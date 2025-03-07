Trump Delays Mexico&Canada Tariffs. Tim Burchett: Epstein Files DON’T EXIST Anymore. On the verge of WW3. Hamas threatens to kill hostages. Syria: Dozens dead in clashes. 2nd Blood moon Purim eclipse

President Donald J. Trump announced on Thursday a delay in implementing 25 percent tariffs on some Mexican and Canadian goods covered under the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) for one month.

Previously, Trump had delayed entirely the implementation of the 25 percent tariff—originally slated to be imposed at the start of February. “After speaking with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, I have agreed that Mexico will not be required to pay Tariffs on anything that falls under the USMCA Agreement. This Agreement is until April 2nd,” President Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social announcing the partial delay.

President Trump temporarily lifted the tariffs imposed on some Canadian and Mexican goods. But Ontario Premier Doug Ford is still threatening some states in the U.S. with retaliation over Mr. Trump's tariff policies. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe spoke with Ford.

A Rhode Island US District Judge has indefinitely blocked President Trump's freeze on federal grants and loans, arguing in his ruling that the White House had "put itself above Congress" and undermined democracy.

In a Thursday ruling, Judge John McConnell Jr., an Obama appointee - prohibited the Trump administration from freezing or otherwise impeding the disbursement of appropriated federal funds, WSJ reports. The decision is a victory for Trump critics who say he has trampled on Congress’s authority in his effort to cut federal spending and overhaul agencies. McConnell’s order follows a similar one issued by a different federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 25. The judge had previously issued a temporary restraining order, which on Thursday he converted into an injunction, a more permanent form of relief.

President Donald Trump on Thursday stripped security clearances from a law firm linked to the 2016 election investigation into his ties to Russia.

'This is an absolute honor to sign,' said Trump as he put his signature on an Executive Order suspending clearance from staff at Perkins Coie. 'What they've done is just terrible. It's weaponization ... you could say weaponization against a political opponent, and it should never be allowed to happen again.' The order said the firm's 'dishonest and dangerous' activities had affected the U.S. for decades. And it said it 'manufactured a false "dossier" designed to steal an election.

The Trump administration has freed millions of businesses from a red-tape chore concocted primarily by Democrats: On Sunday, the Treasury Department announced it would not enforce a rule requiring businesses to file beneficial ownership reports with an obscure federal agency.

The move came only a day after Elon Musk responded to an X user's plea for intervention on the issue, replying, "I can look into it." Intended to thwart money-laundering and other financial crimes facilitated by shell companies, the beneficial ownership information (BOI) rule would have put the ownership information of more than 32 million entities in a US Treasury database, with no exemption for even the smallest. Business owners were supposed to report each beneficial owner's name, birthdate and address to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) -- and upload an image of a drivers license, passport or other acceptable form of identification.

President Trump boasted that the Canal was reverting back to U.S. ownership in his address to Congress. What are the facts?

An illegal alien who has been charged with setting a woman on fire while she was sleeping on a New York City subway is being protected from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by state sanctuary laws. Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, a 33-year-old Guatemalan national, is accused of setting Debrina Kawam, 57, on fire and killing her last year.

Zapeta-Calil has been charged with murder and arson following the December 22 incident at Brooklyn’s Coney Island station. After allegedly setting Kawam aflame, Zapeta-Calil reportedly fanned the blaze with a shirt to intensify it before observing the scene from a platform bench. Due to New York City’s sanctuary city policies, the Department of Corrections has not honored an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer for Zapeta-Calil.

A Venezuelan national has been arrested in Utah in connection with the murder of a high school student in Tukwila, Washington. Jose Antonio Cedeno-Ponce, 20, faces charges of second-degree murder in King County Superior Court.

The arrest was executed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Safe Streets Violent Crime Task Force in Orem, Utah, after Cedeno-Ponce had reportedly fled Washington. He remains in custody at the Utah County Jail, awaiting extradition to Washington. The incident, which occurred on January 10, involved a stabbing near Foster High School on Tukwila International Boulevard. Officers from Tukwila Police arrived at the scene following reports of a fight, finding a victim with stab wounds. Despite attempts at resuscitation, 16-year-old Alan Jaller was pronounced dead.

In an interview with Benny Johnson, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) revealed shocking information about the long-awaited Epstein files, implying that they have either been destroyed or tampered with beyond credibility.

According to Burchett, the American people should not trust any so-called “release” of Epstein-related documents, as any version provided by the government will be heavily doctored to protect the elites. “What the hell is going on with this list, man?” Johnson pressed, echoing the frustration of millions of Americans tired of government stonewalling. “I don’t think it exists anymore. I think they’ve doctored it, and we shouldn’t trust what comes out. I just think they delayed it, and there was nothing,” Burchett said.

The bloc is scrambling to prove its relevance without US support, the publication has claimed

US President Donald Trump wants to sideline and destroy the European Union, an entity that he has long disliked, Politico has claimed in an article published on Thursday. The outlet argued that Trump is taking advantage of the cracks within the bloc caused by the Ukraine conflict. The administration in Washington has recently launched negotiations with Russia to broker peace in the Ukraine conflict and has excluded the EU from the process, which has elicited condemnation from Brussels. Trump has also halted American military aid to Ukraine, leaving the bloc jostling for funds to support Kiev.

Europe alarmed that Article 5 collective defense is in peril...

Update(1535ET): President Trump has on Thursday afternoon warned allies that if NATO countries don’t pay their fair share they won’t be protected. His words come as European leaders, as well as some US politicians, are worried the Atlantic alliance is becoming weaker than ever, and that Article 5 collective defense is in peril. Trump has repeatedly lashed out at NATO countries not meeting their current two percent spending goal while the unfair burden falls on United States, which spends 3.4% cent of its GDP on defense.

The US president has floated denuclearization talks with Russia and China

US President Donald Trump has said that all countries should abandon nuclear weapons instead of engaging in an arms race. “It’d be great if everybody would get rid of their nuclear weapons,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday, according to Anadolu. “Russia and us have by far the most. China will have an equal amount within four or five years, and it would be great if we could all denuclearize, because the power of nuclear weapons is crazy. It’s crazy.” “I would very much like to start those talks,” Trump added. “Denuclearization would be incredible.”

France's president has announced plans to discuss extending his country's nuclear umbrella to European allies, and reiterated the possibility of sending European troops to Ukraine. Sputnik reached out to one of Russia's most renowned military observers to learn why engaging in nuclear sabre-rattling with Moscow is a very bad idea.

“If France dares to use nuclear weapons against Russia, the response will be nuclear,” Arsenal Otechestva editor Alexey Leonkov said, commenting on Macron’s belligerent remarks in Wednesday's address to the nation.“A chain reaction could occur connected, among other things, to nuclear energy,” Leonkov warned, citing France’s large-scale network of 56 nuclear reactors. “These reactors are unlikely to be quickly brought to a safe, non-operational state.”

Both Western and Russian leaders are openly engaging in a war of words, each accusing the other of posing a 'THREAT' to the post-WWII established order.

Alexa Lavoie interviews Jean-François Caron, a political science professor at Nazarbayev University, on Canada's involvement in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and how European leaders are potentially sleepwalking into a global conflict.

Following meetings with the Russians, US envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff is on his way to Saudi Arabia for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff.

He is accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

US President Donald Trump's envoy to Ukraine on Thursday said the informal security grouping of Iran, Russia, North Korea and China presented a challenge to global security which had not existed in his first term.

"This is a brand new arrangement ... we were not confronted with this four years ago," Keith Kellogg told the Brookings Institution thinktank in Washington DC. "This is not just a European problem. This is a global problem." "Four years ago," he added, "the North Koreans were over here. The Iranians were over here. The Russians, you know, were over here, working, working (the Ukraine) issue, and then the Chinese were over here. Well, now they're all together," he said.

The United States aims to push Iran's economy off the cliff with more sanctions on Iranian oil, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday, laying out President Donald Trump's renewed maximum pressure campaign.

"Making Iran broke again will mark the beginning of our updated sanctions policy," Bessent told members of the Economic Club of New York, highlighting the impact of US sanctions on the nation's currency. The Iranian rial has lost half of its value in less than six months, partly because of Tehran's regional setbacks and partly due to harsh sanctions rolled out under Trump. The President has begun an "aggressive campaign to rebalance the international economic system," Bessent added.

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering a plan to inspect Iranian oil tankers under an international accord designed to curb the spread of weapons of mass destruction, six sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The move would be part of US President Donald Trump’s renewed "maximum pressure" campaign, aimed at cutting Iran’s oil exports to zero. More than half of the tankers sanctioned three days ago by the United States for carrying Iran's oil have ceased operations outside Chinese or Iranian terminals, an investigation by Iran International last month revealed.

The Iranian clerical regime is facing growing diplomatic isolation following a heated exchange with Turkey over regional influence. Iranian officials, rattled by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s remarks on Tehran’s destabilizing policies, reacted with their usual defensiveness—summoning Turkey’s ambassador and issuing sharp rebukes through state-controlled media.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan criticized the regime’s long-standing reliance on sectarian militias to exert control in the region. “If you try to create unrest in a third country, others may support groups within your own borders to cause you discomfort,” Fidan warned. This statement sent Tehran into an immediate diplomatic uproar. Iranian state media, including Kayhan, labeled Fidan’s remarks “provocative” and accused Turkey of “aligning with foreign actors to undermine Iran’s regional position.” Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, issued a veiled threat: “If some in Turkey think they can weaken Iran’s standing by repeating baseless accusations and succumbing to foreign influences, they are gravely mistaken.”

US President Donald Trump says he will travel to Saudi Arabia in the spring after Riyadh agreed to invest $1 trillion in American companies over the next four years.

Speaking to reporters in the White House, Trump says Saudi Arabia agreed to invest $450 billion in US companies during his first term. “They’ve gotten richer, we’ve all gotten older. So I said, ‘I’ll go if you pay a $1 trillion to American companies… over a four-year period,” Trump says. “They’ve agreed to do that, so I’m going to be going there… probably over the next month and a half.”

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce comments on the Egyptian-led initiative for Gaza: It does not fulfill the requirements, the nature, of what President Trump was asking for.

The US State Department stated Thursday that an Egyptian-led initiative for Gaza does not align with the expectations set by President Donald Trump. The plan "does not fulfill the requirements, the nature, of what President Trump was asking for," said State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce during a press briefing, as quoted by AFP. "It does not meet the expectations," she added. This comment followed a more positive assessment by Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, who spoke about the Egyptian-led diplomatic efforts, though he stopped short of endorsing the plan's specifics.

French foreign ministry spokesman says Egyptian proposal for Gaza is "a serious and credible basis" but stresses that "the plan must entirely exclude Hamas from governing Gaza."

rance on Thursday voiced its support for an Arab-backed initiative to rebuild Gaza under the governance of the Palestinian Authority (PA) while insisting that the Hamas terror group be completely excluded from any role in running the territory, AFP reports. The proposal, championed by Arab leaders, "constitutes a serious and credible basis to respond to reconstruction, governance, and security needs after the Gaza war," stated French foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine. However, he emphasized that "the plan must entirely exclude Hamas from governing Gaza, where it must be disarmed and give Israel serious security guarantees."

Trump asked whether the US and Israel could take military action against Hamas if the group doesn't release hostages: "You're going to find out. I put out a statement, it's sort of self-explanatory, I think, but somebody's going to have to get a lot rougher than they're getting."

US President Donald Trump was asked on Thursday about his most recent ultimatum to Hamas and said that “somebody's going to have to get a lot rougher” with the terrorist organization. During a conversation with reporters in the Oval Office, Trump was asked about Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff’s comments that if Hamas does not release hostages, the US and Israel could take some action and whether that meant military action. “Well, you're going to find out,” Trump replied, adding, “I had the honor of spending a lot of time yesterday with quite a few of the people that we got out, and I can't believe how badly treated they were, really badly treated. Stories that you wouldn't even believe. Some of it was documented. And it's a shame.”

Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, told reporters on Thursday that the United States and Israel could take joint military action against Hamas if negotiations with the terrorist group fail.

Speaking with journalists outside the White House, Witkoff was asked if there was a deadline to advance a deal to release more hostages before Israel resumes combat operations in Gaza. “There definitely is such a date, but I’m not at liberty to discuss what that is,” Witkoff said. “It’s unclear exactly what’s going to happen. I think there’s going to be some action taken. It could be jointly with the Israelis.” In a follow up question, Witkoff said that any action would “principally come from the Israelis” but with “very, very strong physical and emotional support from the United States.”

Hamas has warned that any Israeli military escalation could lead to the killing of hostages. In a video speech released on Thursday, spokesperson Abu Obeida said Hamas is prepared for all possibilities, including renewed fighting. Following the Saturday ceasefire end, Israel imposed a total blockade on Gaza, demanding hostage releases without negotiations. On Wednesday, it was revealed the US secretly engaged with Hamas to secure the release of American hostages. President Trump later warned of "hell to pay" if Hamas did not comply.

Clashes in Latakia result in the deaths of at least 28 fighters loyal to ousted President Bashar Al-Assad, along with 16 security personnel and four civilians.

Fierce clashes in Syria’s Latakia province have resulted in the deaths of at least 28 fighters loyal to ousted President Bashar Al-Assad, along with 16 security personnel and four civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Thursday. The battles, described as some of the most intense since Assad fled in December, erupted in and around the town of Jableh and nearby villages, according to the war monitor, which was cited by AFP. Authorities in Latakia, a stronghold of Assad’s Alawite sect, imposed a curfew until Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. local time, according to Syria’s official SANA news agency.

“You are our support, and we are your support. Everyone who believes in God and His Messenger—to jihad!” The battle for Syria escalates.

Seoul, South KoreaCNN — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who lawmakers voted to impeach and was indicted on criminal charges for declaring martial law last December, was cleared to be released from detention on Friday.

Yoon has been in detention since being arrested in January on charges of leading an insurrection – one of the few criminal charges the president does not have immunity from. However, the Seoul Central District Court on Friday canceled his arrest warrant, allowing for his release, according to a court ruling reviewed by CNN. In its ruling, the court said the crime of insurrection is not included within the investigative jurisdiction of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) – the agency that had requested the arrest warrant against Yoon.

"This Court is bound by the Second Circuit’s intervening decision"...

A federal appeals court ruled on March 3 against Amish people who challenged New York state’s repeal of religious exemptions to school vaccination requirements. A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit concluded that the Amish did not show violations of their constitutional rights. The law enacting the repeal “is neutral on its face” and “does not target or affirmatively prohibit religious practices,” the unanimous panel said in a per curiam ruling. “The law simply applies New York’s school immunization requirements to all schoolchildren who do not qualify for the law’s medical exemption.” The panel consisted of U.S. Circuit Judges Jose Cabranes, Eunice Lee, and Richard Wesley.

Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis announced that AI-designed drugs from Isomorphic Labs, a Google spin-out, are expected to enter clinical trials by the end of 2025. This highlights the potential of AI to revolutionize medicine by accelerating drug discovery and potentially reducing development timelines from years to months.

While AI holds the promise of advancing personalized medicine and tackling complex biological challenges, the involvement of Google raises concerns. The company's shift away from its "don't be evil" motto and its history of using AI for various purposes, including surveillance, raises questions about the true beneficiaries of this technological advancement.

The amount of unrealized losses on American banks’ balance sheets is surging.

In its new Quarterly Banking Profile for the fourth quarter of 2024, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) says US banks reported a massive $118.4 billion increase in unrealized losses on securities, bringing the total to $482.4 billion. The FDIC says spikes in longer-term interest rates like the 30-year mortgage and 10-year Treasury rates lowered the value of bank securities, triggering the increase in unrealized losses. Unrealized losses are the difference between the price banks paid for securities and the current market value of those assets.

The arrest warrant against Magalhaes raises international concerns over judicial overreach and free speech.

Brazil’s pro-censorship Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has issued an arrest warrant for Flavia Cordeiro Magalhaes, a US citizen of Brazilian origin, who has lived in Florida for over 20 years. According to her legal representative, what Moraes is attempting to do here is lock up a US citizen for political speech expressed on US soil – meaning that the warrant in effect “raises questions about US sovereignty.” Moraes appears to have first ordered Magalhaes’ X account blocked in Brazil because of a post from 2022, which she made while in the US.

In a sobering revelation, a comprehensive new study has found that butterfly populations across the United States have declined by 22% since 2000, a trend scientists are calling “catastrophic.”

Published on March 6, 2025, in the journal Science, this first-of-its-kind nationwide analysis highlights the alarming loss of these delicate pollinators, attributing the decline to a deadly combination of insecticides, climate change, and habitat loss. The study, which analyzed 12.6 million butterfly sightings from 76,957 surveys across 35 monitoring programs, paints a grim picture. According to AP News, butterfly numbers in the Lower 48 states have been dropping at an average rate of 1.3% per year since the turn of the century. Of the 650 butterfly species in the U.S., 114 showed significant declines, while only nine increased.

Tropical Cyclone Alfred is bearing down on Queensland, Australia, prompting widespread concern and regional preparation.

Multiple news agencies, including the BBC, ABC News, and others, have reported on the intensifying storm, which is expected to bring destructive winds, heavy rainfall, and potential life-threatening flooding to southeast Queensland and parts of northern New South Wales. With landfall anticipated late Friday or early Saturday, authorities and residents are bracing for significant impacts. According to the BBC, weather experts have described Cyclone Alfred as “erratic,” and its path has slowed in recent days.

The excavation of an ancient Roman city has rewritten the history of the Empire's collapse, archaeologists say.

A team of researchers led by the University of Cambridge completed a 13-year dig at Interamna Lirenas, the site of a Roman colony in central Italy. This settlement has long been written off as a failed backwater, but new evidence suggested it flourished even as the Roman Empire crumbled around it. The Crisis of the Third Century was a period of decline that spanned 235 to 284 CE and ultimately saw the Empire split into three separate political entities: the Roman Empire, the Gallic Empire and the Palmyrene Empire. These years were tormented by widespread civil wars, barbarian invasions, inflation and economic depression, and plagues.

There sure have been a lot of signs in the heavens lately. For example, less than a week ago there was a very rare alignment of the 7 other planets in our solar system on the exact day of the argument in the Oval Office between President Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

That should have gotten a lot more attention than it did. Next week, we will witness a sign in the sky that I believe is even more important. Could it be possible that God is trying to get our attention? If so, the vast majority of the population does not seem to be listening. At various times throughout human history, Blood Moon eclipses have been associated with war. When I asked Google AI about this, I got the following response…