an interview published Tuesday. Musk, who leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), “hasn’t been here physically, but it really doesn’t matter much,” Wiles said. “His folks aren’t going anywhere.”

James O’Keefe, the fearless journalist who rocked the political establishment with undercover exposés of ACORN, Planned Parenthood, and Big Tech, has just released a cryptic and chilling message that’s raising alarms across social media.

In a video posted to X, O’Keefe appeared visibly shaken as he stated, “I’m going dark. I’m not suicidal. Pray for me. This one scares me, guys.” The message was accompanied by the ominous caption: “T-minus seven days.” “T-minus seven days” is a countdown expression that means seven days remain until a specific event occurs.

The Trump administration has seized over 22 million fentanyl-laced pills since he took office in January, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced this week.

“Today is Fentanyl Awareness Day,” Bondi wrote on the X platform on Tuesday. “In President Trump’s first 100 days, we’ve seized over 22 million fentanyl-laced pills, saving over 119 million lives.” “We are fighting relentlessly for the families of loved ones lost, for those whose lives are at risk, and for the soul of our nation. ”We will not rest until this poison is off our streets and those peddling it are behind bars.”

A bill to allow medically assisted suicide passed the New York state Assembly on Tuesday, but still faces opposition from religious leaders and other hurdles that could prevent it from being enacted.

The Medical Aid in Dying measure passed 81-67 after more than four hours of debate, with more than 10 Democrats joining the minority Republicans in voting no. It’s still unclear whether it will be considered by the state Senate or whether Gov. Kathy Hochul supports it. Ten other states allow similar practices, including Oregon, which legalized medically assisted suicide in 1997.

Patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa will soon be able to get Zevaskyn.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Zevaskyn, a gene therapy for a rare skin disorder, the company that makes the product said on April 29. Regulators approved Zevaskyn for adults and children with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a disorder that leaves skin fragile and prone to blistering. Severe cases of the disorder can result in loss of vision and other serious medical issues, according to the National Library of Medicine. Recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa has no cure.

U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has suggested that adulterated jet fuel emissions may cause lingering trails left in the sky by aircraft. This represents a shift from the previously held view that independent sprayer systems may be responsible for these phenomena, commonly called “chemtrails.”

During a Monday appearance on the Dr. Phil show, Kennedy responded to a query from an audience member expressing concerns about chemicals in the atmosphere. Kennedy indicated that these trails could be caused by substances mixed into jet fuel, a theory promoted by anti-geoengineering advocate Jim Lee. The assertion contrasts with the hypothesis that aircraft are equipped with separate devices to create such trails.

Chamber of Commerce echoes research pointing to an economically ‘unsustainable’ surge in depression and anxiety diagnoses in young people following lockdowns.

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) is warning of a workless “lost generation,” caused partly by the number of young people suffering from poor mental health. The body is calling for immediate government action which it says is needed to help young people from generation Z, generally defined as those born between 1997–2012, to enter the workplace or education. Its report, “Creating Job Opportunities for Gen Z,” released on Monday, follows research published last week which found the number of young people claiming benefits owing to poor mental health or neurodiverse conditions such as autism and ADHD was not economically “sustainable.”

Artificial intelligence “agents” are envisioned to surpass the capabilities of traditional chatbots.

Over recent months, the tech industry has enthusiastically introduced AI personal assistants that possess the intelligence to understand user needs and perform substantial tasks autonomously. Yet, the reality so far has not quite met these high expectations. In an effort to shift this paradigm, Visa is taking bold steps by integrating AI agents with its credit card services.

A clip from Michelle Obama’s new podcast IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson has reignited longstanding questions about her gender — and some massive trolling.

In the clip, Obama is speaking to her guest about raising a child who is “transgender,” which warms her heart, “particularly as a black man, you know?” While she appears to be addressing the guest, the internet ran wild with the clip. The comment was made on the April 30th episode, featuring guests Damon and Marlon Wayans, the latter of whom has a transgender child.

A massive power outage affected Spain, Portugal, and parts of France on 28 April, leaving tens of millions without electricity.

Spain and Portugal are both highly reliant upon generation from wind and solar power, and many are pointing towards their deficiencies as the possible reason for the outage, although governments are denying any linkage.

RFK Jr just admitted what we have been reporting for years: The U.S. government was trafficking children.