End Times Headline News. March 8 2025

Trump Threatens New Sanctions on Russia. Kremlin: EU militarization a deep concern. Trump CUTS OFF Aid To South Africa. Massacres of civilians in Syria. The founders of Bitcoin were transhumanists

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

MAR 08, 2025

President Donald J. Trump is threatening to place new sanctions on Russia, with a focus on the country’s banking industry, unless it agrees a ceasefire and long-term peace agreement with Ukraine.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, the U.S. President warned Russian and Ukrainian leaders Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky that they needed to begin talks as soon as possible. “Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED,” President Trump wrote in his post, adding: “To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!”

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly ready for a truce with Ukraine after President Trump threatened to sanction Russia.

President Trump on Friday morning threatened Russia with “large scale” banking sanctions and tariffs until Vladimir Putin reached a ceasefire and final settlement on peace with Ukraine. “Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely “pounding” Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED. To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!” Trump said on Truth Social on Friday

Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said he had a "constructive call" with his US counterpart Marco Rubio on Friday to discuss an upcoming bilateral meeting in Saudi Arabia.

"Ukraine wants the war to end, and US leadership is essential for achieving lasting peace. We also discussed ways to advance our bilateral cooperation," Sybiha said on X.

Thousands of Ukrainian troops who stormed into Russia's Kursk region last summer in a shock incursion are nearly surrounded by Russian forces there, in a major blow to Kyiv which hoped to use its presence there as leverage over Moscow in any peace talks.

Ukraine's situation in Kursk has deteriorated sharply in the last three days, open source maps show, after Russian forces retook territory as part of a gathering counteroffensive that has nearly cut the Ukrainian force in two and separated the main group from its principal supply lines.

Giorgia Meloni has rejected peacekeeper deployment, calling for a “more durable” solution

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has suggested that Ukraine should receive NATO-level security guarantees without officially joining the US-led military bloc. Speaking on Thursday, she dismissed the idea of deploying European peacekeeping troops, arguing for a “more durable” solution. Meloni’s remarks come as Washington seeks a swift resolution to the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The bloc’s defense plans are “primarily aimed at Russia” and hinder peace efforts in Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov has argued

The Kremlin has condemned the EU’s plan to increase defense spending across the bloc, calling it a path towards confrontation that hinders peace efforts with Ukraine. During an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday, EU leaders endorsed a €800 billion plan to “rearm Europe” proposed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. ”The European Union is actively discussing its militarization, specifically in the defense sector,” the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday. The measures are “primarily aimed at Russia, which is, of course, a matter of deep concern,” he added.

All over Europe, nations are scrambling to rearm at a frantic pace, but probably no one has put the warmongering quite as much into overdrive as Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Speaking to Parliament today, Tusk vowed to more than double the size of Poland’s army, to militarily train every adult man in the country, and also to pursue nuclear weapons. The PM told the Sejm that preparations are ongoing for ‘large-scale military training for every adult male in Poland

When US President Donald J. Trump stated that Europe must take more responsibility for its own security, that meant they must arm themselves better, yes.

But, it also means that they must take responsibility for making wise decisions in the field of Defense. To run around in a daze, spending what they don’t have on a military buildup while simultaneously fanning up the flames of a big – and unnecessary – confrontation between Europe and Russia – it’s irresponsible to say the least. That’s what Conservative Champion, Hungarian Prime Minister – and EU establishment’s bête noire – Viktor Orbán has alerted.

The US president is reportedly outraged by the EU’s attitude towards the Ukraine conflict

US President Donald Trump is considering pulling American troops from Germany and redeploying them in Hungary, the Telegraph reported on Friday, citing a person close to the White House. The US has more than 35,000 personnel stationed across dozens of bases on German soil. The NATO member also hosts American nuclear weapons. Trump reportedly could take the forces out or move them elsewhere as his administration has split with many of its allies in Europe over how to deal with Russia and resolve the Ukraine conflict.

In a blatant affront to democracy, the globalist-controlled European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has dismissed Romanian presidential candidate Călin Georgescu’s appeal, refusing to overturn the annulment of last year’s first-round election, where, to everyone’s surprise, the little-known insurgent candidate surged to victory with nearly 23% of the vote.

Georgescu, an outsider with massive grassroots support, challenged the Romanian Constitutional Court’s decision to annul the 2024 election process, which had been abruptly halted just before the second and final round in December over vague, unsubstantiated claims of ‘Russian interference’ by the country’s intelligence services.

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order delaying his planned 25 percent tariffs against Canada and Mexico until April 2.

Canadian officials refused to delay their own retaliatory 25 percent tariffs against U.S. goods. Trump first declared his intention to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico in February, accusing both countries of not doing enough to secure their borders against illegal migrants and the drug trade. He delayed imposing the tariffs until Tuesday, March 4.

Trudeau's $1.3 billion border plan requires Parliamentary approval that has not yet come due to prorogation.

At least 11 people were injured in a shooting at a pub in Toronto, and the suspect remained at large, CTV News reported on Friday.



No description was released of the suspect in the incident near the Canadian city's Scarborough Town Centre, the report said, citing the police.

Toronto paramedics told Canada's CP24 Media it was a "dynamic situation" and that the injuries ranged from minor to critical ..

South Africa has been in the news lately, in large part, due to former South African resident, Elon Musk, who has been keeping the news about the genocide of white farmers front and center on his “X” platform.

Yesterday, a video of Julius Malema of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a far-left minority opposition party in South Africa, surfaced showing him saying that they will be confiscating the land, assets and money from White people that live on their land in response to Conservatives and DOGE pushing to cut their funding. “We will expropriate without compensation whether they (white Afrikaners) like it or not. If they object, they can seek refuge in America.”

President Donald Trump is ushering in a new age of peace, stability and cooperation in the region, according to Hassan bin Youssef Yassin, a senior Saudi diplomat and advisor to King Salman bin Abdulaziz, who expressed strong support for the President’s efforts to create a “new world order” based on coexistence and cooperation, as he urged Arab nations to back his initiative as they did in the past.

In an article published Tuesday in Arab News, Yassin argues that President Trump’s shift to diplomacy — particularly with global powers — offers an opportunity to resolve long-standing conflicts, including the Arab-Israeli dispute.

After revealing he had sent a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader, US President says something related to Iran is “going to happen very soon”.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that something related to Iran is “going to happen very soon”. “We have a situation with Iran that something's going to happen very soon, very, very soon. You'll be talking about that pretty soon, I guess,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office. “And hopefully we can have a peace deal,” he added. “You know, I'm not speaking out of strength or weakness. I'm just saying I'd rather see a peace deal than the other [option], but the other will solve the problem.”

US President Donald Trump's letter to Iran's Supreme Leader on talks is a pointless feint, an editorial by the Revolutionary Guards' news outlet Tasnim said, adding that a deal already exists in the form of a 2015 nuclear agreement.

The message from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a paramilitary body at the heart of the Iranian establishment, appears to be a firm rejection of Trump's message to Iran to demonstrably rule out nuclear weapons or face military strikes. "The letter, for various reasons, is primarily a psychological operation rather than a sincere political move," the unsigned letter in Tasnim said.

Qatar’s prime minister called for a diplomatic resolution between the United States and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program and argued against military action in an interview with American commentator Tucker Carlson on Friday.

Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani ruled out support for any military action against Iran even as US President Trump warned that Washington's standoff with Tehran on the issue was in its "final moments" on Friday after warning the country to make a deal or face military action. “There is no way that Qatar would support any kind of military step in that region,” the senior Qatari royal said. “And we will not give up until we see a diplomatic solution between the US and Iran. This needs to reach an agreeme

The ceasefire between Turkey and an outlawed Kurdish group could further empower Ankara to fill a regional power vacuum after Tehran and its allies were battered in warfare with Israel, foreign relations expert Henri Barkey told Eye for Iran.

“Iran is very alone at the moment” said Barkey, an adjunct senior fellow for Middle East studies at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington DC. The push for a resolution to a decades-old insurgency by the Kurdish Workers Party against the Turkish state comes as the Middle East's tectonic plates shift and global alliances are in flux as President Donald Trump cast upends US commitments.

Turkey has announced plans to construct an 8.5-kilometer-long wall along its border with Greece—the first physical border barrier the country is erecting on its western frontier to curb illegal migration into Europe, Info Migrants reports.

Turkey’s Border Security Plan. Yunus Sezer, the Governor of Edirne, a province bordering Greece and Bulgaria, announced the decision during a press conference on security, public order, and border management. Sezer, a veteran bureaucrat with previous roles in Turkey’s disaster management agency, emphasized that the project aims to enhance border controls and reduce illegal crossings.

US President Donald Trump announced that he appointed Michel Issa as the US ambassador to Lebanon in a Friday Truth Social post.

"I am proud to appoint Michel Issa as our United States Ambassador to Lebanon," he wrote. "Michel is an outstanding businessman, a financial expert, and a leader with a remarkable career in Banking, Entrepreneurship, and International Trade. I have no doubt that he will serve our Country with Honor and Distinction. Congratulations Michel!"

Dermer fumes at Boehler for discussing number of prisoners Israel would release for American hostages without Netanyahu’s consent; Israel had warned against such a meet in February

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer “lashed out” at US hostage envoy Adam Boehler during a Tuesday phone call held after Israel learned of an unprecedented meeting that the Trump aide held with a senior Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya earlier that day in Doha to discuss the potential release of American hostages from Gaza, a Western official told The Times of Israel on Friday. Dermer fumed over Boehler discussing the number of Palestinian prisoners Israel would release in exchange for the five Israeli-American hostages still in Gaza, one of them alive and four believed dead, without Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s consent, the official said, confirming reporting in the Axios news site.

The Jerusalem Post reported earlier this week Israel would return to fighting in Gaza in about a week and a half, barring a breakthrough in talks.

Israel's political echelon, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has ordered the IDF to prepare for an "immediate" return to fighting in Gaza, KAN News reported on Friday evening. The Jerusalem Post reported earlier this week that Israeli officials estimated that if no agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas, Israel would return to fighting in Gaza in about a week and a half. “Hamas is currently rejecting [US Middle East envoy Steve] Witkoff’s proposal, so it is very difficult to make progress,” one official said.

Harsh statement comes as rights group says government-affiliated forces executed at least 90 Alawites as they move to crush a nascent insurgency by Assad loyalists

Defense Minister Israel Katz hit out at Syria’s Islamist rulers on Friday as they move to crush a nascent insurgency by fighters from ousted president Bashar al-Assad’s Alawite sect, calling the country’s new president an al-Qaeda terrorist. “[Abu Mohammed] al-Julani switched his robe for a suit and presented a moderate face,” Katz said in a statement, using the nom de guerre of interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. “Now he’s taken off the mask and exposed his true face: A jihadist terrorist of the al-Qaeda school who is committing horrifying acts against a civilian population.”

TSA Officers will now be promoted based on performance vs. tenure or union membership.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is ending collective bargaining for Transportation Security Officers with the TSA, Fox News reports, citing a release obtained by Fox Business. According to the report, The TSA has more people doing "full-time union work" vs. performing actual screening functions at 86% of US airports. Put another way, 374 out of 432 federalized airports have fewer than 200 TSA Officers to perform screening functions, while the rest are paid by the government but work "full-time on union matters" and do not retain certification to perform screening.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested two current U.S. Army soldiers and a former soldier on charges related to the alleged sale of national defense information to the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Jian Zhao and Li Tian—both active-duty soldiers stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord—were taken into custody alongside Ruoyu Duan, a former soldier. Federal grand juries in the District of Oregon and the Western District of Washington handed down indictments, leading to their arrests on Thursday. Tian and Duan face charges of bribery and theft of government property. Zhao faces similar charges, in addition to conspiracy to transmit national defense information to unauthorized individuals.

President Trump signs Executive Order holding those who challenge administration policies in court financially liable when they lose the case.

The lawfare war being waged against the Trump administration (or more like we, the people) will now face serious financial ramifications in the event that they lose. Under this new directive, individuals or entities that file lawsuits against the Trump administration could face substantial financial penalties if they lose their cases. This initiative is seen as a way to deter what the administration perceives as frivolous lawsuits that challenge its policies, which Trump argues hinder effective governance and public service.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is initiating a significant research project to explore any possible association between vaccinations and autism, according to sources.

The involvement of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is currently unclear, but as Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary, he has the power to influence CDC priorities, including resource allocation. Appointed by President Donald J. Trump, the former independent and Democratic presidential candidate has long expressed skepticism over vaccine safety, particularly the COVID-19 vaccines and the combined measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins told Breitbart News exclusively that President Donald Trump’s administration will be focusing its egg price reduction efforts on repopulation of chickens and on biosecurity measures, and that the administration is now ruling out any vaccines for animals against avian bird flu.

Rollins, who spoke with Breitbart News Wednesday evening after Trump’s huge address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday, broke down key planks of the administration’s billion-dollar plan to combat egg price hikes. Trump mentioned Rollins and egg prices during his address on Tuesday evening, and put the blame squarely on former President Joe Biden’s administration for the price spiraling out of control.

Though marketed as innovations to improve financial inclusion and efficiency, CBDCs raise legitimate concerns about freedom, privacy, and government overreach...

Recent research highlights a concerning trend: 84 percent of Americans are afraid to exercise their freedom of speech, according to a New York Times Opinion/Siena College Poll. While this statistic alone is alarming, it only scratches the surface of a broader issue—the gradual erosion of personal liberties. This decline extends beyond speech into the domains of thought, cognition, and economic autonomy. As this erosion continues, new technologies threaten to accelerate it. Among these is the development of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), which have been at the forefront of recent policy discussions. Though marketed as innovations to improve financial inclusion and efficiency, CBDCs raise legitimate concerns about freedom, privacy, and government overreach.

The U.S. economy was steamrolling in the wrong direction for four years under Joe Biden, and now we have an extraordinary mess on our hands.

Nobody can deny that our economic numbers are absolutely horrible right now. GDP growth is expected to be negative during the first quarter, inflation is rising again, home sales are at extremely depressed levels, retail sales are down, stores and restaurants are closing at a staggering pace, debt levels are out of control, and mass layoffs are happening all over the nation…

Anyone who wants to put America first needs to start by putting the Constitution first.

This should be non-negotiable. Winning an election does not give President Trump—or any politician—the authority to sidestep the Constitution and remake the government at will. That’s not how a constitutional republic works, even in pursuit of the so-called greater good. Thus far, those defending the Trump administration’s worst actions, which range from immoral and unethical to blatantly unconstitutional, have resorted to repeating propaganda and glaring non-truths while insisting that the Biden administration was worse. “They did it first” and “they did it worse” are not justifications for disregarding the law.

A shoot-first-ask-questions-later censorship mechanism with no recourse.

President Trump has thrown his support behind the Take It Down Act, a bill designed to combat the spread of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII), including AI-generated deepfakes. The legislation has gained momentum, particularly with First Lady Melania Trump backing the effort, and Trump himself endorsing it during his March 4 address to Congress. We obtained a copy of the bill for you here. “The Senate just passed the Take It Down Act…. Once it passes the House, I look forward to signing that bill into law. And I’m going to use that bill for myself too if you don’t mind, because nobody gets treated worse than I do online, nobody.”

Three weeks to the day after being admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital, Pope Francis is still struggling to shake off the double pneumonia that has battered his already fragile health.

The road to recovery is likely to be long and fraught with danger, said medical experts who are not involved in his care and were speaking in general terms about his condition. "I've seen patients who have spent months in hospital in this sort of situation. Of course he can recover, but the chances for a negative outcome are high," said Professor Christoph Lange, Secretary General of the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease. "The best advice would be to let him rest, let him take whatever time he needs to get well again," he told Reuters.

King Charles III’s role as Defender of the Faith, the Christian faith, is called into question following an “Islamic call to prayer” held at Windsor Castle during a Ramadan fast-breaking event.

Windsor Castle is a royal residence and fortress in Windsor, Berkshire, and is the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world. It was founded by William the Conqueror in the 11th century and has been used by the reigning monarch since Henry I’s reign. On Sunday 2 March, the royal residence opened its doors for the first open Iftar in the State Apartments’ 1,000-year history, where more than 360 Muslim guests gathered in St George’s Hall to break their fast. The free event was organised by the Ramadan Tent Project, a UK charity, with support from the Royal Collection Trust. King Charles, who has long promoted interfaith dialogue, was “kept aware of” and “supportive” of the gathering, according to a source.

A historic gathering is set to take place at the White House, where cryptocurrency industry titans will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the future of digital assets in America.

This summit, first announced by the White House on February 28, comes as Trump pushes his ambitious vision to position the United States as the “crypto capital of the world.” The summit will feature some of the most influential figures in the crypto space. According to posts on X from Cointelegraph, attendees will include Michael Saylor, executive chairman of MicroStrategy, a company known for its significant Bitcoin holdings; Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, one of the largest U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchanges;

The Extropy Institute was a think tank and ideas market for the future of social change brought about by consequential technologies. Extropians were transhumanists and it was from a group of extropians that Bitcoin was born, according to a new Channel 4 documentary.

Satoshi Nakamoto is the creator of Bitcoin. The problem is that no one seems to know if Satoshi is real, still alive or a collection of tech nerds who have made a currency that could make them a law enforcement and kidnapping target. In a new documentary, ‘Seeking Satoshi: The Mystery Bitcoin Creator’, Gabriel Gatehouse set out to uncover the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto. One of the people Gatehouse interviewed was Mike Lorrey, one of the early engineers involved in the Cypherpunk mailing list that spawned Bitcoin.

Flooded Luxor Tomb

“The most significant archaeological breakthrough in recent years” was revealed in a press release last month. The last missing tomb from ancient Egypt’s 18th Dynasty was finally found. King Thutmose II’s grave is the first royal burial to be unearthed since the groundbreaking find of King Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922. However, unlike King Tut, the newfound tomb was mostly empty. Because of flooding shortly after burial, the contents of the tomb were moved to another secret location, according to the press release. The finding of the missing tomb is exciting but leaves many unanswered questions. Most prominently, where were the grave items and the body moved to? The latest news on the excavation came out just a couple of weeks ago. A second site was found nearby and lead archaeologist Piers Litherland believes it will contain the relocated mummy and grave treasures. “This second tomb is likely to be complete and undisturbed,” he said. Litherland estimated that it will take researchers about a month to dig through and open the undisturbed tomb. What will be revealed when they get inside?