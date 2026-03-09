End Times Headline News March 9 2026

Iran names new supreme leader. Hegseth: Iran’s surrender is inevitable. Oil prices surged over $119. Price Controls Arrive. Explosion Rocks U.S. Embassy in Oslo. Britain to ban 67 dog breeds?

Mar 09, 2026

IRGC ally’s appointment comes after Trump dismissed him as an unacceptable ‘lightweight,’ and Israel threatened to kill anyone picked by regime to succeed slain leader

Iran’s ruling clerics on Sunday appointed their slain leader’s son, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, as the country’s new supreme leader, after the US called him unacceptable and Israel vowed to kill whomever the Islamic Republic appointed. The Assembly of Experts convened to choose Iran’s next supreme leader nine days after the US and Israel launched a bombing campaign on the Islamic Republic, killing the elder Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggering Iranian missile and drone strikes on Israel and the region. Mojtaba Khamenei’s mother, wife and son were reportedly also killed, and Israeli officials believe Mojtaba himself was wounded after being targeted in a strike last week.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and allied groups welcome Mojtaba Khamenei’s appointment as Iran’s new Supreme Leader, pledge support for his leadership.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) pledged allegiance to the country’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, after he was appointed as the successor to his father by the Assembly of Experts. In a statement, the Revolutionary Guards declared their readiness to follow the new leader’s authority. “The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps… is ready for complete obedience and self-sacrifice in carrying out the divine commands of the Guardian Jurist of the time, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei,” the Guards said.

US president says he’s open to new leadership from within current regime; Iranian FM says Tehran won’t surrender or negotiate a truce, will ‘continue to resist as long as it takes’

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that Iran’s next leader “is not going to last long” without Washington’s approval, as the Islamic Republic prepared for the succession of its slain supreme leader. “He’s going to have to get approval from us,” Trump told ABC News, a week after Israel killed Ali Khamenei in the opening strikes of the ongoing war with the US against the regime. “If he doesn’t get approval from us, he’s not going to last long. We want to make sure that we don’t have to go back every 10 years, when you don’t have a president like me that’s not going to do it,” Trump said.

Speaking to “60 Minutes”, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth says Iran’s surrender is inevitable “whether they admit it or not”.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said President Donald Trump’s demand for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” will ultimately occur regardless of whether Tehran publicly acknowledges it. Speaking to CBS News’ “60 Minutes” in an interview which was recorded on Friday and aired on Sunday, Hegseth said the United States had already struck 3,000 targets inside Iran and predicted that continued military pressure would eventually leave the country unable to continue fighting. “This is war. This is conflict. This is bringing your enemy to their knees. Now, whether they will have a ceremony in Tehran Square and surrender, that’s up to them,” Hegseth stated.

The U.S. and Israel have discussed sending special forces into Iran to secure its stockpile of highly enriched uranium at a later stage of the war, according to four sources with knowledge of the discussions.

Preventing Iran from ever obtaining a nuclear weapon is one of President Trump’s stated war objectives. The regime’s 450 kilograms of 60%-enriched uranium — convertible to weapons grade within weeks — is one key to that goal. Any operation to seize the material would likely require U.S. or Israeli troops on Iranian soil, navigating heavily fortified underground facilities in the middle of a war. It remains unclear whether it would be an American, Israeli or joint mission. It would likely only take place after both countries are confident Iran’s military can no longer mount a serious threat to the forces involved.

The U.S. death toll in the war in Iran reached seven on Sunday after U.S. Central Command said a service member had been killed from injuries sustained in Saudi Arabia.

CENTCOM said the service member was seriously wounded and later succumbed to injuries after an attack on U.S. troops in Saudi Arabia on March 1. The command said it would not confirm the soldier’s identity until the next of kin is identified. The latest death brings the number of American fatalities since the conflict began to seven, marking the first U.S. service member to die from wounds sustained in the fighting rather than being killed outright in the initial attacks.

Syrian Kurds caution Iranian counterparts against partnering with the US, citing past betrayals and fears of abandonment in the fight against Iran.

Kurdish residents of northeast Syria warned Iran’s Kurds against aligning with the US to fight the Iranian government, citing their own experience in Syria in recent months as evidence their Iranian counterparts would be “abandoned.” Iranian Kurdish militias based in northern Iraq have consulted with the United States in recent days about whether and how to attack security forces in western Iran, as the United States and Israel pound Iran with air strikes, Reuters has reported. But Syria’s Kurds warned their Iranian counterparts against partnering with Washington.

The IDF on Sunday attacked Iran’s Aerospace Headquarters, used for launching satellites, which could potentially be incorporated in future attempts to develop nuclear weapons.

The IDF struck Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut as well as various targets in Iran in the early hours of Monday morning, the military announced. This follows waves of missiles launched against Israel during the overnight of Sunday-Monday. The IDF announced on Sunday that overnight, it killed five senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force liaison officials with Hezbollah in an attack on the Ramada Hotel in Beirut.

An Israeli source added to the Post that UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka will arrive in Israel on Monday amid the ongoing escalation.

Hezbollah has instructed its members to confront the Lebanese army should it attempt to intervene with the group’s activities, a source familiar with the details told The Jerusalem Post. “The instruction is very clear: if the Lebanese army attempts to dismantle a position or prevent rocket fire, confront them,” the source said. The directive comes as the Lebanese government has recently begun taking steps against Iranians and members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the country.

The Australian government was urged to allow them temporary refuge due to the grave threat of returning to Iran. It seems like that didn’t happen. Here they are on the bus headed back to Iran flashing SOS hand signs through the window.

The US State Department has ordered American diplomatic staff to leave Saudi Arabia after drone attacks near the US Embassy in Riyadh.

American employees of the US diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia have been ordered to leave the country under mandatory departure orders issued by the State Department, according to current and former US officials quoted by The New York Times on Sunday. The move marks the first time the State Department has approved or issued what it calls an ordered departure in Saudi Arabia since the current war with Iran began on February 28. In recent days, nonessential US government employees and family members stationed at diplomatic missions across the region had been told they could leave voluntarily. Until now, however, no mandatory departure orders had been issued, according to The New York Times.

Bapco Energies, Bahrain’s state-owned energy company, declared force majeure on its group operations on Monday following an attack on its refinery complex, the company said.

The firm said domestic market needs remained fully secured and that supplies would continue without disruption.

Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar also came under attack, as Oman’s Muscat airport limited private jet flights into the Gulf State’s capital.

Debris from an intercepted Iranian projectile fell on a petrol facility in the Fujairah Emirate, UAE, Fujairah’s media office announced on Sunday night. No injuries were reported in the incident, according to the emirate’s statement. The statement did not appear to clarify whether the projectile was a missile or a drone in this latest incident.

G7 finance ministers are expected to convene today for an emergency discussion following the sharp rise in oil prices from $70 to $115 per barrel, according to the Financial Times.

The report states that the US is considering a release of 300-400 million barrels of oil from the International Energy Agency’s emergency reserves, amounting to roughly 25% of the total reserves, in an effort to stabilize markets.

The European Union will hold meetings of its oil and gas supply coordination groups on Thursday after the Iran war pushed oil prices above $100 per barrel, a European Commission spokesperson said on Monday.

The groups will assess the impact of the Middle East conflict on energy markets and review member states’ oil supply levels. EU countries are required to maintain oil stocks equivalent to at least 90 days of consumption. The coordination groups bring together EU government representatives to monitor supply security and coordinate response measures during energy crises.

⁠Lee said in the ​government would “swifly implement ​and ⁠boldly impement” a maximum price ⁠system ​on ​petroleum products.

It’s a bloodbath across Asian markets this morning with Asia being the world’s largest oil-importing region. Based on a Goldman analysis of the impact of higher oil on real GDP growth (chart below), China is the most insulated from supply-driven oil price increases compared to other emerging Asian economies, with $15/bbl higher crude oil prices leading to 0-0.1pp lower GDP growth and 0.1-0.2pp higher headline CPI inflation. This resilience is partly due to the country’s economic structure and the potential for government intervention to dampen the pass-through of global price increases to consumers. Increased oil stockpiling last year - some estimates put China’s strategic oil resere at 1.5 billion barrels - and very low inflation over the past few years also make China less vulnerable to rising energy prices.

Flight disruptions tied to Operation Epic Fury in the Middle East exceeded 14,000 by the end of last week.

While there were early signs of normalization by mid-week, the global aviation industry remains disrupted, with some of the weakest airlines facing an increased risk that surging energy prices could lead to the idling of commercial jet fleets. The epicenter of the disruption is Persian Gulf airports and airlines. As of Friday, ten countries had closed their airspace, either partially or completely, since Operation Epic Fury against Iran began one week ago, according to Flightradar24 data.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday the United States is “cleaning out the bad guys” in previewing what steps President Donald Trump will take next on the national stage.

Graham presented two different hats while praising the president’s leadership, one reading “Free Cuba,” and the other “Make Iran Great Again.” Cuba has gained some attention after Trump hinted at plans in the country, with the senator saying Sunday that “the liberation of Cuba is upon us.” “We’re marching through the world, we’re cleaning out the bad guys,” Graham said on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo. “We’re going to have relationships with new people that will make us prosperous and safe. I’ve never seen anybody like it.”

On March 3, 2026, the United States and Ecuador launched joint military operations targeting drug trafficking organizations the Trump administration has designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, including Los Choneros and Los Lobos.

According to U.S. Southern Command, American Special Forces are advising and supporting Ecuadorian commandos conducting raids against suspected drug facilities and trafficking sites across multiple provinces. U.S. personnel are providing planning assistance, intelligence, and logistical support but are not believed to be directly participating in the raids. The announcement included video of helicopters and aerial surveillance imagery, indicating the start of coordinated anti-cartel actions on the ground.

The two homemade bombs that failed to detonate at a counter-protest against an anti-Islam demonstration in New York City on Saturday contained the deadly explosive TATP (triacetone triperoxide), aka “Mother of Satan,” that is favored by Islamist terrorists, according to reports.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force has reportedly taken the lead in the investigation. (Previous TGP article.) One bomb was thrown at an anti-Islam rally held at Gracie Mansion, official home to New York City’s first Muslim mayor, Zohran Mamdani, that was led by controversial J6er Jake Lang. One suspect reportedly yelled “Allahu akbar” when the bomb was thrown. The second bomb was dropped after being ignited by a fleeing suspect.

Rama Duwaji, the wife of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, recently faced backlash for liking Instagram posts that celebrated the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

These posts included images from the assault and messages supporting Palestinian jihad. The posts, shared by groups like The Slow Factory and People’s Forum, featured slogans such as “resisting apartheid since 1948.” Another image showed a bulldozer breaching the barrier between Gaza and Israel…In response to the controversy, Mamdani described his wife as a private person uninvolved in his political career. He emphasized his responsibility to address questions about his own political views.

Apparently, even Scandinavia isn’t far enough from Iran.

The US embassy in Oslo was hit by a loud ​explosion overnight, in a ‘deliberate attack’ that caused minor damage but no injuries. The Norwegian Police says the incident may be linked to the Middle East Crisis. Reuters reported: “’It’s natural to see this in the context of the current security situation and that ​this could be an attack deliberately targeting the U.S. embassy’, Frode Larsen, ​head of the Oslo police investigation unit told a news conference. No ⁠suspects have been identified at present but police are searching for one or ​several perpetrators and are cooperating closely with the embassy, Larsen said. ‘One of our hypotheses ​is that this is terrorism, but we are also exploring other options’, Larsen later told public broadcaster NRK.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on his appointment as Iran’s new leader, the Kremlin said on Monday.

In a message released by the Kremlin, Putin said he was confident Khamenei would continue his father’s work “with honour” and help unite the Iranian people “in the face of severe trials.” He also reaffirmed Moscow’s backing for Tehran, saying he wished to “confirm unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends.” Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed following the death of his father, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Surprisingly feisty statement from New Delhi...

India has really been walking a careful geopolitical tight-rope, wanting keep relations on good terms with the Trump administration, but also wanting to defend its energy sovereignty and decision-making. On Saturday the government issued a somewhat surprisingly feisty statement, in terms of its tone, after the United States just granted a sanctions waiver that allows for Russian oil shipments currently stranded at sea to be unloaded to Indian buyers. India’s Press Information Bureau wants the world to know New Delhi was never dependent on “a short-term waiver” to buy Russian oil.

It has also been revealed that the lawyer representing the Ukrainians transporting the money works at the same firm as a member of and fervent supporter of the opposition Tisza Party, led by Péter Magyar

The National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) announced on Friday that it had stopped two armored cash-transport vehicles and seven Ukrainian citizens, including a former Ukrainian intelligence general, on March 5. The vehicles were traveling from Austria to Ukraine, carrying $40 million, €35 million and 9 kilograms of gold. “Who did the Ukrainian money transporters transport 480 billion forints of wealth through our country in two months?” asks Magyar Nemzet. NAV, which is conducting criminal proceedings on suspicion of money laundering, also announced that this year alone, more than $900 million, €420 million and 146 kilograms of gold bars have been transported to Ukraine through Hungarian territory.

Alex Armstrong reacts after Donald Trump publicly rebuked UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the Prime Minister’s stance on the Iran war. Alex Armstrong gives his reaction to Trump’s criticism of the UK government and his claims that the long-standing “special relationship” between the United States and the United Kingdom is under serious strain.

Leaked draft warns national flags are being weaponized by the ‘extreme right’ to intimidat

A leaked draft of the UK Government’s new ‘social cohesion’ strategy has sparked outrage by labeling the flying of English, Scottish, and Union Jack flags as potential “tools of hate.” The document claims these national symbols were sometimes used last summer to “exclude or intimidate,” adding that the “extreme right has tried to turn symbols of pride into tools of hate.” The 47-page draft, leaked to the Spectator magazine, also highlights how antisemitism has become “normalised in many corners of society” from schools and universities to workplaces and the NHS.

What fresh hell is this?

he Daily Mail has reported that “Sixty-seven dog breeds could be banned in Britain if new breeding guidelines set by parliament become mandatory.” It added that “The all-party parliamentary group (APPG) for animal welfare has launched a new tool to determine if a dog is healthy.” This tool doesn’t concern itself with a dog’s actual health and eschews clues such as a shiny coat, general disposition and demeanor, healthy appetite, etc. No, these assessments/guidelines include “extreme” or “exaggerated attributes” such as “mottled coloration, excessive skin folds, bulging outward-turning eyes, drooping eyelids, under or overbite and a muzzle that interrupts breathing.” The assessment, currently voluntary, is reportedly expected to become law within five years, although those behind the new “tool” claim these reports are “misinformation.”

Far-left regime silences dissent while migrant crime surges unchecked

Spain’s Supreme Court has upheld prison sentences for seven individuals over Facebook comments criticizing unaccompanied foreign minors in the border enclave of Melilla, marking a chilling escalation in the far-left government’s war on free speech amid skyrocketing migrant-related crime. The ruling, which imposes terms ranging from eight months to one year and ten months, stems from posts that prosecutors deemed as promoting hostility toward the group of mostly North African migrants. Charges were initially dropped, but an appeal led to convictions under Spain’s hate crime laws.

The woman was reportedly drugged, beaten with a saber, and raped repeatedly

A 43-year-old Moroccan man residing in Bottanuco has been arrested following a violent attack on a 26-year-old woman that included assault with a saber and repeated cases of rape over the course of a single night. The victim, who was reportedly drugged by the suspect, regained consciousness on the Saturday afternoon following the attack. She woke up on the man’s bed without clothing on her lower body, suffering pain throughout her body, a bruise on one temple, a hot wax burn on one hand, lower back pain, scratches and swelling. With no memory of what had happened in the preceding hours, she immediately fled.

Recent court rulings and federal policies—from immigration programs to speech penalties—are raising questions about Canada’s direction and intensifying separatist sentiment in Alberta.

The Peel District School Board has posted two internal teaching jobs restricted to applicants with what it calls “lived Black experience.”

Some “quality control” as approval of country’s next five-year plan is imminent...

One of the big themes to come out of China over the past several months (and even years) has been Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (apparently ongoing) sweeping purge of PLA military command ranks on the basis of “corruption” - or rather what is most probably perceived disloyalty. Already there’s been several top dismissals including the firings of multiple members of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and dozens of generals - some even placed under house arrest, as well as a broad purge of the Chinese Communist Party. Xi this weekend hinted there could be more to come, freshly warning Saturday during a speech to delegates from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the People’s Armed Police that disloyalty to the party - or else selfish dealings and corruption - will not be tolerated.

Newly released Department of Justice documents have revealed that Tova Noel, a prison guard at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, searched for Jeffrey Epstein online just minutes before he was discovered dead in his cell.

The search occurred at 5:42 a.m. and again at 5:52 a.m., less than 40 minutes before Noel’s colleague, Michael Thomas, found Epstein hanging in his cell at 6:30 a.m. Noel, who was accused of falsifying records stating she had checked on Epstein throughout the night, denied making the search during a sworn statement in 2021. “I don’t remember doing that,” she said, adding that the FBI’s records were “not accurate.” The FBI highlighted the search in its 66-page forensic examination of the prison computers used by Noel and Thomas.

The bill’s child safety framing is doing a lot of work to normalize what is, in practice, a government-linked identity layer baked into every device you own before you open a single app.

New York just proposed the most invasive state-level age verification bill the US has seen. Senate Bill S08102 would extend age verification requirements down to the device itself: internet-connected devices, operating system providers, and app stores would all be required to implement what the bill calls “age assurance” before users can access their own hardware and software ecosystems. We obtained a copy of the bill for you here. This is more than a social media platform asking for your birthdate. It’s your phone, your laptop, your operating system demanding proof of who you are before letting you use them normally.

The same government that already bars under-16s from social media is now coming for AI chatbots, app stores, and search engines.

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant is threatening to go after app stores and search engines unless they block AI services that haven’t verified their users’ ages by March 9, 2026. The ultimatum landed after a Reuters took it upon itself to survey 50 leading text-based AI platforms, and found that 30 of them had taken no visible steps toward compliance with the country’s controversial censorship and surveillance ideas. “eSafety will use the full range of our powers where there is non-compliance,” a spokesperson said, spelling out that this extends to “action in respect of gatekeeper services such as search engines and app stores that provide key points of access to particular services.”

Ask ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, or Llama about immigration, climate policy, welfare, gender ideology, or censorship, and the answers may differ in tone, but the underlying ideology is always the same.

Multiple studies now find that leading language models lean left on contested political questions, often favouring progressive social assumptions and more interventionist economic positions. Researchers in Germany found strong alignment with left-wing parties across major models. Another study found instruction-tuned models were generally more left-leaning. A third concluded that larger models often become more politically skewed, not less. That is a serious problem for a technology sold as an impartial guide to information. If the tools increasingly used to explain the world already tilt in one direction, the question is no longer whether bias exists, but how far it shapes what millions of users come to regard as neutral truth.

Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, sat down with The New York Times recently and said something that would have sounded like science fiction just a few years ago — and still probably should.

His company, he explained, isn’t entirely sure whether Claude, its flagship AI model, is conscious. More than that, internal researchers have identified what they’re calling “anxiety neurons” — patterns of activation inside the model that appear to correspond to anxious states, lighting up both when characters in a text experience anxiety and when the model itself is placed in situations a human might find stressful. Let that sink in. The CEO of one of the most powerful AI companies in the world is publicly musing about whether his product has an inner life.

China could see brain-computer interface (BCI) technology move into practical public use within three to five years as products mature, a leading BCI expert said, as Beijing races to catch up with US startups including Elon Musk’s Neuralink.

Beijing elevated BCIs to a core future strategic industry in its new five-year plan released this week, placing it alongside sectors such as quantum, embodied AI, 6G and nuclear fusion. “New policies will not change things overnight. I think after another three to five years, we will gradually see some (BCI) products moving towards actual practical service for the public,” said Yao Dezhong, Director of the Sichuan Institute of Brain Science, in an interview on Saturday on the sidelines of China’s annual parliament meetings in Beijing. A national BCI development strategy released last year aims for major technical breakthroughs by 2027 and for China to cultivate two or three world-class firms by 2030.

Robots are becoming increasingly capable in vision and movement, yet touch remains one of their major weaknesses. Now, researchers have developed a miniature tactile sensor that could give robots something much closer to a human sense of touch.

The technology, developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge, is based on liquid metal composites and graphene—a two-dimensional form of carbon. The “skin” allows robots to detect not just how hard they are pressing on an object, but also the direction of applied forces, whether an object is slipping, and even how rough a surface is, at a scale small enough to rival the spatial resolution of human fingertips. Their results are published in the journal Nature Materials. Human fingers rely on multiple types of mechanoreceptors to sense pressure, force, vibration, and texture simultaneously. Reproducing this level of multidimensional tactile perception in artificial systems is a significant challenge, especially in devices that are both small and durable enough for practical use.

At least eight people have been killed after a series of monster tornadoes ripped through the heartland of the US which forecasters warned could be set to continue.

The twisters began Thursday as part of a volatile system stretching from the southern Plains all the way to the Great Lakes which wreaked havoc across multiple states. Almost 70 million Americans are currently under alert for some form of extreme weather heading into the weekend sparking fears of more devastation to come. Among the victims so far are a teacher and her 13-year-old daughter who were killed in Fairview, Oklahoma, after their car was sucked into a tornado.

